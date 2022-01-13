Bank of America’s Digital Asset Analyst Predicts Solana to Dominate Similar to Visa

Solana had more than its due proportion of network performance issues.
According to the Bank of America analyst, the cheap transaction costs, scalability, and simplicity of use of Solana will let it compete with Ethereum’s market dominance. For Bank of America digital asset analyst Alkesh Shah, Solana might become the “Visa of the digital asset ecosystem” in a research note published on January 11.
Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction
Since its inception in 2020, the Solana network has grown to be the fifth-biggest cryptocurrency globally, with a market worth of $47 billion. Over 50 billion transactions have been completed, and over 5.7 million non-fungible tokens have been created using the Lightning Network.
Read More: Solana Price Prediction
Decentralization and dependability may be sacrificed for speed, although Shah believes that the advantages outweigh these drawbacks.
Shah mentioned:
“Its ability to provide high throughput, low cost and ease of use creates a blockchain optimized for consumer use cases like micropayments, DeFi, NFTs, decentralized networks (Web3) and gaming.”
Multiple Glitches
Since Binance confirmed withdrawal problems on January 12 this year, Solana has had more than its due proportion of network performance issues, including reports of delayed performance on January 7 on social media and what appeared to be a DDoS attack on January 5 – although Solana denied this was the case.
There were complaints of network congestion due to widespread botting related to an initial Dec offering (IDO) on Raydium, a decentralized exchange platform located in Solana, less than a month before this incident.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Solana price today is $152.88 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,115,040,855 USD. Solana has been up 3.56% in the last 24 hours.
Since December 4, the rise has seemed like a five-wave upward movement.
A bearish pattern has formed post the tweet: YFI has completed a double top.
January 3 saw the price of Yearn.finance (YFI) rise for the last five consecutive days, reaching $42,000. Specifically, the negative prognosis is based on a lack of purchasing volume and overbought dangers. Meanwhile, the YFI token repurchase scheme was at the heart of traders’ unexpected interest in the YFI markets.
More than $7.5 million worth of Yearn.finance tokens have been acquired from the open market at an average price of $26,651 per token, according to the Yearn team on December 16. The company’s excess treasury liquidity of $45 million will be used to support further YFI buybacks.
YFI Trend is Still Optimistic
YFI, however, is still 64% behind its all-time high price despite the latest rebound starting three days back on January 10 as the majority of coins bounced back from the recent bloodbath. Popular analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared a chart of the YFI cryptocurrency. According to the trader, it showed what seemed to be a double top.
A bearish pattern has formed post the tweet: YFI has completed a double top. Both tops had extended upper wicks, an indication of increased selling pressure. However, despite the absence of an acceleration in these indicators, the data show that the YFI trend is still optimistic.
Since December 4, the rise has seemed like a five-wave upward movement. If this is the case, then YFI is presently making adjustments. The 0.618 Fib retracement support level creates the major support region at $27,200. The most probable scenario would be for YFI to bounce back to this level and try to re-enter the range.
According to CoinMarketCap, the yearn.finance price today is $33,890.73 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $216,372,580 USD. YFI has been down 1.07% in the last 24 hours.
While the space race for humanity began in the mid-1950s, blockchain technology took its first steps outside Earth in February 2018, and now Elon Musk has declared the start of the space race in early June 2021. With the recent news that SpaceX was going to carry some payload funded by Dogecoin, the latter was likely to be the first cryptocurrency to reach the Moon. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Transporter 3 rideshare mission with several small satellites for government and industry customers on January 13th. It lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 10:25 a.m. EST (1525GMT)
Now, Velas Network AG is joining hands with SpaceChain to tap space’s potential for better security and scalability, details from a press release on January 4, 2022, reveal. According to Velas, a high throughput EVM compatible and carbon-neutral blockchain, the partnership will be a positive step to explore new markets and use cases.
The deal with SpaceChain, one of the few blockchain companies extending distributed ledger technology to serve the underexplored space industry, is unprecedented and symbiotic.
SpaceChain is building decentralized satellite infrastructure to make it easily accessible for the new space economy worth billions. Because of increasing private investments and new business opportunities, the Bank of America predicts the space economy to reach $1.4 trillion in a decade.
Velas Join Forces with SpaceChain
The CEO of Velas, Farkhad Shagulyamov, noted the first milestone reached when the Bitcoin’s transactions were beamed from space. The Velas Network AG is following suit with its partnership with SpaceChain, opening new horizons for blockchain and its global users. He is quoted:
“The space race has truly begun and we don’t want to be left behind. Collaborating with SpaceChain on this mission is a bold and historical achievement for Velas. There are boundless possibilities and new opportunities created by the integration of blockchain and space technologies. Velas is one of the first blockchains to engage in this new space race. Velas and SpaceChain aim to integrate their technology on the International Space Station (ISS). Having a node on the ISS is a challenging task as NASA has a rigorous evaluation and approval process. We are confident that both Velas and SpaceChain have the required technical expertise and resources to take blockchain technology to a new level,” said Farkhad Shagulyamov, Velas co-founder and CEO.
From this deal, the Velas Network will be processing its technology via the SpaceChain decentralized satellite infrastructure (DSI), leading to more decentralization and better security, helping the network rebuff external attacks while remaining censorship resistant. The DSI, the development team said, is an alliance consortium and a “mesh-network of heterogeneous spacecraft” owned by multiple parties operating from different jurisdictions in low earth orbit.
“We are excited to be part of such significant leaps in the industry. Velas is currently the third blockchain to engage in this space race and we’re happy to work with such a unique partner. SpaceChain’s expertise in these two arenas helps us skyrocket to the future of business operations. We look forward to working closely with SpaceChain to create new solutions and experiences for our users and communities” – Dragos Dumitrascu, Head of Global Partnerships at Velas, said.
This broad base makes the DSI robust and secure against stringent regulations that may originate from any member’s location. In turn, this broadly benefits blockchains, including Velas Network, beaming its transactions via the DSI. Meanwhile, SpaceChain would leverage the Velas Network’s high throughput of over 75k TPS to launch cost-effective dApps, helping them make space more accessible to users.
#Velas joins the space race to become one of the first blockchains operating in space above Earth 🌍
📄 Read the full press release → https://t.co/bb00Uthrw1
Earlier in October 2021, Velas increased its developer grant to $100 million from $5 million, announced early last year. The project aims to attract builders of DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and other exciting dApps on its rail through this program. Eligible projects can receive up to $100k in funding.
Applicants must include a business plan, a pitch deck, technical details of their product, and how it shall contribute positively to the Velas ecosystem. In turn, successful projects would receive technical and marketing support from the team. Through this program, Velas aims to expand its ecosystem and Web3 reach. DVX Games Studio, a beneficiary, recently launched the Block Attack Game on Velas.
Solrise is proud to announce the expansion of its team through hiring Joseph Edwards who will join as Head of Financial Strategy. The former Head of Research of crypto brokerage firm Enigma Securities will help Solrise grow and expand its ecosystem of products and services.
Solrise continues to push the boundaries of decentralized finance products and solutions on the Solana blockchain. The project is off to a strong start through its various products, including Solrise Finance and the ecosystem of permissioned protocols accessible through Solrise Pulse.
To enhance the appeal of these products, Solrise has hired Joseph Edwards. As the former Head of Research for institutional crypto brokerage firm Enigma Securities, Mr. Edwards provides the necessary expertise to take Solrise to the next level. Moreover, he is well-versed in the institutional space, an ecosystem that can benefit tremendously from exciting opportunities in the world of decentralized finance.
Joseph Edwards comments on the hire:
“I am extremely pleased to be joining Solrise as the company looks to build out its institutional and retail offerings. I have been excited by the potential of development on Solana for a couple of years now, and the opportunity to help build in a DeFi ecosystem that remains nascent, and to play a small part in bringing it beyond that nascency, is a welcome prospect indeed.”
Solrise Finance, Solrise’s flagship product, specialises in providing non-custodial asset management solutions for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. It is a powerful solution to bring more mainstream and institutional investors into the DeFi space to access native and synthetic assets.
Furthermore, the company is building out Solflare, a non-custodial digital wallet for the Solana ecosystem. The solution operates in a cross-platform manner, enabling future growth. Solrise’s focus on building the central pillars of the Solana ecosystem paves the way for broader adoption of the technology and highlights the benefits of the Solana ecosystem.
Solrise, together with Civic Technologies, launched the first on-chain decentralized exchange on Solana in September 2021. Access to the DEX occurs through permissioned access tied to digital identity. A permissioned DEX helps address growing regulatory scrutiny and brings more legitimacy to the broader DeFi space. The Solrise DEX is intended as the first step in building out an ecosystem – Solrise Pulse – to allow accredited, institutional clients safe access to decentralised markets.
For Solrise, the mission is to bridge the world of institutions to DeFi without compromising decentralization. Solana is a familiar DeFi ecosystem for traditional finance, allowing solutions like Solrise DEX to become a significant hub for institutions seeking to explore opportunities in the decentralized finance space. The hiring of Joseph Edwards will play a key role in these proceedings.
About Solrise Finance
Solrise is taking DeFi in a new direction. By leveraging Solana’s high speed, low-cost, and low friction blockchain technology, Solrise aspires to help all investors participate in DeFi, looking to work through and remove specific barriers for small and large investors alike.
With its flagship products, Solrise Finance (decentralized non-custodial asset management services that invite anyone to create, manage, and invest in portfolios of native and synthetic assets), and Solflare (a cross-platform Solana-native digital wallet with over $11bn staked), Solrise is building the central pillars of the Solana ecosystem, both for retail users, and for institutional users through its Pulse permissioned ecosystem.
With a focus on transparency, speed, and security, Solrise embraces the best DeFi and CeFi features to incentivize participation from all manner of DeFi participants.