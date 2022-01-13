News
Charging infrastructure for electrical vehicles in Colorado to get a jolt from feds as EV sales continue to grow
BOULDER — With electric vehicle registrations in November eclipsing 10% of all new Colorado vehicle registrations for the first time and $57 million in federal aid coming to help build out charging networks and capacity over the next five years, the state is now in a “brave new world” for how people power themselves from one place to another.
That was how Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse summed things up on an afternoon last month at the North Boulder Recreation Center as he checked out a pair of charging stations the city is using in a pilot program to assess how Boulder can maximize electric power generation across its grid.
The congressman also took the opportunity to tout President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which would fund major climate change initiatives and provide tax credits to incentivize Americans to buy electric vehicles. Neguse said the bill would do more to boost EV adoption than the recently enacted infrastructure bill.
“The more muscular investments are in the Build Back Better bill,” Neguse said. “It’s a once in a generation moment and I’m certainly going to be all hands on deck for it.”
But the legislation, a hallmark of Biden’s progressive ambitions, is barely clinging to life following statements in late December from Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin that he couldn’t support it as written.
Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor said the market isn’t waiting for federal action, as battery technology continues to improve and talk of threats from climate change swells.
“Over the last few months, we’ve just seen sales (of electric vehicles) skyrocketing in Colorado,” Toor said. “We’re coming into a world where sales are four times where they were four years ago.”
In Colorado, EVs accounted for 2.6% of all newly registered vehicles in the state as recently as 2018. The share claimed by EVs climbed from 7.5% in September to 9.6% in October to 10.8% in November, according to the Colorado Energy Office.
Colorado Nov 2021 numbers are up to 10.8 percent
— Will Toor (@WillToor) December 9, 2021
As of Dec. 1, just over 47,000 electric vehicles were registered in the state (about 42% of those were Teslas), according to Colorado Energy Office data. State planners project nearly a million EVs on Colorado roads before 2030, relying on a 2025 tipping point when battery improvements are expected to bring price parity with gasoline-combustion cars.
That means Colorado has a long way to go to bulk up its share of EVs criss-crossing the state’s highways, but Toor said one potential game-changer is the 2022 introduction of an increasing number of electric trucks, SUVs and crossover vehicles — the sweet spot for the automotive industry.
New electric SUVs and trucks from Ford, Nissan, Kia, Rivian and BMW are expected on showroom floors this year.
“EVs are going to get cheaper as manufacturing ramps up,” said Travis Madsen, transportation project director for the Boulder-based Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.
And because electric vehicles are so much cheaper to power and maintain over the long term, Madsen said savings across the country with a largely electrified vehicle fleet could amount to “tens of billions of dollars.”
The $57 million coming to Colorado from November’s infrastructure bill for charging systems and equipment should help reduce “range anxiety,” the phenomenon in which motorists fear running out of battery power before being able to find a charging station to juice up their EV.
In December, the White House announced an EV Charging Action Plan that will work toward establishing a network of 500,000 chargers across the country. Additionally, the infrastructure bill calls for the Department of Energy and the Department of Transportation to set up a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation focused on deploying EV infrastructure nationwide.
Madsen said recent local laws and policies boosting the EV industry will help position Colorado even more firmly in the sector.
A 2019 ruling from Colorado air commissioners to adopt a zero-emission standard requiring that at least 5% of automakers’ vehicles available for sale by 2023 be electric, coupled with a $5.4 billion law passed by state lawmakers this past summer that will put $734 million towards installing new charging stations and converting fleets to electric, will give an additional boost to EV acceptance in Colorado, Madsen said.
“There’s a lot of momentum behind EVs,” he said. “It puts Colorado in the top tier of states for EV adoption.”
Experts share how to stay safe in Colorado backcountry after snowshoer deaths
After the death of two snowshoers in an avalanche near Hoosier Pass on Saturday, Summit County Rescue Group and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shared ways those who explore the backcountry can stay safe.
Hannah Nash, 25, and Drake Oversen, 35, of Colorado Springs, died along with their dog Valerie after they were caught and buried in an avalanche they triggered while snowshoeing near North Star Mountain. The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma and asphyxiation, according to the Summit County coroner.
Ethan Greene, director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, said anyone who explores in the backcountry should be sure to have an avalanche rescue transceiver, a device that can connect to others of its kind and help locate someone in the case of an avalanche.
He said when getting ready to go out in the backcountry, the transceiver should be set to send a signal, and in the case that a group is split up where one person is buried and another isn’t, one can set their transceiver to search where it will pick up on another transceiver’s signal.
Greene said while he doesn’t know if the couple who died this weekend were experienced in the backcountry, they did not have these devices on them. He also said snowshoers typically don’t go into avalanche terrain as much as skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers who are looking for the steeper slopes.
Read more about avalanche safety in the full story from our partner at summitdaily.com.
Lucas: Biden’s dagger all sound and fury signifying nothing
Someone should tell Joe Biden that people don’t use daggers anymore.
Kitchen knives, yes, daggers, no.
If you’re going to overpower a democracy, a kitchen knife is much more available.
And don’t knock kitchen knives. More Americans are killed each year with knives than they are with rifles, according to the FBI.
But that did not stop Joe Biden from digging the dagger into Donald Trump.
He did so last Thursday at the one-year observance of the wild Jan. 6 takeover of Congress by Trump supporters objecting to the outcome of the 2020 election.
Democrats, flogging the event, want to make Jan. 6 a National Day of Observance, like Halloween.
Biden accused Trump and his motley crew of holding “a dagger at the throat of America, at American democracy” when they set upon the Capitol and thrashed it the way rioters and robbers generally do to Walgreens in San Francisco.
It was a great soundbite, even though daggers are out of fashion. Your average economically and socially deprived street thug would not be caught dead with a dagger when he could wield a shank or a shiv. Even a switchblade is preferable.
Biden could have used bayonet, instead of dagger. But that would have sounded too militaristic, upsetting the woke Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He might even have used machete instead of dagger. But that too would have been risky because machetes are used to cut sugarcane in Latin America, while also occasionally used to kill people.
With Latin Americans already deserting Biden and the Democrats, machete would have been a blade too far, as would a Filipino bolo.
Dagger may have been archaic, but it is a solid word coming from Middle English, and would not alienate any of the various identity groups that make up the Democrat Party. God forbid you would use stiletto.
The use of the word dagger worked, even if it is an old word.
The last guy to use a dagger was Macbeth in William Shakespeare’s 1606 play of the same name.
Before offing King Duncan, Macbeth, in his famous soliloquy asks, “Is this a dagger which I see before me?” Indeed, it was, and he used it on Duncan.
Daggers go even farther back in time, as when in a 44 B.C. daggerfest Julius Caesar’s former friends mobbed him in the Roman Senate after disabling the metal detectors. They pulled out daggers (called pugios) hidden in their togas and stabbed the poor man to death. He was going to become a dictator, you see.
They saved the Roman Republic, or so they thought, just the way Joe Biden and the Democrats are saving our republic, or so they would have you think. Others think we, like Rome, already live in a dictatorship, given Biden’s executive orders and mandates.
Our senators do not wear togas, of course, or carry daggers hidden in the folds. But they would have more interesting debates and voting records if they did. The sessions would be shorter, too.
Given the hyped-up occasion, and Biden’s inability to utter two clear sentences in a row, his speechwriters had to come up a memorable phrase or two.
Also, the speech had to be dramatic enough to divert attention from the real problems facing the country, like Biden’s failed promise to end COVID-19, or his open borders, or fentanyl flooding the country, soaring crime, galloping gas prices, inflation and so on.
So they whipped out the dagger in an attempt to create the image that Trump was holding a dagger against the throat of America and Americans. The establishment media, which hates Trump even more than Biden does, ate it up.
Biden, with daggers in his eyes, accused Trump of instigating and inciting the storming of the Capitol. He called him a “plotter” of the riot.
He said of the rioters, “They didn’t come here out of patriotism or principle. They came here in rage — not in service of America, but rather in service of one man,” — Trump.
Daggers or no daggers, Trump still scares the hell out of Biden and the Democrats. They are more afraid of him than they are of Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping.
Biden would never dare accuse either adversary of attacking U.S democracy or holding a dagger to our throats, even though they are. A butter knife, maybe, a dagger, no.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Dear Abby: My porn-addicted ex gave up on everything, why?
Dear Abby: For the past three years I’ve been with a man I believe is the love of my life.
Early on, he admitted to a porn addiction that has plagued him his entire life and sabotaged past relationships. With my support, he began his first real attempt at recovery, which included a team of mental health practitioners.
His progress over the past three years, while not linear, has been tremendous. He’s an entirely different person. I would describe our relationship as 90% joyful, 10% agony (he has had four brief relapses, during which he has said incredibly hurtful things to me). I agree the cycle must be broken, and only he can do it.
A week ago, he had a difficult relapse and ended our relationship. His therapist feels he needs to be on his own to focus on recovery. While I am devastated, I agree. But I can’t understand why he’s giving up on us forever and making big decisions like getting off the mortgage on the house we bought less than two years ago. He swears it has nothing to do with me, and that if it weren’t for this addiction, he would spend the rest of his life with me.
If his plan is to live alone, be single or celibate, and focus on recovery, why wouldn’t he also pause on major financial decisions? Why is he so completely done when there is clearly hope for recovery and reconciliation?
— Broken-Hearted in Oregon
Dear Broken-Hearted: You have involved yourself with someone who has a terrible track record when it comes to relationships. Whatever his plans for the future may be, he does not want a committed relationship with you, nor does he want the financial responsibility and the tie to you that the house represents, which is why he wants off the mortgage. It is now time for you to start looking after your own needs and goals. If you stay busy and don’t isolate yourself, it will lessen the pain you are feeling.
Dear Abby: My brother divorced his first wife 10 years ago. Since then, he has married a wonderful woman my family adores. The problem is, my ex-sister-in-law insists on showing up for family events, which makes these celebrations extremely awkward. Even her children recognize how uncomfortable her presence makes everyone.
I don’t mind being the “bad guy” and telling her that she’s no longer welcome at family events, but I don’t want to cause an ugly scene. How can I diplomatically (but firmly) tell her to stay away? Any suggestions would be appreciated.
— Flummoxed in Philadelphia
Dear Flummoxed: What a sad situation. Your BROTHER, not you, should deliver the message to his ex, well before she shows up at your next family event. He should inform her that when she shows up uninvited, her presence makes everyone uncomfortable, and it would be best that she not impose again. You could lessen the hurt by occasionally seeing her separately, depending upon the circumstances of the divorce.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
