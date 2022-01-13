News
Colorado’s COVID hospitalizations top November peak, but fewer being treated primarily for the virus
Colorado exceeded the delta wave’s peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, but fewer of the people hospitalized during the current omicron surge are being treated primarily for symptoms from the virus — though estimates vary widely on how many patients just happened to test positive after being admitted.
State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said 1,577 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, which is one more hospitalization than when the delta wave peaked on Nov. 23. At the worst point of the pandemic, in early December 2020, 1,847 people were hospitalized with the virus.
“Our hospitals obviously continue to be under significant strain,” she said during a news briefing.
But the fast-spreading omicron variant that has sent new infections skyrocketing in Colorado is less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant, which drove the state’s fifth wave.
Colorado currently has more beds available in intensive-care units than it did during that wave, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. An average of 91% of intensive-care beds and 93% of general hospital beds statewide were in use over the last week.
Herlihy said the state estimates about 65% of current COVID-positive patients are in the hospital because they have the virus, with COVID-19 either contributing to the hospitalization or playing no role at all for the others.
In previous waves, 80% to 90% of patients who had COVID-19 were hospitalized because of complications from the virus, she said.
UCHealth and Denver Health have reached almost the opposite conclusion about why the majority of their COVID-19 patients are there, reporting 60% to 65% came to the hospital for some other reason and were then found to have the virus.
It’s possible that those hospitals are seeing a different mix of patients than those in other parts of the state, or that they and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are using different methods of classifying patients.
Whether a hospitalization would have been avoided but for COVID-19 isn’t always easy to parse. A person who broke their leg skiing and happened to test positive with an asymptomatic infection is clearly an incidental hospitalization. A person with diabetes who comes in with a blood sugar crisis is harder to label, because viral infections can exacerbate chronic conditions.
Even when the virus isn’t the primary reason someone sought care, it creates difficulties, because those patients must be isolated from others and anyone caring for them needs to don full protective equipment before going in, Herlihy said. It also may cause complications that keep a person in the hospital longer, she said.
“In many cases, COVID-19 is continuing to complicate their hospitalization, extend their hospitalization,” she said.
Models project the current surge could peak as soon as this weekend, with about 2,100 people with COVID-19 hospitalized, Herlihy said, though an outside scenario shows the wave peaking later, with more than 3,000 hospitalizations.
So far, the percentage of tests coming back positive — generally the first weathervane to turn when a wave of COVID-19 is ramping up or coming to its end — has continued to increase, averaging 30% over the last week. There’s also no sign cases are dropping, with more than 12,000 new infections reported over the previous 24 hours on Wednesday.
In previous waves, the positivity rate would fall first, followed by cases, and a week or so later, hospitalizations.
The state is looking at local data, as well as what happened in South Africa, the United Kingdom and other states, Herlihy said. New York City just hit its peak in cases, and Colorado can learn from how long it takes hospitalizations to start declining there, she said.
In December 2020, at the pandemic’s peak for hospitalizations, conditions were different: businesses were operating under significant capacity restrictions, and Colorado had a statewide mask mandate in place — but the virus was less transmissible. In November 2021, during the peak of the delta wave, the restrictions were over, and a committee was preparing guidelines for implementing crisis standards in case Colorado should have to ration care.
Colorado currently has crisis standards in place to allow hospitals and emergency medical providers to stretch their staffing in ways that could mean less than optimal care for patients, but there’s no sign that rationing care is on the horizon, Bookman said. He noted that frontline health care workers have been dealing with the pandemic for almost two years.
“They’re going to need to surge again,” he said.
Adams 14 board tries again to cut ties with management company
By Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado
The Adams 14 school board voted Tuesday night to end its contract with its management company, prompting the State Board of Education on Wednesday to reconsider more drastic actions to improve the district.
It’s the second time the local board has attempted this school year to cut ties with the company that has control over the district under a state order. The State Board of Education forced the district to take the company back after the first attempt, pulling Adams 14’s accreditation for a few days. But the State Board left the door open to end the relationship if the district went through a process to show the state it had good cause.
Even though both MGT leaders and the district’s superintendent have made public statements about their willingness to work together, tensions only have continued to escalate. The district paid a consultant to do a fiscal audit of MGT’s spending, and MGT directed an investigation into employees allegedly being told to lie to those fiscal auditors. And last week the district filed a lawsuit against MGT claiming the company is violating open records laws by not sharing documents about the investigation it directed.
Meanwhile, the district has withheld releasing results of the fiscal audit.
Read more at co.chalkbeat.org.
Former Bear Desmond Clark and other retired NFL players to attend COVID vaccination clinic Saturday on South Side
Former Bears tight end Desmond Clark is scheduled to be among several retired football stars signing autographs at a COVID vaccination clinic in Englewood on Saturday.
NFL Alumni Health members, including former Bears defensive back Charlie Brown, former Green Bay Packers running back Michael Blair, Simon Chandler of the Kansas City Chiefs, Michael Harris of the Oakland Raiders, and former NFL coach Angel Lopez, also are scheduled to attend.
The players also plan to hold a raffle to give away footballs signed by all of them.
The Chicago Department of Public Health clinic will offer first, second and booster shots including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hamilton Park field house, 513 W. 72nd St.
Participants may register online, and walk-ins are welcome.
Ruben Brown, a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and member of the 2007 Bears’ Super Bowl team, won’t be able to attend, but helped promote the vaccinations, particularly for Black and brown recipients who may be reluctant to get the shots.
“We encourage people to get in contact with their health care providers so they can be informed about getting the vaccine,” Brown said. “This was all new for everyone. Everyone’s a little nervous. I’ve been on that fence also. I went to my doctor and asked him what’s the situation. He informed me so I can make good choices.”
During an interview with the Tribune, Brown, who is retired, offered his services as a coach for the Bears, who are looking for a head coach. He also weighed in on the Bears’ potential move to Arlington Heights, saying he likes Soldier Field.
“Unless there’s some logistical issues,” he said, “where they are is fine.”
rmccoppin@chicagotribune.com
Man falls under RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora and dies at the scene
A man got off of an RTD bus on Wednesday morning in Aurora, collapsed and fell under the bus which pulled away and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The incident happened at about 6:25 a.m. on East Colfax Avenue at Havana Street, according to a police news release.
Emergency responders found the man “suffering from apparent traumatic injuries” at the scene where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators interviewed witnesses and found surveillance footage from the area determining that the man was “struck by an RTD bus,” police said.
“After reviewing the video footage, the man is seen exiting the rear doors of the bus. The man suffers what appears to be a medical issue, collapses to the ground and falls under the bus,” the release said. “The bus, after passengers were done exiting and entering the bus, pulls away from the stop not knowing that the man was underneath.”
Investigators tracked the bus and driver to Union Station, where the driver was contacted and evidence found “linking the bus to the tragic incident,” police said.
“We are saddened about the unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Tina Jaquez, an RTD spokeswoman. “We are working with authorities.”
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the incident. The driver volunteered and submitted to a blood draw to rule out impairments, police said.
The bus driver’s name was not released. The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office and his identity released after family is notified of the death.
The incident is being investigated by the Aurora Police Traffic Section.
