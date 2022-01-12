News
Where’s the snow? When St. Louis might see season’s first snowfall
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Our region has seen plenty of cold temperatures, especially so far in January, but with a few dustings as the exception, no real measurable snowfall or anything that might be called ‘a big one’.
Looking at recent history, St. Louis has a ways to go to match the first day it saw at least an inch of snowfall for the first time in a season last year, and a LONG way to go to match the all-time record.
- In the ’17-’18 winter season, that happened on December 23, 2017
- In the ’18-’19 season, it was November 12, 2018
- In the ’19-’20 season it was November 11, 2019
- In the ’20-’21 season it was a little later, not arriving until January 27, 2021 when nearly three inches fell.
The latest date for St. Louis to see its first inch of snow? April 5, 1971.
Glenn Zimmerman’s Long Range Weather Outlook
We talked to FOX2 Meteorologist and Extreme Weather Specialist Chris Higgins about what the data does and does not tell us, and why he’s not sold on the idea that a system making its way through the midwest later this week will be the one to get St. Louis over that one-inch mark, although he says it’s the best chance we’ve seen so far this season.
News
Examining the rise in COVID cases in St. Louis’ biggest school districts and why it’s difficult to compare numbers
ST. LOUIS – With the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and the influx of hospitalizations across St. Louis, FOX 2 decided to examine the case data for the 10 largest school districts in the area to see just how many students and staffers have recently contracted the virus.
We examined the COVID dashboard data for the following districts (we have linked to each of their dashboards so parents can easily locate this information in the future):
An apples-to-apples comparison is not readily apparent, however, since each of the districts updates and releases data at different times. For example, the most recent data from the SLPS (as of this initial publish date) is from the week of Dec. 10 to Dec. 16, 2021. The other districts all have data from the last few days.
The districts do not say how many tests have been administered in a given week, making it impossible to discern a positivity rate. The Wentzville School District does provide an up-or-down change in the number of active student cases over the last 10 days. Some of the districts provide the number of students and staff under quarantine, and those who’ve had close contact with a diagnosed COVID case.
So how can one get a firm understanding of the COVID spread among local districts?
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 Dashboard features a tab or button for every district in the state. The data measures kids ages 5 to 19. There is one important thing to note about the state dashboard, though: “Data reflects COVID-19 activity among all school-aged residents, including non-public school students, in each school district’s geographic boundary. It is not possible to identify cases within specific student bodies.”
The state dashboard uses data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Missouri School Boards’ Association, and the Missouri Hospital Association in putting the table together.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 11, districts in the St. Louis region have seen a 22% increase in new COVID cases over a 14-day period, from Dec. 22, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022.
Here is how the 10 biggest districts in St. Louis stack up over that period:
- St. Louis Public Schools – 537 COVID cases
- Rockwood R-VI School District – 309 COVID cases
- Parkway School District – 383 COVID cases
- Fort Zumwalt R-II School District – 212 COVID cases
- Wentzville R-IV School District – 202 COVID cases
- Francis Howell School District – 233 COVID cases
- Hazelwood School District – 323 COVID cases
- Fox C-VI School District – 108 COVID cases
- Mehlville School District – 220 COVID cases
- Ferguson-Florissant R-II School District – 207 COVID cases
News
Budweiser slipping golden cans into packs for a million-dollar prize
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser Busch is taking a nod from Willy Wonka with their latest sweepstakes. They are placing 10,000 golden cans of beer instead of tickets in specially marked packs across the United States. Everyone who finds a golden can, or makes one, will be eligible to win the million-dollar grand prize if they post the image correctly.
Yes, there are actually two ways to enter this sweepstakes. You can randomly find a golden Budweiser can, which would be really cool, and snap a photo. Or simply go to the brewer’s website and print a golden can. Wrap the image around a can and take a picture.
Now comes the important part. You must post a picture of the can to social media correctly to enter. Tag @budweiserusa if you’re posting it to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter and use the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing & #Sweepstakes. You can enter between January 10 and February 20, 2022.
The winner will be notified after a random drawing of the entries on February 21, 2022. The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
News
‘Focal point of an angry nation’; More St. Louis area school board members describe reasons for leaving
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- School boards in the region face another round of votes this week, as many are in the process of deciding if their move to have schools become mask-optional get rolled back. Francis Howell voted to temporarily require masks on Friday, and the Rockwood and Parkway School Boards have votes this week as well.
It’s another decision facing school board members as the pandemic has now impacted the past three school years. In several of the region’s largest school districts, including Rockwood, Fort Zumwalt and Parkway, both incumbents have decided against running for new terms.
In some cases, members’ children have graduated from their district, or there are new projects to focus on. Others have decided it was just time for them to pass the baton off to someone else.
Thomas Emmons raised controversy when he moved to Florida in June, but has continued to serve on the Fort Zumwalt Board and will do so through the end of his term in April. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last fall that he has flown back to the district for meetings.
On Saturday, Emmons told FOX2 that his job took him to Florida but that it wasn’t the only thing that factored into his decision not to run again. He shared screengrabs of social media comments made about him, and a Tik-Tok video that describes some of the vitriol facing school board members in general.
“We are the last of the board members that didn’t choose to be a part of the Covid back and forth.
I joined our board to help children that were being bullied in classrooms and teachers that deserve to have their salaries aligned. Over the last two years all attempts by any board to further education has been more or less ended as we have become the focal point of an angry nation,” he said in an email. “Education is downstream from society and culture. We’ll need to repair that before reason can return and activism be pushed away.”
Parkway school board member Pam Hill also described what went into her decision, even if it wasn’t entirely pandemic-related.
“I never expected being on a school board to be an easy job, and I welcomed being involved in tough decisions for the school district. But the past couple years have been exceedingly difficult for so many different reasons, and there came a time that I knew I had to look for other ways to serve my community in order to be able to put myself and my family first. I fully plan on staying active in the school district and in the community, just in different ways. I still believe that public education is one of the most important aspects of our society,” she wrote.
Mehlville’s Kevin Schartner told FOX2 that two terms was his original plan when he first ran for the board there in 2016. His youngest child will graduate this spring. Here’s what he wrote when asked how dealing with constituents has changed from his first term to the second, and advice he’d have for those who succeed him.
“The primary change I have seen in communication among district stakeholders is we went from an environment where a large majority of people believed we were all acting in good faith for the good of our students and community, to the current environment where a number of people believe others are intentionally acting against them. We are seeing this play out on a national stage and the same factors are at work in local communities. The great majority of people I work with are just as cordial and focused on solving problems as they were before the pandemic. A very small number have decided a more aggressive approach is right for them. From a board member perspective, this does not change how I approach or communicate with people. We need to understand the full range of viewpoints our stakeholders have in order to make decisions that most benefit our students, families and community.
The advice I would give new board members are these points.
1. Listen to everyone, put in the time to research the facts, and make decisions based on what you believe is right.
2. Don’t be swayed by people who attempt to gaslight or pressure you into making their decision.
3. Only take criticism from someone you would take advice from. “
