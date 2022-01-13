Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats, new poll shows

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam event of the tennis season each year, as players have the chance to make their mark at the beginning of the 11-month tennis season.

Ahead of the Australian Open 2022, there are multiple contenders to come away with the title, and some juicy storylines going into the fortnight down under. Rust is also a key component to this tournament each year, as top players haven’t had much time on court in a competitive setting between the offseason and Australian Open.

By the end of this guide to Australian Open 2022 betting, you’ll find out everything you need to know about wagering on the first major of this season and which the best sports betting sites in Colorado are to bet on the season’s first Grand Slam.

We’ll break down the men’s and women’s tournaments, giving you insight into who and what decides the outcome of Australian Open 2022. The only thing you’ll need to worry about is finding the caffeine to stay up late enough to watch the matches.

Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the event will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.

The Men’s Australian Open 2022 Betting

The Australian Open 2022 men’s draw has a favorite betting pick that isn’t Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer (more on Djokovic later). Instead, it’s Daniil Medvedev with the top betting odds to win the tournament, as he enters the event at somewhere in the neighborhood of +140 odds to claim his second straight major after winning the US Open. Medvedev’s defensive tennis is tough for anyone to breach, and he’ll work to build off of his first major triumph at the 2020 US Open.

A concern for Medvedev, perhaps, will be his response to the Australian heat. Medvedev made the Australian Open final last year, but could not compete with Djokovic once he got there. His frequent cramping is always something that could derail a brilliant campaign, but the Russian will be the favored betting pick in every match he plays heading into the final, should he get there.

Also on the short list of betting picks is Alexander Zverev, who is still looking for his first major championship. Zverev seems to have cut down on his double faults, and his first serve is close to servebot quality while he possesses more movement than players like Isner and Opelka. Coming into the tournament in third place in Australian Open 2022 outright betting odds, Zverev may just be the player to get the job done.

How Nadal performs will also be a focus in the Australian Open as he enters the campaign at around +900 betting odds. Nadal had a good week of tune-up action in Melbourne during the lead up to the Australian Open 2022. The question for Nadal is if he has enough in the gas tank to get through some of the younger players, as he failed to do last year when getting tripped up by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Still, Nadal is always a great betting pick.

As far as players who can create upsets and make a deep run in this tournament, Ugo Humbert is a player worth watching. Humbert beat Medvedev during this year’s ATP Cup and gave Nick Kyrgios all he could handle in last year’s Australian Open. For that matter, Kyrgios’ rabid fan base during matches in Melbourne could give him the lift he needs to take down some big names as the tournament rolls on.

No matter what your betting strategy is for this Grand Slam, you should know that tennis is not exactly suited for parlay betting.

Previous Men’s Australian Open Winners

No player in the history of tennis has won as many Australian Open titles as Novak Djokovic. The current World No. 1 has won this tournament nine times, including the last three dating back to 2019. Djokovic has won nearly half of his 20 Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, dominating that tournament the way that Nadal has dominated the French Open and Roger Federer has dominated Wimbledon.

However, due to COVID-19 issues, Djokovic nearly wasn’t allowed into the country to compete. Djokovic is unvaccinated and was quarantined upon arrival in Australia. He’s since been released from detention and had to appeal to keep his work visa. He’ll be allowed to compete, though certainly not without controversy.

Speaking of Federer, he ranks second all-time with six Australian Open titles during the Open Era. Federer is the only other player with five or more Australian Open titles in the Open Era, combining with Djokovic for 15 titles at this tournament since 2004. While this isn’t Federer’s best event, he’s proven he can win on hard courts in addition to his typical domination of the grass court season.

The Women’s Australian Open 2022 Betting

The favorite betting pick to win the 2022 Australian Open on the women’s side is Ash Barty. Barty is the world’s number one in women’s tennis, and is coming off her first major championship last year when she won the Wimbledon crown. For Barty to win the Australian Open title, she’ll not only have to beat the tournament field, but also the pressure placed upon her by playing with high expectations in her home country.

Barty is Australian and gunning for her first Australian Open final this year. Her previous best at this event was a run to the semifinals in 2020, but Australian fans are expecting more from her this time around. She enters Australian Open 2022 at around +350 to claim the title and is a threat to win every match she plays.

Right behind Barty on the list of Australian Open betting picks is Naomi Osaka, who is around +500 betting odds to earn the first major of the year in women’s tennis. Osaka had to pull out of a tune-up event prior to the tournament due to an injury concern, but she’s expected to be good to go for the Australian fortnight. Osaka has won two of the last three Australian Opens, and to get her at a plus price with that in mind could turn out to be a bargain.

Aryna Sabalenka is one of the better value picks on the board ahead on the women’s side of the Australian Open. Sabalenka is one of the biggest hitters on tour and has been getting deeper and deeper in major tournaments. This year’s Australian Open could finally be the major where she breaks through.

In women’s tennis, it often pays to look at longshots to win majors, as there’s more variance in general than there is in the men’s game. Longshot picks like Ons Jabeur, Sofia Kenin and Leylah Fernandez have all proven they can win matches in major tournaments. If they can get to the second week of the tournament, they suddenly become great value picks at their pre-tournament prices.

Previous Women’s Australian Open Winners

Serena Williams is the greatest winner in the history of the Australian Open on the women’s side. She’s won seven Australian Open titles, three more than anyone else during the Open Era. Amazingly, she won the 2017 event while she was eight weeks pregnant, dominating in a way no one on the men’s side could replicate.

Australian competitor Margaret Court has won more Australian Open titles all-time, though the majority of them came before the Open Era. Court has 11 total titles, but seven of those 11 titles came before the Open Era, during a time where the best players in tennis weren’t as densely populated in these types of tournaments.

Monica Seles and Steffi Graf also deserve some credit as two of the all-time great winners in the history of this event. They both have four Open Era titles and both have won three consecutive titles at some point in their careers. Seles and Graf won eight of the 10 Australian Open championships from 1988 to 1997, in one of the great all-time runs by two players in this sport.

Australian Open 2022 Doubles

The Australian Open has a doubles competition to go along with the men’s and women’s singles competitions. These events don’t get quite the same level of attention as the singles draws, but that could open the door for additional betting picks. There are three doubles competitions at the Australian Open 2022: men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Ivan Dodig and Filip Polášek won last year’s men’s doubles title, but the favorites to win the event this year might be from France. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won the ATP Finals doubles competition at the end of last season and have proven they’re elite competitors. They should be a factored betting pick in this event as long as the draw isn’t too arduous for them.

On the women’s side, the pairing of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the 2020 Australian Open doubles crown. Mertens should be a factor in this year’s women’s doubles tournament again, this time with partner Hsieh Su-wei. They’re the top women’s doubles team in the world and will look to prove it here. We’d say they’d be our pick to win in Melbourne.

Mixed doubles isn’t an event that takes priority for the competitors, whether at the Australian Open or elsewhere. The teams are somewhat thrown together just before the tournament without much fanfare. But it’s still one of the more fun ways to watch tennis during major events.

Australian Open 2022 Prize Money

One of the great things about tennis is that the men and women get equal prize money at major tournaments like the Australian Open. At Australian Open 2022, the men’s and women’s champions can make more than $4 million each in Australian dollars.

Here’s a look at the prize money that the top players in each draw are set to make in Melbourne.

Men’s Australian Open 2022

Winner: $4.4 million

Runner-up: $2.2 million

Third: $1.1 million

Fourth: $1.1 million

Fifth: $600,000

Women’s Australian Open 2022

Winner: $4.4 million

Runner-up: $2.2 million

Third: $1.1 million

Fourth: $1.1 million

Fifth: $600,000

Australian Open 2022 ATP Points

Success at the Australian Open can pay off in a big way from a ranking points perspective. The winners of the men’s and women’s Australian Open can earn 2,000 ranking points, with players eliminated in earlier rounds receiving significantly less than that.

Here’s a look at the ranking points that the top finishers at the Australian Open are set to receive this year.

Men’s Australian Open 2022

Winner: 2,000 Points

Runner-up: 1,200 Points

Third: 720 Points

Fourth: 720 Points

Fifth: 360 Points

Women’s Australian Open 2022

Winner: 2,000 Points

Runner-up: 1,300 Points

Third: 780 Points

Fourth: 780 Points

Fifth: 430 Points

Australian Open 2022 Trophies

The trophies awarded to the winners of the Australian Open are some of the most sought after in all of tennis. The winners of the men’s and women’s draws each get an iconic trophy to celebrate their accomplishments. Runners-up in both tournaments also get a trophy to commemorate their performance in getting to the Australian Open final.

Winners of the men’s Australian Open receive the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. This trophy has been awarded since 1934 and has been held by some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. It’s been the centerpiece of some memorable celebrations, such as Rafael Nadal biting the handle while being photographed with the trophy after one of his triumphs in Melbourne.

The women’s champion at the Australian Open receives the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. This trophy comes with two golden tennis racquets placed across one another at the top of the trophy and on the base of the trophy. The Akhurst Cup is the taller of the two trophies.

Runners-up receive a plate-shaped trophy to commemorate their run to the Australian Open final. While this is the type of trophy players don’t necessarily want to win, as they’d rather win the final, it does serve to memorialize two great weeks of tennis from the players who have earned it.

Australian Open 2022 Schedule

The Australian Open schedule consists of a qualifying tournament, which starts on the 10th of January 10 and lasts until January 14. These qualifying matches determine who’ll occupy the final spots in the tournament. While these players aren’t likely to win the tournament, qualifiers have a history of putting plenty of scare into top players.

After the Australian Open qualifying tournament, the main draw of the event is set to last from January 17 to January 30. There are two weeks of action at the tournament, with each player taking the court approximately every other day until the late rounds of the tournament.

The extra day off between matches compared to smaller tournaments is a huge deal, especially in the men’s draw. With the men’s draw consisting of best-of-five set matches, the added rest time can help players recover after potentially grueling matches the round prior.

Australian Open 2022 Venues

Melbourne Park is the home of a massive amount of tennis courts on which the Australian Open is played. The show courts for this tournament are Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.

Rod Laver Arena is the main court where the highest profile matches take place. This court is typically the home of matches from top players like Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty. Margaret Court Arena is the second biggest venue at the Australian Open, and is the home of several big matches as well.

The most interesting of the Australian Open 2022 venues is John Cain Arena. This venue is perhaps the rowdiest of the Australian Open venues, with Australian fans flocking here to back Australian players in a more intimate setting than that of Laver or Court Arenas.

Australian Open 2022 COVID-19 Update

Before the Australian Open, the ATP Sydney event served as the final opportunity to tune up for the year’s first major. It’s an ATP 250 level event, meaning that it’s the lowest level of tour event, with winners getting 250 ranking points. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no value to that tournament.

Players looking to find some form going into the Australian Open used events like Sydney to get on track. With so few events on the tour schedule prior to Melbourne, the Sydney event allowed players who aren’t among the favorites to pick up some wins and hit the ball as well as possible before the first serve at the Australian Open.

Brief History of the ATP Sydney Tennis Tournament

The ATP Sydney event is one that dates all the way back to the late 1800s. Recent editions of the tournament have seen some top-tier players make deep runs, including Daniil Medvedev, Alex De Minaur and Juan Martin Del Potro.

It’s worth noting the 2020 and 2021 seasons did not include the ATP Sydney tournament on its schedule. The introduction of the ATP Cup combined with the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus from this event, though the 2022 season saw the tournament return to the calendar.

