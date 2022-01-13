News
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game gets rescheduled date
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team announced Wednesday it will play Oregon on Jan. 25 in a game that has been postponed twice due to COVID-19.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network, KOA 850 and 94.1 FM.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 but was pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols within CU’s program. It was then set for Jan. 3 but COVID-19 issues within the Ducks’ program forced it to move again.
The game will precede a northwest trip that includes Washington (Jan. 27) and Washington State (Jan. 30).
News
St. Charles County a congressional redistricting battleground for Missouri lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in Missouri has brought with it an increase in hospitalizations. The latest data from state health officials shows a 52.98% increase in hospital stays compared to this time a month ago.
As of Jan. 9, Missouri is reporting 3,310 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,101. The rolling average on Dec. 9, 2021, was 2,027. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 22% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
News
Rocky Mountain National Park to require reservations again this summer
The temporary timed-entry permit reservation system implemented at Rocky Mountain National Park last year to reduce crowding and congestion will be back again this year, park officials announced Wednesday, but they are making more permits available per two-hour entry window than last year.
The number of reservations last year was based on 75% to 85% of the park’s parking lot capacity. This year, that number will be 90%, according to a news release.
Timed reservation entry permits will be required from May 27 (the Friday before Memorial Day) through Oct. 10. Permits for May 27 through the end of June will go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 2. Permits for July will go on sale June 1, and so on (that is, July 1 for August permits, Aug. 1 for September permits and Sept. 1 for October).
Reservations can be made through recreation.gov.
Like last year, park officials are calling it a temporary pilot program while they continue the process of developing what they call “long-range visitor access strategies.” Park officials say those are necessary to counter “increased negative impacts to visitor and staff safety, resource protection, visitor experience and operational capacity” caused by crowding in the nation’s third-busiest national park. Informational meetings were held last year, followed by a public comment period.
This year’s reservation system will look a lot like last year’s, with two kinds of reservations available. Entry reservations for the Bear Lake corridor (and the rest of the park) will be required from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations for the rest of the park (excluding access to the Bear Lake corridor) will be required from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each permit is for entry anytime during a designated two-hour window.
Some permits will be held back and be made available for purchase at 5 p.m. the day before. Initially, that number will be 30%, according to the release.
News
Man involved in fatal north St. Louis crash on run after leaving scene
ST. LOUIS – A man involved in a fatal crash in north St. Louis ran away from the scene Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call for an accident with injuries just before 10:15 a.m. at West Florissant and Riverview. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it is unknown at this time if the man who fled on foot was a driver or a passenger involved in the crash.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
