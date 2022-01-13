News
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
By BRIAN SLODYSKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on the eve of President Joe Biden’s visit to meet privately with Senate Democrats about the path forward. It still leaves the Democrats in need of a way to force a vote on the legislation, now blocked by a Republican filibuster.
“We will finally have an opportunity to debate voting rights legislation — something that Republicans have thus far denied,” Schumer wrote in the memo to his Democratic colleagues, which described a workaround to avoid a Republican filibuster that for months has blocked formal debate over the legislation on the Senate floor. “Senators can finally make clear to the American people where they stand on protecting our democracy and preserving the right of every eligible American to cast a ballot.”
The strategy does little to resolve the central problem Democrats face — they lack Republican support to pass the elections legislation on a bipartisan basis, but also don’t have support from all 50 Democrats for changing the Senate rules to allow passage on their own. But the latest tactic could create an off-ramp from their initial approach, which was to force a vote by Monday on Senate filibuster changes as a way to pressure Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona to go along.
By setting up a debate, Schumer will achieve the Democrats’ goal of shining a spotlight that spurs senators to say where they stand. The floor debate could stretch for days and carry echoes of civil rights battles a generation ago that led to some of the most famous filibusters in Senate history.
“I wouldn’t want to delude anybody into thinking this is easy,” Schumer told reporters Wednesday. He called the push an “uphill fight.”
Democrats have vowed to counteract a wave of new state laws, inspired by Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election, that have made it harder to vote. But after an initial flurry of activity, the Democrats’ efforts have stalled in the narrowly divided Senate, where they lack the 60 votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, leading to their calls for a rule change.
Recently they have tried to breathe new life into the effort. Biden gave a fiery speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, where he told senators they would each be “judged by history” if they failed to act. He is to meet with Democratic senators at the Capitol on Thursday in a bid to jolt the effort forward.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell gave a scathing rebuttal to Biden’s speech Wednesday, objecting to his comparison of opponents of the voting legislation to racist historical figures, including George Wallace, the segregationist Alabama governor who ran for the presidency, and Jefferson Davis, who was the president of the Confederacy.
“You could not invent a better advertisement for the legislative filibuster than what we’ve just seen: a president abandoning rational persuasion for pure demagoguery,” McConnell, R-Ky., said from the Senate floor. “A president shouting that 52 senators and millions of Americans are racist unless he gets whatever he wants is proving exactly why the framers built the Senate to check his power. “
Asked Wednesday for a response to McConnell’s comments, Biden turned, removed his black mask and said: “I like Mitch McConnell. He’s a friend.” That response came during Biden’s trip to the Capitol to pay his respects to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last month and was lying in state in the Rotunda.
Republicans are nearly unanimous in opposing the voting legislation, viewing it as federal overreach that would infringe on states’ abilities to conduct their own elections. And they’ve pointed out that Democrats opposed changes to the filibuster that Trump sought when he was president.
For Democrats and Biden, the legislation is a political imperative. Failure to pass it would break a major campaign promise to Black voters, who helped hand Democrats control of the White House and Congress, and would come just before midterm elections when slim Democratic majorities will be on the line. It would also be the second major setback for Biden’s agenda in a month, after Manchin halted work on the president’s $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives shortly before Christmas.
The current package of voting and ethics legislation would usher in the biggest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, striking down hurdles to voting enacted in the name of election security, reducing the influence of big money in politics and limiting partisan influence over the drawing of congressional districts. The package would create national election standards that would trump the state-level GOP laws. It would also restore the ability of the Justice Department to police election laws in states with a history of discrimination.
Many civil rights activists think Biden’s push on voting rights is too-little-too-late in aggressively going after GOP-backed changes in state voting laws, which they view as a subtler form of ballot restrictions like literacy tests and poll taxes once used to disenfranchise Black voters. Some boycotted Biden’s speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.
The New Georgia Project, a group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, was among those that called on Biden to skip the speech.
“We’ve heard rhetoric like this before,” the group said in a statement. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.”
Schumer had set the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, on Jan. 17, as a deadline to either pass the voting legislation or consider revising the filibuster rules. It’s unclear if the planned vote on rule changes will still happen.
Manchin, who played a major role writing Democrats’ voting legislation, threw cold water on the hopes Tuesday, saying any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in — even though there aren’t any Republican senators willing to sign on.
That befuddled South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 Democrat in the House and a senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Clyburn questioned the wisdom of reflexively seeking bipartisanship, noting that the right to vote was granted to newly freed slaves on a party-line vote.
“He seems to be supporting a filibuster of his own bill,” Clyburn said of Manchin. “That, to us, is very disconcerting.”
___
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed.
News
GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
McCarthy issued a statement saying he would refuse to cooperate. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member panel regarding his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot. The request also seeks information about McCarthy’s communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack.
“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election,” Thompson said in the letter. “For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”
Without his cooperation, it remains unclear whether the panel will be able to gain testimony from McCarthy or any other congressional allies of Trump. While the committee has considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, that would be an extraordinary move and could run up against legal and political challenges.
Lawmakers are seeking a window into Trump’s state of mind from an ally who has acknowledged repeated interactions with the then-president. The committee also wants to question McCarthy about communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.
The committee acknowledged the sensitive and unusual nature of its request as it proposed a meeting with McCarthy on either Feb. 3 or 4. “The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members,” Thompson wrote. “At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate fully the facts and circumstances of these events.
Democrats have been seeking more information about McCarthy’s communications with Trump since the former president’s second impeachment trial last year. At one point in the trial, Democrats said they would try and call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., as a witness because she had described a potentially pivotal call between the two men after hearing an account from McCarthy.
Herrera Beutler’s statement said McCarthy told her he had asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and had said the violent mob was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members.
She said in the statement, “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
In the end, Democrats read a statement from Herrera Beutler into the record. Trump, who had just left office, was acquitted by the Senate.
McCarthy had initially criticized Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, saying he “bears responsibility” for the deadly Jan. 6 attack, which remains the most serious domestic assault on the building in its history.
“The saddest day I have ever had” in Congress, McCarthy said the night of the attack, even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject election results.
The latest request from the panel also puts McCarthy face-to-face with its vice-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, whom he dumped from the No. 3 House leadership position last summer as her very public criticism of Trump’s lies about his 2020 election loss reverberated through the Republican Party.
The GOP leader had counseled Cheney to stay on message, but as she continued to warn the party off Trump’s falsehoods, McCarthy groomed a newly transformed Trump acolyte, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as her replacement.
McCarthy is the third member of Congress the committee has reached out to for voluntary information. In the past few weeks, GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry were also contacted by the panel but have denied the requests to sit down with lawmakers or provide documents.
The panel, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed almost 350 people and issued public subpoenas to around 50 people and organizations as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.
On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to the panel virtually, according to a person familiar with the interview who requested anonymity to discuss it. The committee subpoenaed McEnany in November.
The committee says the extraordinary trove of material it has collected — 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump — is fleshing out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which played out on live television.
Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview last month that about 90% of the witnesses subpoenaed by the committee have cooperated despite the defiance of high-profile Trump allies like Meadows and Steve Bannon. Lawmakers said they have been effective at gathering information from other sources in part because they share a unity of purpose rarely seen in a congressional investigation.
___
Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
News
No. 10 Michigan State avoids Minnesota upset bid with last-second shot
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joey Hauser made a low-post shot with a tenth of a second left, lifting No. 10 Michigan State to a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night for a ninth straight win.
The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) had the ball with 18.1 seconds left, and A.J. Hoggard drove into the lane in the final seconds to set up the much-maligned Hauser for the final basket.
“I was happy for Joey, and the players were happy for Joey,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I appreciate all the fans that chanted his name.”
Michigan State freshman Max Christie had 16 points, Gabe Brown scored 13 points and Tyson Walker added 10 points.
The Gophers (10-4, 1-4) were very competitive throughout the game and had opportunities to pull off the upset.
Minnesota’s chances to win were hurt when Eric Curry injured his left ankle with a minute left, putting him on the bench with 19 points.
“EC got the ankle pretty good,” coach Ben Johnson said. “I don’t know the extent of it.
“If Eric can go, Eric’s going to go. He’s a grown man. He’s kind of the leader of our team and he did a great job of showing that.”
Eylijah Stephens scored 18 points, Payton Willis had 15 and Jamison Battle added 13 points for the Gophers. Stephens made four free throws late, putting the teams in a 69-all tie.
The Spartans started strong but couldn’t sustain success against a scrappy team.
The Spartans led 27-17 late in the first half, but they got sloppy and Minnesota took advantage to cut its deficit to three at halftime.
The Gophers scored seven straight points, five off turnovers, to take a 52-51 lead midway through the second half. Michigan State went ahead by six points a couple times but could not put Minnesota away.
“I don’t think I’ve been in a game where you shoot 52% from field and 43% from the 3 and almost 85% from the line and could’ve lost,” Izzo said.
In the conference opener for both teams last month, Michigan State beat Minnesota 75-67 in Minneapolis.
“They were introduced to Big Ten basketball,” Johnson said. “That was the first game like, ‘Welcome to the show.’ I didn’t feel like we responded well.
“We’ve slowly figured out how to play in this league to give yourself a chance with physicality and mental toughness. We’re in a growing process with a lot of guys who have never been here. That’s the fun part of this group because you can see it develop.”
PIVOTAL PLAY
Minnesota guard Luke Loewe was called for a flagrant foul for tripping Brown when Michigan State was leading 42-40 with 15:18 left. Brown made two free throws and Walker had a layup, making it a four-point swing.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: Johnson was disappointed his team didn’t win, but was proud of how hard and well his team played against a top-10 opponent on the road.
“If you play like that with that type of intensity, aggressiveness and connectivity we’re going to have a fun second half,” Johnson said.
Michigan State: Izzo’s team has taken care of a relatively easy schedule, beating the Gophers twice, Penn State, Northwestern and Nebraska.
“I know what’s coming up,” Izzo said. “I know we’ve got to get better.”
FACE IN THE CROWD
Hall of Famer Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, had courtside seats across from Michigan State’s bench and was with the Spartans in the locker room after the game.
“He had to remind me that we’re 14-2,” Izzo said.
Williams retired last April after winning more than 900 games and three national titles at North Carolina and Kansas. He watched the ninth-ranked Jayhawks beat No. 15 Iowa State 62-61 on Tuesday night.
“He called me a couple weeks ago and said he wanted to go to six or seven places,” Izzo said.
LETDOWN
Michigan State’s previous game against rival Michigan last Saturday was postponed because the Wolverines had fewer than seven scholarship players, who cleared COVID-19 protocols to play. That might have led to the Spartans lacking energy at times against Minnesota.
“We’re coming off a disappointing no-play, and it’s no excuse,” Izzo said.
News
St. Louis pop-up testing site slammed for bad practices, false tests
ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Attorney General and the Better Business Bureau are looking into complaints against a pop-up COVID testing company.
The company is called the Center for Covid Control, which has more than 275 locations across the country, including five sites in St. Louis.
On its website, the company advertises free rapid COVID testing, and you will receive your results by the end of the day.
When FOX 2 News crews walked up to the site, no one was running the tent located in the corner of a parking lot on McPherson, and there was equipment and other items left on the ground.
“It’s in a parking lot, there’s minimal signage, but someone told me that it was free, so I didn’t take the time to do my homework before I go into the site,” Liz Gerard said.
Gerard is one of the many who came to the Center for Covid Control site to get tested. She said she had to give personal information like a photo of her driver’s license and her insurance information, but never got her results.
“They asked for my driver’s license number along with quite a bit of personal data, which I thought was a bit excessive but, at the moment, I was desperate and sick, so I just went along with it,” Gerard said.
Kristen Rupel, her sister, and her co-worker, all got tested there last week. They say the staff was not in full protective equipment, everyone in line was not social distancing, and they got their results just minutes after they were tested.
“I’m just really upset and devastated because I told so many people that it was a good resource to get the Covid test,” Rupel said.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) tells FOX 2 the Center for COVID Control is based out of Chicago and has been listed on their website for about a year. The company currently has an “F” rating on BBB’s website.
