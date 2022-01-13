News
Celtics roll over Pacers, 119-100
This — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing off of each other, forcing the opponent to make an impossible defensive choice — is the ideal.
It’s also an ongoing part of the learning curve, according to the two young Celtics stars, who scored a respective 34 and 33 points in the Celtics’ 119-100 win over Indiana Wednesday night.
The Celtics thus won their first road game since Dec. 4 in Portland — the road losing streak was snapped at six games in Indianapolis — thanks to the determination of Tatum and Brown to take charge.
“Try not to look at it as taking turns,” Tatum said of how he and Brown are trying to attack together. “More so just making the right play and reading the game, because you don’t want to get caught up in taking turns and kind of get stagnant as far as just getting stops, running in transition, reading the defense, just making the right play. And the rest can figure itself out.
“I mean, it hasn’t happened as much this year as we’d like, but it’s not like new to us, we’ve done it before in the past. I think more often than not, we’ve played well together. But hopefully we can keep it up.”
It marked the second time this season that both players have scored 30 or more in the same game.
“It’s great. I mean, it’s dope,” Brown said of the experience. “So, we need to score, we need to keep playing defense. Obviously I want Jayson to reach his potential and get everything out of his game that he wants to get out of it, so to see him going is great. It inspires me, so we just got to keep getting better, keep improving, keep playing off each other, and making the best of what we have.”
The Celtics, playing the Pacers for the second time in three days — this time in Indianapolis — pulled off as solid a finish as they have had all season as the result of Tatum and Brown both successfully attacking in the second half. Tatum scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and overall the Celtics showed life in a way they rarely have this season — by protecting a lead that hit a peak of 22 points.
Brown, as always in his best games, hit from everywhere, but nowhere more notable than from downtown, where he was 7-for-11. Dennis Schroder, who started in place of the injured Marcus Smart (thigh bruise), filled it up with a 23-point performance.
But now that Brown and Tatum are once again on the floor together — not to mention the rest of the main rotation minus Smart’s absence — the Celtics get to demonstrate what the big deal between their two young stars is supposed to be all about.
“We’ve added to the package utilizing those two, similar actions,” said Ime Udoka. “Indiana may guard two or three guys one way, but when we put them in the action it caused some hesitation and confusion at times.
“But what I really loved was defensively we got stops and ran, and took advantage of the cross-matchups in transition — got to the basket or hit pull-up 3s, and that was the message, limit them to one shot, get out and play with some pace, and if we don’t have it we know what we are going for,” he said. “We played excellent as far as that — got the ball and got out and ran. It was pretty evident from the start. Loved the ball movement, loved the body movement. A mix of isolation, pick-and-roll and on-ball actions, and that’s where we’re going to be at our best offensively.”
Best of all, perhaps, was how the Celtics responded when hit by a run — in this case an 8-0 Indiana run near the end of the second quarter which fed off a four-turnover collapse by the C’s. But with Al Horford opening the third quarter scoring with a pair of buckets, and capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Schroder, the Celtics hit back with a 14-4 run.
“I loved it. Obviously came out in the third quarter really focused. We were up five at halftime and felt like we gave away a double-digit lead,” said Udoka. “And really, when they ramped up their defensive pressure when we missed a few shots, we started to go iso heavy and we wanted to get back to what we did. Showed them clips, obviously, and saw what we did in the first quarter and most of the second. And to our credit, we got stops and got out and ran. A few quick baskets, called a timeout, and it felt like the momentum was back in our hands.”
The result was a rarity — a protected double-digit lead.
“I think that’s just maintaining control of the game,” said Tatum. “Obviously, we gave up some leads this year by not taking control and responding to leads. Tonight we did. That showed some growth in our team.”
News
Letters: Don’t blame the Capitol Police for what happened Jan. 6
Don’t blame the Capitol Police
The front page article on Jan. 5 titled “U.S. Capitol Police force saw a reckoning after Jan. 6 riot” says loads about a reckoning this country needs to be making.
When the front page of the paper should be highlighting the silence of many Republicans a year after what was an insurrection and coup attempt (not just a riot), the former president’s refusal to activate the National Guard as he watched on TV his supporters vandalizing, attacking and injuring, and the direction from Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller for the Guard to stand down and not use force on the mob. We instead see blame being heaped on the Capitol Police.
By not bringing the hard facts about this shameful incident to the forefront, we can’t be truthful to ourselves and we put our democracy in peril.
Jim DeLuca, St. Paul
Voting is a citizens-rights issue, not a partisan one
In his Jan. 9 commentary David Brooks misstates the current voting rights and integrity debate by making it a Democrats vs. Republicans issue. In fact, no state or national legislator of either party should vote to enlarge or narrow voting rights expecting to win proportionally more votes or anticipating opponents getting fewer.
For example, in the 12 gubernatorial elections since Minnesota’s most recent important increase of voting rights — the 1974 adoption of same-day voter registration — DFLers have won six times, the GOP five and an Independent has won once. Academic studies, in state after state, show the same results with the exceptions being restrictions based on race.
Indeed, voting is a citizen rights issue, not a partisan one. Individuals in every state should be able to exercise his or her most fundamental right without being hampered by unnecessary bureaucratic roadblocks. Giving as many Americans as possible a voice in our governance, regardless of partisan outcomes, connects us as a people and distinguishes us from dictatorships.
Ken Peterson, St. Paul
A distraction at best
There is talk about changing the filibuster. Since the Supreme Court is filled with judges who like to think what the framers of the Constitution would do, I would go to the court and ask if the filibuster is even legal and ask for it to be thrown out.
With the end of slavery, the compromise that set up the Electoral College is archaic and should be thrown in history’s trash heap, and we should elect presidents by popular vote. Sen. McConnell’s “let’s fix the Electoral College” is a distraction at best and is just another effort to run out the clock.
Michael J Kramer, Forest Lake
What’s dividing the country
Unfortunately, many people like the writer of “This is seeking unity?” (letter to the editor, Jan. 9) are a little mixed up about the events of January 6, 2021. The riot at the nation’s Capitol wasn’t caused by voter fraud, it was caused by lies about voting integrity. Every court case and every investigation has shown the 2020 election to be the most secure election in history. Thus, passing voter ID laws won’t restore faith in elections.
President Biden isn’t dividing the country, the perpetuation of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen is dividing the country. Contrary to the letter writer’s claim, polls show that the majority of people agree with President Biden and hold the former president responsible for the riot. Until senior Republican officials finally get backbones and repudiate the Big Lie, and those who propagate it, this country will remain divided. I’m not holding my breath for that to happen.
Ken Thielman, Woodbury
News
Which Ravens losses hurt the worst? Ranking this season’s most miserable games.
Josh Bynes had done the math, or at least the veteran inside linebacker had remembered it. The Ravens’ season was over at 8-9, he said Monday, because they hadn’t finished the games they needed to. Of their six straight losses to end the year, five were by a combined eight points.
“That’s the way the whole season has been: opportunity after opportunity and just missing it,” defensive lineman Calais Campbell said Sunday. “There’s a lot of fight in this team, a lot of heart. It’s just tough when you give it that much effort and that much energy but you can’t get it done. Those ones hurt the most.”
But which losses actually hurt the most? To separate the pretty bad from the truly miserable, The Baltimore Sun ranked the Ravens’ nine defeats by three unscientific criteria: drama (how upsetting or exasperating the ending was), disappointment (how far short of expectations the result was) and damage (how much the game’s results affected the team’s season).
The lower the ranking, the more dramatic or disappointing or damaging the loss was. The lower the combined ranking, the worse the game was overall. (In one case, margin of defeat was used to separate the two games that tied for third.) Here’s how the Ravens’ nine losses graded out, from least miserable to most miserable.
9. Bengals 41, Ravens 21 (Week 16)
Drama (9): There was almost none. After taking a 7-3 lead midway through the first quarter, the Ravens were outscored 38-14 the rest of the way. The only intrigue after halftime was how many passing yards Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow would finish with (525, the fourth most in NFL history) and what Ravens and Bengals players would say afterward about running up the score (not a whole lot).
Disappointment (9): Despite starting journeyman Josh Johnson at quarterback, despite a secondary filled with practice squad call-ups, the Ravens actually lost by fewer points in Cincinnati than they did in the teams’ first meeting. There was life on offense. There were pleasant surprises on defense.
Damage (4): The Bengals took sole possession of first place in the AFC North, completed the season sweep and pushed the Ravens into a “win out or you’re probably doomed” playoff scenario. Anthony Averett, the team’s top remaining outside cornerback, was also knocked out of the game with what turned out to be a season-ending ribs injury.
8. Raiders 33, Ravens 27 (Week 1)
Drama (4): All these months later, it’s easy to forget what it took to get this game to overtime, not to mention what actually happened in overtime. In the last minute of regulation, the Ravens got a go-ahead 47-yard field goal from Justin Tucker, then gave up a 55-yard field goal to Daniel Carlson. In overtime, the Ravens survived the Raiders’ first-and-goal from the 1, only to lose after a strip-sack on quarterback Lamar Jackson on the following possession.
Disappointment (6): The Ravens were field-goal favorites in Las Vegas, but the season opener was their first game since losing running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters to season-ending knee injuries. No one knew just what kind of season awaited both teams.
Damage (9): The Ravens shut down left tackle Ronnie Stanley and placed offensive lineman Tyre Phillips on injured reserve after the game, but as the line reshuffled, Alejandro Villanueva could at least ditch his spot at right tackle. Five weeks later, the Ravens were 5-1 anyway.
7. Bengals 41, Ravens 17 (Week 7)
Drama (8): After a back-and-forth first half in Baltimore, the Ravens opened the second half with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Up 17-13, they were well-positioned for a crucial divisional win. Then the wheels fell off. Cincinnati scored 28 unanswered points as Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase embarrassed the Ravens’ defense.
Disappointment (2): The Ravens had won five straight coming into the game. The Bengals were 4-2 but had been outclassed in recent meetings. None of that seemed to matter. In what became the Ravens’ worst loss since 2017, Jackson couldn’t solve the Bengals’ blitzes or spark the team’s running game. On defense, the tackling and coverage were flimsy. Coach John Harbaugh later called it the Ravens’ “worst game in a long time.”
Damage (8): It wasn’t long before the Ravens were back atop the AFC North; Cincinnati followed the road romp with a stunning loss to the New York Jets and a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns. The most concerning development for the Ravens was right tackle Patrick Mekari’s right ankle injury, which sidelined him until Week 11.
6. Packers 31, Ravens 30 (Week 15)
Drama (1): It was nearly the ultimate underdog story: a short-handed team without its best player coming one play short of stunning a Super Bowl favorite and its Hall of Fame quarterback. Despite their injuries and illnesses, the Ravens didn’t trail Green Bay by more than a touchdown until the fourth quarter, at which point they scored 13 straight points. Quarterback Tyler Huntley could’ve made it 15 straight, but he forced a throw to tight end Mark Andrews on a 2-point try and missed an open Brown in the middle of the end zone.
Disappointment (8): Who expected Huntley to go blow for blow with Aaron Rodgers? With Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury and the Ravens’ defense decimated by a coronavirus outbreak, Green Bay was a nine-point favorite in Baltimore. Even in defeat, Harbaugh’s case for NFL Coach of the Year honors seemed bolstered.
Damage (7): The loss was the Ravens’ third straight, and third by two or fewer points, but it didn’t dramatically alter the team’s postseason odds. Because of the AFC playoff picture, the Ravens’ game the following week in Cincinnati was always going to be more important.
5. Rams 20, Ravens 19 (Week 17)
Drama (5): Some of the game’s biggest moments didn’t feel hugely significant until the end. That was when the Ravens, the better team for much of the afternoon, watched their lead (and playoff chances) crumble in dramatic but familiar fashion: a red-zone flop on offense, a fourth-down conversion and touchdown allowed on defense, and a final drive that went nowhere.
Disappointment (7): A week after the shellacking in Cincinnati came another game with bad matchups. Even if the Ravens could limit superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald and a fearsome pass rush on offense, they still had to stop superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp with a depleted cornerback group on defense. The Rams ultimately ended the regular season as the most efficient opponent on the Ravens’ schedule, according to Football Outsiders.
Damage (2): The Ravens needed a win to keep their playoff chances afloat. Their collapse sent them into Week 18 with a near-impossible path to the postseason and handed Harbaugh his first five-game losing streak in Baltimore.
4. Dolphins 22, Ravens 10 (Week 10)
Drama (7): Just because it was a shocking upset doesn’t mean it was an especially watchable game. Both teams punted eight times, and the Ravens didn’t reach the red zone until their second-to-last drive. Cornerback Xavien Howard’s scoop-and-score gave Miami a 15-3 lead with 11 minutes left, and the Dolphins answered the Ravens’ lone touchdown drive later in the quarter with their own end-zone march.
Disappointment (1): “Thursday Night Football” is a breeding ground for strange outcomes, but on paper, Miami went into the game with almost no apparent advantages. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t healthy enough to start. Their offensive line was one of the NFL’s worst. Their talented defense was struggling to keep offenses under 30 points. And yet somehow, by knocking out quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Ravens actually managed to hurt their chances of winning.
Damage (5): The Ravens bounced back from the short-week loss to win their next two games and improve to 8-3, but the Dolphins seemed to deliver a blueprint to opposing defensive coordinators. If Miami’s blitz-heavy approach could frustrate Jackson that much, why not copy it? Despite having Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins and Brown reunited at wide receiver, Jackson finished with just 5.5 yards per attempt.
3. Steelers 16, Ravens 13 (Week 18)
Drama (3): Up until about 3 p.m. Sunday, this game’s appeal could have been distilled to a simple premise: Can the Ravens send quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into near-certain retirement with a loss? Then the Jacksonville Jaguars took a commanding lead over the Indianapolis Colts, and a world of possibilities opened up. The Ravens, handed a playoff lifeline, just couldn’t hold on. They floundered in the red zone, folded on a key fourth-quarter drive and couldn’t finish Pittsburgh off in overtime.
Disappointment (4): The Ravens headed into the offseason with a six-game losing streak, their fifth loss by three or fewer points and their fourth straight loss to Pittsburgh. Not even Terrell Suggs’ return to Baltimore could lift the Ravens past a seriously flawed Steelers team.
Damage (6): The Miami Dolphins’ win over the New England Patriots later Sunday ended all hope the Ravens would have had of making the playoffs, and the No. 14 overall pick in the NFL draft will be a nice consolation prize. That won’t keep Pittsburgh from advancing to the postseason, however. If outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s reported Achilles tendon injury sidelines him for part of the 2022 season, this game becomes even more consequential.
2. Browns 24, Ravens 22 (Week 14)
Drama (6): Cleveland already led 10-0 when an ankle injury knocked Jackson out of the game, and it entered halftime with a 24-6 lead. The Ravens slowly made their way back, but a failed 2-point conversion midway through the fourth quarter kept them from pulling even after their next touchdown. A successful onside kick with just over a minute left kept the Ravens’ hope alive, but they got only as far as their 45-yard line before turning it over on downs.
Disappointment (5): Cleveland had a bye week to rest up and prepare for the teams’ second meeting in three weeks. The Ravens, meanwhile, didn’t have three of their most important blockers — fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Nick Boyle and Mekari — healthy enough to play. Few could have imagined Huntley stepping in to finish with 270 passing yards and a 99.7 passer rating, either.
Damage (1): While this season was Jackson’s worst as a full-time starter, a healthy ankle still might’ve been enough to carry the Ravens to a division title, or at least a playoff appearance. Considering the defense’s strong showing in Week 17 and Week 18, and Huntley’s stretch of bumpy play, the Ravens probably would’ve won both games with Jackson available. The offense’s big-play ability withered in his absence.
1. Steelers 20, Ravens 19 (Week 13)
Drama (2): After scoring just three points over its first six possessions, Pittsburgh started to push the visiting Ravens around. A field goal cut the Steelers’ deficit to 13-12 midway through the fourth quarter, and a Ravens three-and-out followed. On Pittsburgh’s go-ahead drive, capped with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Diontae Johnson and subsequent 2-point conversion, inside linebacker Patrick Queen had an interception wiped out by a defensive penalty. Jackson needed just 96 seconds to lead the Ravens into the end zone, but he couldn’t connect with an open Andrews on the 2-point try, wasting a chance to take a 21-20 lead with 12 seconds left.
Disappointment (3): The Steelers were coming off a 41-10 loss to the Bengals, and it wasn’t clear whether they’d have star pass rusher T.J. Watt available or the rush defense required to stop the Ravens. They ended up with both: Watt finished with 3 ½ sacks, and the Ravens were held to 4.3 yards per carry. Just as concerning, Roethlisberger outplayed Jackson, who ended a promising game-opening drive with a jump-ball interception and struggled to locate open receivers all game.
Damage (3): The Ravens went for the last-minute road win in part because of their depleted cornerback depth. Tavon Young was sick and limited. Chris Westry was inactive. Averett was struggling. Most crucial, though, was the loss of Marlon Humphrey, who suffered a season-ending pectoral injury on the Steelers’ go-ahead drive. That left the Ravens without their top two cornerbacks or starting safety DeShon Elliott — and sometimes much more — over the season’s final five games. (Mekari missed their next two games, too.) They didn’t win any of them.
News
Steve Sandell: We need more protection from ‘forever chemicals’
Years ago, I used to fish in a stream just north of Stillwater. Catching a fish wasn’t as important as the beauty of the stream and the confidence that its cold and fresh water would be there for others who would walk in the woods and drink from the stream far into the future.
But my confidence in that future has been challenged. Those natural areas we took for granted have not been protected as they might have been. Whether by design or negligence, the boundaries between the natural environment and industry have been erased in many places and remain in danger elsewhere. We might be smarter now — our research more rigorous, our analysis more sensitive to the chemicals and waste that threaten those lands and water — but we continue to push at the tolerance of nature.
In 2004, scientists and engineers detected industrial contamination in the drinking water of some East Metro areas. The problem was traced back to disposal of industrial waste at three dump sites and one landfill. The contaminants, Per- and Poly-fluoroalkyls, known more commonly as PFAS, are a group of human-made chemicals used in industrial processes and found in consumer products. The discarded PFAS waste made its way into the aquifers that serve as the source of drinking water for thousands of Minnesotans.
Those “forever chemicals” — since they don’t seem to break down into harmless molecules — are linked to cancer, heart disease, birth defects, liver disease, and decreased immunity.
The state of Minnesota secured an $850 million settlement from the responsible party to remediate the pollution currently affecting drinking and surface water in 14 East Metro communities. Most of those municipalities have been aggressive in trying to mitigate the problem, but none has been able to eliminate the harm or the threat to surface water, aquifers, soil and wells.
PFAS is not just another “health alert” to ignore. In Minnesota, besides the East Metro area, state agencies have discovered PFAS contamination near Duluth, Bemidji, and even in such isolated areas like the Northwest Angle. The reaction was swift; Bemidji, for example, shut down three of its five wells to ensure it wasn’t providing contaminated water to its residents. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has listed the St. Croix River from Taylors Falls to Prescott as impaired — an indication of PFAS contamination.
Look at a map indicating PFAS contamination and you’ll find an alarming national concern. Read reports on the subject written in research labs or published in Consumer Reports. PFAS migrate through the aquifer and into the food chain, from corporate R&D to items of our daily use — non-stick kitchenware, stain-resistant fabrics, cosmetics, water-resistant outwear, food packaging, fast food containers, carpet and more. PFAS are ubiquitous.
Researchers at the MPCA are monitoring air emissions, storm-water discharges, landfills, and industrial and municipal wastewater discharge to identify sources of PFAS intrusion into our environment. The Department of Health is monitoring the migration of PFAS and testing drinking water supplies. But because there are more than 9,000 variants of the PFAS family, trying to solve this problem using a traditional chemical-by-chemical approach is a losing battle.
The federal government has banned the production of some strains of PFAS and may eventually restrict the use and sale of all products containing PFAS, but it’s a slow and unpredictable process.
Minnesota can take action now to restrain the production and dissemination of synthetic chemicals that threaten this fragile environment. Scientists and policy makers tell us that we need to “go upstream” if we are to solve this problem. We must reduce and replace harmful products that continue to find their way from test tubes to consumers. The Legislature passed a bill in our last session prohibiting PFAS in food packaging. That was a good start, but there’s more to do. Our next step could ban any PFAS-reliant product intended for use with children.
There will be those who say that aggressive environmental protection will discourage economic development. But that’s not true. The well-being of our citizens is best protected by rigorous attention to environmental impact. Alternatives to threatening products are now in place and the market is supporting responsible corporate investment. Target, Lowes, Home Depot and other major suppliers are voluntarily moving away from PFAS-dependent products, now offering items that indicate “PFAS Free”.
There’s a role for all of us to play. Individuals with choices need to be mindful of conservation and responsible consumption. Industry and businesses need to recognize that their margins and their futures depend on a respectful relationship with their customers and the communities they share.
And most important, citizens need to make sure their elected representatives pay attention the health and safety of each other — and to the environment we can no longer take for granted.
Steve Sandell, DFL-Woodbury, represents District 53B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Celtics roll over Pacers, 119-100
Letters: Don’t blame the Capitol Police for what happened Jan. 6
Which Ravens losses hurt the worst? Ranking this season’s most miserable games.
How To Turn Unused Internet Bandwidth Into Cash?
Steve Sandell: We need more protection from ‘forever chemicals’
Arlington, Belmont boys fit to be tied
Boston schools superintendent bringing back winter sports
Indian Authorities Seize Assets in $162M Morris Coin Crypto Scam
Race takes shape for Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Attleboro Mayor challenges Thomas Hodgson
Indian Authorities Confiscate Assets in $162M Morris Coin Crypto Investment Scheme
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1