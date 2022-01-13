News
Boston schools superintendent bringing back winter sports
Under mounting pressure from students, parents and elected officials, city school Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said she will resurrect winter sports.
Beginning Monday, athletes will be allowed to return to practice, Cassellius said, and if the number of COVID cases declines, they will be able to return to competition on Jan. 24, with twice-weekly testing for all student-athletes.
“Over the past several days, I have heard and read all of your messages, and I understand how important these activities are to our students’ health and well-being,” she said toward the beginning of Wednesday’s School Committee meeting.
Cassellius said she consulted public health officials, who said they “understand the balance we all need to make in order to give our students care and to provide for their overall well-being.”
Parents, student-athletes and Boston City Councilor-at-Large Annissa Essaibi-George praised the decision, which came after more than 2,100 people signed a petition to bring back sports and ahead of a planned #LetUsPlay rally Thursday at City Hall. At least one teacher even had offered extra credit to students willing to support the student-athletes, either by attending the School Committee meeting or by taking part in the rally.
“This is the third winter season for many of us that has been cut short by COVID restrictions,” BPS senior and athlete James Tobin, who started the change.org petition, said in a statement before the meeting. “We have followed all of the rules and have minimized our exposures. Preventing us from playing is unfair and taking a big toll on our health in so many ways.”
On Dec. 24, BPS postponed sports due to high COVID positivity rates, with a targeted restart date of Jan. 10. During that time, student-athletes consented to pool testing. Those who had contracted the virus and were out of their 10-day isolation and without symptoms got clearances from their pediatricians or athletic trainers to return to play.
Teams were ready to go until 9 p.m. Sunday, when their coaches delivered the news that they would not be returning to sports the next day.
“Students were like enough is enough, and parents were like enough is enough,” said Britt Young, the mother of two student-athletes, who noted that other districts and private schools have allowed sports to continue. “We started to wonder why Boston Public Schools sports were being singled out.”
Murphy said before the meeting that she has been inundated with calls from parents outraged by the district’s decision and wanted to know why the only notice she found of it was a small “blurb” at the bottom of a school newsletter.
“Just the social wellness of our kids I think is important,” she said.
But one student athlete’s mother, who asked that her name not be used, said there was good reason for postponing school sports.
“You can’t do something that’s going to endanger other people because you want to play sports,” she said.
Race takes shape for Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Attleboro Mayor challenges Thomas Hodgson
A race for the Bristol County Sheriff’s office is taking shape with Democratic Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux throwing his hat in the ring as a potential challenger against Republican incumbent Thomas Hodgson.
“I believe that there is a lot of good work and new ideas that can and should be implemented in the Bristol County jail system. I think it is clear that if we don’t have a change in leadership in our jail system, new ideas won’t be implemented and the people of Bristol County won’t benefit from forward-thinking leadership,” Heroux said.
The 45-year-old mayor criticized Hodgson for being in office “too long” and a lack of accountability measures on some of his prison programming.
“He’s been there 24 years and wants be there for 30 years,” said Heroux, who touted past experience working in the Philadelphia county jail system and the Massachusetts prison system. He also holds a master’s degree in criminology.
Heroux will face at least one other fellow Democrat in the September primary, Fall River attorney and former prosecutor Nicholas Bernier.
The 67-year-old Hodgson hasn’t faced a challenger since his 2010 election. He was first elected in 1998.
He hit back at jabs about his longtime incumbency, saying “The effectiveness of anyone in office isn’t measured by number of years they are in, but what they do with those years.”
Hodgson’s office was one of nine sheriff’s departments analyzed in a new watchdog report from a Common Cause study scrutinizing $2.6 million in campaign contributions from people associated with special interest companies.
The data is a snapshot at what Common Cause calls “ethically conflicted donations” from prison-adjacent industries like health care and construction.
The Bristol County Sheriff’s office ranked fourth among recipients of such donations in the state with $324,870 in donations from interested parties since 2010, according to the report.
The report is based on campaign finance data and information obtained through public records requests from sheriff’s offices in 11 states, representing fewer than 3% of all sheriffs nationwide.
Hodgson condemned the study as “a garbage report” conducted by liberal organizations with an agenda of defunding sheriff’s offices and law enforcement in general.
“This is political left-wing hit piece to try to advance a woke left-wing agenda,” Hodgson said.
Hodgson said he agrees companies should “have limits” when donating to political campaigns, but said he has always followed the letter of the law when it comes to his campaign’s financial activities.
“If people don’t like the laws, then they need to go lobby to change them, but don’t suggest because you don’t like the way the laws are written that there’s some undue influence occurring,” he said.
Boston clears tents from Mass. and Cass
The day dawned over the troubled streets of Mass. and Cass lined with dozens of tents — but by dinnertime, crews were hauling pieces of the last sidewalk structure away.
“Today was really a transition,” Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters after dark in the middle of an almost unrecognizably barren Atkinson Street. “Today was not the first day of work here, and it’s certainly not the last day.”
Tent by tent, the City of Boston public works equipment tore down the homeless setups at Mass. and Cass, dismantling the deeply entrenched encampments and leaving in their place a resigned confusion.
“You can’t displace the displaced,” one homeless woman told the Herald before her tent was demolished. “It just won’t work, and no one’s going to help us — we’re going to be right back around here.”
It was D-Day in the Methadone Mile on a chilly Wednesday as Wu’s self-imposed deadline to clear the area hit. In the morning, efforts focused on Newmarket Square, an industrial triangle a few blocks south of the core of the Mass. and Cass area and the site of a more recent congregation of tents.
Outreach workers talked to tent dwellers, helping people get their belongings out of the tents and then trying to get the homeless set up with services. In the end, all of the tents came down, with DPW front-loaders demolishing the at-times-elaborate ad-hoc shelters that were often bolstered by wooden palettes.
Once all the tents had received the yellow spray-painted “X” denoting demolition and then been removed, efforts focused on Atkinson Street, which for months has been the roughest part of the area, home, as it was Wednesday morning, to dozens of tents and roving crowds, with many people out in the open using or selling drugs. Syringes full of amber — heroin or a similar opioid — changed hands and then entered veins.
But around 6 p.m., the last tent was coming down. The road remained closed as the cleanup continued. It’s going to be the site of increased police patrols as the city looks to head off the creation of concentrated encampments.
Dozens milled around on Southampton Street near the shelter there as the city workers finished up. Officials said they’d talked to everyone in the area, and that some people have places to go, including the shelter.
Wu and her Mass. and Cass chief Monica Bharel saw the day as a successful result of painstaking planning. By the previous night, 120 or the 145 people identified recently as living there had been hooked up with a roof over their heads, the mayor said, and some low-threshold beds remained available.
Bharel added, “I was really overwhelmed by how cooperative everyone was.”
Sue Sullivan the head of the Newmarket Business Association who’d been helping physically clear tents all day with crews of homeless she was paying, was weary but pleased as she paused to order everyone some food.
“People have been really glad to get into housing,” she said, adding that she was pleasantly surprised it got done in one day.
Others saw the whole thing in a less rosy light. A cohort of left-wing activists has been in favor of keeping the encampment in place, and the Material Aid and Advocacy Program, which gives homeless people tents, tweeted that “Sweeps, coercion, criminalization & planning that excludes encampment residents isn’t part of meaningful solution to the crisis.”
Among the homeless, the reaction to the sweeps was a kind of resignation, and a lack of optimism that much would be available to them.
One man who didn’t want to give his name said he ended up on the streets after his job laid him off during the pandemic. He said the city had shelter space available for him, but he’s tried to avoid that because people always steal his stuff.
“You shoes, your coat, whatever — if you don’t sleep with them on you, they’re gone,” he said.
Another resident of Atkinson Street, Curtis H., didn’t have his hopes up.
“I don’t know, man,” he told the Herald. “Someone told me they might get me housing, but nothing yet.”
Brookline latest city to impose vaccine mandate for indoor spaces, Somerville could be next
Brookline is the latest Massachusetts city after Boston to enact a vaccine mandate for most indoor spaces, with more poised to act in the absence of statewide coronavirus policies.
Somerville city councilors are also poised to impose a vaccine mandate mirroring Boston’s as a wave of community-level vaccine mandates starts to build.
“The state is leaving the action to the municipalities when a regional approach is needed,” freshly sworn-in Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said. “This virus knows no boundaries.”
Ballantyne joined Boston Mayor Michelle Wu alongside Democratic mayors from around the region last month when she announced the city was strengthening its vaccine mandates, which will require patrons and employees at indoor restaurants, theaters, sports venues and more to show proof of at least one shot starting Saturday and full vaccination by Feb 15.
Wu at the time stressed the importance of tackling the mounting omicron surge regionally.
Similar vaccine requirements for certain businesses also start in Brookline and Salem this weekend.
“By implementing this regulation, Brookline is doing its part to mitigate a continuing surge that is stretching our healthcare system to its limits, because vaccination is proven to severely limit the potential for hospitalization due to COVID-19,” interim Health Commissioner Patrick Maloney said in a statement.
Medford has reinstated an indoor mask mandate and installed a vaccine mandate for large-scale entertainment venues, but has yet to announce any more widespread mandates.
Somerville’s mandate — if approved on Friday — would start Jan. 24.
Arlington, Cambridge, Lynn and Melrose are also mulling vaccine mandates but have yet to announce any plans.
Lawmakers hauled Gov. Charlie Baker into the hot seat on Tuesday to question him about his response to the current wave of cases that have strapped the state’s health care system.
State Sen. Joanne Comerford, who co-chairs the Legislature’s COVID-19 oversight committee, said when the state “doesn’t take hold” of regulations, it forces “decisions down onto local communities, local public health and local businesses and that’s where the pain is for our people” in trying to convince Baker to impose a statewide mask mandate.
Baker last month announced a statewide indoor mask advisory recommending, but not requiring, face coverings inside public places. This week he launched a state-sponsored vaccine passport and announced the purchase of 26 million rapid at-home tests, which will flow into the state through March.
But state Sen. Rebecca Rausch, who has been an outspoken critic on the lack of state action amid the ongoing coronavirus surge fueled by the omicron variant, called Baker’s actions “just drops in a bucket of the vast expanse of measures that we need to take in the commonwealth in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”
