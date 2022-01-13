Connect with us

Colorado's COVID hospitalizations top November peak, but fewer being treated primarily for the virus

Colorado's COVID hospitalizations top November peak, but fewer being treated primarily for the virus
Colorado exceeded the delta wave’s peak for COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, but fewer of the people hospitalized during the current omicron surge are being treated primarily for symptoms from the virus — though estimates vary widely on how many patients just happened to test positive after being admitted.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said 1,577 people were hospitalized statewide with confirmed COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon, which is one more hospitalization than when the delta wave peaked on Nov. 23. At the worst point of the pandemic, in early December 2020, 1,847 people were hospitalized with the virus.

“Our hospitals obviously continue to be under significant strain,” she said during a news briefing.

But the fast-spreading omicron variant that has sent new infections skyrocketing in Colorado is less likely to cause severe illness than the delta variant, which drove the state’s fifth wave.

Colorado currently has more beds available in intensive-care units than it did during that wave, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander. An average of 91% of intensive-care beds and 93% of general hospital beds statewide were in use over the last week.

Herlihy said the state estimates about 65% of current COVID-positive patients are in the hospital because they have the virus, with COVID-19 either contributing to the hospitalization or playing no role at all for the others.

In previous waves, 80% to 90% of patients who had COVID-19 were hospitalized because of complications from the virus, she said.

UCHealth and Denver Health have reached almost the opposite conclusion about why the majority of their COVID-19 patients are there, reporting 60% to 65% came to the hospital for some other reason and were then found to have the virus.

It’s possible that those hospitals are seeing a different mix of patients than those in other parts of the state, or that they and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment are using different methods of classifying patients.

Whether a hospitalization would have been avoided but for COVID-19 isn’t always easy to parse. A person who broke their leg skiing and happened to test positive with an asymptomatic infection is clearly an incidental hospitalization. A person with diabetes who comes in with a blood sugar crisis is harder to label, because viral infections can exacerbate chronic conditions.

Even when the virus isn’t the primary reason someone sought care, it creates difficulties, because those patients must be isolated from others and anyone caring for them needs to don full protective equipment before going in, Herlihy said. It also may cause complications that keep a person in the hospital longer, she said.

“In many cases, COVID-19 is continuing to complicate their hospitalization, extend their hospitalization,” she said.

Adams 14 board tries again to cut ties with management company

January 13, 2022

Adams 14 board tries again to cut ties with management company
By Yesenia Robles, Chalkbeat Colorado

The Adams 14 school board voted Tuesday night to end its contract with its management company, prompting the State Board of Education on Wednesday to reconsider more drastic actions to improve the district.

Former Bear Desmond Clark and other retired NFL players to attend COVID vaccination clinic Saturday on South Side

January 13, 2022

Former Bear Desmond Clark and other retired NFL players to attend COVID vaccination clinic Saturday on South Side
Former Bears tight end Desmond Clark is scheduled to be among several retired football stars signing autographs at a COVID vaccination clinic in Englewood on Saturday.

NFL Alumni Health members, including former Bears defensive back Charlie Brown, former Green Bay Packers running back Michael Blair, Simon Chandler of the Kansas City Chiefs, Michael Harris of the Oakland Raiders, and former NFL coach Angel Lopez, also are scheduled to attend.

The players also plan to hold a raffle to give away footballs signed by all of them.

The Chicago Department of Public Health clinic will offer first, second and booster shots including Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hamilton Park field house, 513 W. 72nd St.

Participants may register online, and walk-ins are welcome.

Ruben Brown, a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman and member of the 2007 Bears’ Super Bowl team, won’t be able to attend, but helped promote the vaccinations, particularly for Black and brown recipients who may be reluctant to get the shots.

“We encourage people to get in contact with their health care providers so they can be informed about getting the vaccine,” Brown said. “This was all new for everyone. Everyone’s a little nervous. I’ve been on that fence also. I went to my doctor and asked him what’s the situation. He informed me so I can make good choices.”

During an interview with the Tribune, Brown, who is retired, offered his services as a coach for the Bears, who are looking for a head coach. He also weighed in on the Bears’ potential move to Arlington Heights, saying he likes Soldier Field.

“Unless there’s some logistical issues,” he said, “where they are is fine.”

rmccoppin@chicagotribune.com

Man falls under RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora and dies at the scene

January 13, 2022

Man falls under RTD bus on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora and dies at the scene
A man got off of an RTD bus on Wednesday morning in Aurora, collapsed and fell under the bus which pulled away and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The incident happened at about 6:25 a.m. on East Colfax Avenue at Havana Street, according to a police news release.

Emergency responders found the man “suffering from apparent traumatic injuries” at the scene where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and found surveillance footage from the area determining that the man was “struck by an RTD bus,” police said.

“After reviewing the video footage, the man is seen exiting the rear doors of the bus. The man suffers what appears to be a medical issue, collapses to the ground and falls under the bus,” the release said. “The bus, after passengers were done exiting and entering the bus, pulls away from the stop not knowing that the man was underneath.”

Investigators tracked the bus and driver to Union Station, where the driver was contacted and evidence found “linking the bus to the tragic incident,” police said.

“We are saddened about the unfortunate situation for everyone involved,” said Tina Jaquez, an RTD spokeswoman. “We are working with authorities.”

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the incident. The driver volunteered and submitted to a blood draw to rule out impairments, police said.

The bus driver’s name was not released. The victim will be identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office and his identity released after family is notified of the death.

The incident is being investigated by the Aurora Police Traffic Section.

 

