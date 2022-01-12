Connect with us

Women’s Bean Project turning car dealership into production facility in Athmar Park

Published

1 min ago

on

Women's Bean Project turning car dealership into production facility in Athmar Park
It’s time for the Women’s Bean Project to put down roots in a new part of Denver.

After nearly 30 years in Curtis Park, the job-training nonprofit for women bought a former used car dealership in Athmar Park to manufacture and package food products for sale at stores around the country.

“Every business decision we make and all of our programming is affected by the amount of space we have, and that’s how you know you’re out of space — when you can’t make decisions to grow or to change because of building constraints,” said CEO Tamra Ryan, who has been with nonprofit for 18 years.

In June, the organization, which hires women who struggle to find work — 85 percent of the program’s participants have felonies — plans to double its space and move into a new production facility at 1300 W. Alameda Ave. in Athmar Park.

Ryan, 57, said Women’s Bean Project plans to do a $2.8 million renovation. The nonprofit has hired William Brummett Architects to design the space and Palace Construction to complete the build out, which will include a 4,500-square-foot addition.

Women’s Bean Project hires around 60 women on average each year to manufacture and package dry goods for a six to nine-month period, so they can learn the skills necessary for mainstream employment.

The nonprofit’s products are sold in nearly 1,000 retailers around the U.S., including King Soopers, Whole Foods and Safeway, and on the Amazon website. It has an average annual revenue of $2.5 million, Ryan said.

The most popular item is the 10-bean soup mix.

Courtesy of Women’s Bean Project via BusinessDen

A rendering of Women’s Bean Project’s new facility.

The new dry goods production facility will give Women’s Bean Project more room to add production lines.

“We can make and package more than one product at a time, unlike our current facility, where we have to reset with each new product,” Ryan said.

The nonprofit purchased its current location at 3201 Curtis St. in Curtis Park in 1995 for $185,000, according to property records, and opened that same year. Mainspring, led by Fiona Arnold, is under contract to purchase the building, Ryan said. Mainspring developed the RiNo retail complex Backyard on Blake and has plans to build a five-story hostel at 3030 Welton St. in Five Points.

Women’s Bean Project’s current 10,000-square-foot space has two production lines to make and package its 50 products, including baking mixes, soup mixes, popcorn and spices. The women are involved from start to finish, including helping receive the raw materials, packaging them with filler machines, sealing the products and shipping them out.

The organization had been looking to grow into a larger space for a few years. Last year, when the nonprofit found their new property and saw it sat on 2.5 acres, Ryan realized that it was more than she needed.

Courtesy of Women’s Bean Project via BusinessDen

The nonprofit’s products are sold in nearly 1,000 retailers around the U.S.

“It would be perfect for affordable housing and having affordable housing next door to Women’s Bean Project would also be ideal,” Ryan said.

So, the nonprofit presented the idea to Denver Housing Authority, which bought the building and surrounding land for $4 million in May 2020, according to property records.

Denver Housing Authority has contracted Warren Village to build 74 apartments, a learning center, playgrounds and a community garden adjacent to Women’s Bean Project’s new facility.

And in November 2021, Women’s Bean Project purchased the 15,500-square-foot building, plus its parking lot, from DHA for $2.5 million, according to property records.

The new facility will have an office to support the nonprofit’s human services programming, including a space for healthcare and mental health providers to visit, plus phone booths, small meeting rooms and a computer lab, where program participants can use laptops for job searches or resume writing.

Women’s Bean Project has raised $6.2 million to fund the move and still has $300,000 left of its $6.5 million goal to get the space up and running, Ryan said.

In addition to expanding its production, the nonprofit wants to expand its outreach, Ryan said.

News

Here’s where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID, according to a new CU Boulder study

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Here’s where (and how) you are most likely to catch COVID, according to a new CU Boulder study
Two years into the pandemic, most of us are fed up. COVID case rates are higher than they’ve ever been and hospitalization rates are once again rising rapidly in many countries.

Against this bleak picture, we yearn to get back to normal. We’d like to meet friends in a pub or have them over for dinner. We’d like our struggling business to thrive like it did before the pandemic. We’d like our children to return to their once-familiar routine of in-person schooling and after-school activities. We’d like to ride on a bus, sing in a choir, get back to the gym, or dance in a nightclub without fear of catching COVID.

Which of these activities is safe? And how safe exactly? These were the questions we sought to answer in our latest research.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, spreads mainly by airborne transmission. So the key to preventing transmission is to understand how airborne particles behave, which requires knowledge from physics and chemistry.

Air is a fluid made up of invisible, rapidly and randomly moving molecules, so airborne particles disperse over time indoors, such as in a room or on a bus. An infected person may exhale particles containing the virus, and the closer you are to them, the more likely you are to inhale some virus-containing particles. But the longer the period you both spend in the room, the more spread out the virus will become. If you are outdoors, the space is almost infinite, so the virus doesn’t build up in the same way. However, someone can still transmit the virus if you’re close to them.

Viral particles can be emitted every time an infected person breathes, but especially if their breathing is deep (such as when exercising) or involves vocalization (such as speaking or singing). While wearing a well-fitting mask reduces transmission because the mask blocks the release of virus, the unmasked infected person who sits quietly in a corner is much less likely to infect you than one who approaches you and starts a heated argument.

All variants of SARS-CoV-2 are equally airborne, but the chance of catching COVID depends on the transmissibility (or contagiousness) of the variant (delta was more contagious than previous variants, but omicron is more contagious still) and on how many people are currently infected (the prevalence of the disease). As of January 8, the CDC estimates that 98% of COVID infections in the U.S. are from the omicron variant. While omicron appears more transmissible, it also seems to produce less severe illness, especially in vaccinated people.

Likelihood of becoming infected

In our study, we have quantified how the different influences on transmission change your risk of getting sick: viral factors (transmissibility/prevalence), people factors (masked/unmasked, exercising/sitting, vocalizing/quiet) and air-quality factors (indoors/outdoors, big room/small room, crowded/uncrowded, ventilated/unventilated).

We did this by carefully studying empirical data on how many people became infected in superspreader events where key parameters, such as the room size, room occupancy and ventilation levels, were well-documented and by representing how transmission happens with a mathematical model.

The new chart, adapted from our paper and shown below, gives a percentage likelihood of becoming infected in different situations (you can make it bigger by clicking on it).

Provided by TheConversation.com

A chart showing the risks of contracting COVID in different situations.

A surefire way to catch COVID is to do a combination of things that get you into the dark red cells in the table. For example:

  • Gather together with lots of people in an enclosed space with poor air quality, such as an under-ventilated gym, nightclub or school classroom
  • Do something strenuous or rowdy such as exercising, singing or shouting
  • Leave off your masks
  • Stay there for a long time.

To avoid catching COVID, try keeping in the green or amber spaces in the table. For example:

  • If you must meet other people, do so outdoors or in a space that’s well-ventilated or meet in a space where the ventilation is good and air quality is known
  • Keep the number of people to a minimum
  • Spend the minimum possible amount of time together
  • Don’t shout, sing or do heavy exercise
  • Wear high-quality, well-fitting masks from the time you enter the building to the time you leave.
News

Get Cooking: Take your pantry to the next level with homemade confit of duck, ghee

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Get Cooking: Take your pantry to the next level with homemade confit of duck, ghee
Take your pantry to the next level. Supplement the everyday storage staples of dried pasta, beans and canned tomatoes, to name merely three, with some delicious foods that you prepare and put away.

For example, make your own stocks and broths and freeze portions of them for use in a slew of stews and soups. Sure, it’s handy to have some chicken stock in a Tetra Pak around, but it’s even tastier to have some squirreled away in the back of the freezer that you’ve fashioned from scratch.

Today’s recipes are two next-level pantry staples in my kitchen: duck legs that have been roasted in their own fat (called “confit’ by the French, meaning “conserved”) and clarified butter, a particular spin-off of which is called “ghee.”

Duck confit is particularly delicious in wintertime. Added to a stew (or, indeed, to the great cold-weather pork-and-bean pot called cassoulet), its flavors are close to animalistic: terrific, lip-glossing fat; skin as crisp as kettle fries; and deeply flavored meat.

News

Tacos Tequila Whiskey spinoff poised to close in Cap Hill

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 12, 2022

By

Tacos Tequila Whiskey spinoff poised to close in Cap Hill
The restaurant formerly known as Tacos Tequila Whiskey may pour its last drop in Cap Hill this month.

Owner Kevin Morrison told BusinessDen last week that the restaurant’s 10-year lease at 215 E. 7th Ave. and its equipment went up for sale last month, and a deal with a potential buyer could close toward the end of January.

If it does, the 1,500-square-foot restaurant in the Governor’s Park sub-neighborhood would close around that time, he said.

Tacos Tequila Whiskey opened at the site in March 2018, following locations in City Park (2012) and West Highland (2013).

In August, with the pandemic pushing people to takeout and delivery, Morrison tweaked the restaurant’s model and rebranded it as a fast-casual concept called Taco Bar.

Taco Bar serves 11 different tacos, some of which were offered at TTW — like al pastor and the beer-battered “Fish N Beer” tacos — and some of which weren’t, such as pastrami-cured and smoked beef tongue tacos.

Morrison still likes the Taco Bar concept, but he’s decided it needs a different location.

“It doesn’t have the exact layout we need for what we envisioned and would cost too much money to get what we wanted,” Morrison said. “So we just decided to look for something that fits our needs to see if this concept is worth developing past one or two stores.”

Taco Bar is set up for takeout and delivery, but also has room for dining at the bar.

