Arlington, Belmont boys fit to be tied

BELMONT — Entering this week, Wednesday’s boys hockey game between Arlington and Belmont was billed as a showdown between the top two programs in a loaded Middlesex League. Just being held in such high regard was a badge of honor for both teams, as the conference itself is littered with state tournament contenders from top to bottom.

However, it looks like the two schools will have to wait to find out who is ultimately the superior unit, at least for another month. In a contest that came down to the wire, junior Cam Fici potted the game-tying goal in the second period, as Belmont salvaged a 2-2 draw with Arlington at Skip Viglirolo Rink.

“What you saw is a typical Arlington-Belmont game over the last two or three years, where it’s back and forth, grind-it-out,” Belmont coach Tim Foley said. “A ‘not giving an inch’ type of game, that’s going to be tight and close. Happy that our team responded, and came back and played.”

Early on, it appeared that the two juggernauts from the Liberty Division were going to be in for a shootout, as sophomore defenseman Adrien Gurung ripped a one-timer past Jake Davies and into the Arlington net, providing Belmont (10-0-1) a 1-0 edge just 1:08 into regulation.

Shortly thereafter, the Spy Ponders (6-1-1) answered. With 9:07 to play in the stanza, junior Stefanos Sotiropoulos and sophomore Jack Sadowski netted consecutive goals to provide Arlington a 2-1 edge heading into the second period.

For the most part, Arlington did a stellar job in containing Belmont’s primary scoring threat in Fici. But whenever the junior takes the ice, chances are that he is going to find the scoresheet somehow, and he did just that with 4:28 remaining in the second period, cleaning up a loose puck in the Spy Ponders’ crease before potting a goal to make it a 2-2 affair.

“It was a chess game, really,” said Arlington coach John Messuri. “There were just a lot of simple chip-outs, chip-ins, neither team taking a lot of chances. I didn’t think we hit the gas pedal until the third. I thought we played good in the third, but it was a hard game.”

Although Arlington controlled the tempo for the most part during the third period and the overtime session, Ryan Griffin stood on his head in net for Belmont, keeping the Spy Ponders off the board.

Senior captain Matthew Rowan helped keep the Marauders’ undefeated season intact, as he recorded an assist on Fici’s tally.

Reid Malatesta registered two assists for Arlington, while Cam Desmond and Matt Alesse were also credited with helpers for the Spy Ponders.

Arlington and Belmont will meet next on Feb. 9 at Ed Burns Arena.

“I think it’s unfinished business on both sides,” said Foley. “We have a 2-2 tie, so we go in there 2-2. Obviously, we want the win. We’re going to have to work hard, and we’ll look at the game film, we’ll study, we’ll be ready. We’ll go in there ready to compete … going into that rink, it’s a tough place to play, and (Arlington) plays hard, like I said earlier. We know it’s going to be another Middlesex League dogfight.”