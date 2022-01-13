News
15 years since the ‘Missouri Miracle’: How two kidnapped boys were found
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday marks the 15 year anniversary of the “Missouri Miracle”, the day missing boys Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby were found.
Hornbeck had been missing for more than 4 years, Ownby four days. The boys were discovered in a Kirkwood apartment. Michael Devlin is serving life in prison after being convicted of kidnapping them.
Hornbeck vanished on October 6, 2002, while riding his bike near his home in Richwoods, Missouri, about 55 miles southwest of St. Louis.
A man behind the wheel of a white pickup truck knocked young Shawn off his lime-green bike. The driver grabbed Shawn, put him in his truck, and left. That man later turned out to be Devlin.
A search went on for Hornbeck and his parents eventually started a foundation in his name to assist in searches of abducted children.
What nobody knew at the time was that Shawn was still alive and had been taken to an apartment in Kirkwood, where he’d live with his kidnapper for the next four years. He was even made to pose like his abductor’s son.
On Jan. 8, 2007, Ben Ownby was taken while waiting at a bus stop in Beaufort, located in Franklin County. The kidnapper put the 13-year-old in a white Nissan pickup truck and sped away, but not before Mitchell Hults, one of Ownby’s friends, got a good look at the vehicle and provided a detailed description to authorities.
The FBI followed a tip on a white pick-up truck that brought them to a pizzeria in Kirkwood. One of the store managers, a man named Michael Devlin, owned the truck.
An FBI agent was able to get a confession from Devlin. Devlin led the agents to his apartment where the two boys were sitting playing video games.
In a 2013 interview with FOX2, Hornbeck spoke about how he survived. “I knew my family was out there and they would never give up. And I’m sure these girls felt the same way. I mean you just have to hold on to your life because if you don’t, you’re just going to be lost within yourself and you can’t have that,” said Hornbeck.
Hornbeck also said he’s been able to put what happened behind him. “It’s a part of my life that I’ve had to accept and I have. With my family there, they’ve just made me strong and I’ve been able to move on with my life because they’ve been there to help me move on with my life.”
Shawn Hornbeck married and became a father. Both he and Ben Ownby still live in the St. Louis area.
Devlin pleaded guilty to all the charges and received 74 life sentences and an additional term of 2,020 years. He was transferred to Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri. He won’t be eligible for parole until he’s 100.
Compounds in hemp can help control COVID-19 spread, researchers say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Could hemp be a secret ingredient in the fight against COVID-19?
According to the newly released results of a study at Oregon State University, the answer to that question is promising.
Scientists at the school in Corvallis say they’ve determined that compounds contained in hemp show “the ability to prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.”
According to the release from the university, those hemp compounds are commonly found in such products as make-up, lotions, dietary supplements and food.
Researchers determined that two cannabinoid acids found in hemp can bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and prevent it from infecting people, much in the same way COVID-19 vaccines and treatments work.
Richard van Breemen, the lead researcher on the study, made sure to clarify where the specific compounds were found.
“These cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts,” he said. “They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans.”
Researchers say the compounds have been found to be effective in preventing both the alpha and beta variants from infecting the body and more studies are being done on additional variants.
Currently, there are only three COVID-19 vaccines that are authorized or approved for use in the U.S. to prevent the coronavirus: the two-dose mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Two Colorado corrections officers justified in shooting death of armed fugitive
No criminal charges are warranted for two unidentified Colorado corrections officers who shot dead an armed man in Denver in October, the Denver district attorney said.
On Oct. 20, 2021, Aaron Lang, 38, was shot by the officers, part of the the Colorado Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit, in the 1000 block of South Parker Road. Lang was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The officers were serving an arrest warrant for Lang, who was wanted on an alleged parole violation.
After an investigation, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Wednesday released a “decision letter” on the police shooting and “concluded that no criminal charges are warranted,” according to a news release.
The day of the shooting Lang attempted to evade the officers and his arrest, the release said. When confronted by the officers, Lang refused to put down his weapon and raised it instead.
“After officers issued further commands that he drop his weapon, Mr. Lang pulled his handgun up as if to point it at them before being fatally shot,” McCann said. “Under these circumstances, these two DOC officers were justified in using lethal force.”
The decision letter, a review of the shooting, was dated Wednesday and sent to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen and Dean Williams, executive director of the state corrections department. In the letter, a public document, McCann describes the officers as part of an “elite unit” and that “disclosing their identities will place them in danger.” In the letter they are referred to as DOC1 and DOC2.
McCann will present details about the shooting and discuss her conclusions during a virtual community meeting scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, on Microsoft Teams.
Chicago Bears envision an ‘entertainment destination with multiple facets’ in Arlington Heights. But the team cautions it still is in the exploration phase.
Chairman George McCaskey was careful Monday to note the Chicago Bears still are in the exploratory phase of their potential purchase of the former Arlington International Racecourse property.
But he also called the possible new stadium site in Arlington Heights an “outstanding, long-term proposition with high potential for the Bears.”
During a video news conference to discuss the search for a new general manager and coach, McCaskey and President and CEO Ted Phillips made their first public comments about the project since the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the property in September, signaling a potential move from their longtime home at Soldier Field.
Phillips called the 326-acre Arlington site an “extremely unique property” and said the Bears’ vision is “an entertainment destination with multiple facets to it that I think could really help put Arlington Heights on the map as a destination spot.”
“There’s nothing else like it in Chicagoland,” he said. “So the opportunities — we haven’t even begun to envision what it could be. But we’re hopeful that if we close, that we’ll be moving forward with turning it into a wonderful destination site.”
He then added a note of caution.
“We don’t close on the land, then all that vision won’t come to fruition,” he said.
After the Bears complete their GM and coach search, Phillips, who has been in his role for 23 years, will shift his responsibilities to turn much of his attention to the Arlington project. The next GM will report to McCaskey instead of Phillips, to whom former GM Ryan Pace reported.
The Bears also are adding staffing and hiring outside vendors to help with the exploration of the property.
McCaskey drew comparisons to buying a house.
“On a property of this size, that time between under contract and closing is vastly expanded,” he said. “So there’s a lot of due diligence that needs to be performed before we can close.”
The Bears expect closing to take the rest of 2022 and potentially into the first quarter of 2023, Phillips said.
“At that point in time, we’ll decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop it further,” Phillips said. “And I think what’s important now is that our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park.”
McCaskey said the Bears’ involvement in making a bid on the Arlington site started when they were contacted by representatives for the seller, Churchill Downs Inc., which announced last winter it was putting the property up for sale for redevelopment.
The Bears have played at Soldier Field, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, since moving from Wrigley Field in 1971. Their lease runs through 2033.
At the time the purchase agreement was announced, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would work to keep the team in the city.
McCaskey said the Bears last spoke with city representatives “a few weeks ago” and indicated the Bears are not closing the door on those conversations.
“In the meantime, we’re happy to engage with the city of Chicago and the Park District about present operations at Soldier Field,” McCaskey said.
