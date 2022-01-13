Celebrities
Apple TV + Offers First Look At Their New Series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey,” Based on Walter Mosley’s Novel
Apple TV + released the first set of images from their upcoming new series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey” this Wednesday, January 12.
We’re expecting huge things from this limited series, which was executive produced by and stars Oscar nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and also serves as executive producer. The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Jackson’s not the only critically acclaimed THESPIAN associated with the project either. One of our new faves, Dominique Fishback, stars as well.
Here’s what we know so far:
“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (“Coyote,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”), Damon Gupton (“Black Lightning,” “Bates Motel”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I Am Your Woman,” “When They See Us”), Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Unicorn”), and Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “Ballers”).
Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.
March can’t come soon enough!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Tries To Bring The 80s Back With New Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar is throwing it all the way back to 1983 with her new look as she rocked bright eyeshadow and neon earrings.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, is a walking blast from the past in her latest Instagram post. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress is channeling the ’80s with her new hairstyle and look. In the boomerang video, she showed off her freshly-chopped wispy curtain bangs with the rest of her hair pulled back in a bun. While the hairstyle has had a resurgence in 2021, it originated back in the days of Farrah Fawcett. Check out her new look below!
“As I’ve been fairly unimpressed by 2022 so far, I’m think of just bringing 1983 back,” she said in the caption of the inspiration behind her new look. She showed off extra ’80s spirit with bright purple eyeshadow and a pink shiny lip. No ’80s look can be complete without neon and the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress delivered with a pair of lightning bolt earrings with one bolt being pink and the other yellow.
Prior to rocking a trendy bang, the Cruel Intentions actress often slicked her hair back or wore it down in ways that made her forehead more prominent. Curtain bangs are excellent for framing the face and slimming it down. Curtain bangs or not, Sarah Michelle Gellar always looks beautiful. Here’s a look at the starlet before her new haircut.
Even though SMG isn’t a back fan of 2022 so far, she did enjoy an awesome Hawaii vacation with her family at the top of the year. The actress had some fun in the sun with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9. She shared some adorable snaps of the family posing on the beach together and even treated fans to a swimsuit pic where she rocked a navy blue one-piece with ruffled sleeves.
The Masters Of The Universe voice actress has recently spoken out about raising two tweens during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that she was nervous about sending her kids back to school but ultimately knew it was “the best thing for them.” “It was mixed emotions!”She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was definitely happy for them. I was excited for them. I was nervous. I know that our school has taken every precaution, but, you know, it’s still obviously trying times. And I also missed them!”
Adele ‘skedaddled’ when ‘huge python’ appeared on set of Oh My God music video
Adele “skedaddled” off the set of her new music video for ‘Oh My God’ when a “huge python” appeared.
The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker has just shared the promo for her latest single from her LP ’30’ – which saw her reunite with the director behind her mega-selling hit ‘Rolling In The Deep’, Sam Brown – and she has laughed off the terrifying moment the reptile frightened her.
Alongside clips from the video, Adele shared on Instagram: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.
“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my “I’m a hot mess” song in! (sic)”
The 33-year-old singer is due to kick off her Las Vegas residency on January 21, with two shows each weekend at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel.
The ‘Weekends with Adele’ concerts proved so popular, some fans were placed on a waitlist for tickets due to “extremely high demand”.
An email sent to those who tried to bag themselves a seat at one of the hottest tickets in town began: “Due to extremely high demand for the Adele presale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you are currently on the waitlist.
“Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message.
“Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale.”
Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman: Why He Decided To Propose After 13 Years Together
Sources are sharing with us EXCLUSIVELY the reasons why Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman decided to walk down the aisle after a 13-year partnership.
Simon Cowell and longtime partner Lauren Silverman are engaged after 13 years and sources are sharing what lead the TV personality to finally pop the question! “One main reason that Simon decided now to get engaged is because he really wanted to be married to the woman who is the mother of his son, Eric,” a source close to Simon EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Eric has been asking his dad about it and it really got Simon thinking that he wanted to do it for his kids. Of course he is in love with Lauren and it was really reiterated after his accident. She really helped him through all of that and really changed his outlook on getting married.”
Moreover, an additional insider revealed that although Simon didn’t propose until this point, “he’s always know” she was the one since they began seeing each other. “Simon has never had any doubt in his mind that Lauren is the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with,” the source shared. “She’s been such a huge show of strength for Simon and she’s an incredible mother to Eric, and he couldn’t imagine his life without her.”
The romantic proposal in Barbados reportedly occurred with Simon and Lauren’s children present (Simon and Lauren share son Eric, 7, together, while Lauren is also mom to son Adam from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman). “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home on the island where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.
Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also said.
