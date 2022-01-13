Connect with us

Charlie Baker commutes convictions of two first-degree murderers

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Charlie Baker commutes convictions of two first-degree murderers
Gov. Charlie Baker has commuted the first-degree murder convictions of Thomas Koonce and William Allen, making them immediately eligible for parole.

“I believe both men, having taken responsibility for their actions and paid their debt to the commonwealth by serving sentences longer than most individuals found guilty of similar actions, deserve the right to seek parole from prison,” Baker said, announcing the decision to reduce their convictions to second-degree murder, which he “spent months carefully weighing.”

News

How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Guregian: The Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for
FOXBORO — The Patriots held their most important practice of the season Wednesday inside a frigid Gillette Stadium.

Temperatures hovered in the 30s. Winds snaked through the lower bowl. Players and coaches donned hats, masks, gloves and sweats during warmups, bouncing around while Meek Mill blared overhead.

It was the closest environment the team could create to simulate Saturday night’s forecast in Buffalo. That forecast?

Likely the coldest game in franchise history.

Temperatures in Buffalo are expected to remain in the single digits for Wild Card Saturday and drop to zero degrees flat at night. The forecasted wind chill is minus-8, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

The Pats’ coldest game to date was a 2004 divisional-round home game against Tennessee, which opened at four degrees with a minus-10 wind chill. They closed out a hard-fought 17-14 win that night, a distant memory frozen in NFL history.

As for Saturday, the Patriots intend to keep themselves warm by ignoring the weather all together.

“I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “I think the Bills are what we have to focus on, and that’s who we have to beat. The weather is the weather.”

Pats safety Devin McCourty believes he doesn’t need to address the biting temperature with his teammates. He trusts they know how to handle themselves by now, especially having practiced in frosty conditions for a month-plus.

News

Lori Trahan, Bernie Sanders file legislation to give N95 masks to every American

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Lori Trahan, Bernie Sanders file legislation to give N95 masks to every American
A Bay State rep is helping push a bill that would give all Americans access to high-quality masks free of charge.

“Masks save lives. As we face highly contagious coronavirus variants, it’s absolutely critical that every American has access to high-quality, protective N95 and KN95 masks to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, who re-introduced a bill to supply the masks for free.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who co-sponsored the bill, along with two other representatives, added, “We should remember that not all face masks are created equal.”

Sanders continued, “It is an absolute scandal that in the richest country in the history of the world, high-quality masks are not more readily available to frontline workers, health care workers and all Americans. We are proposing that we do what our public health experts and scientists say we must do: provide all of our people with high-quality, N95 masks without cost, which could prevent death and suffering and save huge amounts of health care dollars.”

N95 masks, the tight-fitting respirators typically worn by doctors and nurses, keep out up to 95% of air droplets and particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They’re the recommended masks against the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus. KN95s are also effective at fighting COVID, but the CDC has said that about 60% of those masks sold in the U.S. are counterfeit and aren’t as effective at filtering COVID particles. KF94s and surgical masks are also effective against the virus, but single-layer cloth masks are now discouraged.

The bill, co-sponsored by 30 House members and 15 Senate members, would require the federal government to use $5 billion and “all available authorities,” including the Defense Production Act, to distribute three free N95s to each person in the U.S., including the unhoused and those in group settings such as prisons and assisted living facilities. It would also end reliance on foreign countries for the production of these masks.

The bill proposes using the United States Postal Service to distribute the masks, and allow for pick-up sites at places like post offices, pharmacies, public transportation stations and COVID testing sites.

It would also dictate masks to be delivered in a variety of sizes, including children’s sizes, and would ensure that they include information about the importance of wearing and proper usage of masks. The bill would also require weekly progress reports to Congress on the use of funds and actions taken to eliminate the nationwide mask shortage.

News

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
The Vikings have requested to interview for their open general manager job Catherine Raiche, ESPN reported on Thursday morning.

According to ESPN, Raiche, who is Philadelphia’s vice president of football operations, is believed to hold the most senior-ranking team personnel position for a woman in NFL history. Susan Tose Spencer was the first female general manager in NFL history, serving with the Eagles from 1982-85.

Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf on Monday fired general manager Rick Spielman as well as head coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings have requested so far to talk to at least seven candidates for the job. A source said they also have asked for permission to speak with Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek. According to reports, they also have requested to speak with Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New England player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Kansas City director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

HINTON GETS FUTURE DEAL

The Vikings on Wednesday signed guard Kyle Hinton to a futures contract. After eight were signed on Monday, Minnesota has locked up nine players this week to futures deals.

After being a seventh-round pick in 2020, Hinton has spent his first two seasons on the practice squad. He has yet to get into a regular-season game.

