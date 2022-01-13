6 mocktails your guests will actually enjoy

While the Titans and Packers enjoy some well-deserved rest, 12 teams are caught up in the Wild Card Round with hopes of making it through to the Divisional Playoff. Super Bowl LVI is within reach and next month we’ll all know who clawed their way to victory – inch by inch.

There’s still a lot of football left in the postseason and we’re here to walk you through the best picks of the Wild Card Round. Our handicappers have been rattling their brains over this one and hopefully they will get it right.

According to one of the major sportsbooks in Colorado – SI Sportsbook (https://go.betting.com/go/si-sportsbook_co-dp-welcome-offer)The Green Bay Packers remain favorites to win the Super Bowl this year while the Kansas City Chiefs are favored in the AFC. The Packers have appeared in five Super Bowls and only lost one. However, the last time was more than a decade ago.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals, Wild Card Round, Preview & Prediction

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, kicking off the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend in front of a 65,500-strong crowd at Paul Brown Stadium. We break down the top betting nuggets and storylines.

Burrow, Bengals to hold off Raiders

Cincinnati is making its first postseason appearance since 2015 and should be fresh after resting Joe Burrow and other starters in Week 18. Joe Mixon will be back from the reserve/COVID list as the Bengals look for a repeat of their comfortable win over the Raiders in November.

Las Vegas has overcome a barrage of obstacles this season – and a four-game win streak to end the regular season was just enough to reach the playoffs. The Raiders have a path to an upset here, but we like the Cincinnati offense to take care of business.

The Pick: Bengals -6.5 – Bet at SI Sportsbook with odds around -125

Cincinnati offensive line set for major examination

If Burrow has time in the pocket, he will find favorable matchups for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals averaged 27 points a game this season and confidence should be high after winning a 34-31 shootout against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

But the Cincinnati offensive line can be vulnerable, especially against elite pass-rushers like Las Vegas’ Maxx Crosby. While Burrow can get the ball out fast, he needs a few extra precious seconds to set up chunk plays for Chase.

Defensively, the Bengals look equipped to slow down the Raiders’ running game. Their solid run-stoppers held Josh Jacobs and company to 72 rushing yards in the teams’ prior meeting this season. But the Cincinnati pass defense has been up-and-down – and playoff nerves could be a factor on both sides of the ball.

Waller’s return opens up Las Vegas offense

It is no coincidence that the Raiders put up 35 points in Week 18 in their dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers after a month of sluggish play. Darren Waller (knee/back) made his return on Sunday night and immediately opened up the field for Derek Carr.

Like Burrow, Carr is making his postseason debut here. He leaned on Jacobs at the weekend, but expect a bigger emphasis on the passing game on Saturday given Cincinnati’s strength against the run. That means a heavy workload for both Waller and the elusive Hunter Renfrow.

A quick turnaround from an emotionally draining Sunday night marathon does not help the visitors, who will need a monster effort from their front seven to pressure Burrow and limit Mixon (123 rushing yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas in Week 11).

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills, Wild Card Round, Preview & Prediction

The Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots on Saturday night in this all-AFC East showdown at 71,600-seater Highmark Stadium. We dig into the top storylines and pick out the big betting nuggets.

Patriots to stretch Bills to the limit

It’s Bills-Patriots Part III. The teams split their two regular season matchups and now the AFC East foes square off again in the Wild Card Round. Buffalo surged down the stretch with a four-game win streak that clinched the division title, capped off by Sunday’s 27-10 win over the New York Jets.

For New England, December was a different story. With three losses in their past four games, including a 33-21 defeat to the Bills, the Patriots seem to have lost some of their mojo. But this is Bill Belichick in the playoffs, with plenty writing off New England’s chances. We’re taking the points.

The Pick: Patriots +4 – Bet at SI Sportsbook with odds around -110

Buffalo needs steadier Allen to kickstart playoff run

The Bills played their way back into Super Bowl contention after a mid-season slide, but they will be looking for Josh Allen to find an extra gear in the postseason. While Buffalo put up 56 points over the past two games, Allen completed just 35 of his 71 passes and threw three interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.

But the Bills’ running game is peaking just in time for cold playoff weather. While the threat of Allen as a runner is the key, Devin Singletary has the hot hand with five rushing touchdowns over the past four games. His matchup against the New England front seven could be decisive on Saturday.

Defensively, Buffalo has found its form, holding opponents to 21 points or fewer during an unbeaten final month of the regular season. But that unit will still have to prove it this weekend, particularly against the run, where the Patriots dominated in their first meeting of the year.

All eyes on Jones in postseason debut

Mac Jones was largely a spectator in his last visit to Highmark Stadium, throwing just three passes in New England’s Week 13 victory. While Belichick will surely try to ease the pressure on his rookie quarterback in his first taste of the playoffs (and with tough weather conditions expected), Jones will have to make some big throws if the Patriots are going to pull off the upset.

Jones has hit a slump over the past month, throwing five interceptions as New England lost control of the AFC East. But look for a shrewd game plan here that maximizes Jones’ strengths while putting the bulk of the offensive work on the shoulders of Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden.

Expect the Patriots to focus on limiting Stefon Diggs’ impact in the passing game, but that will leave some difficult one-on-one matchups elsewhere in the secondary against a deep Bills receiving group.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wild Card Round, Preview & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue their pursuit of a second straight trip to the Super Bowl as they open up the postseason against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 65,800-seater Raymond James Stadium. We take a closer look at the key betting tips and make our pick.

Brady to drag Buccaneers past Eagles

Despite finishing the regular season with three wins in a row, Tampa Bay enters the playoffs with some lingering question marks. A 41-17 demolition of the Carolina Panthers in Week 18 was a useful tune-up, but Tom Brady will be spearheading a depleted offense on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia rested key starters last weekend, including Jalen Hurts, who has had an extra week to shake off an ankle injury. Expect Brady to make enough plays to avoid an upset here, but the Eagles’ defense is capable of keeping the score close.

The Pick: Eagles +8.5 – Bet at SI Sportsbook with odds around -110

Evans and Gronkowksi with a big burden to shoulder

In terms of offensive playmakers, the Buccaneers had an embarrassment of riches for most of the season but now find themselves without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown heading into Wild Card Weekend. Leonard Fournette is likely to return from a hamstring in time for this matchup but he may need to be eased back in.

That will mean busy afternoons for Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, who combined for 226 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. But look for Philadelphia to prioritize those matchups (including Darius Slay on Evans) and force Brady to turn to less experienced receivers.

Defensively, Tampa Bay has been flattered by facing weak opponents over the past few weeks yet has still looked shaky at times. That unit is banged up too, but Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul have a shot at returning here. While the Eagles are unlikely to take a string of deep shots, the Buccaneers could be in trouble if they allow Hurts to settle.

Philadelphia to go all-in with running game

The Eagles feasted on a favorable schedule to win six out of seven before their backups lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. Now their multi-layered ground game comes face-to-face with one of the NFL’s top run defenses – the Buccaneers allowed just 92.5 rushing yards per game this season.

But Philadelphia (0-7 against this year’s playoff teams) is unlikely to shy away from that. With Hurts healthy and optimism that Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard will both be available, the Eagles have a formula for controlling the clock with long drives. The threat of speedster Devonta Smith should keep Tampa Bay off-balance.

The visitors got several important players back from the reserve/COVID list this week, including difference-maker Fletcher Cox. Facing Brady is always a step up in quality, but Philadelphia’s defense has made huge strides over the second half of the season.

San Francisco 49ers @ Dallas Cowboys, Wild Card Round, Preview & Prediction

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers square off on Sunday in a must-see Wild Card Weekend battle at 100,000-seater AT&T Stadium. Here’s what you need to know before wagering on the action.

Cowboys to shut down 49ers and reach divisional round

Despite being flattered by playing in the weakling NFC East, Dallas is a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Cowboys enter Sunday’s showdown with five wins in their last six games and Dak Prescott had a five-touchdown night against the Philadelphia Eagles last time out.

But the 49ers are battle-tested after grinding out an overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18 to stamp their ticket to the postseason. There are offensive game-changers on both teams, but we like Prescott to outduel Jimmy Garoppolo, who stepped up last weekend but is still dealing with a lingering thumb injury.

The Pick: Cowboys -3 – Bet at SI Sportsbook with odds around -118

Dallas defense with a chance to shine on big stage

All eyes will be on the Cowboys’ offense this weekend. That unit finished the regular season with the most yards per game and points per game in the NFL. If Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard can get traction in the ground game against a sturdy San Francisco run defense, it should allow Prescott to target the shaky 49ers secondary.

But look for Dallas’ defense to step up in a big way on Sunday. With Garoppolo still likely to be hindered by his thumb and coming off two picks last weekend, the Cowboys should have some joy pressuring him in the pocket. If Dallas can get a lead, pass-rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons can really tee off.

Michael Gallup (torn ACL) will be missed but Cedrick Wilson stepped up impressively against Philadelphia with 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell injury concerning for San Francisco ground game

The formula for the 49ers on Sunday is a tight game with a heavy workload for their backfield. But San Francisco is sweating on the health of lead running back Elijah Mitchell who suffered a knee injury against the Rams in Week 18. Mitchell is still expected to play but keep an eye on the injury reports.

Kyle Shanahan continues to find creative ways to get Deebo Samuel involved in the offense and he should be able to create separation on shallow crossing routes. Regardless of Mitchell’s status, expect Samuel to get five or more touches out of the backfield. Also, look for George Kittle to have a much bigger impact than he did on Sunday (five catches for 10 yards).

The visitors’ defense is where more of the red flags lie. While the 49ers should be able to stifle the Dallas ground game, the secondary will have their hands full. Los Angeles moved the ball with ease against San Francisco in the first half last weekend – and the Cowboys can unleash even more offensive weapons.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Kansas City Chiefs, Wild Card Round, Preview & Prediction

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in this Wild Card Weekend showdown. With a 72,900-strong crowd expected at Arrowhead Stadium, we break down the key betting tips and make our pick.

Mahomes, Chiefs to take down Steelers

Despite a 12-5 regular season record, Kansas City rarely looked like the explosive team we have come to expect over the past few years. But a primetime playoff slot could be just the occasion to get a more dynamic outing from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

The Steelers were made to sweat before clinching their postseason spot. Pittsburgh’s’ 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens was ultimately enough to extend Ben Roethlisberger’s (likely) final season. But it is tough to envision an upset, especially since the Chiefs thumped the Steelers 36-10 here in late December.

The Pick: Chiefs -12.5 – Bet at SI Sportsbook with odds around -110

Kansas City monitoring backfield injuries

While the Chiefs are optimistic that Hill (heel) will be on the field this weekend, there are still question marks over the availability of Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) and Darrel Williams (toe). Derrick Gore and Jerick McKinnon are standing by to deputize.

But Kansas City’s formula in the teams’ prior meeting was a heavy dose of Mahomes and the passing game. He finished with 258 yards and three touchdowns. Despite the pass-rushing threat of T.J. Watt, expect more of the same on Sunday with Mahomes dropping back to attempt 35+ passes.

Defensive frailties emerged again for the Chiefs over the final two games of the regular season. First, the secondary was torched by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, then the Denver Broncos ran for 191 yards and three scores in Week 18. It remains to be seen whether an aging Roethlisberger can cash in.

Pittsburgh upset starts with dominant defense

With Roethlisberger struggling to spark the Steelers offense, the visitors have scored more than 20 points just twice in their last seven games. The good news is that Najee Harris is expected to play on Sunday despite injuring his elbow in Week 18.

But a shock Steelers win surely starts with a shutdown performance from their experienced defense, resulting in an edge in the turnover battle and helpful field position for Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh sacked Mahomes twice in the December contest and will need to generate more pressure here.

The visitors have consistently started slowly this year, including a scoreless first half in the prior meeting with the Chiefs and just three points in the first 30 minutes against the Ravens. The onus is on Roethlisberger, who could be playing in the final game of his NFL career, to find a rhythm faster.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams, Wild Card Round, Preview & Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in the last of the NFL Wild Card Round matchups. With a 71,500-strong crowd expected at SoFi Stadium, these NFC West foes collide for the third time this season. We break down the top betting tips and key team news.

Murray, Cardinals to sink Rams in road upset

Following a 7-0 start to the season, Arizona limped into the playoffs as the fifth seed after losing four of their last five games. A 38-30 loss at home to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 was another setback but expect Kyler Murray to dazzle in his postseason debut.

The Rams are all-in on this season with their defensive superstars and a red-hot Cooper Kupp, but familiar concerns emerged in last weekend’s 27-24 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The teams split their two regular season matchups and this could come down to the final drive. We’re leaning towards the visitors.

The Pick: Cardinals (moneyline) – Bet at SI Sportsbook with odds around +165

Stafford blunders continue to hamper Los Angeles

The Rams traded for Matthew Stafford as the missing piece for a Super Bowl charge but he enters the playoffs as arguably their biggest concern. Stafford, who injured his toe against the 49ers, has thrown seven interceptions in his last three games and must play better against a talented Cardinals front seven if Los Angeles is going to progress here.

Without Robert Woods (ACL), the Rams are still searching for a reliable second receiver. Either Odell Beckham Jr. or Van Jefferson need to take some of the pressure off Kupp’s shoulders. Tyler Higbee’s two-touchdown outing on Sunday was encouraging.

Sony Michel should be a big part of the Los Angeles game plan after Arizona gave up 190 yards and a touchdown on the ground to Rashaad Penny last time out. Meanwhile, the Rams lured Eric Weddle out of retirement to help a depleted secondary that will be without Jordan Fuller and possibly Taylor Rapp too.

Hopkins-less Cardinals looking for offensive spark

With DeAndre Hopkins (knee) sidelined, Arizona’s offense has not looked the same. If Murray is going to lead the Cardinals to a road win here against a bruising Rams defensive line, the onus is on Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Zach Ertz to be more effective in filling the Hopkins void.

There is optimism that Chase Edmonds and James Conner (ribs) will both be available to spearhead the Arizona backfield, but Murray could be the Cardinals’ leading rusher on Monday if he is continually flushed from the pocket. He ran for 35 yards on Sunday.

Defensively, there could also be good news for the visitors in the shape of a surprise return for J.J. Watt after a shoulder injury. That would just add to the Arizona pass rush, though the run defense was the bigger concern in Week 18. Expect to see double coverage on Kupp, with the Rams’ other pass-catchers blowing hot and cold.

The NFL Wild Card Round looks exciting and we are looking forward to plenty of Football action. Hopefully, our NFL picks and predictions are with good accuracy and the Football odds move in our direction.

