Bitcoin
Bitcoin Death Cross 2022: What You Need To Know About The Signal
All across crypto, fear is in the air. Not only is the market shaken from the recent downtrend, but there’s an extra layer of doom and gloom due to an impending “death cross” in Bitcoin.
Learn all about the ominous sounding crossover of two commonly watched moving averages, what the signal could mean, and how Bitcoin price has reacted in the past.
The "death cross" is nigh | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Does The Bitcoin Death Cross Mean Doom And Gloom For Crypto?
Bitcoin price on daily BTCUSD charts is only days away from completing a “death cross.” According to Investopedia, “a death cross is a technical chart pattern indicating the potential for a major sell-off.” It occurs when a short-term moving average (in this case the 50-day MA) crosses below a long-term moving average (the 200-day MA).
The signal tells investors that the asset’s growth has slowed and is showing potential of a bear trend. Long-term price depreciation is possible. However, in Bitcoin, things don’t always behave the way they should.
Related Reading | 2022: The Year The Secular Bitcoin Bull Run Could End
Across eight total death crosses in the first ever cryptocurrency, the average drop within a month from the cross is a mere 25% (h/t Dan via TonyTradesBTC) – puny by crypto standards.
The opposite signal, golden crosses, also don’t always have a positive impact, either. In fact, Bitcoin price is lower now today than it was when the last golden cross triggered.
The history of death and golden crosses in emoji | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Data Shows Whether Or Not You Should Fear The Reaper
Such crossovers, are often used to confuse the market during consolidation phases. Ahead of the 2020 bull breakout, there were two death crosses and two golden crosses. One notable death cross in October 2019 resulted in a 42% pump the day prior signal.
Despite the strength, price action was rejected back down to new lows, only to golden cross, death cross, then golden cross again. Ahead of the fabled 2016-2017 bull run, there was also a similar fakeout – depicted in the green box.
Related Reading | The Hidden Bitcoin Trend Line That Could Save The Bull Run
Prior to the 2014-2015 bear market, however, there was a death cross, golden cross, back into a death cross fakeout that closely mimics the situation brewing in Bitcoin right now in the red box.
Another such example could result in a renewed bear phase. But the data otherwise shows that the “death cross” is not a reaper you need to fear.
How will #Bitcoin . React to the “death cross”☠️❓
— NEWSBTC (@newsbtc) January 12, 2022
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Surges 18% in the Last 24 Hours
- Oasis’ Emerald has a total worth of $104 million locked.
- Binance Lab recently committed $200 million to the network.
Oasis Network (ROSE) and Fantom (FTM) are two layer one blockchains bringing color to the early-year crypto cold. The Oasis Network has grown in popularity as a Proof-of-Stake Layer 1 blockchain in recent months.
Read More: Fantom Price Prediction
Its ROSE coin is up 18.1% today, and its DeFi ecosystem has surpassed $100 million in total value. Oasis Network’s Ethereum-compatible subnetwork, Emerald, has seen the most activity in recent weeks. YuzuSwap and DuneSwap are the two decentralized exchanges presently running on the platform.
According to DeFiLlama statistics, Oasis’ Emerald has a total worth of $104 million locked, with YuzuSwap holding almost $100 million of it. Within the first few hours after its deployment on Tuesday, the protocol experienced a boom in activity.
Multiple Funding Rounds
To process transactions, the Oasis Network uses a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus approach. Oasis, like Ethereum, allows developers to create apps on top of these functionalities. Binance Labs’ recent $200 million commitment to the network is one of the factors contributing to the recent ROSE price surge.
Read More: Oasis Network Price Prediction
Read More: Ethereum Price Prediction
The Oasis Foundation’s director, Jernej Kos, said:
“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Binance Labs decided to dedicate such a significant contribution to our Ecosystem Fund. They are a valued partner, and together we can create new frontiers in the blockchain space.”
In recent weeks, Oasis Network has released several big enhancements. According to a report published on Tuesday, Binance’s venture capital arm would contribute $40 million to the Oasis ecosystem fund. Dragonfly Capital Partners, Draper Dragon Fund, JumpCapital, and PanteraCapital participated in the fund announced in November 2021.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Aims For $48K? BTC Reacts Upward To U.S. Inflation Report
Bitcoin has seen some relief in the past couple of days with a 4.5% profit in 24-hours. The first crypto by market cap trades at $42,947, after climbing back from the lows at around $39,000.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Bounces To $42K, Why BTC Could Recover To $43.5K
The recent bullish price action comes at the heels of the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published in the U.S.; the metric has become one of the top issues for investors around the world. Used to measure inflation in U.S. dollars, the CPI printed a 7% for December 2021.
The metric recorded a percentage below investors’ expectations and was mostly one of the reasons Bitcoin saw a quick recovery. However, it stood at a 40 year high suggesting the issue will remain a priority for financial institutions across 2022.
As seen below, individual inflation data paints a different picture with many sectors reaching double digits for their year-over-year periods. This includes medical care with 37.3%, transportation with 21%, and energy with 29.3%.
The whole inflation misery in one chart! US inflation of 7% is highest since 1980s. Monthly price increases come in higher than expected. Used cars, food, clothing drive price gains. (Chart via @MOstwald1) pic.twitter.com/mJOCun6UOK
— Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) January 12, 2022
Inflation has caused the U.S. Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell to hint at tapering and an increase in interest rates. At the moment, inflation fears have been reduced, but could soon return to justify a shift in the financial institution’s monetary policy. According to Yuya Hasegawa, analyst for bitbank:
(…) if the CPI and PPI turn out to be higher than the market expects, they could rekindle inflation fear and, in turn, also justify the first-rate hike as early as this March. According to the CME’s FedWatch, almost 70% of the market participants are expecting the March rate hike, so bitcoin may be able to defend $40k in case of another sell-off, but it certainly is not the time for optimism in the short run.
Bitcoin, More Blood In The Short Term?
Therefore, the analyst believes $44,000 to $48,000 to operate as short-term important resistance levels. A break above the latter could push Bitcoin to the high of its current range, near $50,000, otherwise, the crypto could re-visit the lows, as it has been moving over the past weeks.
Data from Material Indicators indicates very little support for Bitcoin below its current levels. Over $12 million in bid orders are stacked in the $39,000 to $40,000, with around the same amount in ask orders around the $44,000 to $45,000 area.
This goes to show the uncertainty in the market, but with Bitcoin still holding on to some bullish price action. If the inflation metrics in the U.S. continue to trend to the downside or below investors’ expectations, the first crypto could resume its upside trend with more strength in the coming months.
Related Reading | President Bukele Predicts BTC At $100k With Hope That More Countries Adopt It As Legal Tender
Jan Wüstenfeld, analyst for CryptoQuant, wrote the following on the CPI and its potential impact on BTC’s price in the long term:
(…) if it (inflation) continues coming down in the next months this would be the perfect excuse for the FED to reverse its hawkish stance, which would be bullish for Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
More than 34% of Americans Will Possess BTC Within 2022!
- Ric Edelman remains a complete BTC enthusiast.
- Edelman terms 34% of Americans will possess BTC by the end of 2022.
- BTC starts surging up for the past 24 hours.
The last 30 days has been one hell of a ride if we take the king of crypto, Bitcoin (BTC) into account. The mid of December, 2021 everyone exclaimed that BTC will surge up efficasely for Christmas and from there till the year end it will surge up effortlessly. Most expectations were that BTC will hit $100K from Christmas to New year. However, ths did not happen.
BTC for Past One Month
The first expectation for the Christmas surge disappointed everyone. Moreover, as BTC did not perform as expected for Christmas, the expectations subsided slowly as there’s only a matter of five days for new year. Adding more fuel to the fire, BTC dropped from $50K to $45K within the last 3 days of 2021.
And so, BTC ended the year 2021 miserably by hitting lows of $45K. The start of 2022 for BTC was quite slow and dormant. Owing to more disappointment and schock, in spite of the market crash on January 5, 2022, BTC hit extreme lows and even touched $40K. Alas on January 12, 2022, the market turned back to sprout out, including BTC too. Currently BTC stands at a price of $43,621 at overall market gains of 1.48% for the past 24 hours.
In spite of all this, a profuse crypto and avid BTC tycoon Ric Edelman, puts out abrupt comments all towards the prop up of BTC.
Ric Edelman’s Statements
The founder of Edelman Finance Engines, Ric Edelman is a phosphorus finance philanthropist as everyone knows. Apart from finance, Ric Edelman is also a crypto addict. In a recent interview for CNBC ETF Edge program, Edelman stated that at present about 25% of Americans have BTC in their wallets.
Furthermore, he states that within 2022, about 34% of Americans will be having BTC on holds with them. Also, Edelman states that BTC has become an avid gameplayer in finance too. Talks of BTC are all over the world day to day going as a mainstream topic, terms Edelman.
