Denver’s MLK Marade and celebration is back live on Monday
After gathering virtually last year because of the pandemic, Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is back in person on Monday and organizers expect thousands of participants in the long-running, annual event.
This year’s event, the 37th anniversary, will once again start in City Park at Denver’s Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial and the traditional marade route will flow east on East Colfax Avenue to Civic Center Park, specifically the 1400 block of Bannock Street.
Organized by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission – Metro Denver, the 2022 program, “A Day On Not A Day Off: Renewed Dedication to Humanity,” commences at 9:30 a.m. and a food bank collection, hygiene drive and clothing collection will take place at both locations, organizers said in a news release.
There will be a laying of the wreath ceremony at the MLK memorial at 10:30 a.m. and the marade is scheduled to start at 10:45 a.m. with the Civic Center segment, featuring entertainment, awards and celebration, at noon.
Organizers expect the crowd to be smaller, because of COVID-19 concerns, than in years past. Participants are expected to wear face masks. Parts of Civic Center Park remains cordoned off for rehabilitation work and the downtown event will be on Bannock Street along the Denver City and County Building. On Monday, parts of the east side of the park, along Broadway, will be open to allow for the anticipated heavy foot traffic and the Greek Theatre portion of the park will also be open to accommodate celebrants.
Former Denver Mayor Welliington Webb and former state Rep. Wilma Webb, D-Denver, will be the featured speakers. A vaccination bus and voter registration and information efforts will be part of the day. At 1 p.m. participants will help clean-up the park and Civic Center and many celebrants will embark on Dr. MLK Service Projects.
Denver’s MLK celebration is among the largest in the nation. Although the coronavirus stopped the marade last year, organizers fed hot meals to about 5,000 people over the course of a week in King’s honor and memory.
Four Coloradans named to USWNT January training camp roster
The first training camp of 2022 for the United States Women’s National Team was released Wednesday, and several familiar faces from Colorado soccer made the cut.
A total of four Coloradans made head coach Vlatko Andonovski’s 25-player roster for training camp, which runs Jan. 19-28 in Austin, Texas. Among the Centennial State standouts are Golden’s Lindsey Horan, Littleton’s Mal Pugh and Sophia Smith of Windsor. Jaelin Howell of Lone Tree, who won her second straight MAC Hermann Trophy last week and left Florida State in December as a two-time national champion, also made the roster.
Howell went No. 2 overall in the NWSL Draft and was selected by Racing Louisville. She became just the sixth player to win the MAC Hermann Trophy back-to-back, joining women’s soccer icons Mia Hamm, Christine Sinclair, Morgan Bryan (current U.S. Soccer president), Cindy Parlow Cone, and fellow USWNT teammate Catarina Macario.
This will be a big year for Howell, 22, and Smith, 21, to earn significant playing time after the program had a bronze-medal finish at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Events for 2022 include the annual SheBelieves Cup in February and the new Concacaf W Championship in July. The latter will serve as the region’s World Cup qualifying event for the expanded 32-team 2023 FIFA World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.
The January camp will consist of intense training and full-field scrimmages. When asked about the development from the top two picks from the draft, Naomi Girma and Howell, Andonovski believes the training camp will help both players.
“Both of them have some experience but nowhere near the experience they need to play top-level international games,” he said. “But this is part of the process … we need to help them incorporate into our system.”
Looted sculpture once at Denver Art Museum part of federal seizure tied to indicted art dealer Douglas Latchford
The federal government this week moved to seize 35 Cambodian and Southeast Asian antiquities connected to an indicted art dealer — including one sculpture that previously sat in the Denver Art Museum.
The items in question were sold to a private collector by Douglas Latchford, who amassed one of the world’s largest private collections of Khmer antiquities before being charged in 2019 with running a years-long scheme to sell looted relics on the international art market, federal prosecutors alleged in a civil forfeiture complaint filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Latchford died in 2020 before he could stand trial.
Latchford “sold the collection to its present owner… with false statements and fake provenance documents intended to hide the fact that the antiquities were the products of looting, and then imported the antiquities through lies on customs paperwork,” federal prosecutors alleged in the complaint.
The collector is not named in court documents, but the New York Times on Wednesday identified the individual as James H. Clark, who co-founded Netscape, one of the earliest web browsers, in 1994.
Clark spent roughly $35 million on the art collection, he told The Times, though the pieces are now worth far more. Investigators convinced him to give it all back, he said, in the hopes that it might inspire others to do the same.
“As a naïve person,” Clark told the newspaper, “I had apparently somewhat ignorantly acquired one of the nicest private collections of Cambodian antiquities.”
One of these relics includes a late 12th-century Bayon-style sandstone sculpture depicting the eight-armed Avalokiteshvara. When Latchford sold the sculpture to Clark around 2003, it was on loan at the Denver Art Museum, where Latchford’s associate — only referred to in court documents as “the Scholar” — worked as a volunteer research consultant, prosecutors said.
Latchford had told the Denver Art Museum that the piece was acquired from an individual known as the “False Collector,” according to the complaint — someone that the art dealer would use to forge the origins of items so they could be sold on the open market without suspicion of looting.
A Denver Art Museum spokesperson said in an email that the sculpture was on loan to the museum from February 2001 through December 2003.
“The museum was not a party to the acquisition or sale of this piece, and has no details about those transactions,” Kristy Bassuener, a museum spokesperson, said in the email.
As part of the sale, prosecutors allege, Latchford provided the private collector with a letter from this “False Collector,” stating that this person had acquired the sculpture from Vietnam between 1964 and 1966.
But before and after the sale of this sculpture and a second item, Latchford “strongly implied” to an individual — known in the complaint as “the Decorator” — that he himself had acquired the items at the time of their excavation from Cambodia.
“This office continues to trace and recover the many stolen cultural treasures that Douglas Latchford sold and scattered far from their home countries,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a news release announcing the forfeiture. “Through this action, the United States reaffirms its commitment to redressing the wrongs committed by Latchford and other looters who would exploit and profit from the pain and disruption of war.”
The Cambodian government in recent years has been aggressively combing the globe for cultural items that were plundered from its centuries-old historical sites during Pol Pot’s dictatorial regime in the 1970s and subsequent decades of civil war and turmoil.
Latchford, authorities believe, was one of the most egregious offenders. The “Pandora Papers” investigation in October revealed a host of museums from Denver to Great Britain to Australia still counted Latchford’s items as part of their collections, and in subsequent months there has been pressure to repatriate the looted antiquities.
The Denver Art Museum in November voluntarily relinquished four Cambodian relics connected to Latchford after federal prosecutors sought their seizure. Authorities previously said Latchford repeatedly lied to the museum about the provenance — or ownership history — of other items the art dealer sold to the museum.
Latchford had a known Colorado associate named Emma Bunker, who was affiliated with the Denver Art Museum for 40 years before her death last year, serving on the museum’s board of trustees and as a volunteer helping secure lecturers and speakers. The two wrote three books together exploring Khmer art, and enjoyed a 30-year friendship.
The New York Times reported in 2017 that she was pegged by Manhattan prosecutors as “co-conspirator No. 2” involved in a scheme — along with Latchford — to help a prominent New York gallery owner falsify documentary history of looted Cambodian relics.
Bunker was never charged with a crime and is not named in Tuesday’s civil complaint.
Pat Leonard: John Mara’s defensive stance on family indicates lost Giants won’t change at all
John Mara discouragingly met the media on the defensive Wednesday, acting like he doesn’t intend to make meaningful change in one of the NFL’s most dysfunctional organizations.
He lazily blamed the media for creating the “perception” that his family members have “undue influence” in the football operation and vehemently denied that characterization.
“Well that perception has been created by you and others,” Mara pushed back.
Contradicting Mara’s claim, his brother Chris Mara, the Giants’ senior VP of player personnel, sat in with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch on Wednesday’s first two GM interviews with the Buffalo Bills’ Joe Schoen and the Arizona Cardinals’ Adrian Wilson.
“Chris is in those interviews ‘cause he’s part of ownership and I value his opinion,” said John Mara. “I value his skills and I want him in there. At the end of the day, I’ll listen to him, but it will be Steve and myself making the final decision.”
Mara made the same statement (“He does not have any authority here,” only the GM and head coach) about personnel influence for his brother Chris and nephew Tim McDonnell, the Giants’ co-director of player personnel.
But Mara couched his statement about Chris: “… other than the fact that I will go to him on occasion and ask him about players.”
He also called McDonnell “probably the most respected guy we have in this building.”
And while that is true, and McDonnell is highly regarded, Wednesday’s takeaway was that the family will remain steadfastly in charge, involved and less accountable for this franchise’s futility than anyone else in the building, starting with Mara himself.
They’re digging in their heels when they should be changing their shoes for hiking boots.
Give credit to Mara at least for speaking Wednesday and admitting “I haven’t given [fans] any reason to believe” he’ll get it right this time.
Co-owner Steve Tisch did not talk and has no plans to do so, outside of Monday’s statement that it’s an “understatement” to say he is “disappointed.”
Tisch should have to answer for coach Joe Judge’s firing in particular, because sources say Mara was the one who initially wanted to give the coach a third year, but Tisch pushed to blow it up after failing to achieve a full reset two years ago.
Mara knew that firing Judge after two years saddled by 19-46 GM Dave Gettleman — despite hiring him for a long-term rebuild — was not only moving the goalposts on his coach. It was ripping them down.
But Mara conceded in part on Wednesday because, according to sources, many of the GM candidates were wary of not being able to pick their own head coach. Mara admitted as much.
“I just feel given where we are right now, on the verge of bringing in a new general manager, we have to give that person the flexibility to bring in the head coach that he wants,” he said. “And I think that was a large part of the decision here in making a change.”
That said, it was ridiculous for Mara to claim that this is the most embarrassed he’s ever been for his franchise.
“Honestly I would have to say yes, yes it is,” Mara said. “I kept thinking during the season that we had hit rock bottom and then each week it got a little worse.”
The Josh Brown scandal, the Eli Manning benching for Geno Smith, the hiring of Gettleman, the summer of DeAndre Baker, the rampant quitting by defensive players in 2017 and 2019. And this is the low point?
This was dumping dirt on Judge’s grave, even as Mara called him a “good person” who has “a really good head coach inside” him.
“Where we are at the moment … certainly, certainly that is not all due to him,” Mara said, in his only acknowledgment of Gettleman’s pathetic track record at ownership’s direction.
People in the coaching community reacted to Judge’s firing by saying look at the Giants, there they go again with their M.O., making promises, firing everyone within two years and starting over to repeat the cycle.
Mara dodged questions about Gettleman’s forced retirement (read: firing) but slipped in an acknowledgment that the Giants’ last GM hiring process was rushed and disastrous.
Ya think? The Giants interviewed only four candidates to replace the fired Jerry Reese in December 2017: three from inside the ‘family’ and Louis Riddick. And they hired Gettleman to run it back with Manning.
“I don’t want to rush anything,” Mara said. “I’ve made that mistake in the past… I think looking back on our process, I wish it had been a little more extensive and we had seen more people and maybe taken our time a little bit more with it. And we’re gonna try not to make that mistake this time.”
Mara granted that he “wasn’t thrilled” with Judge’s Chicago press conference and that the quarterback sneaks in Sunday’s season finale “weren’t my favorite play calls in the world.” But he said neither instance dealt Judge the convincing blow.
“We just got to a point where I thought we had dug ourselves a hole so deep that I didn’t see a clear path to getting out of it unless we completely blew it up and started all over again with a new general manager and head coach,” he said.
Unfortunately, when Mara was asked if he, Chris Mara and his family need to take a step back from the football operation to fix it, Mara indicated that wasn’t in the cards.
“Well what we need to do is hire the right general manager to oversee the football operations, and that’s what this process is about,” Mara said. “I mean you make it sound like we’re having undue influence on the football operations here.”
These are all discouraging signals for prospective GM and head coaching candidates, many of whom already are wary of the Giants’ lack of salary cap space for 2022.
Mara also balked later when asked if his new GM will have full autonomy to pick a coach.
“He will lead the search for a head coach, but those decisions always are subject to final approval by ownership,” Mara said.
And that is how a “perception” of a family’s lack of accountability is created. By reality.
