News
Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
By JOHN PYE and ROD McGUIRK
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic acknowledged Wednesday that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19.
In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
Giving false information on the form could be grounds for deportation, the latest twist in a saga over whether the athlete should be allowed stay in Australia despite not being vaccinated. The initial news that Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules to enter the country provoked an outcry and the ensuing dispute has since overshadowed the lead-up to the Australian Open.
Djokovic acknowledged the lapses when he sought to clarify what he called “continuing misinformation” about his movements after he became infected last month — though he did not spell out what inaccuracies he was referring to.
The statement was posted while the men’s tennis No. 1 was in Rod Laver Arena holding a practice session, his third on the tournament’s main court since being released from four nights in immigration detention.
The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion remains in limbo before the year’s first tennis major starts Monday. The stakes are particularly high since he is seeking a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.
His visa was canceled on arrival last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country. He still faces the prospect of deportation — a decision that is entirely at the discretion of Australia’s immigration minister if deemed to be in the public interest for health and safety reasons.
Deportation could result in sanctions ranging up to a three-year ban from entering Australia, a daunting prospect for a player who has won almost half of his 20 Grand Slam singles titles here.
Court documents detailing Djokovic’s positive test sparked speculation over the star player’s attendance at events in his native Serbia last month. Further questions also were raised about errors on his immigration form that could potentially result in the cancellation of his visa yet again.
On the form, Djokovic said he had not traveled in the 14 days before his flight to Australia, despite being seen in Spain and Serbia in that period.
In his statement, Djokovic described recent commentary as “hurtful” and said he wanted to address it in the interest of “alleviating broader concern in the community about my presence in Australia.”
The 34-year-old Serb said he’d taken rapid tests that were negative and he was asymptomatic before he received his positive result from a PCR test he undertook out of an “abundance of caution” after attending a basketball game in Belgrade on Dec. 14.
He received the result late Dec. 17, he said, and scrapped all his commitments except a long-standing interview with L’Equipe newspaper the following day.
“I felt obliged to go ahead … but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken,” Djokovic said.
The L’Equipe reporter who interviewed the athlete wrote in the newspaper that he and a photographer were also masked during the session — and kept their distance except for a brief moment as Djokovic said goodbye. The reporter said he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, and did not mention the photographer’s status.
“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment,” Djokovic said.
At the time, Serbia required those who were infected with COVID-19 to isolate for at least 14 days. But Djokovic was seen a little over a week after his positive test on the streets of Belgrade, though he said he had tested negative in between.
Meanwhile, Djokovic addressed the Australian travel declaration by saying it was submitted by his support team and “my agent sincerely apologizes for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box.”
“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate,” he wrote. “My team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”
The decision could take a while — but there is time pressure since the draw to determine brackets for the Australian Open is set to take place Thursday.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s office issued a statement saying Djokovic’s legal team had filed further documents and added: “Naturally, this will affect the timeframe for a decision.”
At issue is whether he has a valid exemption to strict rules requiring vaccination to enter Australia since he recently recovered from COVID-19.
His exemption to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organizer. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and canceled his visa upon arrival before a federal judge overturned that decision. Lawyers for the government have said an infection was only grounds for an exemption in cases in which the coronavirus caused severe illness — though it’s not clear why he was issued a visa if that’s the case.
The initial decision to let him compete sparked complaints that Djokovic was being given special treatment — and the subsequent cancellation of his visa raised allegations that he was being targeted once the issue became political. The saga is playing out against the backdrop of growing concern in Australia over surging COVID-19 cases — and the government’s strategy to contain them.
Australia-based lawyer Greg Barns, who is experienced in visa cases, told The Associated Press that the immigration minister has the “personal power” to cancel the visa without having to give written notice or a reasonable time for Djokovic to respond.
If Djokovic’s visa is canceled, his lawyers could go back to court to apply for an injunction that would prevent him from being forced to leave the country.
If the government decides instead to first give notice, Barns said it could give Djokovic up to nine days to respond.
“That might be a way of giving Djokovic a chance in the tournament and then kicking him out at the end of that,” Barns said.
Sydney-based immigration lawyer Simon Jeans said there’s “a lot of fudges” in the law and the immigration department would be taking its time to make sure any visa cancellation was “appeal-proof.”
___
This story has been updated to correct quoted portions of Djokovic’s statement. It said continuing misinformation, not ongoing misinformation; obliged, not obligated; my team, not the team. It has also been updated to correct Serbia’s rules on isolation after a positive COVID-19 test in December.
___
McGuirk reported from Canberra, Australia. Associated Press wrtiers Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed.
News
Three state agencies auditing the troubled mental health center for 10 Western Slope counties
Three state agencies have launched a joint audit of Mind Springs Health, sending state investigators to review documents and financial records at the nonprofit mental health agency for 10 Western Slope counties.
The organization, one of 17 regional community mental health centers that receive millions of dollars each year in public funding, has been at the forefront of criticism as policymakers look to revamp Colorado’s behavioral health safety-net system.
Mind Springs, which serves residents from Summit County to Mesa County, was the subject of a recent Colorado News Collaborative investigation that found local officials — including the Summit County jail — were ending contracts with the mental health center. Public officials and local residents said the center has failed to help needy people in mental health crisis and that its leadership was not publicly accounting for how it spent tax dollars.
The mental health center gets public funding, mainly from the state Medicaid program, to care for needy people who are covered by Medicaid, are underinsured or lack insurance.
The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which oversees the Medicaid program, confirmed the site review of Mind Springs, acknowledging that it had sent state investigators to Mind Springs’ offices in western Colorado. Two other state agencies — the Colorado Department of Human Services and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — are participating in the audit.
The review will look for signs of fraud, waste and abuse, as well as adherence to health and safety standards and financial transparency, according to a joint statement from the three departments.
Mind Springs public relations director Stephanie Keister said the review is “not an investigation.” Instead, she said the center is “collaborating and working closely” with the three state agencies to “develop opportunities to enhance care” in the community.
“We’re looking forward to this joint process and the outcomes,” she said, via email.
The “joint site review” comes after community complaints about Mind Springs reached the state level, according to the statement from the three state departments. The audit is intended to produce a list of “opportunities and obligations” for Mind Springs to address, state officials said.
Mind Springs has multiple clinics in its coverage area, which includes Summit, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco and Routt counties. It also provides mental health services in jails and schools, and runs West Springs Hospital in Grand Junction, the only psychiatric hospital on the Western Slope.
Mind Springs CEO and President Sharon Raggio had planned to step down in June but resigned this month following the Colorado News Collaborative investigation.
“With the negative press recently, she felt that by resigning sooner she could allow the organization to focus on positive change that will truly help our communities, versus the negative rhetoric surrounding her personally,” Keister said.
Doug Pattison, the organization’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO following Raggio’s resignation. In his first week, he is “focusing on transparency” and has been meeting with local county commissioners and community leaders to provide information about funding sources and services offered by Mind Springs, which offers mental health therapy and addiction counseling.
Colorado’s 17 community mental health centers receive $437 million per year in tax dollars and have come under scrutiny recently from lawmakers and behavioral health officials who have questioned the system’s lack of oversight. The centers, now facing severe worker shortages, are serving fewer patients than they were before the coronavirus pandemic began, a period in which the demand for mental health services has escalated.
In the Mind Springs region, Summit County voters passed a tax measure in 2018 to fund mental health care and an alternative to Mind Springs. Since then, the county has ended three Mind Springs’ contracts and is working to end its relationship with Mind Springs.
Summit County hopes to join the new community mental health center in Eagle County, called Eagle Valley Behavioral Health. The center was started by a $60 million investment from the local nonprofit hospital, Vail Health, because local leaders said Mind Springs was failing to keep up with the community’s mental health crisis.
The findings of the joint state review of Mind Springs will be made public when the review is complete, state officials said.
Reporter Jennifer Brown can be reached at jennifer@coloradosun.com or 303-589-0175 . This investigation is part of the “On Edge” series about Colorado’s mental health by the Colorado News Collaborative, of which The Denver Post is a member.
News
ESPN rules analyst says Avalanche’s costly OT penalty in Nashville is defendable
The questionable and costly overtime penalty against the Avalanche on Tuesday in Nashville is “defendable” by the rulebook, ESPN rules analyst Dave Jackson told The Denver Post on Wednesday.
Jackson, a retired NHL referee living in Highlands Ranch, said referee Dean Morton likely called the Avs’ bench minor for too many men because winger Mikko Rantanen jumped onto the ice too early — before he was eligible to change for center Nathan MacKinnon. The primary television game feed used by Altitude showed what appeared to be a good change by Rantanen and MacKinnon, but it began well after Rantanen jumped onto the ice, stood against the boards, and ultimately gained possession of the puck when MacKinnon was on the bench.
A choppy video backed up the sequence, which led to the Predators’ power-play goal and 4-3 victory in OT.
This video from Nashville might prove Mikko Rantanen changed for Nathan MacKinnon beyond 5 feet. Rantanen then played the puck in an advantage he might not have had if he changed within the 5-foot rule. #Avs assessed 2-many and lose on PPG in OT pic.twitter.com/kzA7P1QVvs
— Mike Chambers (@MikeChambers) January 12, 2022
“In my new position, I like to explain the rules and the criteria of each call and how the call gets made and what the rulebook says,” Jackson said. “I don’t like to second-guess any official on his judgment because I’m not in their skates. I’m not on the ice, physically drained in OT, dealing with the stress of the moment. To second-guess them from my couch on a judgment call is not fair.”
That said, “I’m assuming that the referee felt Rantanen gained an advantage that he shouldn’t have been entitled to had he waited on the bench.”
Jackson, who referred 1,550 NHL games over 29 years, was working the ESPN-produced game at San Jose when the Avs and Preds were in overtime. He later scoured video from Nashville.
“I didn’t talk to the referee, but what I’m looking at, is that Rantanen comes onto the ice way too early. When he hits the ice, MacKinnon is still 20-25 feet away,” Jackson said. “Rantanen stands by the boards, and there’s four guys on the ice. People say this happens all the time, and they’re right. It does happen all the time, and it’s usually ignored because the guy (Rantanen) is not in the play. What I believe the referee saw was that he was on the ice too early and that gave him an advantage of getting that puck — an advantage he wouldn’t have had if he had to wait in the bench until MacKinnon was 5 feet away.
The Avalanche (22-8-3), meanwhile, took Wednesday off to begin a two-day break from games. Colorado will presumably practice Thursday before beginning a home-and-away set with the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (Denver) and Saturday (Glendale, Ariz.).
News
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game gets rescheduled date
The Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball team announced Wednesday it will play Oregon on Jan. 25 in a game that has been postponed twice due to COVID-19.
Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network, KOA 850 and 94.1 FM.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 30 but was pushed back due to COVID-19 protocols within CU’s program. It was then set for Jan. 3 but COVID-19 issues within the Ducks’ program forced it to move again.
The game will precede a northwest trip that includes Washington (Jan. 27) and Washington State (Jan. 30).
Kim Kardashian Feasts On Pizza & Ice Cream On Low-Key Date With Pete Davidson: Photo
Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
Lala Kent Shares New Details on Randall’s Cheating, Praises His Ex Ambyr and Admits How She Got With Him Was Wrong
Three state agencies auditing the troubled mental health center for 10 Western Slope counties
Fan Controlled Football Raises $40 Million Series A Led by Animoca Brands and Delphi Digital
LisaRaye Shades Ari Fletcher For ‘Immature’ & ‘Out Of Line’ Domestic Violence Comments That Allegedly Got Her Savage X Fenty Ambassadorship Pulled
ESPN rules analyst says Avalanche’s costly OT penalty in Nashville is defendable
Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Why She ‘Removed Herself’ From Helping Britney Amidst Conservatorship
CU Buffs-Oregon men’s basketball game gets rescheduled date
Dismissed: Jennifer Hough Voluntarily Tosses $20M Nicki Minaj Harassment Lawsuit, Kenneth Petty’s Still Pending
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1