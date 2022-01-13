Bitcoin
Bribe Looks to Usher In DAO 2.0 With Voter Extractable Value
Community governance is a concept that hearkens back to the early days of cryptocurrency, when intrepid cypherpunks pooled resources, shared ideas, and tinkered with one another’s proposals. With everyone pulling in the same direction, but each bringing his own talents and theories to the table, the idea was that those most committed to a project were the ones best placed to influence its evolution.
This principle eventually gave rise to decentralised autonomous organisations – or DAOs for short. Made up of developers, engineers, coders and regular community members, these open-source organisations were intended to automate decisions without the need for a traditional management structure or board of directions.
Since Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin touted DAOs as the holy grail of organisation types in a 2013 article, there have been dozens of DAOs deployed on the blockchain, and though each had a decision-making mechanism at its core, the overall projects were highly varied. Alas, many DAOs have been hamstrung by low voter turnout while some have suffered reputational damage due to well-publicised hacks.
Reimagining the DAO Model
Now, a brand-new kind of DAO is being developed by the Bribe defi protocol. In a nutshell, Bribe is a DAO tooling platform that coordinates voters into formidable coalitions and allows ‘bidders’ to borrow a larger share of a voting pool to influence proposals they feel strongly about. In exchange for lending their own vote share, each community member earns a percentage of the winning bid denominated in the USDC stablecoin.
The brain trust at Bribe calls its concept Voter Extractable Value (VEV); in one fell swoop, opportunity costs for voters are slashed, DAO participation is boosted, and voting use-cases are increased. It’s DAO 2.0, and the idea has already caught the attention of several notable DeFi investors.
In late 2021, the protocol raised $4 million in a funding round led by Spartan Group, having attracted investment from the likes of Hypersphere, Fundamental Labs, Dragonfly, Rarestone Capital, IOSG, Fenbushi Capital and others. The Protocol was incubated by Composable Labs and Advanced Blockchain AG.
Reflecting on the raise, Bribe’s founder Condorcet said: “Our early backers have joined us to formalise this essential mechanism by which DAOs come to decisions and reach quorums: voting markets.
“By moving this activity on-chain, we are ensuring that retail users can also participate, as well as providing data and case studies necessary to really understand what is going on ‘under-the-hood’ in DAO ecosystems.”
Bribe’s Bootstrapping Protocol
As with other DAO-based projects, Bribe has its own eponymous native token which powers governance and revenue-sharing. In this case, a single $BRIBE token represents an individual voting stake in the holder’s chosen BRIBE Pool.
It was recently announced that $BRIBE will be available for purchase via a Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool event on Copperlaunch scheduled for January 12, with a portion of any unsold tokens set to feature in a liquidity pool on Uniswap or SushiSwap after the LBP.
Of equal importance is the upcoming release of Bribe’s maiden VEV product for staking governance tokens, the Aave Bribe pool, which is set for later this month. Soon after, the Tokemak Bribe pool will be launched and further integrations are expected to be confirmed in the near future.
If Bribe achieves its lofty goal of incentivising protocol participation and helping DAOs function more effectively, expect its community to grow appreciably in the months ahead.
TA: Bitcoin Price Rally Pauses But Upsides Could Restart
Bitcoin started a strong upward move above $43,000 against the US Dollar. BTC spiked above $44,000 and currently correcting lower.
- Bitcoin gained pace for a move above the $43,000 resistance zone.
- The price is trading above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair is correcting gains, but dips could be limited below the $43,200 level.
Bitcoin Price Extends Recovery
Bitcoin price gained pace after there was a close above the $42,000 resistance zone. BTC even climbed above the $43,200 resistance zone and a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even spiked above the $44,000 level. A high is formed near $44,348 and the price is now correcting gains. It traded below the $44,000 support level. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $42,505 swing low to $44,348 high.
Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $43,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin is now trading above $42,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $44,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $44,200 level and the recent high. Any more gains could pump the price towards the $45,000 level. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 level.
Fresh Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to continue higher above $44,000, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $43,400 zone. The 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $42,505 swing low to $44,348 high is also near the $43,400 level.
The first major support is near $43,200 and the bullish trend line. A downside break below the trend line support could lead the price towards the $42,200 level and the 100 hourly SMA. Any more losses might push the price towards the $41,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $43,400, followed by $43,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $44,000, $44,200 and $45,000.
Metaxy Stirs Up Crypto Community with Its IDO on Top 4 Launchpads
Metaxy, a Free-to-Play and Metaverse NFT game, will conduct its IDO on four launchpads: GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch on January 17, 18 & 19, 2022.
After a fruitful year of explosive growth and success of NFT games like Axie Infinity or Gods Unchained, it was only a matter of time before blockchain gaming exploded. With tonnes of NFT games in development, the crypto and blockchain community is eagerly awaiting their release, and they certainly have good reasons to do so.
One game that has quickly risen and is set to be one of the biggest drivers for mainstream crypto adoption over the coming years is Metaxy, a blockchain-based fighting game featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters. After raising great curiosity and creating traction and network effects, the NFT-powered game Metaxy is geared up for a big wave as it announces the IDO of its native token $MXY on January 17, 18 & 19 2022.
The IDO is a means for the Metaxy team to offer users a yield on their investment, to own a stake in the gaming platform, and reap the benefits that come along with its growth. As part of its outreach efforts, Metaxy strives to improve the end-user experience and proactively urges all crypto enthusiasts and game lovers to join its massive IDO on prominent cross-chain launchpads – GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, and DAOLaunch. All these launchpads resonate with Metaxy’s initial approach and bring forward the most innovative ideas to the crypto space.
Metaxy IDO Timeline
Date: January 17, 18 & 19, 2022
IDO time:
- GameStation: 4 PM UTC January 17, 2022
- KoiStarter: 11 AM UTC January 18, 2022
- DAOLaunch: 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022
- BinStarter: 4PM UTC January 19, 2022
Project Key Metrics:
- Token name: Metaxy
- Token symbol: MXY
- IDO price: 1 $MXY = $0.015
- Token type: BEP20
- Network: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)
- Initial market cap: $258,750
- Total public raise on four launchpads: $530,000
- Vesting schedule: 25% at TGE, 25% per month for the next 3 months
- TGE Time: 9 AM UTC, January 20, 2022
1. $MXY IDO Details on GameStation:
Metaxy will be launching its IDO on GameStation, a decentralized multi-chain gaming launchpad that encourages community growth and interaction between developers and gamers that have a stake in their game world.
GameStation Public Allocation: $100,000
IDO Time: January 17, 2022
Snapshot: 11:59 PM UTC, January 16, 2022
Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round Start Time: 4 PM UTC, January 17, 2022
Top 420/FCFS/Lottery Round End Time: 4 AM UTC, January 18, 2022 (12 hours)
To receive a guaranteed allocation, you will need to be among the top 420 stakers.
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on GameStation and How to Join.
2. $MXY IDO Details on KoiStarter:
The second launchpad where Metaxy is launching its IDO is KoiStarter, a cutting-edge and secure launchpad powered by Creator Platform that strives to empower the most leading projects and promising entrepreneurs with the ability to contribute to the blockchain community.
To be eligible for the whitelisting of $MXY IDO on KoiStarter, you should stake at least 500 CTR tokens in locked-pool on Creator or Staking pools on KoiStarter (7-day-locked pool and LP pool). To qualify for Tier 1 and 2, you also need to complete other required tasks.
Total public raise: $120,000
Whitelist Registration Start Time: 10 AM UTC January 13, 2022
Whitelist Registration End Time: 10 AM UTC January 17, 2022
IDO Time:
- Pre-order (for Tier 4 only): 11 AM UTC January 17, 2022 – 10 AM UTC January 18, 2022
- Guarantee Round: 11 AM – 2 PM UTC January 18, 2022
- FCFS Round: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM UTC January 18, 2022
For more information, refer to the guide on How to Join Metaxy IDO on KoiStarter.
3. $MXY IDO Details on DAOLaunch:
For the third IDO round, Metaxy will be launching its $MXY tokens on DAOLaunch, a decentralized venture capital based in Japan that provides an open and inclusive platform for blockchain startup investments.
Total Public Raise: $80,000
IDO Schedule:
- Whitelist campaign: From 2 PM UTC, January 10, 2022, to 2 PM UTC, January 16, 2022
- Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 17, 2022
- IDO Date: 2 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
- IDO Rounds:
- Guaranteed Round: 2 PM UTC – 6 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
- FCFS Round (Gleam Round): 6 PM UTC – 8 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on DAOLaunch, you need to stake either 100 or more of DAOLaunch’s native token $DAL or BUSD-DAL Liquidity pool tokens. The allocation for DAOLaunch IDO varies depending on how much $DAL or LP tokens you have staked. The more tokens you stake, the higher will your tier be, and the bigger will be your allocation.
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on DAOLaunch and How to Join.
4. $MXY IDO Details on BinStarter:
Lastly, Metaxy will be launching its IDO on BinStarter, a decentralized insurance protocol that has a mining-style approval mechanism that brings together projects and liquidity providers.
Total Public Allocation: $150,000
Whitelist Registration at: From 4 PM UTC, January 7, 2022 to 4 PM UTC, January 18, 2022
Whitelist result announcement: 2 PM UTC, January 19, 2022
IDO Time: January 19, 2022
- Phase 1 (Guaranteed Allocation and Gleam): 4 PM – 7 PM UTC January 19, 2022
- Phase 2 (FCFS on remaining cap for $BSR stakers): 8 PM – 8:30 PM UTC or sold out, January 19, 2022
- Phase 3 (Public FCFS if Phase 2 isn’t sold out): 8:30 PM UTC – sold out, January 19, 2022
Receiving Token Time: January 20, 2022
In order to join Metaxy’s IDO on BinStarter, you need to stake at least 500 $BSR tokens to get a lottery ticket, or you can stake at least 2,000 $BSR tokens to get a guaranteed ticket for IDO.
IDO Page: https://bsr.binstarter.io/ido/project/61db5449115f0020f3bef72e
Staking Link (Pools): https://bsr.binstarter.io/stakes
For more information, refer to Metaxy IDO on BinStarter and How to Participate
The detailed guide on how to participate in the $MXY IDO will be shared across all digital platforms of Metaxy. Stay tuned for more details and updates on Metaxy’s official channels.
What is Metaxy?
Metaxy is a decentralized NFT based fighting game, featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters, that creates a Multiverse where players can summon their favorite superheroes to battle and earn massive rewards of NFT collectibles and MXY tokens.
What makes Metaxy stand out from other NFT games?
With the advancement of blockchain technology, the Metaxy team is expected to drive innovation forward on the conventional gaming platform. Metaxy also aspires to stretch the boundaries of the logical world with the fighting game genre, the most diverse collection of anime-inspired characters and gripping stories.
The Metaxy team also proudly announces the Free-to-Play feature, which means there will be no entry costs for players. When players start, they can select one amongst four Metaxy superheroes to try out for free and still have the chance to earn in-game coins to explore more game elements and functions of Metaxy.
Metaxy’s Backers
With great potential and outstanding features, Metaxy has incredible backers including
- V2B Labs – a prestigious laboratory pioneering in providing top-notch blockchain-oriented services,
- Creator – top 50 BaaS platform, and
- Onegame Studio – top game studio in Vietnam
These backers together ensure the promising future prospects of the NFT game project. Metaxy proudly welcomes more prominent ventures and backers such as Oddiyana Ventures, GameStation, KoiStarter, BinStarter, DAOLaunch, Seedthrift, Maven Ventures, Kommunitas, JLaunchpad, Capital Launch, Solster, Gaigangs, CSP DAO, etc.
What to expect after Metaxy IDO?
With the immense growth and progress toward mainstream adoption of NFT and blockchain gaming recently, Metaxy is certainly a prospective candidate to spark a euphoria wave across the crypto sphere. While quality and substance take time, Metaxy strives to craft compelling digital assets that come into reality in a vivid, fantasy game world. After the initial momentum of IDO, Metaxy is still up for the Chest Boxes Sale and Game MVP Release in Q1/2022. Metaxy seeks to propel the upcoming significant landmarks into the spotlight of the NFT gaming space in 2022. As the play-to-earn movement continues to thrive, it is positive that Metaxy is well on its way to accomplishing greater achievements ahead.
Cash App Set To Bring Bitcoin Lightning Network To Its 36 Million Users
The Lightning Network has been integrated into Cash App, a peer-to-peer payment service operated by Block, previously Square Inc.
The feature allows transactions between parties that aren’t connected to the blockchain network. It was created to address the scalability issues with the flagship cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Lightning Important For Speedy Transactions
Block (previously Square), a fintech firm co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, owns Cash App. The news of the BTC L2 integration was announced as a notification on the official Cash App app, which Crypto Twitter picked up:
The news are real! @CashApp added #Bitcoin Lightning ⚡️Network 🚀 pic.twitter.com/zbbdqcx0dC
— Yegor Petrov 🔑⚡️ (@yeg0rpetrov) January 11, 2022
With a throughput of five transactions per second (TPS) and an average transaction price of $1.79, Bitcoin falls far short of the mark in terms of payments.
$1.79 is a bargain compared to the highs of April 2021, when transactions cost an average of $62.78. Nonetheless, any transaction costing more than a few cents is impracticable as a widely accepted payment method.
With its layer-2 solution, the Lightning Network provides tremendous scalability and cheap transaction costs.
It operates by diverting transactions from the main chain and placing them into peer-to-peer “payment channels” between two parties, such as a buyer and a coffee shop. Once the channel is created, it can handle an endless number of transactions in real-time.
The payer must first lock Bitcoin into the network to open a payment channel. After the recipient has been locked, they can invoice amounts based on the cost of the items and services sold.
Fees are a mix of routing fees for sending payment information between Lightning Nodes and Bitcoin transaction fees for opening and closing channels. These, however, are still far less than direct main chain transactions.
In November 2021, the Lightning Network’s total USD value locked (TVL) peaked at $216 million. Since that time, the TVL has reduced.
TVL locked in the lightning network. Source: DeFiPulse
Block CEO Jack Dorsey, who was previously the CEO of Twitter, has long advocated for the tool’s inclusion. “It’s not a ‘if,’ it’s more of a ‘when,’” he told podcaster Stephan Livera in 2019 that they would combine the scaling technology with payments provider Block’s mobile app.
“We don’t think it stops at [bitcoin] buying and selling,” he remarked.
Steve Moser, editor-in-chief of TheTapeDrive and a contributor to MacRumors, tweeted in November that Cash App “is working on Lightning network integration.” Moser said he discovered proof that Cash App was preparing to implement the additional features in December.
Square’s Cash app is working on Lightning network integration. $SQ #Bitcoin #cashapp #LightningNetwork pic.twitter.com/AzMIfU2xex
— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 15, 2021
According to the most recent data from Business of Apps, Cash App had over 36 million users in the United States and the United Kingdom.
BTC/USD trades below $%k. Source: TradingView
Related article | Number Of Bitcoin Lightning Network Nodes Jumps 23% In Three Months
Cash App Is Not The Only One Adding The Feature
Belo App, based in Argentina, said on Monday that it has partnered with infrastructure provider OpenNode to enable Lightning Network access to its users.
Julie Landrum, OpenNode’s Head of Growth, stated that the deal allows millions of people in Latin America to conduct quick Bitcoin transactions.
Last month, ConsenSys, the Ethereum blockchain software startup, announced a solution that makes blockchain technology scalable on the Ethereum Mainnet or for private use, in conjunction with Mastercard.
Related article | Lightning Speed: Taproot And The Lightning Network, A Match Made In Heaven
Featured image from The Block, chart from TradingView.com, and DeFiPulse
