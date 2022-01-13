News
4-year-old girl found safe in Illinois, father in custody for taking her from daycare
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – Police have arrested a man following a parental abduction involving his 4-year-old daughter.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an alert for the two after he picked her up at a St. Louis County daycare Wednesday.
Police identified a home in Fairview Heights where the suspect may be staying. Offices went there but no one answered.
Police continued to investigate and used his cell phone number to call him. Police say the suspect initially stated he and his daughter were at a house in St. Louis. However, investigators say their information pointed to a home in Fairview Heights.
Officers continued to negotiate with the man until he later confirmed his address and agreed to turn over the child.
Officers were able to arrest the man, and remove the child from the home unharmed.
While the Missouri Highway Patrol released the name of the girl and man during the search, the police are withholding them during their investigation. The suspect has not yet been charged.
News
Who will the Chicago Bears hire? Here’s what to know about the coach and GM searches.
The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach.
While the move to fire coach Matt Nagy was expected as the losses piled up in his fourth season, GM Ryan Pace’s fate after seven years in his role seemed less clear over the last month.
Ultimately after the 6-11 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey also cut ties with Pace, whose teams posted a 48-65 record, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory.
So who will the Bears hire? We’ve got possible head coaching and general manager candidates to keep an eye one, plus the latest moves and interview requests from around the NFL.
For the latest Bears news, follow Brad Biggs, Colleen Kane and Dan Wiederer — and sign up for our free alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox.
Here’s what to know about the search for a new Bears coach and general manager.
‘The roster needs work.’ How does the Bears coaching job stack up with the other NFL openings? A look at how attractive each team is.
How attractive is the Bears coaching job? Quarterback Justin Fields is considered a young player with upside. Ownership has supported its football operation, recently pouring a ton of money into a renovation of Halas Hall. The Bears are considered an attractive home and have some young talent on the roster.
The Tribune polled 19 league executives, coaches and veteran agents with knowledge of rosters and how teams operate, asking them to rank the seven openings, which assumes the Raiders job opens.
>>> Read the full story here
George McCaskey promises a ‘thorough, diligent and exhaustive’ search for the next Bears GM and coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy
During an hourlong video conference, George McCaskey said he consulted “a number of people” in NFL circles before making the decisions and finalizing his conclusion Sunday night. He said Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, 99, also was consulted as part of the team’s board of directors.
“Everybody wants to win one for her,” McCaskey said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. At one point in our conversations, I asked her for her assessment of our season, and she said, as only a mother can, ‘I’m very, very disappointed.’”
>>> Read the full story here
How will the Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? And what do we know about the search committee?
While George McCaskey said he ultimately will make the decision on the next GM and coach, the Bears assembled a five-person search committee — McCaskey, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.
>>> Read the full story here
George McCaskey’s inability to recall when the Bears united with Bill Polian is peculiar. But Polian’s influence on the upcoming coach and GM searches is now paramount.
The revelation came subtly from Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
Bill Polian had been tabbed to jump into the driver’s seat for the upcoming coach and general manager searches. And, boy, were the most important leaders at Halas Hall pumped.
Yet McCaskey also seemed to be suffering from a bit of selective amnesia. He couldn’t remember exactly when Polian linked up with the team. “At some point during the season,” McCaskey said. “I can’t recall when.”
>>> Read the full story here
‘This is a results-driven league’: Bears players react to the firings of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace
Running back David Montgomery acknowledged that he was emotional. Given the news that Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace had been fired a day after the team finished its 6-11 season, Montgomery couldn’t wall off a combination of disappointment, sadness and sentimentality.
“It’s pretty emotional for me,” he said.
Pace was the GM who traded up in the 2019 draft to select Montgomery at No. 73 in the third round. Nagy was the energetic coach with whom Montgomery developed a close bond during their three seasons working together.
Even if the news wasn’t all that stunning to anyone inside or outside of Halas Hall, the finality still packed a punch.
>>> Read the full story here
From George Halas to Matt Nagy: What was said about each Bears coach when they were hired
The day a new Bears coach is introduced can be one of the most thrilling for fans.
As the search to find the next coach of the Bears begins, here’s a look back at when each of the team’s previous 16 coaches were introduced by team management.
>>> Read the full story here
How Matt Nagy’s 34-31 record stacks up with other Bears coaches
With a loss to the Vikings in the last game of the 2021 season, Bears coach Matt Nagy ended his fourth — and final — season with the team with a 34-31 record.
Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.
>>> Read the full story here
The Bears are seeking their 17th head coach. Here’s a look at how past coaches fared — and when they left the franchise.
The Bears will be looking for their 17th head coach in the franchise’s 100-plus-year history. Some of the previous 16 were significantly more successful than others, but either way, the Bears never have fired a coach midseason — nice work if you can get it.
Here’s a look at how Bears coaches fared and what the circumstances were when they left the franchise.
>>> Read the full story here
News
Grand jury to investigate election tampering allegations in Mesa County, Colorado
State and local officials are launching a grand jury investigation into allegations of election equipment tampering and official misconduct in Mesa County.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement about convening the grand jury in a news release early Thursday morning, saying in the joint statement that the grand jury accepted the case on Wednesday.
Although Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, a Republican, was not named in the announcement, local, state and federal authorities have been investigating for months a possible security breach in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office after Peters and others allegedly allowed an unauthorized person access to elections equipment during a Dominion Voting Systems Software update in May, and passwords were later posted online in August. It’s unclear how many people are under the grand jury investigation.
A judge barred Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from overseeing the 2021 election. Peters has continued to spread baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
In November, the AG and DA’s offices confirmed that they, along with the FBI, conducted a search in Peters’ home related to the alleged selection system breach and disputed claims by Peters that her home and those of her friends were raided.
The secretary of state’s office asked Peters to sign a document that placed limits on what Peters can do for the 2022 elections if she wanted to return as the designated election official, including repudiating a statement she made about Dominion Voting Systems machines, but Peters rejected the offer, her legal defense fund said on Wednesday.
A grand jury in Colorado is often made up of a panel of about 12 people, nine of whom must find probable cause before they can indict someone — a standard that’s lower than what’s used for a conviction in criminal trials. Prosecutors present evidence and witnesses to the grand jury, but the proceedings are all kept secret. Even those under investigation are “dealt with privately to ensure fairness,” according to Attorney General Phil Weiser.
“The investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law,” the joint statement read. “More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details. To maintain the impartiality of the investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”
An FBI spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment about the status of the federal investigation, and Peter’s legal defense fund also did not respond to a request for comment early Thursday.
News
Nuggets’ Bol Bol trade with Detroit is off due to physical, source says
Three days after the Nuggets agreed to trade Bol Bol to Detroit, the deal is off, a league source told The Denver Post.
The Pistons had an issue with Bol’s physical and reneged on the trade, which would’ve sent Rodney McGruder and a late second-round pick to Denver.
The Nuggets announced the trade in a release on Monday.
Bol had foot surgery during his lone season at Oregon, but has largely been injury-free since joining the Nuggets in 2019. The Nuggets were taken aback by the news, a source said.
The deal, which would’ve added a veteran wing to the Nuggets’ rotation in McGruder, instead sends Bol back to Denver, where he’d struggled to find any consistent playing time.
In Detroit, Bol would’ve had a larger role, with more opportunity to develop alongside the rebuilding Pistons.
McGruder joined the Nuggets this week and even participated in shootaround ahead of Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers. He never got in the game.
