Denver weather: Warmest day of the week before a cool down
Denver is likely to see a few flakes come Friday but first, a very warm winter day on Thursday.
Mostly sunny and slightly warmer today. Increasing clouds by evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IPHoQnTAMy
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 13, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will near a record high on Thursday as forecasters predict the high will rise to 62 degrees. Denver’s daily record for the day is 69 degrees. Thursday should be mostly clear, with a low of 30 degrees.
Friday brings a 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. with increasing clouds. The high should reach 41 degrees, but stiff winds, gusting as high as 21 mph, should make it feel even cooler. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, but overnight temperature will drop into the teens.
The upcoming days look clear, with weekend highs in the 40s and 50s returning early next week.
The Chicago Bears interviewed Glenn Cook for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Next up is Glenn Cook, who interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the Bears announced.
Age: 37
Title: Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel
Experience: Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, starting as the assistant director of pro scouting before he was promoted in 2020 under general manager Andrew Berry. He previously served as a pro scout with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15 and as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011-12.
You should know: Cook was a linebacker at the University of Miami from 2004-08, totaling 185 tackles, 23½ tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback pressures and two fumble-recovery touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater to be a graduate assistant.
Chicago connection: After Cook finished his football playing career, the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 46th round in 2009. The former pitcher and center fielder played on the Cubs rookie league team that season.
What’s been said: “He is a guy who has done pro, he has done college, has a really good understanding of research, his learning contracts — I just think he has a broad skill set,” Berry said in a 2020 release when he promoted Cook. “He is a talented evaluator and he has got really great people skills. I think he will work well, not only managing our scouts, but also our scouting research function, which is really a hybrid area between traditional evaluation and research and strategy, and I think that is really important for the person that is going to run day-to-day personnel within the organization.”
“Rosenberg’s Bagels might not exist in Colorado next year,” owner says as COVID hits employees
Joshua Pollack is being pushed to the brink.
The Denver restaurateur, who started Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen in 2012 and grew it to four Front Range locations specializing in New York City-style bagels, is closed this week at two spots because of a COVID outbreak amongst his employees.
He has COVID, too, as does his wife and two kids.
And his Boulder location can only do takeout because the windstorm that propelled the destructive Marshall Fire knocked out the power for two weeks.
“Rosenberg’s Bagels might not exist in Colorado next year,” Pollack said. “That’s where we’re at.”
The local deli, which mimics NYC water to create the sort of bagel Pollack grew up with near The Big Apple, temporarily closed its Five Points restaurant at 11 a.m. Saturday, around the end of its morning rush. And its Stanley Marketplace location in Aurora closed abruptly on Sunday an hour before service ended at 3 p.m. Three to five employees at each location tested positive for COVID in the middle of their shifts.
Pollack, a 38-year-old University of Colorado grad, said he hopes to reopen the two stores on Friday if enough workers test negative. He said he needs around 11 to open.
But the cost of business is weighing on him, he said.
Rosenberg’s Boulder location, which opened last May, closed at the end of December after the wind storm blew the store’s power out and fried its equipment, Pollack said. He reopened the store on Tuesday for takeout and delivery only, which he said he may have to do at the other two locations in order to reopen with a smaller staff.
Pollack said he’s losing $40,000 a week in sales at each closed location. Rosenberg’s Kosher, Pollack’s kosher deli that opened in 2018 after merging with The Bagel Store, remains open on Fridays and Sundays.
And even though he said his stores are seeing some of their highest sales in the history of the business, profits are evaporating because of costs such as sick leave, at-home COVID tests and rising supply costs.
Last year, Pollack said the chain lost $100,000 overall.
Pollack said Rosenberg’s has 130 employees, who are all vaccinated and required to wear masks in the bagel shops.
“That’s 130 employees that I’m going to have to pay 48 hours of sick time to this year, and that’s over $130,000 that I just have to pull out of thin air,” Pollack said. “And I still have to pay my taxes 100 percent to the state – and we get nothing.”
“I’m a big Jared Polis fan, but with him trying to solve this problem by allowing paid sick leave to happen, he shouldn’t be taxing the businesses to do so,” Pollack said, referring to the Healthy Families and Workplaces Act that Gov. Jared Polis signed in 2020, requiring smaller employers to also allow workers to accrue paid leave at a rate of one hour per 30 hours worked for up to 48 hours or six days per year.
Pollack said he’s dismayed at the lack of support from the local government.
“We don’t have free tests, which I’ve tried to order seven times through the free-testing program, but they’ve never come,” he said. “I’ve paid thousands of dollars for my own at-home tests to test my employees; I have to pay for them to stay at home sick, and I have to pay all my bills and rent when I can’t operate my stores and recoup any income. We have to deal with insanely high prices and costs, and it’s got us up against the wall and really thinking about whether we want to do this. We’re having those hard talks.”
Pollack faced another flare-up in 2016 when there was an arson at his Five Points store and he was forced to close for five months. “That was just a drop in the bucket compared to this,” he said.
Pollack said he needs more government aid.
“The only thing that’s going to help at this point is money,” he said. “Plus access to testing that’s accurate and fast is paramount, which has been talked about for the last six to eight months and it’s still not happening.”
For now, Pollack said he’s going to keep on bageling.
“I hope bankruptcy is not on the horizon,” he added.
How to avoid I-70 ski traffic over the Martin Luther King Day weekend
Now that the mountains are finally getting good snow, the Martin Luther King holiday weekend — which runs Friday through Monday — is bound to create heavy ski traffic. We’ve got a few tips to ease your highway headaches.
The MLK weekend is generally the fifth- or sixth-busiest three-day period of the year for mountain traffic, as measured by vehicles passing through the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels on Interstate 70. Independence Day always tops the annual list, followed by the three-day Presidents Day weekend (Feb. 19-21 this year), Labor Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend. Occasionally the Thanksgiving weekend edges the MLK weekend.
Despite paltry mountain snowfall until well into December, traffic measured at the tunnels has been running ahead of last ski season. According to traffic counters there, 1,054,040 vehicles passed through the tunnels in December, an increase of nearly 6% compared to December 2020. For Christmas week (Dec. 22-28), 254,146 motorists passed through the tunnels, an increase of 2.4% over 2020.
For the Martin Luther King holiday weekend last year, the tunnels saw 169,031 vehicles last year.
Let’s face it, you’re not going to have smooth sailing getting up to ski country unless you head up well before sunrise, but you can avoid the worst of it. CDOT has added Monday Snowstang service on MLK Day to Copper Mountain, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin to complement its usual Saturday and Sunday runs priced at $25 round trip. If you drive, here are some tips from CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson:
Best times to head to the hills: Friday before noon is usually best, since people often work a half-day and then head out. Traffic is bound to be heavy Friday afternoon through early evening. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, westbound traffic picks up after 7 a.m.
Returning the Front Range: Earlier is always better, generally before 11 a.m. any day of the long weekend.
