Young Dolph Murder Suspect Arrested, Another Man Already In Jail Indicted

Lala Kent is opening up about her feud with Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi.

While appearing on Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, the Vanderpump Rules cast member reacted to comments GG made about her split from Randall Emmett, shared her prediction for James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss‘ split, and addressed the recent altercation between Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“I thought it was inappropriate. She knows nothing about what’s going on and how deep and disgusting everything is and I just thought as someone who is a single mom, I would think you would take a pause and have compassion,” Lala explained on the January 11 episode of WWHL after GG shamed her for bashing her daughter’s father and told her to “stop complaining.”

As for why she ultimately unfollowed GG, Lala said, “I don’t need the negativity.”

When Lala was then asked if she saw James’ split from Raquel coming, she admitted she did not.

“I was very shocked by their breakup. I really thought they were going to get married, have kids, and be together forever,” she confirmed. “Even though I felt like James was a huge personality… It’s hard to keep up with James… That always worried me but I definitely thought they would make it.”

During a previous episode of WWHL, James suggested that it was convenient that Lala and Randall split just before one of her book signings. Looking back, James, who appeared virtually with Lala on Tuesday’s show, said he regretted the comment.

“I take that back. Sorry, Lala,” he told his Pump Rules cast member.

But she didn’t mind, saying, “It’s okay. You promoted the book signing, I didn’t care!”

Throughout season nine, Lala was admittedly hard on Scheana Shay‘s now-fiancé Brock Davies, who revealed early on in the season that he hadn’t seen his two oldest children for quite some time. Months later, she admitted she could have been easier on her co-star.

“I did have concerns about Brock not seeing his kids or speaking to them in a very long time. I probably could have eased up a bit,” she noted. “I would’ve handled it very differently. [But] I will say, I wish people would have come to me and voiced concerns about my relationship. No one did that to me.”

As fans have surely heard by now, Lala and Randall split in October after he was allegedly caught with two women in Nashville. But prior to the split, Lala revealed on the show that she was planning for a prenup.

“I was always very concerned about that because I’m only 31. Who knows what my future holds and I didn’t ever want him to be able to have a piece of what I could potentially have in the future,” Lala explained on WWHL. “I just wanted it to be… What’s your is yours, what’s mine is mine and I just want you out of my life.”

Also on WWHL, Lala was asked if she was Team Jen or Team Lisa amid their RHOSLC drama.

“I really love Lisa Barlow. I think she had valid points. That’s my girl,” Lala said.

As for Jen’s legal drama, Lala added, “It’s so sticky because I don’t know the truth. I think a lot of people don’t know the truth. But I always say the truth always reveals itself. And innocent until proven guilty.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

