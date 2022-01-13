News
Boston clears tents from Mass. and Cass
The day dawned over the troubled streets of Mass. and Cass lined with dozens of tents — but by dinnertime, crews were hauling pieces of the last sidewalk structure away.
“Today was really a transition,” Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters after dark in the middle of an almost unrecognizably barren Atkinson Street. “Today was not the first day of work here, and it’s certainly not the last day.”
Tent by tent, the City of Boston public works equipment tore down the homeless setups at Mass. and Cass, dismantling the deeply entrenched encampments and leaving in their place a resigned confusion.
“You can’t displace the displaced,” one homeless woman told the Herald before her tent was demolished. “It just won’t work, and no one’s going to help us — we’re going to be right back around here.”
It was D-Day in the Methadone Mile on a chilly Wednesday as Wu’s self-imposed deadline to clear the area hit. In the morning, efforts focused on Newmarket Square, an industrial triangle a few blocks south of the core of the Mass. and Cass area and the site of a more recent congregation of tents.
Outreach workers talked to tent dwellers, helping people get their belongings out of the tents and then trying to get the homeless set up with services. In the end, all of the tents came down, with DPW front-loaders demolishing the at-times-elaborate ad-hoc shelters that were often bolstered by wooden palettes.
Once all the tents had received the yellow spray-painted “X” denoting demolition and then been removed, efforts focused on Atkinson Street, which for months has been the roughest part of the area, home, as it was Wednesday morning, to dozens of tents and roving crowds, with many people out in the open using or selling drugs. Syringes full of amber — heroin or a similar opioid — changed hands and then entered veins.
But around 6 p.m., the last tent was coming down. The road remained closed as the cleanup continued. It’s going to be the site of increased police patrols as the city looks to head off the creation of concentrated encampments.
Dozens milled around on Southampton Street near the shelter there as the city workers finished up. Officials said they’d talked to everyone in the area, and that some people have places to go, including the shelter.
Wu and her Mass. and Cass chief Monica Bharel saw the day as a successful result of painstaking planning. By the previous night, 120 or the 145 people identified recently as living there had been hooked up with a roof over their heads, the mayor said, and some low-threshold beds remained available.
Bharel added, “I was really overwhelmed by how cooperative everyone was.”
Sue Sullivan the head of the Newmarket Business Association who’d been helping physically clear tents all day with crews of homeless she was paying, was weary but pleased as she paused to order everyone some food.
“People have been really glad to get into housing,” she said, adding that she was pleasantly surprised it got done in one day.
Others saw the whole thing in a less rosy light. A cohort of left-wing activists has been in favor of keeping the encampment in place, and the Material Aid and Advocacy Program, which gives homeless people tents, tweeted that “Sweeps, coercion, criminalization & planning that excludes encampment residents isn’t part of meaningful solution to the crisis.”
Among the homeless, the reaction to the sweeps was a kind of resignation, and a lack of optimism that much would be available to them.
One man who didn’t want to give his name said he ended up on the streets after his job laid him off during the pandemic. He said the city had shelter space available for him, but he’s tried to avoid that because people always steal his stuff.
“You shoes, your coat, whatever — if you don’t sleep with them on you, they’re gone,” he said.
Another resident of Atkinson Street, Curtis H., didn’t have his hopes up.
“I don’t know, man,” he told the Herald. “Someone told me they might get me housing, but nothing yet.”
Brookline latest city to impose vaccine mandate for indoor spaces, Somerville could be next
Brookline is the latest Massachusetts city after Boston to enact a vaccine mandate for most indoor spaces, with more poised to act in the absence of statewide coronavirus policies.
Somerville city councilors are also poised to impose a vaccine mandate mirroring Boston’s as a wave of community-level vaccine mandates starts to build.
“The state is leaving the action to the municipalities when a regional approach is needed,” freshly sworn-in Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said. “This virus knows no boundaries.”
Ballantyne joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu alongside Democratic mayors from around the region last month when she announced the city was strengthening its vaccine mandates, which will require patrons and employees at indoor restaurants, theaters, sports venues and more to show proof of at least one shot starting Saturday and full vaccination by Feb 15.
Wu at the time stressed the importance of tackling the mounting omicron surge regionally.
Similar vaccine requirements for certain businesses also start in Brookline and Salem this weekend.
“By implementing this regulation, Brookline is doing its part to mitigate a continuing surge that is stretching our healthcare system to its limits, because vaccination is proven to severely limit the potential for hospitalization due to COVID-19,” interim Health Commissioner Patrick Maloney said in a statement.
Medford has reinstated an indoor mask mandate and installed a vaccine mandate for large-scale entertainment venues, but has yet to announce any more widespread mandates.
Somerville’s mandate — if approved on Friday — would start Jan. 24.
Arlington, Cambridge, Lynn and Melrose are also mulling vaccine mandates but have yet to announce any plans.
Lawmakers hauled Gov. Charlie Baker into the hot seat on Tuesday to question him about his response to the current wave of cases that have strapped the state’s health care system.
State Sen. Joanne Comerford, who co-chairs the Legislature’s COVID-19 oversight committee, said when the state “doesn’t take hold” of regulations, it forces “decisions down onto local communities, local public health and local businesses and that’s where the pain is for our people” in trying to convince Baker to impose a statewide mask mandate.
Baker last month announced a statewide indoor mask advisory recommending, but not requiring, face coverings inside public places. This week he launched a state-sponsored vaccine passport and announced the purchase of 26 million rapid at-home tests, which will flow into the state through March.
But state Sen. Rebecca Rausch, who has been an outspoken critic on the lack of state action amid the ongoing coronavirus surge fueled by the omicron variant, called Baker’s actions “just drops in a bucket of the vast expanse of measures that we need to take in the commonwealth in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”
Encore Casino pumps the brakes on planned entertainment venue, restaurants
A proposed plan by Encore Casino in Everett to redevelop the area across the street into an 1,800-seat entertainment venue, 20,000 square feet of restaurants and a large parking garage has been put on ice.
A week ago, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission was set to discuss the proposed development. In the meantime, the plans changed.
“Some issues came up with respect to whether it’s part of the gaming establishment or not, that has certain impacts on their development, as well as COVID and other things that they’re considering at this point in time,” said Joe Delaney, the commission’s chief of community affairs.
Delaney added that, once a new evaluation is complete, Encore will bring the plan to the Gaming Commission to determine whether these additions will be considered part of the gaming establishment grounds. Once that process is finished, Encore will continue with the Everett Planning Board and other involved parties.
Encore representatives were not present during the meeting, and Delaney said the company did not give a timeline on when they will return the plan.
“We are pleased with the progress we’re making on designing a development plan that will act as a springboard to create a Lower Broadway Entertainment District,” an Encore spokesperson said. “We continue to evolve that plan and will present it to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission at the appropriate time.”
Matthew Lattanzi, director of Planning and Development and assistant city solicitor in Everett, said by email that Everett “is excited to review this transformative redevelopment proposed by the Encore team,” and called the area “a longtime home to industrial and unsightly uses” that “never had its true potential explored.”
“The City has been actively meeting with Encore officials to discuss their newly proposed development, referred to as the ‘East of Broadway Development’. Our meetings with the Development team over these past few months have helped to shape the project throughout its design… of a Destination District in Everett’s Lower Broadway area,” Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in a statement.
Gaming Commission officials also announced that 12 poker tables would be returning to Encore next month, after being shut down for several months due to COVID-19.
Massachusetts’ use of breath tests back on after judge tosses out Breathalyzer pause
Breathalyzers are back in business in the Bay State after a judge dropped the suspension on breath tests, which cops use to bust and prosecute drunk drivers.
Salem Judge Robert Brennan, who in November ordered the statewide exclusion of breath test results, has tossed out the police Breathalyzer pause.
The Draeger Alcotest 9510 breath tests have come under fire for several years, as a Springfield OUI attorney represents defendants in statewide Breathalyzer litigation. Lead defense attorney Joseph Bernard has been raising concerns about the software problems impacting the scientific reliability of the breath test.
But the Salem judge in the ruling vacating the Breathalyzer suspension said the Draeger Alcotest 9510 “produces scientifically reliable breath test results.”
“As this Court observed in its February 16, 2017 Memorandum of Decision, there is no perfect source code; there is no flawless machine,” Brennan wrote in the ruling. “Nor is that the standard for admissibility of scientific evidence in this Commonwealth.
“This Court remains satisfied that the public can have full confidence in the results produced by the Alcotest 9510,” he added.
Before the breath test suspension was issued in November, 10 of the 14 Massachusetts DAs had elected to forgo Breathalyzer evidence for much of the past year.
Bernard, the OUI attorney, told the Herald that he’s “concerned” with the judge lifting the suspension.
The lawyer claims the Office of Alcohol Testing has hidden key information from prosecutors, DAs and the Salem judge. Bernard alleges OAT implemented a new software program that defense experts claim changes the source code and the calibration process of the machines, and may directly impact the breath test result.
“I’m concerned because of the Office of Alcohol Testing, and their lack of candor and transparency,” Bernard said. “The entire legal community, prosecutors and legal defense should be concerned. It’s a huge problem.”
The Massachusetts State Police oversees OAT. When asked to respond to Bernard, a State Police spokesman wrote, “We have no additional comment. The rulings speak for themselves.”
The judge did note that there will be a future hearing about OAT.
Brennan wrote, “Whether OAT … can achieve a level of transparency, communication, competence, and trust with all in the legal community and thereby inspire public confidence in this aspect of the criminal justice system remains an open question that will be addressed in a further hearing as ordered by the Court.”
