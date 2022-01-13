News
American skater Nathan Chen eyes elusive Olympic gold in Beijing
Nathan Chen has accomplished just about everything that one can accomplish in the sport of figure skating.
Six consecutive national championships, the most since two-time Olympic champion Dick Button in the 1940s and ’50s.
Three consecutive world championships, the best run by an American since Scott Hamilton in the early ’80s.
Nearly four years with only a single defeat, a run that includes three consecutive wins at the Grand Prix Final.
The only thing he’s yet to accomplish? Winning Olympic gold.
The 22-year-old Chen blew his chance four years ago in Pyeongchang, when an unusually poor short program cost him a chance at a medal; he rallied to finish fifth. But he’s about to get another shot next month in Beijing, when Chen goes toe-to-toe with two-time defending gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu and a stacked field at historic Capital Indoor Stadium.
“Every season my goal is to keep improving,” Chen said after shattering his personal-best score at nationals last week. “I’m looking forward to going back and working on whatever goals I have for the Games. I’m just enjoying this moment.”
The showdown between Chen and Hanyu will be the highlight of the entire Olympic program.
The American comes armed with an array of quadruple jumps that rival anyone in the world, while his artistry takes him beyond being just an athlete to being a bona fide performer. The biggest question surrounding Chen is what programs he’ll unveil in Beijing — the programs he used with mixed results earlier in the season or the programs he used at nationals, a short to “La Boheme” and an Elton John medley for his free skate that he used during the 2019-20 season.
“I’m really happy with these programs,” Chen said, giving credit to choreographer Shae-Lynn Bourne, “and that’s why it’s awesome to be able to have such amazing choreographers consistently deliver great programs for me, so it’s easy to be able to go back and look through all the work she’s done with me.”
Hanyu withdrew from both of his Grand Prix assignments because an injured right ankle, but he dazzled last month in winning the Japanese championship. His key to victory could rest in becoming the first skater ever to land the quadruple axel — a jump that involves 4 1/2 rotations that he has landed in practice.
“Beijing is an extension of everything I’m doing,” Hanyu said, “and I know I just might have to go all in now.”
Others to watch in the men’s competition include Shoma Uno, the reigning Olympic silver medalist who won the NHK Trophy last fall; Vincent Zhou, the American who beat Chen at Skate America and was second to Uno at the NHK Trophy; and the Russian star Mikhail Kolyada, who finished second at his two Grand Prix assignments this season.
WOMEN’S COMPETITION
It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the gold medal will be headed to Russia for a third straight Winter Games. The only question is whether it will be around the neck of world record-holder Kamila Valieva or one of her teammates.
Valieva’s score of 272.71 points at Rostelecom Cup was more than 35 points higher than anyone else.
The Russians’ biggest competition will come from Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto. But keep an eye on 17-year-old Alysa Liu, who withdrew from U.S. nationals after a COVID-19 positive but whose jumping ability gives her a chance at the medal stand.
PAIRS COMPETITION
The U.S. only qualified one pairs for the 2018 Winter Games: Alexa Knierim and Chris Knierim. The Americans have two headed to Beijing, and one of them is Alexa Knierim and new partner Brandon Frazier; they teamed up after Chris Knierim’s retirement. The other is Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc, the first non-binary Olympic athlete.
They’re unlikely to compete for medals, though. Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia are the heavy favorites, while reigning silver medalists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong give host China its best shot at the podium.
DANCE COMPETITION
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished one spot out of the medals in Pyeongchang. They lead a trio of American ice dance teams headed to Beijing, and all have a chance to medal. Madison Chock and Evan Bates beat Hubbell and Donohue at nationals last week, while Kaitlin Hawayak and Jean-Luc Baker train at the same school in Montreal as them.
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France lost gold by the slimmest of margins in Pyeongchang. They return as favorites with Russia’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov and Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier also in the mix.
TEAM COMPETITION
Russia’s strength and depth, particularly in women and pairs, make it the heavy favorite to win team gold after finishing second to Canada in Pyeongchang. The Canadians and Americans could have a spirited competition for silver and bronze.
NFL regular-season ratings increase 10% over last season
An extra week of games, close finishes and a non-election year helped propel the NFL to its highest regular-season ratings in six years.
The 272 regular-season games averaged 17.1 million viewers across television and digital platforms, that is a 10% increase over 2020 and is the league’s highest average since 2015.
It was expected that the audience would increase after the 2020 season was played in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, with empty stadiums presenting a strange viewing dynamic, and many people’s viewing habits changing. The first half of that season also occurred in the midst of a presidential campaign, when many were watching cable news channels.
This was also the first season when the league played 17 regular-season games. Despite the extra games, there were not many blowouts. According to the league, 64% of all games this season were within one score in the fourth quarter.
NFL games ranked in the top 16 and 91 of the top 100 telecasts on television during the season, according to Nielsen. The Dallas Cowboys were involved in five of the 10 most-viewed games, including the Week 12 Thanksgiving Day match with the Las Vegas Raiders, which averaged 40.8 million viewers. That was the most-watched regular-season game on any network in 31 years and one of only two since 1988 to average at least 40 million.
ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” saw the biggest increase as its 19-game package was up 16% over last year, averaging 14.18 million. It is the network’s best regular-season viewership since 2010 and third best since 2006, when the package moved mainly to cable from ABC.
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Change is in the air. “Black Monday” arrived in the NFL the day after the regular season ended with a flurry of major changes beginning around the league.
As a new cycle of firing and hiring proceeds, we’re tracking all of the latest moves.
Wednesday
The Chicago Bears added two more names to their general manager interview pool.
The scoop: The Bears have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and New England Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf, ESPN reported. Khan had GM interviews last year with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Wolf, the son of former Green Bay Packers GM Ron Wolf, has worked with the Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.
Here are the updated candidate lists:
General managers
Coaches
Tuesday
The Chicago Bears list of requested interviews has reached at least 8 general manager candidates and 9 coaching candidates.
The scoop: Recently fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was a big name to pop up in a lengthy list of candidates the Bears have contacted about interviews.
NFL Network reported the Bears set up the interview with Flores, who went 24-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins. His last two seasons were winning ones, but the Dolphins didn’t make the playoffs.
Here are the other coaching candidates who reportedly have been requested:
Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is among the biggest names to be expected to interview with the Bears. Here’s a list of others:
The New York Giants fired coach Joe Judge after two seasons.
The scoop: In his first NFL head coaching stint, Judge, 40, went 10-23, including 4-13 in 2021. Playing without quarterback Daniel Jones down the stretch, the Giants lost their final six games by a combined score of 163-56. After the 29-3 loss to the Bears in Week 17, Judge went on an 11-minute rant defending his team while talking to the media.
It is the second big Giants move in two days after general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement Monday. With Judge out, there are now seven NFL head coaching jobs open.
Monday
The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.
The scoop: Pace is out in Chicago after seven seasons during which his teams went 48-65, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory. In his first NFL head coaching stint, Nagy finished 34-31 with two playoff losses over four seasons.
The Bears never found the right fit between Nagy and a quarterback during his tenure , running through Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Nagy’s offense remained stuck in the bottom third of the league in many categories . The Bears finished 6-11 this season.
The Bears have reached out to former Eagles coach Doug Pederson to schedule an interview for their head coaching role, according to a league source. An ESPN report also indicated the Bears have requested permission to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for the job. The team, according to NFL Network, has also requested to speak with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for the GM opening.
The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer
The scoop: Spielman was with the Vikings since 2006, first as the vice president of player personnel and then as the general manager since 2012. In that time, the Vikings went 132-123-2 with six playoff appearances.
Zimmer, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator, became the Vikings head coach in 2014. He led three seasons of 10 or more wins, three playoff appearances and two playoff victories. The Vikings finished 8-9 after a victory over the Bears on Sunday.
New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced his retirement after four seasons in that role.
The scoop: In 2018, Gettleman became the general manager in an organization where he had spent 13 years previously in front office roles. But his efforts to resuscitate the franchise failed with the Giants experiencing their worst four-year stretch of losing in team history.
The Giants went 19-46 under Gettleman’s watch, including a 4-13 faceplant this season during which the offense finished last in the NFC in both total yardage and scoring. Gettleman announced his retirement Monday but may have been fired if he hadn’t. The future of coach Joe Judge remains uncertain and may hinge on what happens with their intensifying GM search.
The Miami Dolphins fired coach Brian Flores after three seasons.
The scoop: Flores was fired in his third season despite posting back-to-back winning seasons. The Dolphins were 5-11 in his first year, 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 this season, but they didn’t make the playoffs in his tenure.
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released a statement saying he “determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.” General manager Chris Grier will remain with the team in his current role, ESPN reported.
Sunday
The Denver Broncos have fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons.
The scoop: Fangio didn’t record a winning season in his three in Denver. He finished 19-30 in his first stint as an NFL head coach, including 7-10 this season. Fangio, 63, was a defensive coordinator in the NFL for 19 seasons, including four in Chicago, before he joined the Broncos in 2019.
Fangio’s defense this season ranked in the top 10 in yards and points allowed. But the Broncos offense didn’t produce well enough under Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, the latest in a revolving door of quarterbacks in Denver recent years.
Dec. 30-Jan. 7
The Jaguars have conducted at least five interviews to replace Urban Meyer.
The scoop: The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer on Dec. 16 after just 13 games with the team.
The team already has gotten deep into their search to replace him, reportedly interviewing former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Read more of our coverage from Black Monday and beyond.
Homicide investigators called to south St. Louis home after body found
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was found dead after being ejected from his vehicle during a crash Wednesday morning near Queeny Park.
The single-vehicle crash happened at about 7 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Mason Road. When officers arrived at the scene they found the man lying in the grass. Investigators believe the vehicle was “driven off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in the process which resulted in the male being ejected from his vehicle.”
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
