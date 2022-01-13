Can Solana (SOL) Truly Become Visa of Crypto World? Find out!

AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Nova Finance Token (NOVA) under the trading pair NOVA/USDT starting on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. UTC.

Nova Finance is a portfolio management platform, built on Solana, that allows users to access decentralized protocols without the need to learn and understand complex financial management skills. Users are invited to create a portfolio of assets to automatically generate returns through yield strategies, while executing investment strategies such as dollar-cost averaging, take-profit calls, and much more.

The main area of focus and innovation for Nova is its programmable asset framework – a set of rules that both crypto enthusiasts and non-sophisticated DeFi participants can use to embed, or program, their investment thesis into an asset.

Nova utilizes market data to recognize trends and adjust asset composition directly on-chain to suit the ever-changing investment landscape. Through yield generating services, Nova automatically optimizes additional gains, reducing downside risk in an efficient manner. The platform also offers access to a wide range of assets beyond cryptocurrencies, including NFTs and securitized tokens, as well as more obscure types of digital assets.

Participants utilizing the programmable asset framework l receive an output token, called an nAsset, representing the assets the user has deployed within the framework. Importantly, the composition of a nAsset can change over time depending on any instructions implemented. The nAsset can also represent additional assets produced through the instructions assigned to the nAsset.

Furthermore, the framework features a primary governance oriented token, Nova Token. Acting as a significant weighting factor in the governance system, it allows holders to create, and vote on, on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and parameters of Nova Finance.

AscendEX is proud to list NOVA and support Nova Finance in offering decentralized finance protocols that expand economic opportunities to a wide variety of users.

About AscendEX

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform servicing more than one million institutional and retail traders with the resources needed to obtain more value from their crypto investments. Operating at the nexus of centralized finance and decentralized finance, AscendEX’s platform features access to margin, futures and spot trading, a robust wallet infrastructure, and staking support for over 200 industry-leading blockchain projects, all producing industry leading yields and returns, further driving the growth of the crypto ecosystem. In efforts to cultivate scalable and secure forms of decentralized financing, AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” through supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem.

To learn more about how AscendEX leverages best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to extract the highest value per dollar to its users, please visit:

About NOVA

Nova is a programmable asset framework that allows people to access DeFi without having to learn complex financial management skills. With the product, users can create a portfolio of assets to automatically generate returns through yield strategies, all the while executing investment strategies such as dollar-cost averaging, take-profit calls and much more.

For more information and updates, please visit:

