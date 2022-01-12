Connect with us

Why The Stellar Development Foundation Launched New Account Model

stellar cryptocurrency xlmusd xlmbtc
Via an official blog post, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) announced a new account model called Muxed. Created to remove friction and facilitate user interaction with the account model based on this network, and the multiple services build on top of it, the Muxed accounts seem to be an important improvement for the entire ecosystem.

According to the post, a Muxed account is one that combines the GABC and 64-bit integer ID to create a “virtual” account under a traditional address. Due to its characteristics, a muxed account can be identified within a real account.

Thus, if there is a service or product using Stellar to pool multiple accounts, they can now manage them with more ease and will be able to eliminate burdensome issues, such as meme problems. The SDF has called on “products and services built on Stellar” to check if the validators are compatible with the new account model and asked them to “come up with a plan to implement” muxed accounts into their system. The organization said:

Custodial services generally use muxed accounts to map incoming payments to an internal customer database. Businesses may use muxed accounts to map incoming payments to an invoice or customer account.

Other characteristics for muxed accounts, as revealed by the SBF, are the differences in its encoding, they will be 69 characters long and not 56 as a traditional account, and in their base values. As a result, Muxed accounts will have M as their first character rather than G.

Muxed To Improves Transaction Experience On Stellar

Per its GitHub repository, Stellar’s new account model could open more possibilities for the users, and all actors operating on this network and could finally remove the limitations of using a memo-based model:

Experience shows that people frequently forget to include the memo ID, resulting in either lost funds or onerous support calls. Moreover, memo IDs are per transaction, not per occurrence of an account ID, which imposes restrictions on the use of multiplexed accounts. (…) By adding an optional memo ID to the account ID type, we make multiplexed (Muxed) accounts a first-class abstraction that can be used anywhere a normal account ID can be used.

This could significantly improve the way exchanges and custodial services operate with Stellar transactions, and users will save time and money as they will no longer need to manually participate in a transaction. The SBF revealed that muxed accounts was implemented in the Protocol 13 update.

This update was introduced in 2020, but muxed accounts remained hidden until yesterday, January 10th, 2022. Due to its incompatibility with older versions of the Stellar software, projects on this network were given time to update and adjust to the new model.

As of press time, XLM trades at $0.22 with sideways movement in the 4-hour chart, as seen below.

XLM moving sideways in the 4-hour chart. Source: XLMUSDT Tradingview
Fed chair Jerome Powell-Crypto Report Will Be Out Soon!

U.S Congress and Law makers Finally Looks on Broader Perspective
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell reveals a new legislature for digital currencies will be out soon. 
  • New rules and regulations by the U.S will be reflecting on the crypto market. 
  • Congressman Tom Emmer also tweets the same.

It’s quite skeptical that ever since, the talks started in December, 2021 in the Federal assembly, and rumors regarding serving rules and regulations to be imposed on the entire crypto industry took on fire with the start of the year. This includes, crypto mining, Bitcoin (BTC), crypto exchanges and much more. Moreover, it is because of this that many analysts depict the recent market crash. 

Much to the amazement, the Federal Chair Representative, Jerome Powell announced officially that a new crypto report and legislature will be out soon.

The New Crypto Report

The hearing took place on January 11, 2022, in which the chair representative, Jerome Powell stated out in front of the entire Senate Banking members that a new report on crypto and digital currency will be out soon.

In spite of this, Jerome Powell states that this new crypto report will be out approximately in a few weeks time! This new crypto report is predicted to be quite liberal and in favor of the digital currency and the crypto industry. As almost the entire world is indulging themselves and adopting the digital currency ecosystem, the upcoming reports are said to  be quite in favor of the crypto industry.

In addition to this, the American politician and congressman, Tom Emmer put out a tweet, stating the same as what Jerome Powell revealed. 

Jerome Powell’s Views

Accordingly, Jerome Powell utters that the crypto report is still not yet ready and further revisions are in process at the moment. In addition, the Fed Chair terms that the new monetary policy changes implied have made the report delay. Also, Jerome Powell hinted at the high possibility for the U.S to come up with a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Moreover, Powell terms that the report will be solely based ioin questions raised and answers given by the people. Therefore, it seems the new report will be completely democratic and in support of the industry too.

Morocco Becomes North Africa’s Leader for Bitcoin Trading

Morocco Becomes North Africa’s Leader for Bitcoin Trading
