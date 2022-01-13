Celebrities
‘And Just Like That’ Recap: Miranda Makes A Confession To Che
Miranda and Che cross paths again after their steamy encounter, while Carrie goes on her first date after Big’s death in the all-new episode of ‘And Just Like That.’
Carrie writes a brand-new book about love and loss over a period of time. Her editor wants to fast-track the book for the Christmas season and notes that it’s a real departure for Carrie. While the book is good, the editor wants Carrie to give the readers a little bit of hope after losing Big. She mentions Carrie dating again and says it would be great for Carrie to go on a date in the next few weeks.
That’s easier said than done. After thinking about it, Carrie starts to question whether or not her memoir, Loved & Lost, is too heavy after all. But then Oprah’s Book Club is interested in featuring Carrie’s book so she rethinks dating.
Carrie Contemplates Dating Again
Seema later reveals to Carrie that she’s already put her on 3 dating apps. Carrie is a little nervous and stresses that sex is off-limits indefinitely. Carrie admits to Miranda that the thought of having sex with anyone other than Big makes her sick.
Miranda opens up about the Che situation and says Che never answered her message. Miranda thinks the “most transcendent sex” of her life will never happen again. Carrie wonders if Miranda could revive her sex life with Steve, and Miranda starts to consider it in the wake of Che ghosting her.
Miranda crosses paths with Nya and her husband at the farmer’s market while she waits for Steve to find her. Nya reveals that she got her period this morning after being two weeks late. Nya’s off IVF but still trying for a baby. She admits to Miranda that she’s dreading telling her husband.
After noticing LTW and Charlotte consistently playing tennis together, Harry gets Charlotte to invite the husbands for a mixed doubles match. At one point, Charlotte accidentally knocks Harry down. Harry wants an apology, but Charlotte refuses to. They end up fighting in front of LTW and Herbert.
Carrie Goes On A Date
Carrie ends up connecting with a man named Peter on one of the dating apps. He’s a teacher and a widow. They go out and bond over losing their spouses. To break the ice, they get drunk and throw up on each other’s shoes when they get outside.
In Brooklyn, Miranda tries to give her relationship with Steve a second chance. She asks him to finger her. When he tries, Miranda’s not feeling it. The situation gets very awkward, and they end up just having dessert.
At the school auction, Miranda says it felt like “two dead people trying to get it on.” She thinks any hope is all lost, especially since they’ve already tried therapy twice. Che is a surprise guest at the auction. As soon as Miranda hears Che’s voice, she runs to go watch them.
Che comes up to Miranda at the auction, and Miranda’s trying to be aloof during their conversation. Che asks why Miranda’s being weird, and that’s when Miranda mentions that Che never DMed her back 3 months ago. Che apologizes and says Miranda should have just DMed again. They didn’t mean to ignore Miranda. Che tells Miranda that they want to go somewhere and take off all of Miranda’s clothes.
Miranda Says She’s ‘In Love’ With Che
Carrie spots her date at the auction and tries to avoid him at all costs. Unfortunately, she’s called up to the stage because she agreed for people to bid on a date with her. No one bids for Carrie at first, and then Charlotte steps in. Just when all hope seems lost, Peter bids on Carrie and asks her to go out again.
Che and Miranda hook up again. While in bed, Miranda confesses that she thinks she’s “in love” with Che. Che doesn’t take it seriously, but Miranda might be very serious about it.
Peter texts Carrie and says he’s looking forward to their second date. “And just like that, I found a glimmer of hope,” Carrie says.
Celebrities
Orlando Bloom’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones, Flynn & Daisy
Here is everything you need to know about Orlando Bloom’s two kids that he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr and current fiancée Katy Perry.
Orlando Bloom is a proud dad of two. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor first became a father with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He and the model married in 2010. The next year, they welcomed a son into the world. Unfortunately, they split in 2013. The upside was that it brought him to his current partner Katy Perry.
He proposed to the American Idol judge on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and they’re still waiting to have the perfect marriage. Even though they aren’t married, they are a family unit. In 2020, the Hot N Cold singer gave birth to their daughter. Even though his children are from different relationships, Orlando is sure to be there for both of his kids. Here’s everything you need to know about the Lord of The Ring actor’s kids.
Flynn Bloom
Flynn Bloom, also known as Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom, was born on January 6, 2011. The 11-year-old splits his time with mom Miranda Kerr and father Orlando Bloom. Even though Flynn has two famous parents, he has mostly been able to stay out of the limelight.
The Victoria Secret Angel holds no ill will towards Flynn’s father and believes that Orlando’s relationship with Katy is in Flynn’s best interest. “I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” she shared with WSJ Magazine, as per People.
She even felt that her divorce from Orlando was the best decision for her family. “Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is,’” she added. Fortunately for Flynn, the two seem to have a great co-parenting relationship.
Daisy Dove Bloom
Daisy Dove Bloom was born on August 27, 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” her parents Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom said in a statement to UNICEF following Daisy’s birth. When she was first born, Katy noticed a resemblance between both her and Orlando. “She has kind of a combination of Orlando’s brows and my eyeballs but she now does all these like, big eyes… Everything is so new. It’s so beautiful,” she told Access Hollywood at the time.
Daisy has been growing up fast! The Teenage Dream singer provided updates on how her adorable infant was doing at nine months. “She’s crawling and she has one tooth,” she said during On-Air With Ryan Seacrest at the time. “Actually it’s kind of like one of my teeth,” she joked. “I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character!”
Before the little one was born, Katy hoped that she and Orlando would have a close relationship. “I’m so excited to have a little daddy’s girl. I hope she’s gonna love me as much as I love her,” she said on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “But that daddy-girl thing, you know, and that love of your life feeling, I think, is right around there, you know.” Based on some of the snaps we’ve seen of the actor and his daughter together, it seems that wish has come true.
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian ‘Forgot’ How To Have Fun With Kanye West: She’s Loving Being ‘Normal’ With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian often had a difficult time with her ex Kanye West. That’s why, as sources are EXCLUSIVELY revealing to HL, her new flame Pete Davidson is a welcome change.
Kim Kardashian is loving her new romance with Pete Davidson, as sources are revealing how different the relationship is compared to her ex, Kanye West. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”
Another source revealed, “Despite what some people may think about Kim, she’s a super chill, down to earth girl. Of course, she loves the finer things in life, but when it comes down to it, she’s just as happy throwing on sweats and relaxing on the couch,” they shared. “Kim is having such an amazing time with Pete, and she feels happier than she has in a long time. Pete allows Kim to just be herself and she doesn’t feel she has to put on a show for anybody.”
Moreover, another insider shared with HL that Kim “feels so normal around Pete” and that the comedian “takes her back to a time when she wasn’t famous,” making her feel more comfortable in her own skin. “The lack of stress that Pete brings her in the day is something she can’t get enough of it is absolutely a wonderful experience. She can turn off being Kim Kardashian the mogul around Pete and be Kim Kardashian the person.”
The newfound couple proved they’re just like the rest of us (and that their relationship is just as the sources reveal) as they were spotted grabbing pizza and each other on Wednesday, Jan 12. While the pair waited at the counter for their pizza, the Saturday Night Live star wrapped the SKIMS founder up in an embrace with his hand around her lower back in photos captured by DailyMail. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a grey sweatshirt and leather pants that hugged her curvaceous figure while the comedian whore a white sweatshirt and funky, multicolored sweatpants.
Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Curves In A Full Snakeskin Bodysuit – Photos
Christina Aguilera is putting her sexy curves on display in a snakeskin bodysuit and on-trend relaxed fit jeans in a new Instagram photo series.
Snakeskin stunner! Christina Aguilera looked more gorgeous than ever in a series of recent Instagram photos, showing off her stellar curves in a snakeskin bodysuit, relaxed fit jeans, and strappy black heels. The “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in six different shots, featuring the bodysuit which covered her hands as well like full-length gloves. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down and straight for the shoot, also sporting square snakeskin sunglasses to pull the whole look together.
Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the Jan. 12 social media share, with one person simply appreciating the “great photos” while another said how “obsessed” they were with the shots.
The “Fighter” singer is no stranger to showing off a stunning Instagram photo series! Just last month Christina shared a carousel of sexy pics in celebration of her 41st birthday on Dec. 18. The pop star went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark, exaggerated shades. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.
Fans also flocked to the comment section for those shots of the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has more than to celebrate, as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was definitely a total knockout at the star-studded event, stunning in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” Christina did her due diligence as a performer and got the crowd into the music, encouraging them to sing along. She also gave a memorable speech about how grateful she was to receive the award.
