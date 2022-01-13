News
Battenfeld: Hillary Clinton just won’t go away, could a 2024 run be looming?
Did you really think Hillary Clinton was going away quietly?
Ha. Some Democrats and Clinton supporters are reviving the former first lady and former Secretary of State as a 2024 presidential candidate, and that could make some Massachusetts Dems very nervous.
Clinton is 74, a relative spring chicken by Joe Biden standards, and she’s hellbent on vindication for her election losses in 2008 and 2016. If Biden steps aside and she runs again, she could saddle Democrats with a bitter and divisive campaign, possibly against Donald Trump in a rematch. Not to mention she’d be viewed as a retread with old ideas — too moderate for the new progressive wing of the party.
Yet two prominent Democratic operatives wrote an opinion column in The Wall Street Journal this week, speculating that Clinton would be the “perfect storm” choice for the party because of Biden and Kamala Harris’s plummeting approval ratings.
“She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 nominee,” wrote pollster Doug Schoen and former New York City Council President Andrew Stein. “She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.”
Clinton, believe it or not, could actually argue she is the “change” candidate if Republicans seize control of Congress this year and would be the moderate alternative to Harris or other potential candidates like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Clinton recently said in an interview that the party should not move too far left.
Another Clinton candidacy could put Massachusetts Democrats in a difficult position, because they haven’t always warmed to her.
Clinton did win the Massachusetts primary over Barack Obama in 2008, and barely defeated Bernie Sanders here in 2016. Ted Kennedy and John Kerry endorsed Obama over Clinton in 2008, and many prominent Massachusetts progressives went with Sanders six years ago.
Attorney General Maura Healey, a Clinton backer, in 2018 quashed the idea of Clinton running again, saying “I don’t think it would be a good idea.” Wonder what Healey thinks of a 2024 Clinton comeback effort.
And there are well-known tensions between Clinton and Warren, who has not given up on the idea of running again in 2024.
So the question is, will they run from her and avoid her because she’s such lightning rod — much the same way Democrats are now running from Biden?
I’m betting the answer is yes. Clinton has just too much baggage from her previous runs, and Democrats are looking for something new.
Josh Richardson rediscovers his range
Everything considered, from his time in health and safety protocol to the basic process of blending with a new team, Josh Richardson is having an impact at both ends of the floor for the Celtics.
It helps that the lean wing player is having a career season from 3-point range, save for his rookie year in Miami, when Richardson shot .462 on far fewer attempts.
But he’s shooting .406 from downtown as a Celtic, as opposed to .330 last season with Dallas and .341 the season before in Philadelphia. That said, he’s also averaging his fewest 3-point attempts since that rookie season.
But upon bringing in Richardson last summer, Brad Stevens said the swingman was a better shooter than he had shown in recent seasons.
“If you look at my numbers before the last two seasons, it’s high 30s every year and I had a 40% in there, so. I mean averages are a thing so, you have a couple of down seasons, your whole paper looks off,” said Richardson. “But I think I’m a guy that people have to guard on the 3-point line, and I’m going to keep trying to space the court for my teammates.”
Asked why he was shooting so well after two off-seasons, Richardson said, “I don’t know. Just being able to play how I play. I think that’s been a big boost for me this year.”
Asked to grade his season, Richardson said, “I’d probably give it a B-minus – like a B, B-minus.
“Just hopefully showing more consistency. Hopefully being able to be healthy in the second half of the season more, being more available. And just still working on being a leader on this team; being vocal, not shying away from when things need to be said. I think that’ll be a good step for me.”
Pritchard returns, Smart a scratch
Marcus Smart, his bruised right thigh still hurting after suffering the injury in the third quarter of Monday’s win over the Pacers, wasn’t on the floor for the rematch Wednesday night.
And just like that, Payton Pritchard returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games in health and safety protocol.
“He’s OK. He’s been down. He’s just getting his wind back up,” Ime Udoka said of Pritchard. “Just like everybody, it affects people differently. But he’s a guy that I’m sure wasn’t just sitting still, doing nothing. I’m sure he’ll be ready to roll and excited to come back for us. We’re glad to have him.”
And with Smart out for at least one game, a lot of players appearance destined to be running the offense, including Pritchard.
“Obviously Dennis (Schroder) has been in that role all year when Jaylen (Brown) or Jayson (Tatum) was out or Marcus just missed a game or two,” said Udoka. “So obviously we feel like we have another guy that’s basically a sixth starter. Payton coming back is obviously welcomed as far as that, and then what you saw in the last game was Josh Richardson playing some point guard toward the end defensively as well as handling the ball, initiating offense. And you always have Jayson and Jaylen that are touching the ball a ton and guys can play off them.”
Road losing streak
The Celtics landed in Indianapolis on the cusp of a six-game road losing streak, with a Dec. 4 win in Portland the last time they had success in another arena.
“I mean, there’s been a variety of ways we’ve done it and we’ve played well and lost and played poorly as well, so finishing the deal, which is what we were looking forward to the second half of the season, and that’s been up and down all year,” Udoka said of what truly bothers him, and that it has little to do with home or road losses.
“So you talk about the New York game, one of our last road games, was obviously a tale of two halves. We played well enough to win and didn’t close the game, so it’s been a variety of ways,” he said. “I don’t want to attribute anything specific to the road losing streak, but just our overall improvement and consistency is what we’re trying to see, whether it’s at home or on the road.”
Charlie Baker commutes convictions of two first-degree murderers
Gov. Charlie Baker has commuted the first-degree murder convictions of Thomas Koonce and William Allen, making them immediately eligible for parole.
“I believe both men, having taken responsibility for their actions and paid their debt to the commonwealth by serving sentences longer than most individuals found guilty of similar actions, deserve the right to seek parole from prison,” Baker said, announcing the decision to reduce their convictions to second-degree murder, which he “spent months carefully weighing.”
The state Parole Board recently recommended commutations for both Koonce and Allen. Both are from Brockton.
“I want to thank Governor Baker, the Advisory Board of Pardons and everyone for believing in me,” Allen said upon hearing the news. “I promise I will never let you down.”
Allen, 48, has served 27 years in prison for his role in the 1994 murder of Purvis Bester. He was convicted in 1997 of first-degree murder for participating in a robbery during which a second person fatally stabbed Bester after the two broke into Bester’s Brockton apartment.
New England Patriots Captain Devin McCourty, a leader with Second Chance Justice and who has advocated for Allen’s release, said, “This accomplishment is the greatest team victory I’ve ever been a part of.”
Koonce, a 54-year-old former United States Marine, has served 30 years in prison for the murder of Mark Santos. Koonce was convicted in 1992 and sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole after he fired out of the window of a car in 1987 during an altercation in New Bedford, fatally wounding Santos.
Both men participated in restorative justice programs and furthered their educations through bachelor’s or vocational programs.
“The ability to grant clemency and reduce sentences through commutation is provided for in our state Constitution, but Massachusetts governors have commuted only one sentence since 1997 until today,” said Janine Carreiro-Young, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Communities Action Network.
How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history
FOXBORO — The Patriots held their most important practice of the season Wednesday inside a frigid Gillette Stadium.
Temperatures hovered in the 30s. Winds snaked through the lower bowl. Players and coaches donned hats, masks, gloves and sweats during warmups, bouncing around while Meek Mill blared overhead.
It was the closest environment the team could create to simulate Saturday night’s forecast in Buffalo. That forecast?
Likely the coldest game in franchise history.
Temperatures in Buffalo are expected to remain in the single digits for Wild Card Saturday and drop to zero degrees flat at night. The forecasted wind chill is minus-8, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
The Pats’ coldest game to date was a 2004 divisional-round home game against Tennessee, which opened at four degrees with a minus-10 wind chill. They closed out a hard-fought 17-14 win that night, a distant memory frozen in NFL history.
As for Saturday, the Patriots intend to keep themselves warm by ignoring the weather all together.
“I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “I think the Bills are what we have to focus on, and that’s who we have to beat. The weather is the weather.”
Pats safety Devin McCourty believes he doesn’t need to address the biting temperature with his teammates. He trusts they know how to handle themselves by now, especially having practiced in frosty conditions for a month-plus.
“I think guys have figured that out, whether it’s been here or in college. A lot of these guys have played in cold games,” McCourty said. “And if you haven’t, you ask somebody else, but I would say at this point in the season, most of the guys know what they want to wear.”
Hours before kickoff, McCourty said he plans to walk the field in a sweatshirt to determine how many layers he’ll need to add underneath his pads. A few Patriots tend to go without sleeves in the cold, including several offensive linemen. Right tackle Trent Brown was among the sleeveless for the Pats’ regular-season games against Buffalo, both played in close to freezing temperatures.
Asked about the cold Wednesday, Brown echoed comments Patriots assistants made earlier in the week saying it will be less of a physical challenge than a test of toughness.
“It’s mental. Just like it is mental to work out in the heat in the offseason,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s football.”
As for any physical emphases, the Patriots sound as if they’ve somehow been prioritizing ball security even more. Turnovers, of course, are critical to any football game, but below-zero temps are more likely to cause a slip in focus or numb the hands, which could lead to fumbles.
“It requires a hell of a lot more concentration in those situations,” said Pats running backs coach Ivan Fears. “Sometimes you might have to do a lot of pulling and tugging and just trying to be safe with the ball (in practice). You don’t want to turn the ball over. You know that’s a big issue. The weather will factor in over there.”
Jakobi Meyers, the team’s leading receiver, added: “The main thing is just keeping your hands warm and your toes warm.”
Can the Patriots finally crack the Bills pass defense in the Wild Card round?
In Buffalo, the Bills revealed a relative lack of concern Wednesday by practicing indoors. Six weeks ago, concern abounded in Orchard Park, after they famously lost a chilly Monday night game to the Patriots. The temperature hit 36 degrees then, with a wind chill of 24 thanks to gusts that swirled up to 50 MPH
But roughly the same weather conditions resurfaced for their rematch three weeks later in Foxboro, where the Bills won 33-21. Without periodic gusts interfering with his passing game, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen tore the Pats defense apart over the best quarterbacking performance they faced all season, trumping efforts from Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.
Offensively, the Pats recognize they must start faster to keep pace with Allen and Co., and allow themselves to play their run-first brand of football. They’ve trailed at halftime in three of their last four games, all losses where their pass-driven, second-half comeback bids fell short.
“Our running game, I think for the most part, has been fairly effective,” said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “And we know at this time of year — it doesn’t matter what the weather is, doesn’t matter who the opponent — being able to run the football and being able to stop the run and being able to cover cover kicks … are an important part of winning.”
All in all, the Patriots have opted to treat cold as a down-to-down distraction this week. Something to block out, like a trade rumor or media storyline or opponent’s trash talk. It’s something that will only zap their attention and energy from winning if they let it.
After all, what will the stadium thermometer matter next to the scoreboard?
On Saturday night, one might make history, but the other could end their season.
“It’s a lot better to go out there in the cold and win than to lose,” McCourty said. “So let’s just try to go play good football and get a win.”
