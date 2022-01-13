Celebrities
‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant
Katy Perry breaks down in tears over a contestant, and Luke Bryan says she’s an ‘absolute wreck’ in this first ‘American Idol’ season 20 trailer.
American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season on February 27. The search is on for the next big thing in music. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20, the fifth season under ABC. From the looks of the first trailer, which dropped during the Winter Television Critics Association’s Virtual Press Conference on January 12, this is going to be one of the most emotional seasons yet.
“I’m dedicating this to my nephew who passed away this past April,” one contestant reveals, bringing tears to Katy’s eyes. “Singing is my way of healing. This song that I’m going to sing today is the song that I used to sing to him all the time when I would rock him to sleep.”
The tears just keep coming for the “Rise” singer. Katy cries in front of the contestant and wipes away a tear. “Katy is an absolute wreck,” Luke says.
Katy also reveals a new twist specifically because it’s the 20th season of American Idol, which originally premiered on FOX in 2002. She explains to a talented contestant that there’s a “platinum ticket that gets given in each city we go to. You get to go to Hollywood Week, but you get a little shortcut.”
Auditions for the new season kicked off in August 2021 with Idol Across America, the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, taking place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The trailer showcases just a few of the talented singers we’ll meet this year.
For the past 4 years, Bobby Bones has served as a mentor on American Idol. Unfortunately, he will not be returning for season 20. Bobby revealed the news on his Instagram Story in early January 2022. “My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bobby explained. “Love ‘Idol,’ BTW. Was a great 4 years.” American Idol will air Sundays on ABC.
Rest In Peace: Olympic Sprinter Deon Lendore Dead Following Car Crash In Texas
3-Time Olympic Sprinter Deon Lendore Dead Following A Fatal Car Crash In Texas
Deon Lendore has passed away at just 29 years old. TMZ confirmed with Texas dept. of public safety that Lendore died from a motor vehicle accident.
Lendore was driving on FM 485 in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta when he crossed into another lane sideswiping a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. His vehicle continued crossing oncoming traffic until he crashed headfirst into a 2018 Infiniti SUV.
Lendore competed in three different Olympics and most recently the 2020 Tokyo games. He won the bronze medal in the 4×400 meter at the 2012 games in London. He took Silver in the World 4x400m in 2014 and is the three-time world indoor bronze medalist. He even holds down the title champ from his days in college at Texas A&M.
Lendore has been a member of the PUMA family since 2017 and PUMA quickly released a statement in his honor.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Deon Lendore, who has been a part of the PUMA Family since 2017.”
“We are honored that he had chosen us to be by his side for a large part of his successful track & field career. Our thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace.”
Howard Stern’s Daughters: Meet His 3 Kids Ashley, Emily, & Deborah
The famous shock jock keeps his relationship with his three amazing daughters very private. Learn more about Ashley, Emily and Deborah here!
Howard Stern has certainly built an empire for himself. The 67-year-old shock jock, who refers to himself as the “King of All Media,” signed one of the most lucrative deals in radio history with SiruisXM to take his beloved The Howard Stern Show to satellite stations. Then after writing huge best sellers such as Private Parts (which he made into a movie and starred in) and Miss America, Howard was welcomed into the public’s living room as a judge on America’s Got Talent. Let’s just say the world is Howard’s oyster!
But his most precious pearls are certainly his three daughters he shares with his ex wife Alison Berns. Married in 1978 while both 24 years old, Howard and Alison welcomed Emily Beth in 1983, Debra Jennifer in 1986 and Ashley Jade in 1993. Keep reading to find out more about his three amazing children here!
Emily
Emily Beth Stern was born on May 7, 1983, in Long Island, New York and definitely takes after her father’s creative personality as she is a singer, actress and artist. After completing her Theatre degree at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Emily appeared in several stage productions. However, there was a bit of a scandal when she was cast in an off-Broadway production called Kabbalah, where the cast was asked to do scenes in the nude. When the show got mixed reviews, the director allegedly used Emily’s family name and released an unauthorized video of her almost nude to promote the production, according to The Things. With the help of her father’s lawyers, she was able to break out of the contract.
Afterwards, she began to focus on Jewish faith and enrolled at the Drisha Institute to become a Torah Scholar, studying scriptures of the Old Testament. She also has had galleries of her photography. And in 2012, Emily released an album of original songs call Birth Day, which includes “Remembering Love” and “Love the Child Who Cries.”
Deborah
Born May 9, 1986, Deborah tried her hand in the Hollywood game for a brief moment, as she appeared on the sitcom Parker Lewis Can’t Lose. After a few bit roles in B-movies, Deborah turned her attention to education. She acquired a degree in humanitarian services, a Ph.D. as an ‘Independent Education Consultant’ and a Ph.D in Reading, Writing, and Literacy from the University of Pennsylvania, according to Spock and Christine. She is also the founding partner of Deborah Stern Partners, a brand consultancy firm.
On October 8, 2016, Deborah walked down the aisle with her long-time boyfriend Colin Christy, who is the founder of Hapa Inada Designs. AS they keep a relatively low profile, it is unknown if the couple share any children.
Ashley
The youngest of Howard’s three children is daughter Ashley, who was born on January 24, 1993 in Old Westbury, Long Island in New York. Sadly, Ashley was only 8 when her parents decided to call it quits. Her mother remarried David Scott Simon, and her father married actress and model Beth Ostrosky.
While little is known about Ashley as she keeps off social media and is very private, it is clear she gets along well with her stepmother, Beth. The pair have been photographed together at multiple events over the years, accompanying Howard with huge smiles.
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Here’s What’s In The Stars For You! 2022 Astrological Forecast By Psychic Zya
Happy New Year! One week down and 51 to go…
If you’ve already been enjoying our weekly astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya, you’re in for a real treat. Zya was kind enough to share her predictions for the year ahead. Make sure to screenshot or bookmark this post so you can come back and refer to it all year long!
Astro Overview:
2022 will be one for the books! The past two years have frankly been a warm-up to the massive change that we will experience both at home and across the world. Ushering in this change will be Pluto. In February 2022, Pluto will complete its first revolution in the chart of the United States of America. This signifies a new beginning, which means a final end of what we have known.
While this is certainly not all bad, change is often tumultuous until the dust has settled. This points to the entire zodiac also going through massive change.
The upside of all of this is that 2022 is literally the best year to change your life completely especially in those areas where you’ve grown stagnant. Seriously, you can quantum leap just about every area of your life.
In addition to this, 2022 is the year of the healthy soulmate or the harsh lesson. What this means is that many will find their twin flames, their romantic soul mate this year in very healthy unions that uplift and stretch us in fantastic ways that bring a fresh outlook and joy — but and this is huge- this will only happen for those who are ready, who have done their self-care, and integrated their shadow.
If you haven’t learned lessons when it comes to matters of the heart and continue to repeat toxic patterns- you will meet your harshest love lesson to date.
The universal energy wants us to move to a heart-centered unity consciousness both within ourselves and humanity as a whole.
In order to do this all of the cobwebs must be cleared from our inner child trauma and our heart chakras.
Key Universal 2022 themes will be : self-care, clearing inner child trauma, making bold leaps of faith, setting firm boundaries, goal setting, honoring your joy.
2022 Universal Red Flags: Don’t ignore your intuition. Your first feeling is always the correct one. This applies to all areas of your life. Be mindful of what you feed your mind, body and soul. Career related choices made this year will possibly impact you for the next decade.
2022 Universal Sweet Spots: Career related choices made this year will possibly impact you for the next decade; thus only do what you truly love. Massive change like never before is available to you. But you gotta be bold. Healthy soulmates stand ready and waiting.
Bonus: Baby spirits are seeking parents. This could be the year of many pregnancies.
How to work with:
Your mantra: Repeat this out loud daily for a few minutes while looking in the mirror or listening to chakra balancing meditations.
Your lucky numbers: Leverage these numbers throughout the year and the month – plan big events on these dates such as a wedding, job interviews, travel etc. If one of the numbers really vibrates to you emotionally feel free to have a key chain made of it and use it as a lucky charm.
Your Lucky Colors: Wear these colors for good luck, a boost of confidence and when you need to be noticed both at work or in your personal life *think date night and job interview*
Hang on to your wine glasses, it’s gonna be a wild ride.
Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes! Hit the flip for your sun sign.
