Ask Amy: Picking up the tab is wearing thin
Dear Amy: I have a long-standing platonic friendship with “Brian.” He was recently diagnosed with a very serious illness.
I have always and often treated Brian to restaurant meals and entertainment. I have more than he does, and I am genuinely happy to do this.
However, lately, he’s asked me to take him and also his incoming visitor friend/cousin/grandmother, etc. to dinner.
I have no interest in taking people I don’t know to dinner.
I have paid a lot of money for all kinds of sometimes major expenses for him over the years.
The last time I paid for dinner, Brian sounded angry. He sneered and said we are “just a couple of gossips.”
It’s true that I talk about what is going on with me and mine. He also tells all in great detail.
To be honest, we’re both pretty boring — and so are our family and friends.
We all make mistakes. We are all human. I have lots of regrets, and I’ve always talked honestly about them.
I celebrate the good news I hear from him, and I feel sad when I learn about tougher events about his friends and family. And then I forget it.
We all are just living our lives and doing the best we can.
I am tired of being asked to pay for all kinds of things. Is that rude now that my friend has a serious illness?
If I do choose to pay for dinner again, what dinner conversation is now appropriate?
I guess if we are not allowed to compassionately discuss our friends and families, then we are left to discuss the news. I find the news pretty depressing.
Am I just a “gossip?”
— Upset
Dear Upset: Your friend is seriously ill. This is bound to make a person reflective and occasionally grouchy.
When he remarked that: “We are both just a couple of gossips,” he was referring to himself, as well as you.
I see this as a fairly common observation to make when you realize that the bulk of the conversation is usually about other people.
You should talk about it! Say, “I’ve always thought our conversations were pretty benign. I never judge anyone you’ve told me about, and honestly think we’re all pretty boring. But does it really bother you, or were you just blowing off steam?”
You’ve obviously been keeping a tab and have reached the end of your tether concerning picking up the check. If you don’t want to treat others do dinner, you should be honest, and say so.
But yes, I would say that completely pulling the plug on this friendship now that your friend is ill is less than compassionate.
You say, “We are all just living our lives, doing the best we can.”
Ask yourself: “Am I doing the best I can?”
Dear Amy: I have been married to my husband for two years. I knew he had issues when I said, “I do.”
However, his addiction has put so much extra stress on me.
He rages and at times I fear him. I am an “over-the-road” truck driver and he will call me all though the night.
It is mind control with him.
I have thought about divorce, and even contacted lawyers, but I get sucked right back into his lies.
When he is sober, he is the man I fell in love with.
Right now, he is locked up, charged with assault with a deadly weapon (not a gun).
I know this is my chance to leave. But my heart won’t reason with my mind.
How do I give up on someone I care about?
— Love Sucks in Indiana
Dear Indiana: You don’t have to give up on someone you care about.
However, you shouldn’t be married to, living with, or physically near someone who puts your own health and safety at risk.
Care about him — from a distance.
I hope you will put your own well-being at the forefront of your life.
Please find a sensible friend, family member, or counselor to talk to. You are a part of his problem, and you need to let go.
Dear Amy: As the parent of transgender and non-binary young adults, I have become very aware of how often (and needlessly) we use gendered language.
The adorable word “nibling” gets us past the awkward “nieces and nephews” quite well and I’m going to start using it for the 17 (soon to be 18) humans in my family!
— Sopranospinner
Dear Sopranospinner: I like it, too.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Ross Douthat: Let’s not invent a civil war
“How Civil Wars Start,” a new book by political scientist Barbara F. Walter, was cited all over the place in the days around the anniversary of last winter’s riot at the Capitol. The New Yorker’s David Remnick, Vox’s Zack Beauchamp and my New York Times colleague Michelle Goldberg all invoked Walter’s work in essays discussing the possibility that the United States stands on the edge of an abyss, with years of civil strife ahead.
The book begins with a story from the fall of 2020: the kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hatched by a group of right-wing militiamen who opposed Whitmer’s pandemic restrictions. Fortunately “the FBI was on to them” and foiled the plot — but the alleged kidnapping conspiracy, Walter argues, is a harbinger of worse to come. Periods of civil war often “start with vigilantes just like these — armed militants who take violence directly to the people.”
Here’s a skeptical question, though: When we say the FBI was “on to” to the plotters, what exactly does that mean? Because at the moment the government’s case against them is a remarkable tangle. Fourteen men have been charged with crimes, based in part on evidence reportedly supplied by at least 12 confidential informants — meaning that the FBI had almost one informant involved for every defendant.
And according to reporting from BuzzFeed’s Jessica Garrison and Ken Bensinger, one of these informants, an extremely colorful convicted felon named Stephen Robeson, appears to have been a crucial instigator of the plot. He is alleged to have used government funds to pay for meals and hotel rooms, encouraged people “to vent their anger about governors who enacted COVID-19 restrictions” and “to plan violent actions against elected officials and to acquire weapons and bomb-making materials,” and followed up aggressively, calling potential plotters “nearly every day.”
Robeson’s role has become enough of a headache for the prosecution, in fact, that they recently disowned him, declaring that he was actually a “double agent” (meaning triple agent, I think) who betrayed his obligations as an informant by trying to destroy evidence and seeking to warn one of the accused conspirators ahead of his arrest. Prosecutors had already ruled out testimony from an agent who ran one of their key informants, probably because he spent much of 2019 trying to drum up business for his private security firm by touting his FBI casework.
Presumably we’ll find out more about all this when the case comes to trial, but for now it’s reasonable to wonder whether Whitmer’s would-be kidnappers would have been prepared to go all the way with their vigilante fantasies, absent some prodding from the feds.
And those doubts, in turn, might be reasonably extended to the entire theory of looming American civil war, which assumes something not yet entirely in evidence — a large number of Americans willing to actually put their lives, not just their Twitter rhetoric, on the line for the causes that currently divide our country.
Overall, the academic and journalistic literature on America’s divisions offers a reasonably accurate description of increasing American division. The country is definitely more ideologically polarized than it was 20 or 40 years ago; indeed, with organized Christianity’s decline, you could say that it’s more metaphysically polarized as well. We are more likely to hate and fear members of the rival party, more likely to sort ourselves into ideologically homogeneous communities, more likely to be deeply skeptical about public institutions and more likely to hold conspiratorial beliefs — like the belief that Joe Biden and the Democrats stole the 2020 election — that undercut the basic legitimacy of the opposition party’s governance.
At the same time, the literature suffers from a serious liberal-bias problem, a consistent naiveté about the left and center’s roles in deepening polarization. For instance, in the Bush and Obama eras there were a lot of takes on the dangers of “asymmetric polarization” — the supposed ideological radicalization of the Republicans relative to the Democrats. Across most of the 2010s, though, it was clearly liberals who moved leftward much more rapidly, while Republicans basically stayed put — and yet somehow the perils of that kind of asymmetry get much less expert attention.
Likewise the drama of protest politics in 2020 is often analyzed in a way that minimizes the revolutionary symbolism of the left’s protests — the iconoclasm and the toppled statues, the mayhem around federal buildings and the White House, the zeal to rename and rewrite — and focuses intensely on the right’s response, treating conservative backlash as though it emerges from the reactionary ether rather than as a cyclical response.
The other bias in the civil-war literature is toward two related forms of exaggeration. First, an exaggerated emphasis on what Americans say they believe, rather than what (so far, at least) they actually do. It’s absolutely true that if you just look at polling data, you see a lot of beliefs that would seem to license not just occasional protest but some sort of continuing insurrection. This includes not only the Trumpist stolen-election theories but also popular beliefs about recent Republican presidents — that George W. Bush had foreknowledge and allowed Sept. 11 to happen or that the Russians manipulated vote tallies in order to place Donald Trump, their cat’s-paw, in the White House.
However, an overwhelming majority of people who hold those kinds of beliefs show no signs of being radicalized into actual violence. For all the talk of liberal “resistance” under Trump, the characteristic left-wing response to the Trump administration was not to join Antifa but to mobilize to elect Democrats; it took the weird conditions of the pandemic and the lockdowns, and the spark of the George Floyd killing, to transmute anti-Trumpism into national protests that actually turned violent.
Likewise, despite fears that Jan. 6 was going to birth a “Hezbollah wing” of the Republican Party, there has been no major far-right follow-up to the event, no dramatic surge in Proud Boys or Oath Keepers visibility, no campaign of anti-Biden terrorism. Instead, Republicans who believe in the stolen-election thesis seem mostly excited by the prospect of thumping Democrats in the midterms, and the truest believers are doing the extremely characteristic American thing of running for local office.
This has prompted a different liberal fear — that these new officeholders could help precipitate a constitutional crisis by refusing to do their duty in a close election in 2024. But that fear is an example of the other problem of exaggeration in the imminent-civil-war literature, the way the goal posts seem to shift when you question the evocations of Fort Sumter or 1930s Europe.
Thus we are told that some kind of major democratic breakdown is likely “absent some radical development” (as Beauchamp puts it); that we are already “suspended between democracy and autocracy” (as Remnick writes); that “the United States is coming to an end” and the only question “is how,” to quote the beginning of Stephen Marche’s new book, “The Next Civil War.” But then it turns out that the most obvious danger is an extremely contingent one, involving a cascade of events in 2024 — a very specific sort of election outcome, followed by a series of very high-risk, unusual radical choices by state legislators and Republican senators and the Supreme Court — that are worth worrying about but not at all the likeliest scenario, let alone one that’s somehow structurally inevitable.
Similarly, we are first told that “civil war” is coming, but then it turns out that the term is being used to mean something other than an actual war, that the relevant analogies are periods of political violence like the Irish Troubles or Italy’s “Years of Lead.” And then if you question whether we’re destined to reach even that point, you may be informed that actually the civil war is practically here already — because, Marche writes, “the definition of civil strife starts at twenty-five deaths within a year,” and acts of anti-government violence killed more people than that annually in the later 2010s.
That kind of claim strikes me as a ridiculous abuse of language. The United States is a vast empire of more than 330 million people in which at any given time some handful of unhinged people will be committing deadly crimes. And we are also a country with a long history of sporadic armed conflict — mob violence, labor violence, terrorism and riots — interwoven with the normal operation of our politics. If your definition of civil war implies that we are always just a few mass shootings or violent protests away from the brink, then you don’t have a definition at all: You just have a license for perpetual alarmism.
I am very aware that I’m always the columnist making some version of this calm-down argument, sometimes to a fault. So I want to stress that the problems that undergird the civil-war hypothesis are serious problems, the divisions in our country are considerable and dangerous, the specific perils associated with a Trump resurgence in 2024 entirely real.
But there are also lots of countervailing and complicating forces, and the overall picture is genuinely complex — at least as complex, let’s say, as the informant-riddled plot against Whitmer. And as with that conspiracy, it’s worth asking whether the people who see potential insurrection lurking everywhere are seeing a danger rising entirely on its own — or in their alarm are helping to invent it.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 2021 season | COMMENTARY
The 2021 season will go down as one of the strangest in NFL history, especially in Baltimore.
The Ravens lost their top three running backs, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, and Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters before the start of the season. And then they lost Ronnie Stanley, one of the top left tackles in the NFL, after the season opener against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Regardless, the Ravens kept plugging through the season even as the injuries kept mounting. Some games they won on their own; in others, they were lucky. It didn’t matter. Fans will tell you, “a win is a win is a win.”
That’s true, at least in the early part of the season, but not going into December and January. Contending teams want to win, but they also want style points because that means they are getting better. The idea is to peak going into the postseason, not keep surviving.
After improving to 8-3 after a 16-10 win against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 28, the Ravens went on a six-game losing streak. They went from being the top seed in the AFC at one point to not making the expanded field after a 16-13 loss overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
It was only a matter of time before luck or fate turned its back on the Ravens. A team can’t depend on an NFL record 66-yard field goal, a fumble, a blocked field goal or missed 2-point conversion plays to win every week. Sooner or later, talent takes over, especially when the opposing quarterbacks are, in succession, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Ben Roethlisberger, and the receivers are Davante Adams, Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.
If the Ravens thoroughly examine their program — trainers, offseason conditioning programs, doctors, coaches — and make the proper modifications, they should be a serious contender in 2022.
“I really only have one message for all of the questions, you know what I’m saying?,” asked Ravens safety Chuck Clark after the season-ending loss to Pittsburgh. “So, every question that is going to come after this, as respectfully as I can say as possible, just watch how we bounce back. That’s all I have to say.”
That’s all we needed to hear.
But before we move away from 2021, here is my final report card of the season:
Quarterbacks
Starter Lamar Jackson played well for nearly a half of the season but started to have accuracy problems in Week 7, a 41-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that signaled the beginning of his downward spiral. The 22-10 loss to Miami on Nov. 11 showed that he had problems reading blitzes, coping with pressure and being able to get rid of the ball quickly. Compared to 2020, Jackson regressed a little despite completing 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was also sacked 38 times and threw 13 interceptions, both career highs. Tyler Huntley proved he was serviceable as a backup, completing 122 of 188 passes for 1,081 yards and three touchdowns, but also showed he needs more playing time. He has to learn to go through his progressions. Josh Johnson was a late-season addition and was impressive during the limited time he played, completing 28 of 40 passes for 304 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his only start against the Bengals.. Grade: B-
Running backs
The Ravens were without their top three performers all season because of injuries, and they got as much out of this group as possible. Neither Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray had the consistent speed and acceleration to bounce outside, but occasionally would fool teams and both got better in the second half of the season. Freeman finished with 576 yards and five touchdowns on 133 carries and Murray had 501 yards and six touchdowns on 119 carries. The player who had the speed to get outside was Ty’Son Williams, but he fell out of favor with coach John Harbaugh. Williams had 35 carries for 185 yards and one touchdown and might have gotten more playing time if he worked and practiced harder. Grade: C+
Offensive line
This was a group general manager Eric DeCosta hoped to improve on during the offseason, but it didn’t work out. Quarterbacks were often under duress and sacked 57 times. Stanley was expected to be the cornerstone but played in only one game because he wasn’t fully recovered from an ankle injury suffered last November and had to undergo another surgery. The Ravens anticipated that Alejandro Villanueva would provide stability at right tackle but had to move him to the other side to replace Stanley. It didn’t make a difference. Villanueva, the long-time Steeler, had problems with knee bend, lateral movement and struggled with speed rushers. Kevin Zeitler, a free agent acquisition, played well at right guard and Bradley Bozeman was solid at center, even though he occasionally struggled snapping out of the shotgun formation. The Ravens tried several players at left guard, but none worked. Overall, this group could run block, but lack of athleticism was a problem in pass blocking. Grade: C-
Receivers
This group has potential but was underused. Jackson struggled with pressure and the changes at quarterback hurt continuity. Tight end Mark Andrews was one of the best at his position in the NFL, catching 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. He was a factor all over the field in the short, mid- and long-range passing attack. The quarterbacks, though, focused too much on Andrews and seldom went to the second receiver in their progressions. Marquise Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns, but wasn’t dependable, especially after Jackson suffered an ankle injury late in the season. The Ravens drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round in April but he often disappeared after the first half of a lot of games. Bateman, though, still finished with 46 catches for 515 yards and a touchdown. The Ravens had a lot of speed in Brown and Devin Duvernay but never took advantage of it with Duvernay catching only 33 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Watkins had 27 catches for 394 yards but became another free agent wideout who contributed little in this run-first offense. Grade: C+
Defensive line
Few teams can run against the Ravens and 2021 was no exception. The Ravens allowed only 1,436 yards and 3.8 yards per carry. Despite injuries, both end Calais Campbell and tackle Brandon Williams were forces in the middle, even though Williams didn’t play well until the second half of the season. Campbell was eighth on the team in tackles with 49 and Williams was 12th with 35. The problem for both is their age, as Campbell is 35 and Williams is 32. The Ravens need an infusion of young talent. Campbell will probably be invited back if he chooses but the Ravens might part ways with Williams. Justin Madubuike, who finished his second season, might be able to step into a starting position. He had 36 tackles last season but it’s questionable if tackles Justin Ellis (18 tackles) and Broderick Washington (16 tackles) are ready to become full-time starters. The Ravens might look to the draft to find starters, especially pass rushers, because only Madubuike and Campbell provided pressure. Derek Wolfe, expected to start at end, never got onto the field in 2021 because of injuries. Grade: B-
Linebackers
If this defense was going to play well, the linebackers and linemen had to take control and dominate. The linemen did their jobs. The linebackers struggled. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (59 tackles) was playing well up until the last game against Pittsburgh when he suffered an Achilles heel injury. Veteran Josh Bynes (76) came in and did a decent job taking over for Patrick Queen (team-leading 97) in the middle. Bynes, though, was a liability in pass coverage. No linebacker had more of a disappointing season than Queen. He played poorly at middle linebacker to start the season but was moved to the weak side several games into the schedule. He flourished for a game or two but then went back to missing tackles and not being able to cover in passing situations. Queen missed a lot of tackles, most from trying to arm tackle instead of putting his body on the ball carrier. Justin Houston had 34 tackles and 4 ½ sacks but didn’t give the Ravens the type of pass rush they needed. Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson gave the team little and veteran Pernell McPhee gave them even less. Grade: C-
Secondary
The Ravens will point to injuries being the problems for the miscommunication on the back end, but this unit struggled in the same areas when three of the four starters opened the season. There is something missing, especially when receivers consistently run wide open, especially in the middle of the field. The Ravens started the season without Peters, and then it just kept getting worse with season-ending injuries to cornerback Marlon Humphrey and safety DeShon Elliott Humphrey, though he wasn’t playing well before he suffered a torn pectoral muscle in a Week 13 loss in Pittsburgh. Safety Chuck Clark (80 tackles) was playing well at the end of the season and was starting to emerge as a team leader. But the Ravens couldn’t matchup physically at the end of the year, not with cornerbacks like Chris Westry and Kevon Seymour. Who? That’s my point. The Pittsburgh game might have been the last for veterans Jimmy Smith, a cornerback, and safety Anthony Levine Sr. Grade: D
Special teams
Justin Tucker continues to prove he might be the best placekicker in NFL history. He made 35 of 37 field goals, his two missed coming in the 40- to 49-yard range. But he was six of six from beyond 50 yards, including the NFL record 66-yard game-winner he kicked in Detroit. Overall, the Ravens kicking game was sound. Punter Sam Koch averaged 44.4 yards a punt on 71 attempts and put 26 inside the 20-yard line. Koch, though, didn’t get as much distance in the final four games compared to earlier in the season. Duvernay averaged 24.1 yards on 28 kickoff returns and had a 13.9 average on 26 punt returns. Grade: B+
Coaching
Harbaugh and his staff deserve a lot of credit for keeping this team together despite a depleted roster. They played hard and competed every week and came within a game of going to the playoffs. A head coach’s job is to get his players to the final four minutes of a game and then playmakers have to make plays. Well, the Ravens didn’t have many playmakers left, so the coaching staff had to come up big. On game days, this staff didn’t. “We fell short in numerous games here down the stretch in the sense that we just couldn’t find a play,” said Harbaugh. “We couldn’t find a play that we needed. We couldn’t find a way to put them in position to make the play that would make the difference in the game, and that’s what I feel worse about as a coach.” He got that one right. Grade: C
Goldberg: Just meeting with Putin is a concession
On Monday, Russian president-for-life Vladimir Putin explained that the “peacekeeper” paratroopers he sent to Kazakhstan to help quash civil unrest were part of his larger policy of preventing “color revolutions” in former Soviet-bloc countries.
Putin made his remarks at a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which the New York Times described as “a body equivalent to NATO that includes six countries from the former Soviet Union.”
I bring this up not to indulge in media criticism but to point out how easy it is to fall for Russian propaganda and the logic of false equivalence when discussing relations with Russia and authoritarian regimes generally. Yes, CSTO is, like NATO, a military alliance, but the similarities end there. Commitment to democratic principles is a membership requirement for NATO. None of CSTO’s members — Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan — are democracies. Armenia comes closest; Freedom House designates it a “semi-consolidated authoritarian regime” with a “Democracy Score” of 33 out of 100. The rest are “consolidated authoritarian regimes.”
In short, CSTO is a dictators’ club in which authoritarians agree to protect each another’s grip on power, including from internal threats from their own people. NATO doesn’t send troops into member countries to prop up failed autocrats.
CSTO is also a tool for Putin to rebuild the lost empire of the Soviet Union.
Putin uses another tool toward the same end: military force, or the threat of it. That’s what he’s doing to Ukraine. Putin has deployed about 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border in preparation for what could be yet another invasion of Russia’s neighbor. The U.S. and Russia are in Geneva this week to figure out a diplomatic exit from the crisis Putin has created.
The mere fact that the U.S. is meeting with Putin to discuss a diplomatic solution is a concession. He loves superpower summits like this because they buttress his government’s propaganda about Russia’s prestige. The fact that Ukraine itself has largely been sidelined in these talks is also a gift to Putin, because it bolsters his claim that a great power like Russia needn’t consult with — never mind recognize the sovereignty of — the little countries it wants to bully.
None of this is to say that the U.S. shouldn’t try to talk Putin out of invading Ukraine. But it does inform what the U.S. should say.
Putin’s case for invading Ukraine is based on his nostalgia for the Soviet Union and Russian imperialism generally. Ukraine once belonged to Russia, and if Russia can’t have it back — still an “if” in Putin’s mind — it should at least be able to dictate Ukraine’s destiny and alliances.
Putin subscribes to the myth — promoted by Russian state propaganda — that America and the West promised not to expand NATO during the negotiations over German reunification and other agreements in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union. No such assurances were made, but the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia did agree to the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances. In 1994, in exchange for Ukraine voluntarily giving up Soviet nuclear weapons on its soil — then the third-largest arsenal in the world — signatories agreed to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and security. Putin declared that agreement null and void when Ukrainians elected a government that wasn’t a vassal to Putin.
Putin’s appetite is bigger than just Ukraine. According to draft treaties released by Russia, Putin wants a sphere of influence where smaller nations along its “near abroad” would have to defer to Russia’s priorities. They would be barred from ever joining NATO, and countries that joined NATO after 1997 would be barred from hosting or training with NATO troops or military assets.
These demands are almost surely a nonstarter, and rightly so. Giving into them would undermine NATO, reward military blackmail and leave our Eastern European allies vulnerable to a regime that has already established it is willing to invade neighbors for its own aggrandizement — most recently in the 2014 military seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.
But Putin is a master of asking for the whole store so he can settle for a shopping cart full of free goodies. And it sounds like the White House is considering concessions, including delaying military assistance to Ukraine.
The political temptation to appease Putin — just a little — is understandable. The last thing Biden needs is yet another international crisis, never mind a war. But one thing is certain: Any concessions to Putin will be little more than down payments on more down the road.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.
