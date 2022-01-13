Celebrities
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Curves In A Full Snakeskin Bodysuit – Photos
Christina Aguilera is putting her sexy curves on display in a snakeskin bodysuit and on-trend relaxed fit jeans in a new Instagram photo series.
Snakeskin stunner! Christina Aguilera looked more gorgeous than ever in a series of recent Instagram photos, showing off her stellar curves in a snakeskin bodysuit, relaxed fit jeans, and strappy black heels. The “Lady Marmalade” singer posed in six different shots, featuring the bodysuit which covered her hands as well like full-length gloves. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down and straight for the shoot, also sporting square snakeskin sunglasses to pull the whole look together.
Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the Jan. 12 social media share, with one person simply appreciating the “great photos” while another said how “obsessed” they were with the shots.
The “Fighter” singer is no stranger to showing off a stunning Instagram photo series! Just last month Christina shared a carousel of sexy pics in celebration of her 41st birthday on Dec. 18. The pop star went topless and wore nothing but long, black leather gloves and dark, exaggerated shades. Christina wore her signature platinum blonde locks down, styled stick straight. The Grammy Award-winning singer opted for super glam makeup which highlighted her ageless beauty and youthful looks.
Fans also flocked to the comment section for those shots of the former Voice coach. One fan wrote, “I think I’ve liked this 5000000000 times!!” Another follower responded, “You have a way of putting it out there with class.”
Meanwhile, the mom-of-two has more than to celebrate, as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7. The pop star was definitely a total knockout at the star-studded event, stunning in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” Christina did her due diligence as a performer and got the crowd into the music, encouraging them to sing along. She also gave a memorable speech about how grateful she was to receive the award.
Celebrities
Demi Moore’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 3 Girls Rumer, Scout & Tallulah
Here is everything you need to about Demi Moore’s three adult daughters that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.
Demi Moore, 59, has three beautiful adult children that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 66. The Ghost actress married the Die Hard actor in 1987. The two shared a quaint life raising their three daughters together in Hailey, Idaho. They ultimately ended up getting divorced in 2000. The About Last Night actress went on to marry Ashton Kutcher in 2005 but as we know, that didn’t last as he’s now with his That ’70s Show co-star Mila Kunis. Bruce, meanwhile, has gone on to marry Emma Heming and the two are still together to this day.
Demi and Bruce may not still be together but that doesn’t mean they can’t live together. In fact, the divorced couple moved back into their family home in Idado with their three adult daughters to quarantine as a happy family unit during the coronavirus pandemic. While it’s certainly not a situation most families of divorce could live through, they all seemed to thrive during this time. Here are the three daughters Bruce and Demi raised together.
Rumer Glenn Willis
At this point in her career, Rumer Willis is just as famous as her parents. The 33-year-old who was born on August 16, 1988, knew she wanted to follow in her parents’ footsteps at a young age as she attended Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan as a kid. She has gone on to star in a number of films including Sorority Row, Hostage and The House Bunny. She also is a singer and recently showed off her vocal chops on The Masked Singer as Lion.
Even though her parents are divorced, Rumer appreciates how hard they’ve worked to co-parent her and her sisters. “I’m incredibly grateful that both of my parents have made such an effort my entire life that I never felt like I had to choose between them,” she told PEOPLE.
“I have a lot of friends who grew up with parents who got divorced at a young age and I watched their parents, like, pit them against each other or have to choose between holidays,” she added. “And I didn’t have to do that, and I feel so grateful that my parents made it such a priority that we could be a family, even though it looked different.”
Scout LaRue Willis
Scout Willis was born on July 20, 1991. Like her older sister, the 30-year-old moved to LA to pursue a career in acting and even had a role in her father’s film Bandits. Nowadays, her focus is geared towards singing. She released her first single called “Love Without Permission” in 2021. Even though she just launched her music career, it’s something she’s passionate and fans can likely expect more music soon.
Demi recently doted on her daughter in an Instagram post for her 30th birthday. “You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago,” Demi captioned the post. “You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life. I learn from you everyday. I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly!”
Tallulah Belle Willis
Tallulah Willis was born on February 3, 1994. The youngest of the Willis sisters also has a background in acting as she has starred in films like The Whole Ten Yards and also had a role in Bandits. Most recently, the 27-year-old launched a clothing line called Wyllis that promotes body inclusivity. As for her personal life, she recently got engaged to film director Dillon Buss. He proposed on May 4, 2021, with a beautiful emerald engagement ring.
She recently confessed to feeling resentment toward her father Bruce. “I punished myself for not looking like my mom [Demi Moore] after being told I was [my dad, Bruce Willis‘] twin since birth,” Tallulah admitted in an Instagram post. “I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my “masculine” face was the sole reason for my unlovability.” Fortunately, it seems she has embraced her appearance and gotten over her past insecurities.
Celebrities
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Relying’ On Family To Help ‘Pull Off Dream Wedding’ Soon
Sources close to the KarJenner clan are EXCLUSIVELY sharing with HL the details of Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming nuptials!
“In addition to hiring professional help, Kourtney is relying heavily on her mom and sisters to help every step of the way,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Kourtney wants to elicit their help and advice on every aspect including the dress, venue, décor, lighting, flowers, etc. She knows they all have impeccable taste and she completely trusts that they know her well enough to know what she’s looking for,” the source went on. “Kourtney absolutely has a vision, but she’s counting on Kris and her sisters to help pull off her dream wedding.”
In addition, another insider close to the family told us Kourtney “wants to be married in 2022” and is “setting her sights on this summer.” The reality star ideally wants to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a threat, however, so the couple does want to keep the dates flexible.
“Travis has pretty much let Kourtney handle the details of the wedding because he feels that she has a much better vision than he does, and he wants it to be perfect for her,” the insider continued. “They are not sparing any expense and have hired wedding planner Mindy Weiss, who does all the Kardashian’s big events. She will be working closely with Kourtney and Kris on this and has already gotten the ball rolling.” Although the bride-to-be is more than excited to start planning for the big day, the source also noted Kourtney is “taking a laid-back approach” and “isn’t rushing anything.” Moreover, the couple doesn’t want the wedding to be “massive,” but since their combined families are large, a packed guest list “can’t really be avoided.”
Celebrities
Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Video Of Herself Singing With Late Husband Kobe — Watch
Vanessa Bryant honored her favorite singing partner and late husband Kobe Bryant while celebrating Mary J. Blige’s birthday.
Vanessa Bryant, 39, honored her late husband Kobe Bryant and celebrated Mary J. Blige all at once. In a throwback video, Vanessa and the professional basketball player sat side-by-side as they sang along passionately to Mary J. Blige’s hit “I’m Goin’ Down” as she performed it on stage. “Happy birthday MJB,” Vanessa captioned the bittersweet post along with a series of heart and broken heart emojis. “Thank you so much!! Love you!!❤️❤️❤️” The R&B singer responded in the comments section.
Vanessa and the Los Angeles Lakers player were dressed to the nines. Vanessa wore a sparkly gown with a plunging neckline while Kobe sported a classy suit and tie. Their love for each other radiates through the video as they broke mid-video and started cracking up at each other.
The former dancer also celebrated what would have been her late husband’s 43rd birthday this past August. In a throwback picture, the basketball legend held Vanessa in his arms as they locked lips in front of his trophy. “Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno. ❤️💔 43,” she captioned the heartfelt post. She also paid tribute to Kobe and her late daughter Gianna Bryant two years after they passed away.
Kobe and Gianna passed away tragically in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. The helicopter crashed hillside in Calabasas due to foggy weather killing the father and daughter along with seven other passengers. Vanessa spoke out four days following the incident and paid tribute on behalf of her family. “We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now,” she wrote in part.
Her daughter Natalia Bryant has also had to deal with the pain of losing her father and sister all at once. While it may be tough for some children to process, she said she actually benefits from discussing the tragedy. “I love talking about my dad,” she told Teen Vogue. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoy talking about him more than it’s sad for me.” Besides sharing stories about Kobe, Natalia also explained how the family tries to keep their dad and Gigi in mind everyday. “[For] my little sisters [we’re] trying to keep that memory for them. And also just trying to remember to live out every day the way they would.”
Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Curves In A Full Snakeskin Bodysuit – Photos
St. Louis pop-up testing site slammed for bad practices, false tests
Demi Moore’s Daughters: Everything To Know About Her 3 Girls Rumer, Scout & Tallulah
Some area school districts searching for more rapid COIVD tests
Illinois Blue Ribbon elementary school could close
Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic
Investigation continues after man found dead in apartment basement
What to know about Glenn Cook, the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM job
Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Relying’ On Family To Help ‘Pull Off Dream Wedding’ Soon
St. Louis police search for suspect after woman dies in hit and run
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1