Xaverian holds off BC High

DORCHESTER – In a Catholic Conference clash full of extra effort and resiliency at Devine Rink, it was one last defensive stand that proved the difference for surging powerhouse Xaverian Monday night against fellow stalwart BC High.

Holding onto a one-goal lead that’s hardly ever safe in these matchups, the Hawks lapsed with 2:44 to go by giving the Eagles a fifth power play opportunity on the night amid a stretch where BC High had offensive rhythm. But just as it had most of the way, Xaverian rode the coattails of a gritty penalty kill and an excellent effort in net from Brendan Flanagan (31 saves) to hold on for a 3-2 win.

Pair that with two goals from Hawks (7-1) forward Will Irving – including the go-ahead score in the second period – and Xaverian rebounded from a loss to St. John’s Prep last week with this big win.

“Every league game is going to be tight,” said head coach Dave Spinale. “I just think that we were a little grittier today. … Just hard work and grit, and we eat pucks. Just all the little things I thought.”

BC High (2-4-1) had plenty of offensive spurts to test the Hawks’ blue line and Flanagan, including an early rhythm that had Xaverian on its heels. That didn’t stop Irving from cashing in on a wraparound goal after the defense held true for a 1-0 advantage, and Max Lockwood made it 2-0 less than a minute later off a feed from Nolan Dion.

Penalties became a problem for Xaverian toward the end of the frame when a five-minute major gave BC High a 5-on-3 opportunity, almost immediately leading to a James Marshall goal to cut the score to 2-1. That major leaked into the second period, and the Eagles came back to tie it shortly after Xaverian killed the penalty as Brendan Burke sniped the neutralizing goal to the top-right corner of the net.

Once Irving finished off a rebound in the dirty area to re-take the lead for Xaverian with under three minutes left in the second frame, though, it was all hands on deck to keep it at 3-2.

The Eagles forced two more penalties to help it rip off 11 shots in the third period and put pressure on Flanagan, but the senior goalie covered all the ground he needed to preserve the lead.

“He was fabulous today,” Spinale said. “He made one (save) that I don’t know how he got to in the first period on the power play. He’s a puck stopper and he’s very acrobatic and athletic.”

Jack Burke also played well in net for BC High, accruing 24 saves while allowing just one goal between the second and third periods. That included two critical saves on breakaways to keep the Eagles within one goal, but Flanagan and Xaverian did just enough to stave them off.