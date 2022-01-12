News
Women’s Bean Project turning car dealership into production facility in Athmar Park
It’s time for the Women’s Bean Project to put down roots in a new part of Denver.
After nearly 30 years in Curtis Park, the job-training nonprofit for women bought a former used car dealership in Athmar Park to manufacture and package food products for sale at stores around the country.
“Every business decision we make and all of our programming is affected by the amount of space we have, and that’s how you know you’re out of space — when you can’t make decisions to grow or to change because of building constraints,” said CEO Tamra Ryan, who has been with nonprofit for 18 years.
In June, the organization, which hires women who struggle to find work — 85 percent of the program’s participants have felonies — plans to double its space and move into a new production facility at 1300 W. Alameda Ave. in Athmar Park.
Ryan, 57, said Women’s Bean Project plans to do a $2.8 million renovation. The nonprofit has hired William Brummett Architects to design the space and Palace Construction to complete the build out, which will include a 4,500-square-foot addition.
Women’s Bean Project hires around 60 women on average each year to manufacture and package dry goods for a six to nine-month period, so they can learn the skills necessary for mainstream employment.
The nonprofit’s products are sold in nearly 1,000 retailers around the U.S., including King Soopers, Whole Foods and Safeway, and on the Amazon website. It has an average annual revenue of $2.5 million, Ryan said.
The most popular item is the 10-bean soup mix.
The new dry goods production facility will give Women’s Bean Project more room to add production lines.
“We can make and package more than one product at a time, unlike our current facility, where we have to reset with each new product,” Ryan said.
The nonprofit purchased its current location at 3201 Curtis St. in Curtis Park in 1995 for $185,000, according to property records, and opened that same year. Mainspring, led by Fiona Arnold, is under contract to purchase the building, Ryan said. Mainspring developed the RiNo retail complex Backyard on Blake and has plans to build a five-story hostel at 3030 Welton St. in Five Points.
Women’s Bean Project’s current 10,000-square-foot space has two production lines to make and package its 50 products, including baking mixes, soup mixes, popcorn and spices. The women are involved from start to finish, including helping receive the raw materials, packaging them with filler machines, sealing the products and shipping them out.
The organization had been looking to grow into a larger space for a few years. Last year, when the nonprofit found their new property and saw it sat on 2.5 acres, Ryan realized that it was more than she needed.
“It would be perfect for affordable housing and having affordable housing next door to Women’s Bean Project would also be ideal,” Ryan said.
So, the nonprofit presented the idea to Denver Housing Authority, which bought the building and surrounding land for $4 million in May 2020, according to property records.
Denver Housing Authority has contracted Warren Village to build 74 apartments, a learning center, playgrounds and a community garden adjacent to Women’s Bean Project’s new facility.
And in November 2021, Women’s Bean Project purchased the 15,500-square-foot building, plus its parking lot, from DHA for $2.5 million, according to property records.
The new facility will have an office to support the nonprofit’s human services programming, including a space for healthcare and mental health providers to visit, plus phone booths, small meeting rooms and a computer lab, where program participants can use laptops for job searches or resume writing.
Women’s Bean Project has raised $6.2 million to fund the move and still has $300,000 left of its $6.5 million goal to get the space up and running, Ryan said.
In addition to expanding its production, the nonprofit wants to expand its outreach, Ryan said.
In the first year, Women’s Bean Project plans to hire 15 more women for the extra space, and eventually, by the third year, Ryan said, it will be able to add 40 more women.
The typical employee hasn’t had a job longer than a year, often because of addiction, domestic violence or incarceration. Ryan said 85 percent of the women have had a felony. The average age of the women is 38, and they’re paid $15.87 an hour.
For 70 percent of their time with Women’s Bean Project, they’re working in the business and learning basic job skills, and for the other 30 percent, they’re in computer classes, learning how to interview, updating their resumes or getting help finding a permanent job.
“We don’t just want to grow our business to serve more women, but we also want to make sure when we do that, everything we do serves them in a better way to help them move on to employment in the community,” Ryan said.
Here’s where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID, according to a new CU Boulder study
Two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. COVID case rates are higher than they’ve ever been and hospitalization rates are once again rising rapidly in many countries.
Against this bleak picture, we yearn to get back to normal. We’d like to meet friends in a pub or have them over for dinner. We’d like our struggling business to thrive like it did before the pandemic. We’d like our children to return to their once-familiar routine of in-person schooling and after-school activities. We’d like to ride on a bus, sing in a choir, get back to the gym, or dance in a nightclub without fear of catching COVID.
Which of these activities is safe? And how safe exactly? These were the questions we sought to answer in our latest research.
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, spreads mainly by airborne transmission. So the key to preventing transmission is to understand how airborne particles behave, which requires knowledge from physics and chemistry.
Air is a fluid made up of invisible, rapidly and randomly moving molecules, so airborne particles disperse over time indoors, such as in a room or on a bus. An infected person may exhale particles containing the virus, and the closer you are to them, the more likely you are to inhale some virus-containing particles. But the longer the period you both spend in the room, the more spread out the virus will become. If you are outdoors, the space is almost infinite, so the virus doesn’t build up in the same way. However, someone can still transmit the virus if you’re close to them.
Viral particles can be emitted every time an infected person breathes, but especially if their breathing is deep (such as when exercising) or involves vocalization (such as speaking or singing). While wearing a well-fitting mask reduces transmission because the mask blocks the release of virus, the unmasked infected person who sits quietly in a corner is much less likely to infect you than one who approaches you and starts a heated argument.
All variants of SARS-CoV-2 are equally airborne, but the chance of catching COVID depends on the transmissibility (or contagiousness) of the variant (delta was more contagious than previous variants, but omicron is more contagious still) and on how many people are currently infected (the prevalence of the disease). As of January 8, the CDC estimates that 98% of COVID infections in the U.S. are from the omicron variant. While omicron appears more transmissible, it also seems to produce less severe illness, especially in vaccinated people.
Likelihood of becoming infected
In our study, we have quantified how the different influences on transmission change your risk of getting sick: viral factors (transmissibility/prevalence), people factors (masked/unmasked, exercising/sitting, vocalizing/quiet) and air-quality factors (indoors/outdoors, big room/small room, crowded/uncrowded, ventilated/unventilated).
We did this by carefully studying empirical data on how many people became infected in superspreader events where key parameters, such as the room size, room occupancy and ventilation levels, were well-documented and by representing how transmission happens with a mathematical model.
The new chart, adapted from our paper and shown below, gives a percentage likelihood of becoming infected in different situations (you can make it bigger by clicking on it).
A surefire way to catch COVID is to do a combination of things that get you into the dark red cells in the table. For example:
- Gather together with lots of people in an enclosed space with poor air quality, such as an under-ventilated gym, nightclub or school classroom
- Do something strenuous or rowdy such as exercising, singing or shouting
- Leave off your masks
- Stay there for a long time.
To avoid catching COVID, try keeping in the green or amber spaces in the table. For example:
- If you must meet other people, do so outdoors or in a space that’s well-ventilated or meet in a space where the ventilation is good and air quality is known
- Keep the number of people to a minimum
- Spend the minimum possible amount of time together
- Don’t shout, sing or do heavy exercise
- Wear high-quality, well-fitting masks from the time you enter the building to the time you leave.
While the chart gives an estimated figure for each situation, the actual risk will depend on the specific parameters, such as exactly how many people are in a room of what size. If you fancy putting in your own data for a particular setting and activity, you can try our COVID-19 Aerosol Transmission Estimator.
The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.
[Research into coronavirus and other news from science Subscribe to The Conversation’s new science newsletter.]
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/heres-where-and-how-you-are-most-likely-to-catch-covid-new-study-174473.
Get Cooking: Take your pantry to the next level with homemade confit of duck, ghee
Take your pantry to the next level. Supplement the everyday storage staples of dried pasta, beans and canned tomatoes, to name merely three, with some delicious foods that you prepare and put away.
For example, make your own stocks and broths and freeze portions of them for use in a slew of stews and soups. Sure, it’s handy to have some chicken stock in a Tetra Pak around, but it’s even tastier to have some squirreled away in the back of the freezer that you’ve fashioned from scratch.
Today’s recipes are two next-level pantry staples in my kitchen: duck legs that have been roasted in their own fat (called “confit’ by the French, meaning “conserved”) and clarified butter, a particular spin-off of which is called “ghee.”
Duck confit is particularly delicious in wintertime. Added to a stew (or, indeed, to the great cold-weather pork-and-bean pot called cassoulet), its flavors are close to animalistic: terrific, lip-glossing fat; skin as crisp as kettle fries; and deeply flavored meat.
If the sun is out, enjoy it shredded and scattered around some lightly dressed hearty greens, a French bistro classic. If tightly wrapped, duck confit stores well in the freezer for several months.
Ghee is clarified butter that has spent a bit more time on the stovetop than mainline French-style clarified butter. Heating the precipitated milk solids until they begin to taste like Sugar Baby candy makes the ghee itself nutty and deeper in flavor.
It still functions as clarified butter, of course. That is, its smoke point is highly elevated (to around 400 degrees) from plain butter and it is profitably used to sauté fish or vegetables at high heat; as a dip (called “drawn butter”) for shrimp, crab or lobster; as a base for a hollandaise; or as the perfect drizzle for popcorn.
Confit of Duck
Adapted from cooking.nytimes.com, washingtonpost.com and “Gourmet Today” (2009). Makes 6.
Ingredients
- 6 duck legs and thighs, rinsed and patted dry
- 1 mounded teaspoon kosher or sea salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large bay leaf, crumbled into bits
- 10-12 sprigs dried or fresh thyme
Directions
Find a non-reactive tray that will accommodate all the duck legs in one layer. Mix together the salt, pepper and bay leaf bits and sprinkle half the mixture onto the tray. Lay the duck legs, fat side down, onto the tray, allowing them to pick up the seasonings on that side. Flip all the legs over, skin side up and sprinkle with the remaining half of the seasonings, Arrange the thyme sprigs evenly over the legs, pushing them down onto the meat.
Cover the tray snuggly with 2-3 layers of plastic wrap and then a layer of heavy-duty foil wrapped around the edges of the tray to keep everything tight. Place the tray, foil side down, in the refrigerator. After 12 hours (or thereabouts), flip the try over and keep in the refrigerator for an additional 12 hours. (The legs may season themselves thusly for up to 72 hours total.)
When ready to confit the duck, heat the oven to 325 degrees. Shake the legs of any clinging seasonings (especially the thyme sprigs) and place each leg, fat side down, in a large oven-proof skillet, fitting all the legs snuggly together. Heat over medium-high heat until their fat begins to render, 15-20 minutes. When about 1/4 inch of fat covers the bottom of the skillet, flip the duck legs over (you may need to scrape under them with a metal spatula to loosen them) and rearrange them all, again snuggly, skin side up.
Cover the skillet with heavy-duty foil and place it in the oven. Roast the legs for 1 hour, rotating the skillet, then roast for 1 more hour, 2 hours total. Remove the foil and roast for an additional 45 minutes-1 hour until the legs are all a deep golden brown. Remove the legs from the skillet and let drain over a brown paper bag or clean cardboard. (Strain and reserve the duck fat for frying, deep-frying or other uses such as flavoring roasted, salted potatoes.)
The legs may keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or, if frozen, for up to 5-6 months. To serve them, however, crisp them (from room temperature) in one of two ways: 1. Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Place the number of legs to be served, skin side up, on a baking tray lined with parchment paper or foil. Roast for 20 minutes until the fat glistens on the crisping skin. 2. Cook the legs to be served in a large non-stick skillet set over medium heat, covered, beginning skin side down for 10 minutes, then skin side up for an additional 10-15 minutes.
Ghee
Ingredient
- 2 cups (4 sticks) unsalted, high-quality butter
Directions
In a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and continue cooking until a layer of milk proteins begins to both float to the top as white foam and fall to the bottom as white sediment. Bring to a boil; the milk proteins on top will froth and foam. (You may skim these if you wish, although in the long run, it is not necessary.)
Lower the heat and continue to cook. The top froth will decompose and fall (unless skimmed). As the water evaporates out of the butter, the boiling will calm and then cease. Being attentive against burning, heat further until the milk proteins on the bottom of the pot turn golden brown. The whole process will take 1 hour or a bit more.
Strain through cheesecloth or a coffee filter into a heatproof container. (The caramelized, browned milk solids may be saved to top ice cream.) Let cool and refrigerate. Ghee will keep up to 6 months, refrigerated.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey spinoff poised to close in Cap Hill
The restaurant formerly known as Tacos Tequila Whiskey may pour its last drop in Cap Hill this month.
Owner Kevin Morrison told BusinessDen last week that the restaurant’s 10-year lease at 215 E. 7th Ave. and its equipment went up for sale last month, and a deal with a potential buyer could close toward the end of January.
If it does, the 1,500-square-foot restaurant in the Governor’s Park sub-neighborhood would close around that time, he said.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey opened at the site in March 2018, following locations in City Park (2012) and West Highland (2013).
In August, with the pandemic pushing people to takeout and delivery, Morrison tweaked the restaurant’s model and rebranded it as a fast-casual concept called Taco Bar.
Taco Bar serves 11 different tacos, some of which were offered at TTW — like al pastor and the beer-battered “Fish N Beer” tacos — and some of which weren’t, such as pastrami-cured and smoked beef tongue tacos.
Morrison still likes the Taco Bar concept, but he’s decided it needs a different location.
“It doesn’t have the exact layout we need for what we envisioned and would cost too much money to get what we wanted,” Morrison said. “So we just decided to look for something that fits our needs to see if this concept is worth developing past one or two stores.”
Taco Bar is set up for takeout and delivery, but also has room for dining at the bar.
“I was an original founder of Spicy Pickle, and when I left I was out of fast-casual for a while, and I really enjoyed it,” Morrison said. “But looking at the different segments, I thought we’d have a good opportunity to jump into fast-casual with less labor. We want to do something with a full-service feel with a bar, but in a fast-casual segment because it will open more growth opportunities down the road instead of just having a sit-down taqueria.”
Morrison said he does not have a new location solidified for Taco Bar.
Morrison’s KTM Restaurant Group also owns Fish N Beer, a seafood restaurant that opened in 2016 at 3510 Larimer St. in RiNo.
Just down the street from Taco Bar, Aloy Thai is preparing to open.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
