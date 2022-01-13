News
Chicago Bears coaching candidate: Doug Pederson, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coach candidates for interviews. As they go through the interviewing process, we are taking a look at each of the prospective hires.
First up is coach Doug Pederson, who interviewed with the Bears on Wednesday, according to a source.
Name: Doug Pederson
Age: 53.
Title: Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach.
Experience: Pederson was the Eagles coach for five seasons, going 42-37-1 with three playoff berths and a Super Bowl title. Before that, he was the Kanas City Chiefs offensive coordinator for three seasons and the Eagles quarterbacks coach. A former quarterback, Pederson started 17 games over a decade in the NFL with four teams, including the Green Bay Packers.
You should know: The Eagles fired Pederson a year ago after a 4-11-1 season, one of two losing seasons during his time in Philly. The Eagles offense struggled in 2020 as quarterback Carson Wentz’s play regressed. Pederson benched Wentz for rookie Jalen Hurts in Week 13. Pederson’s departure from Philadelphia came after friction with owner Jeffrey Lurie, according to a detailed report from The Athletic.
Bears connection: Pederson climbed the ranks as an assistant under coach Andy Reid, just like former Bears coach Matt Nagy. He visited Bears training camp over the summer and caught up with Nagy and Bears third-string quarterback Nick Foles. Pederson and Foles have their own statue in Philadelphia commemorating the “Philly Special,” the trick-play touchdown pass from Trey Burton to Foles in Super Bowl LII.
What has been said: Pederson did an extensive interview with the New York Daily News last month as he prepared to weigh his next steps and said this about quarterback development: “I definitely take a lot of pride in the development of the quarterback. I had a tremendous offensive coordinator in Frank Reich who was a former NFL star in this league at that position, and I think that’s important to have guys who played the QB position who know the mindset, can teach the QB. Then you’ve got to understand the person you’re coaching. Your system has to fit his strengths. As coaches we need to adjust to that.”
News
Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
NEW YORK — Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock ‘n’ roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as “Be My Baby,” “Baby I Love You” and “Walking in the Rain” as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78.
Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said. “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude,” a statement said. No other details were revealed.
Tributes flooded social media, with Stevie Van Zandt saying it was an honor to produce her, to Brian Wilson, who wrote on Twitter: “I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend.”
The Ronettes’ sexy look and powerful voices — plus songwriting and producing help from Phil Spector — turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with The Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.
Spector, alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, scored hits with pop masterpieces like “Baby, I Love You,” “Walking in the Rain,” “I Can Hear Music” and “Be My Baby,” which was co-written by Spector, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.
“We weren’t afraid to be hot. That was our gimmick,” Spector said in her memoir. “When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage with their wide party dresses, we went in the opposite direction and squeezed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find. Then we’d get out on stage and hike them up to show our legs even more.”
Spector, born Veronica Bennett, and her multiracial bandmates grew up in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. They began singing and dancing in clubs as Ronnie and the Relatives, becoming noteworthy for their liberal use of eyeliner and mascara.
“The louder they applauded, the more mascara we put on the next time,” she wrote in her memoir. “We didn’t have a hit record to grab their attention, so we had to make an impression with our style. None of it was planned out; we just took the look we were born with and extended it.”
In March 1963, Estelle Bennett managed to arrange an audition in front of Phil Spector, known for his big, brass-and-drum style dubbed the “wall of sound.” They were signed to Phillies Records in 1963. After being signed, they sang backup for other acts until Spector had the group record “Be My Baby” and “Baby I Love You.”
The group’s debut album, “Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica,” was released in 1964. Five of its 12 tracks had made it to the U.S. Billboard charts.
“Nothing excites me more than just being onstage, having fun and flirting and winking to the guys and stuff like that,” she told People magazine in 2017. “I just have so much fun. It’s just the best feeling when I go out and they say, “Ladies and gentlemen…” –my heart stops for a minute—“…Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes!” Then I just go out there and the crowd reacts the way they react and I can go on singing forever.”
After touring Germany in 1967, the Ronettes broke up. Spector married Ronnie in 1968, then she said he kept her locked in their Beverly Hills mansion. Her 1990 autobiography “Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness” tells an unhappy story of abuse. The couple divorced in 1974. Phil Spector was sent to prison in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and died in 2020.
Ronnie Spector’s influence was felt far and wide. Brian Wilson became obsessed with “Be My Baby” and Billy Joel wrote “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” in Spector’s honor. Amy Winehouse frequently cited Spector as an idol.
Martin Scorsese used “Be My Baby” to open his 1973 film “Mean Streets” and the song appears in the title sequence of “Dirty Dancing” and the closing credits of “Baby Mama.” It also appeared on TV in “Moonlighting” and “The Wonder Years.”
When the Ronettes were inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones remembered opening for the trio in England in the mid-1960s. “They could sing all their way right through a wall of sound,” Richards said. “They didn’t need anything. They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still.”
After the Ronettes broke up, Spector continued to tour and make music, including “Take Me Home Tonight” with Eddie Money, recording Joel’s “Say Goodbye to Hollywood” with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, and recording the 1999 EP “She Talks to Rainbows,” which included her first ever recording of “Don’t Worry Baby,” written for her by Brian Wilson.
In 2006, she released “Last of the Rock Stars,” her first album in 20 years and it featured appearances by the Raconteurs, Keith Richards, Patti Smith and the Raveonettes. In 2010 she released a doo-wop Christmas EP called “Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Ever” and in 2016 released “English Heart,” her covers of songs from Britain in the ’60s.
She is survived her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Omar Kelly: How did GM Chris Grier survive Dolphins’ latest purge?
There are a couple of things Steve Ross has never done during his decade-plus run of being the Miami Dolphins’ owner.
Along with never hiring a veteran head coach, Ross has never started fresh by hiring a new general manager in the same offseason he’s replacing his head coach.
At this point, considering we’re now on our seventh major football hire during Ross’ tenure as the majority owner, it seems as if that’s the one thing he’s gone out of his way to avoid, even though this seemed like the perfect time to follow the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings’ lead.
Resetting the Dolphins seems like right approach, especially since the franchise fell short of expectations and is no better off than when this three-year rebuild started.
So why not remove general manager Chris Grier at the same time they fired Brian Flores as the head coach earlier this week?
They came into power together. Yet here we are, saying goodbye to Flores and putting the franchise’s future in Grier’s hands — again.
Why does Ross keep allowing Grier to escape accountability? It’s because he’s “non-threatening,” according to a league source, who has worked with both.
Grier is accommodating and humble to a fault, and definitely a collaborator who works well with others. That’s why it was easy for Ross to identity Flores as the problem in the latest shakeup.
Those are all great traits you want when searching for a friend, or a play date for your child. But they don’t necessarily correlate to leadership — and that’s what this organization has been lacking for decades.
“We had an old, aging roster before that was leading us nowhere but to mediocrity and I think that if you look at our roster today,” Ross said Monday explaining why Grier remains safe and begins his 23rd year in the Dolphins front office.
“You see our salary cap [space] and the players we have?” Ross said, referring to the team’s league-leading $74 million in spending power. “I think we are well suited for the future.”
A future a man who has failed time and time again will continue to create.
According to his own words, Grier said his top priority when this latest rebuild started was to the build the Dolphins through the trenches.
While the defensive front seems fortified because of the emergence of Emmanuel Ogbah, who is a free agent this offseason, the development of Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, and the promise of Jaelan Phillips, the offensive line remains terrible.
And that’s with the selection of five offensive linemen taken in the early rounds of the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NFL drafts.
This unit will likely require a massive overhaul — again — because Robert Hunt is the only player who has proven he’s capable of playing at a relatively high level.
Grier tried and failed to fix Miami’s run game, which has produced below the NFL average for rushing yards for three straight seasons.
Free agent after free agent, trade after trade, draft pick after draft pick, it has become abundantly clear Grier has little respect for a tailback’s value because of the plethora of decisions he’s made.
And then there’s quarterback. No general manager should get to pick three quarterbacks for one franchise unless some kind of serious injury or abrupt retirement enters the equation. Grier swung and missed on Josh Rosen, wasting valuable resources in that 2019 trade for the former NFL starter, who failed in Miami and is now on his fifth NFL team in five years.
The jury is still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 13-8 record as an NFL starter the past two years. But Tagovailoa’s limited arm strength has contributed to the Dolphins’ wondering eye, as Miami’s decision-makers privately and publicly covet other NFL quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.
Even Ross acknowledged Tagovailoa’s future in Miami depends on how the next coach feels about him.
Then we’ve got the free-agent spending spree of 2020, deals which mostly got undone in the offseason of 2021 when Miami cut Kyle Van Noy, traded away Shaq Lawson and Eric Flowers, and let Ted Karras and many others leave in free agency.
And last offseason’s lackluster moves in the offseason — signing receiver Will Fuller, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, tailback Malcolm Brown, cornerback Justin Coleman and Jason McCourty, and punter Michael Palardy and trading for linebacker Benardrick McKinney, who was then cut before the season began — fail to generate excitement for this offseason’s shopping spree.
All those moves had very little impact on the 2021 team’s performance. In fact, many of them were more of a hindrance than beneficial.
While everything was supposedly done in a collaborative manner, meaning the coach and general manager came to a consensus on the decisions made, it’s clear that Grier’s passive demeanor allowed Flores to take a heavy-handed approach.
That’s a problem because Grier is responsible for the talent selection. The coach is responsible for coaching and player development.
I wouldn’t expect Grier to step on the field and call plays, so why is it acceptable for the coach to strong-arm his way into making decisions about the roster?
That means something is either wrong with the process, or the person who’s supposed to be running the show isn’t capable.
Either way, at this point Ross is running out of excuses for Grier. So why is he still the Dolphins GM, again?
News
Denver’s MLK Marade and celebration is back live on Monday
After gathering virtually last year because of the pandemic, Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is back in person on Monday and organizers expect thousands of participants in the long-running, annual event.
This year’s event, the 37th anniversary, will once again start in City Park at Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the traditional marade route will flow east on East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park, specifically the 1400 block of Bannock Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission – Metro Denver, the 2022 program, “A Day On Not A Day Off: Renewed Dedication to Humanity,” commences at 9:30 a.m. and a food bank collection, hygiene drive and clothing collection will take place at both locations, organizers said in a news release.
There will be a laying of the wreath ceremony at the MLK memorial at 10:30 a.m. and the marade is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. with the Civic Center segment, featuring entertainment, awards and celebration, at noon.
Organizers expect the crowd to be smaller, because of COVID-19 concerns, than in years past. Participants are expected to wear face masks. Parts of Civic Center Park remains cordoned off for rehabilitation work and the downtown event will be on Bannock Street along the Denver City and County Building. On Monday, parts of the east side of the park, along Broadway, will be open to allow for the anticipated heavy foot traffic and the Greek Theatre portion of the park will also be open to accommodate celebrants.
Former Denver Mayor Welliington Webb and former state Rep. Wilma Webb, D-Denver, will be the featured speakers. A vaccination bus and voter registration and information efforts will be part of the day. At 1 p.m. participants will help clean-up the park and Civic Center and many celebrants will embark on Dr. MLK Service Projects.
Denver’s MLK celebration is among the largest in the nation. Although the coronavirus stopped the marade last year, organizers fed hot meals to about 5,000 people over the course of a week in King’s honor and memory.
Chicago Bears coaching candidate: Doug Pederson, former Super Bowl-winning coach of the Philadelphia Eagles
Cash App Set To Bring Bitcoin Lightning Network To Its 36 Million Users
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged — See Her Emerald & Diamond Ring
Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Wikimedia Received Proposal to Stop Accepting Cryptocurrency Donation
Sailor Brinkley-Cook Channels ‘Baywatch’ In Red Bikini At The Beach
Omar Kelly: How did GM Chris Grier survive Dolphins’ latest purge?
Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage
Chelsea Handler Skis In A Bikini With Vodka & Weed — Photo
Denver’s MLK Marade and celebration is back live on Monday
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1