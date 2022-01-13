News
Democrats switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on the eve of President Joe Biden’s visit to meet privately with Senate Democrats about the path forward. It still leaves the Democrats in need of a way to force a vote on the legislation, now blocked by a Republican filibuster.
“We will finally have an opportunity to debate voting rights legislation — something that Republicans have thus far denied,” Schumer wrote in the memo to his Democratic colleagues, which described a workaround to avoid a Republican filibuster that for months has blocked formal debate over the legislation on the Senate floor. “Senators can finally make clear to the American people where they stand on protecting our democracy and preserving the right of every eligible American to cast a ballot.”
The strategy does little to resolve the central problem Democrats face — they lack Republican support to pass the elections legislation on a bipartisan basis, but also don’t have support from all 50 Democrats for changing the Senate rules to allow passage on their own. But the latest tactic could create an off-ramp from their initial approach, which was to force a vote by Monday on Senate filibuster changes as a way to pressure Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to go along.
By setting up a debate, Schumer will achieve the Democrats’ goal of shining a spotlight that spurs senators to say where they stand. The floor debate could stretch for days and carry echoes of civil rights battles a generation ago that led to some of the most famous filibusters in Senate history.
“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday. He called the push an “uphill fight.”
Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But after an initial flurry of activity, the Democrats’ efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, leading to their calls for a rule change.
Recently they have tried to breathe new life into the effort. Biden gave a fiery speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, where he told senators they would each be “judged by history” if they failed to act. He is to meet with Democratic senators at the Capitol on Thursday in a bid to jolt the effort forward.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave a scathing rebuttal to Biden’s speech Wednesday, objecting to his comparison of opponents of the voting legislation to racist historical figures, including George Wallace, the segregationist Alabama governor who ran for the presidency, and Jefferson Davis, who was the president of the Confederacy.
“You could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than what we’ve just seen: a president abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery,” McConnell, R-Ky., said from the Senate floor. “A president shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the framers built the Senate to check his power. “
Asked Wednesday for a response to McConnell’s comments, Biden turned, removed his black mask and said: “I like Mitch McConnell. He’s a friend.” That response came during Biden’s trip to the Capitol to pay his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last month and was lying in state in the Rotunda.
Republicans are nearly unanimous in opposing the voting legislation, viewing it as federal overreach that would infringe on states’ abilities to conduct their own elections. And they’ve pointed out that Democrats opposed changes to the filibuster that Trump sought when he was president.
For Democrats and Biden, the legislation is a political imperative. Failure to pass it would break a major campaign promise to Black voters, who helped hand Democrats control of the White House and Congress, and would come just before midterm elections when slim Democratic majorities will be on the line. It would also be the second major setback for Biden’s agenda in a month, after Manchin halted work on the president’s $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives shortly before Christmas.
The current package of voting and ethics legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Many civil rights activists think Biden’s push on voting rights is too-little-too-late in aggressively going after GOP-backed changes in state voting laws, which they view as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters. Some boycotted Biden’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The New Georgia Project, a group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, was among those that called on Biden to skip the speech.
“We’ve heard rhetoric like this before,” the group said in a statement. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.”
Schumer had set the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, on Jan. 17, as a deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the filibuster rules. It’s unclear if the planned vote on rule changes will still happen.
Manchin, who played a major role writing Democrats’ voting legislation, threw cold water on the hopes Tuesday, saying any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in — even though there aren’t any Republican senators willing to sign on.
That befuddled South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House and a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Clyburn questioned the wisdom of reflexively seeking bipartisanship, noting that the right to vote was granted to newly freed slaves on a party-line vote.
“He seems to be supporting a filibuster of his own bill,” Clyburn said of Manchin. “That, to us, is very disconcerting.”
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed.
Australian Open 2022 – Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds
The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam event of the tennis season each year, as players have the chance to make their mark at the beginning of the 11-month tennis season.
Ahead of the Australian Open 2022, there are multiple contenders to come away with the title, and some juicy storylines going into the fortnight down under. Rust is also a key component to this tournament each year, as top players haven’t had much time on court in a competitive setting between the offseason and Australian Open.
By the end of this guide to Australian Open 2022 betting, you’ll find out everything you need to know about wagering on the first major of this season and which the best sports betting sites in Colorado are to bet on the season’s first Grand Slam.
We’ll break down the men’s and women’s tournaments, giving you insight into who and what decides the outcome of Australian Open 2022. The only thing you’ll need to worry about is finding the caffeine to stay up late enough to watch the matches.
Kindly note that all information in this preview, including whether or not the event will take place, is subject to change due to Covid-19.
Best Colorado Sportsbooks to Bet on Australian Open 2022
With the Australian Open being one of the marquee events in tennis each year, it’s no surprise there are a large number of sportsbooks with which you can bet on the tournament. Here, we’ve compiled a list of the best Australian Open 2022 sportsbooks.
These sites should meet the needs of virtually every bettor looking to test their tennis knowledge from down under.
The Men’s Australian Open 2022 Betting
The Australian Open 2022 men’s draw has a favorite betting pick that isn’t Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer (more on Djokovic later). Instead, it’s Daniil Medvedev with the top betting odds to win the tournament, as he enters the event at somewhere in the neighborhood of +140 odds to claim his second straight major after winning the US Open. Medvedev’s defensive tennis is tough for anyone to breach, and he’ll work to build off of his first major triumph at the 2020 US Open.
A concern for Medvedev, perhaps, will be his response to the Australian heat. Medvedev made the Australian Open final last year, but could not compete with Djokovic once he got there. His frequent cramping is always something that could derail a brilliant campaign, but the Russian will be the favored betting pick in every match he plays heading into the final, should he get there.
Also on the short list of betting picks is Alexander Zverev, who is still looking for his first major championship. Zverev seems to have cut down on his double faults, and his first serve is close to servebot quality while he possesses more movement than players like Isner and Opelka. Coming into the tournament in third place in Australian Open 2022 outright betting odds, Zverev may just be the player to get the job done.
How Nadal performs will also be a focus in the Australian Open as he enters the campaign at around +900 betting odds. Nadal had a good week of tune-up action in Melbourne during the lead up to the Australian Open 2022. The question for Nadal is if he has enough in the gas tank to get through some of the younger players, as he failed to do last year when getting tripped up by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Still, Nadal is always a great betting pick.
As far as players who can create upsets and make a deep run in this tournament, Ugo Humbert is a player worth watching. Humbert beat Medvedev during this year’s ATP Cup and gave Nick Kyrgios all he could handle in last year’s Australian Open. For that matter, Kyrgios’ rabid fan base during matches in Melbourne could give him the lift he needs to take down some big names as the tournament rolls on.
No matter what your betting strategy is for this Grand Slam, you should know that tennis is not exactly suited for parlay betting.
Previous Men’s Australian Open Winners
No player in the history of tennis has won as many Australian Open titles as Novak Djokovic. The current World No. 1 has won this tournament nine times, including the last three dating back to 2019. Djokovic has won nearly half of his 20 Grand Slam tournaments in Melbourne, dominating that tournament the way that Nadal has dominated the French Open and Roger Federer has dominated Wimbledon.
However, due to COVID-19 issues, Djokovic nearly wasn’t allowed into the country to compete. Djokovic is unvaccinated and was quarantined upon arrival in Australia. He’s since been released from detention and had to appeal to keep his work visa. He’ll be allowed to compete, though certainly not without controversy.
Speaking of Federer, he ranks second all-time with six Australian Open titles during the Open Era. Federer is the only other player with five or more Australian Open titles in the Open Era, combining with Djokovic for 15 titles at this tournament since 2004. While this isn’t Federer’s best event, he’s proven he can win on hard courts in addition to his typical domination of the grass court season.
The Women’s Australian Open 2022 Betting
The favorite betting pick to win the 2022 Australian Open on the women’s side is Ash Barty. Barty is the world’s number one in women’s tennis, and is coming off her first major championship last year when she won the Wimbledon crown. For Barty to win the Australian Open title, she’ll not only have to beat the tournament field, but also the pressure placed upon her by playing with high expectations in her home country.
Barty is Australian and gunning for her first Australian Open final this year. Her previous best at this event was a run to the semifinals in 2020, but Australian fans are expecting more from her this time around. She enters Australian Open 2022 at around +350 to claim the title and is a threat to win every match she plays.
Right behind Barty on the list of Australian Open betting picks is Naomi Osaka, who is around +500 betting odds to earn the first major of the year in women’s tennis. Osaka had to pull out of a tune-up event prior to the tournament due to an injury concern, but she’s expected to be good to go for the Australian fortnight. Osaka has won two of the last three Australian Opens, and to get her at a plus price with that in mind could turn out to be a bargain.
Aryna Sabalenka is one of the better value picks on the board ahead on the women’s side of the Australian Open. Sabalenka is one of the biggest hitters on tour and has been getting deeper and deeper in major tournaments. This year’s Australian Open could finally be the major where she breaks through.
In women’s tennis, it often pays to look at longshots to win majors, as there’s more variance in general than there is in the men’s game. Longshot picks like Ons Jabeur, Sofia Kenin and Leylah Fernandez have all proven they can win matches in major tournaments. If they can get to the second week of the tournament, they suddenly become great value picks at their pre-tournament prices.
And if you’re thinking about getting your money in from the comforts of your home, then it may pay off to read a bit about the best betting apps in Colorado first.
Previous Women’s Australian Open Winners
Serena Williams is the greatest winner in the history of the Australian Open on the women’s side. She’s won seven Australian Open titles, three more than anyone else during the Open Era. Amazingly, she won the 2017 event while she was eight weeks pregnant, dominating in a way no one on the men’s side could replicate.
Australian competitor Margaret Court has won more Australian Open titles all-time, though the majority of them came before the Open Era. Court has 11 total titles, but seven of those 11 titles came before the Open Era, during a time where the best players in tennis weren’t as densely populated in these types of tournaments.
Monica Seles and Steffi Graf also deserve some credit as two of the all-time great winners in the history of this event. They both have four Open Era titles and both have won three consecutive titles at some point in their careers. Seles and Graf won eight of the 10 Australian Open championships from 1988 to 1997, in one of the great all-time runs by two players in this sport.
Australian Open 2022 Doubles
The Australian Open has a doubles competition to go along with the men’s and women’s singles competitions. These events don’t get quite the same level of attention as the singles draws, but that could open the door for additional betting picks. There are three doubles competitions at the Australian Open 2022: men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
Ivan Dodig and Filip Polášek won last year’s men’s doubles title, but the favorites to win the event this year might be from France. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut won the ATP Finals doubles competition at the end of last season and have proven they’re elite competitors. They should be a factored betting pick in this event as long as the draw isn’t too arduous for them.
On the women’s side, the pairing of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the 2020 Australian Open doubles crown. Mertens should be a factor in this year’s women’s doubles tournament again, this time with partner Hsieh Su-wei. They’re the top women’s doubles team in the world and will look to prove it here. We’d say they’d be our pick to win in Melbourne.
Mixed doubles isn’t an event that takes priority for the competitors, whether at the Australian Open or elsewhere. The teams are somewhat thrown together just before the tournament without much fanfare. But it’s still one of the more fun ways to watch tennis during major events.
Australian Open 2022 Prize Money
One of the great things about tennis is that the men and women get equal prize money at major tournaments like the Australian Open. At Australian Open 2022, the men’s and women’s champions can make more than $4 million each in Australian dollars.
Here’s a look at the prize money that the top players in each draw are set to make in Melbourne.
Men’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: $4.4 million
- Runner-up: $2.2 million
- Third: $1.1 million
- Fourth: $1.1 million
- Fifth: $600,000
Women’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: $4.4 million
- Runner-up: $2.2 million
- Third: $1.1 million
- Fourth: $1.1 million
- Fifth: $600,000
Australian Open 2022 ATP Points
Success at the Australian Open can pay off in a big way from a ranking points perspective. The winners of the men’s and women’s Australian Open can earn 2,000 ranking points, with players eliminated in earlier rounds receiving significantly less than that.
Here’s a look at the ranking points that the top finishers at the Australian Open are set to receive this year.
Men’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: 2,000 Points
- Runner-up: 1,200 Points
- Third: 720 Points
- Fourth: 720 Points
- Fifth: 360 Points
Women’s Australian Open 2022
- Winner: 2,000 Points
- Runner-up: 1,300 Points
- Third: 780 Points
- Fourth: 780 Points
- Fifth: 430 Points
Australian Open 2022 Trophies
The trophies awarded to the winners of the Australian Open are some of the most sought after in all of tennis. The winners of the men’s and women’s draws each get an iconic trophy to celebrate their accomplishments. Runners-up in both tournaments also get a trophy to commemorate their performance in getting to the Australian Open final.
Winners of the men’s Australian Open receive the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. This trophy has been awarded since 1934 and has been held by some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. It’s been the centerpiece of some memorable celebrations, such as Rafael Nadal biting the handle while being photographed with the trophy after one of his triumphs in Melbourne.
The women’s champion at the Australian Open receives the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. This trophy comes with two golden tennis racquets placed across one another at the top of the trophy and on the base of the trophy. The Akhurst Cup is the taller of the two trophies.
Runners-up receive a plate-shaped trophy to commemorate their run to the Australian Open final. While this is the type of trophy players don’t necessarily want to win, as they’d rather win the final, it does serve to memorialize two great weeks of tennis from the players who have earned it.
Australian Open 2022 Schedule
The Australian Open schedule consists of a qualifying tournament, which starts on the 10th of January 10 and lasts until January 14. These qualifying matches determine who’ll occupy the final spots in the tournament. While these players aren’t likely to win the tournament, qualifiers have a history of putting plenty of scare into top players.
After the Australian Open qualifying tournament, the main draw of the event is set to last from January 17 to January 30. There are two weeks of action at the tournament, with each player taking the court approximately every other day until the late rounds of the tournament.
The extra day off between matches compared to smaller tournaments is a huge deal, especially in the men’s draw. With the men’s draw consisting of best-of-five set matches, the added rest time can help players recover after potentially grueling matches the round prior.
Australian Open 2022 Venues
Melbourne Park is the home of a massive amount of tennis courts on which the Australian Open is played. The show courts for this tournament are Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena.
Rod Laver Arena is the main court where the highest profile matches take place. This court is typically the home of matches from top players like Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty. Margaret Court Arena is the second biggest venue at the Australian Open, and is the home of several big matches as well.
The most interesting of the Australian Open 2022 venues is John Cain Arena. This venue is perhaps the rowdiest of the Australian Open venues, with Australian fans flocking here to back Australian players in a more intimate setting than that of Laver or Court Arenas.
Australian Open 2022 COVID-19 Update
Before the Australian Open, the ATP Sydney event served as the final opportunity to tune up for the year’s first major. It’s an ATP 250 level event, meaning that it’s the lowest level of tour event, with winners getting 250 ranking points. However, that doesn’t mean there’s no value to that tournament.
Players looking to find some form going into the Australian Open used events like Sydney to get on track. With so few events on the tour schedule prior to Melbourne, the Sydney event allowed players who aren’t among the favorites to pick up some wins and hit the ball as well as possible before the first serve at the Australian Open.
Brief History of the ATP Sydney Tennis Tournament
The ATP Sydney event is one that dates all the way back to the late 1800s. Recent editions of the tournament have seen some top-tier players make deep runs, including Daniil Medvedev, Alex De Minaur and Juan Martin Del Potro.
It’s worth noting the 2020 and 2021 seasons did not include the ATP Sydney tournament on its schedule. The introduction of the ATP Cup combined with the COVID-19 pandemic caused a two-year hiatus from this event, though the 2022 season saw the tournament return to the calendar.
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot.
The panel is seeking first-hand details from members of Congress on then-President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a statement Wednesday refusing to cooperate with the House committee. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”
He told Fox News Channel on Thursday that he had nothing to add beyond his media interviews after the riot. He claimed some committee members want “to deny me ever the chance to be speaker,” if Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot. The request also seeks information about McCarthy’s communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack.
In his letter, Thompson said the panel “must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election. For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”
It remains unclear whether the panel will be able to gain testimony from McCarthy or any other congressional allies of Trump. While the committee has considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, that would be an extraordinary move and could run up against legal and political challenges.
The panel is seeking a window into Trump’s state of mind from an ally who has acknowledged repeated interactions with the then-president. The committee also wants to question McCarthy about communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.
The committee acknowledged the sensitive and unusual nature of its request as it proposed a meeting with McCarthy on either Feb. 3 or 4. “The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members,” Thompson wrote. “At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate fully the facts and circumstances of these events.”
Democrats have been seeking more information about McCarthy’s communications with Trump since the former president’s second impeachment trial last year. At one point in the trial, Democrats said they would try and call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., as a witness because she had described a potentially pivotal call between the two men after hearing an account from McCarthy.
Herrera Beutler’s statement said McCarthy told her he had asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and had said the violent mob was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members, as Trump initially claimed.
She said in the statement, “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
In the end, Democrats read a statement from Herrera Beutler into the record. Trump, who had just left office, was acquitted by the Senate.
McCarthy had initially criticized Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, saying he “bears responsibility” for the deadly Jan. 6 attack, which remains the most serious domestic assault on the building in its history.
“The saddest day I have ever had” in Congress, McCarthy said the night of the attack, even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject election results.
The latest request from the panel also puts McCarthy face-to-face with its vice-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, whom he dumped from the No. 3 House leadership position last summer as her very public criticism of Trump’s lies about his 2020 election loss reverberated through the Republican Party.
The GOP leader had counseled Cheney to stay on message, but as she continued to warn the party off Trump’s falsehoods, McCarthy groomed a newly transformed Trump acolyte, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as her replacement.
McCarthy is the third member of Congress the committee has reached out to for voluntary information. In the past few weeks, GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry were also contacted by the panel but have denied the requests to sit down with lawmakers or provide documents.
The panel, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed almost 350 people and issued public subpoenas to around 50 people and organizations as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.
On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to the panel virtually, according to a person familiar with the interview who requested anonymity to discuss it. The committee subpoenaed McEnany in November.
The committee says the extraordinary trove of material it has collected — 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump — is fleshing out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which played out on live television.
Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview last month that about 90% of the witnesses subpoenaed by the committee have cooperated despite the defiance of high-profile Trump allies like Meadows and Steve Bannon. Lawmakers said they have been effective at gathering information from other sources in part because they share a unity of purpose rarely seen in a congressional investigation.
U.S. jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards.
U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
The weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, have risen in four of the last five weeks, a period that runs in tandem with the spread of the omicron variant. Yet the jobs market has bounced back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and they dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.
“The rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases,” said economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics. “Claims may remain elevated in the near term, but we expect initial claims will gravitate back to the 200k level once the omicron wave passes. Encouragingly, there are indications that cases from the omicron variant are peaking.”
Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 1.
Companies are holding onto workers at a time when it’s difficult to find replacements. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total in records going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November — a sign that they are confident enough to look something better.
The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID-19 hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed millions of jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Last year, employers added a record 6.4 million jobs — but that still was not enough to make up for the unprecedented 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020. And hiring slowed in November and December last year as employers struggled to fill job openings.
Still, the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.
