Battenfeld: Hillary Clinton just won’t go away, could a 2024 run be looming?

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Battenfeld: Hillary Clinton just won't go away, could a 2024 run be looming?
Did you really think Hillary Clinton was going away quietly?

Ha. Some Democrats and Clinton supporters are reviving the former first lady and former Secretary of State as a 2024 presidential candidate, and that could make some Massachusetts Dems very nervous.

Clinton is 74, a relative spring chicken by Joe Biden standards, and she’s hellbent on vindication for her election losses in 2008 and 2016. If Biden steps aside and she runs again, she could saddle Democrats with a bitter and divisive campaign, possibly against Donald Trump in a rematch. Not to mention she’d be viewed as a retread with old ideas — too moderate for the new progressive wing of the party.

Yet two prominent Democratic operatives wrote an opinion column in The Wall Street Journal this week, speculating that Clinton would be the “perfect storm” choice for the party because of Biden and Kamala Harris’s plummeting approval ratings.

“She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 nominee,” wrote pollster Doug Schoen and former New York City Council President Andrew Stein. “She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.”

Clinton, believe it or not, could actually argue she is the “change” candidate if Republicans seize control of Congress this year and would be the moderate alternative to Harris or other potential candidates like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Clinton recently said in an interview that the party should not move too far left.

Another Clinton candidacy could put Massachusetts Democrats in a difficult position, because they haven’t always warmed to her.

Clinton did win the Massachusetts primary over Barack Obama in 2008, and barely defeated Bernie Sanders here in 2016. Ted Kennedy and John Kerry endorsed Obama over Clinton in 2008, and many prominent Massachusetts progressives went with Sanders six years ago.

Attorney General Maura Healey, a Clinton backer, in 2018 quashed the idea of Clinton running again, saying “I don’t think it would be a good idea.” Wonder what Healey thinks of a 2024 Clinton comeback effort.

And there are well-known tensions between Clinton and Warren, who has not given up on the idea of running again in 2024.

So the question is, will they run from her and avoid her because she’s such lightning rod — much the same way Democrats are now running from Biden?

I’m betting the answer is yes. Clinton has just too much baggage from her previous runs, and Democrats are looking for something new.

Josh Richardson rediscovers his range

12 mins ago

January 13, 2022

Josh Richardson rediscovers his range
Everything considered, from his time in health and safety protocol to the basic process of blending with a new team, Josh Richardson is having an impact at both ends of the floor for the Celtics.

It helps that the lean wing player is having a career season from 3-point range, save for his rookie year in Miami, when Richardson shot .462 on far fewer attempts.

But he’s shooting .406 from downtown as a Celtic, as opposed to .330 last season with Dallas and .341 the season before in Philadelphia. That said, he’s also averaging his fewest 3-point attempts since that rookie season.

But upon bringing in Richardson last summer, Brad Stevens said the swingman was a better shooter than he had shown in recent seasons.

“If you look at my numbers before the last two seasons, it’s high 30s every year and I had a 40% in there, so. I mean averages are a thing so, you have a couple of down seasons, your whole paper looks off,” said Richardson. “But I think I’m a guy that people have to guard on the 3-point line, and I’m going to keep trying to space the court for my teammates.”

Asked why he was shooting so well after two off-seasons, Richardson said, “I don’t know. Just being able to play how I play. I think that’s been a big boost for me this year.”

Asked to grade his season, Richardson said, “I’d probably give it a B-minus – like a B, B-minus.

“Just hopefully showing more consistency. Hopefully being able to be healthy in the second half of the season more, being more available. And just still working on being a leader on this team; being vocal, not shying away from when things need to be said. I think that’ll be a good step for me.”

Pritchard returns, Smart a scratch

Marcus Smart, his bruised right thigh still hurting after suffering the injury in the third quarter of Monday’s win over the Pacers, wasn’t on the floor for the rematch Wednesday night.

And just like that, Payton Pritchard returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games in health and safety protocol.

“He’s OK. He’s been down. He’s just getting his wind back up,” Ime Udoka said of Pritchard. “Just like everybody, it affects people differently. But he’s a guy that I’m sure wasn’t just sitting still, doing nothing. I’m sure he’ll be ready to roll and excited to come back for us. We’re glad to have him.”

And with Smart out for at least one game, a lot of players appearance destined to be running the offense, including Pritchard.

“Obviously Dennis (Schroder) has been in that role all year when Jaylen (Brown) or Jayson (Tatum) was out or Marcus just missed a game or two,” said Udoka. “So obviously we feel like we have another guy that’s basically a sixth starter. Payton coming back is obviously welcomed as far as that, and then what you saw in the last game was Josh Richardson playing some point guard toward the end defensively as well as handling the ball, initiating offense. And you always have Jayson and Jaylen that are touching the ball a ton and guys can play off them.”

Road losing streak

The Celtics landed in Indianapolis on the cusp of a six-game road losing streak, with a Dec. 4 win in Portland the last time they had success in another arena.

“I mean, there’s been a variety of ways we’ve done it and we’ve played well and lost and played poorly as well, so finishing the deal, which is what we were looking forward to the second half of the season, and that’s been up and down all year,” Udoka said of what truly bothers him, and that it has little to do with home or road losses.

“So you talk about the New York game, one of our last road games, was obviously a tale of two halves. We played well enough to win and didn’t close the game, so it’s been a variety of ways,” he said. “I don’t want to attribute anything specific to the road losing streak, but just our overall improvement and consistency is what we’re trying to see, whether it’s at home or on the road.”

Charlie Baker commutes convictions of two first-degree murderers

23 mins ago

January 13, 2022

Charlie Baker commutes convictions of two first-degree murderers
Gov. Charlie Baker has commuted the first-degree murder convictions of Thomas Koonce and William Allen, making them immediately eligible for parole.

“I believe both men, having taken responsibility for their actions and paid their debt to the commonwealth by serving sentences longer than most individuals found guilty of similar actions, deserve the right to seek parole from prison,” Baker said, announcing the decision to reduce their convictions to second-degree murder, which he “spent months carefully weighing.”

How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history

34 mins ago

January 13, 2022

How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history
FOXBORO — The Patriots held their most important practice of the season Wednesday inside a frigid Gillette Stadium.

Temperatures hovered in the 30s. Winds snaked through the lower bowl. Players and coaches donned hats, masks, gloves and sweats during warmups, bouncing around while Meek Mill blared overhead.

It was the closest environment the team could create to simulate Saturday night’s forecast in Buffalo. That forecast?

Likely the coldest game in franchise history.

Temperatures in Buffalo are expected to remain in the single digits for Wild Card Saturday and drop to zero degrees flat at night. The forecasted wind chill is minus-8, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

The Pats’ coldest game to date was a 2004 divisional-round home game against Tennessee, which opened at four degrees with a minus-10 wind chill. They closed out a hard-fought 17-14 win that night, a distant memory frozen in NFL history.

As for Saturday, the Patriots intend to keep themselves warm by ignoring the weather all together.

“I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “I think the Bills are what we have to focus on, and that’s who we have to beat. The weather is the weather.”

Pats safety Devin McCourty believes he doesn’t need to address the biting temperature with his teammates. He trusts they know how to handle themselves by now, especially having practiced in frosty conditions for a month-plus.

