Emma Watson Reveals How Often She & Tom Felton Speak Amidst Fan Frenzy Over Friendship
Emma Watson has finally reacted to the ‘Harry Potter’ fandom obsessing over her adorable friendship with co-star Tom Felton.
The friendship between Emma Watson, 31, and Tom Felton, 34, has been celebrated by Harry Potter fans, especially when the pair reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. Emma, a.k.a. Hermoine Granger, spoke to British Vogue after the special aired on Jan. 1 about her close bond with Tom, who plays Draco Malfoy in the film franchise. “We speak most weeks,” Emma revealed.
The British actress also reacted to the Harry Potter fandom becoming increasingly obsessed (in a good way, of course) with her and Tom’s real-life friendship. “We just think it’s sweet,” she told British Vogue.
Harry Potter fans couldn’t contain themselves when Emma and Tom reunited for the Return to Hogwarts special. “Emma and I have always loved each other, really,” Tom said, before Emma explained the moment on set when she actually “fell in love” with her co-star. “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she said. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And… I just don’t know how to say it, I just fell in love with him.” The pair also clarified that their relationship was never romantic. “Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other,” Emma said. “That’s all I can say about that.”
In her British Vogue interview, Emma also spoke about the sweet moment from the special that she shared with co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the films. “That was the most emotional moment for me. When Rupert says things, he really means them,” she explained. “I was taken aback by how vulnerable and kind he was deciding to be so publicly.”
Emma said that the same went for Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, in terms of how kindly her male co-stars treated her throughout her experience on the movies. “It really touched me how reflective he had been over the years about how different it had been for me as a girl,” she said.
Kathleen Buhle: 5 Things To Know About Hunter Biden’s Ex Wife Releasing a Book On Their Divorce
Hunter Biden’s ex-wife detailed her upcoming memoir ‘If We Break,’ which will speak about her former husband’s battles with addiction and their marriage.
Kathleen Buhle, 53, announced her debut book If We Break: A Memoir Of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing on Wednesday January 12. Kathleen was notably married to President Joe Biden‘s younger son Hunter Biden, 51, until the pair split in 2017. While Hunter received significant media attention leading up to his father’s election in 2020 (and even penned his own memoir Beautiful Things), his ex-wife has mostly stayed out of the spotlight. If We Break is expected to hit shelves on June 14. Find out everything you need to know about Kathleen and her marriage to Hunter here!
1. She was married to Hunter for over 20 years
Kathleen was Hunter’s first wife, and the pair were married from 1993 until 2017. When the pair divorced in 2017, Kathleen didn’t speak out about the divorce publicly. She explained the toll that the break up had taken on her in a January 12 interview with People. “When my marriage ended, I felt like I’d lost my sense of who I was,” she said.
Before their divorce was finalized, the president’s son was briefly involved in a relationship with his late brother Beau’s widow Hallie, after Beau’s death in 2015. He detailed the relationship in his memoir and explained how it was born out of the unexpected grief of losing his brother. Hunter and Hallie broke up in 2019, and Hunter married filmmaker Melissa Cohen shortly thereafter.
2. She has three daughters
During her marriage to Hunter, the pair had three girls: Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21. The three girls were very active in campaigning for their grandfather during his 2020 race for the White House. The three girls have a half brother in their dad’s youngest son Beau, 1, who he had with his wife Melissa in March 2020.
3. She opens up about Hunter’s struggles with addiction in the book
Hunter’s battle with addiction has been well-documented, and she will offer her perspective on his struggle in If We Break. “Anyone who has seen addiction ruin a relationship, or been through infidelity and divorce, can tell you how devastating it feels. But what I also realized through those crushing experiences is that I needed to find a way to stand on my own,” she told People.
Kathleen also explained that writing the book was an important process to help her feel better after watching her ex-husband struggle with drug abuse and going through divorce. “My hope is it will be meaningful to those who have been through addiction or divorce, and especially to women who have felt like their entire identity was tied to their spouse. In the end, divorce allowed me to find my strength,” she explained to People.
4. She founded The House at 1229
Other than the memoir, Kathleen has worked for the DC Volunteer Lawyers Project since 2017, according to her LinkedIn. The non-profit offers legal services and advocates for at-risk kids, domestic violence victims and others who may need help, according to its website. Additionally, Kathleen is identified as the co-founder and CEO of The House at 1229, a space that brings women together to connect. “The House at 1229 offers the intimate space and supportive community to experience this growth in the best possible way. The House at 1229 is a community of women with different backgrounds and experiences who share the same core beliefs,” the organization’s LinkedIn page states.
5. She’s reportedly close with Michelle Obama
After Kathleen and Hunter split up, she naturally went to her friends for support, and she bonded with former First Lady Michelle Obama. A source close to Kathleen told Page Six that Michelle was “one of her closest friends” and that the two women “hang out a lot.” The two ladies reportedly hit it off during her then-father-in-law’s time as vice president and regularly went to SoulCycle classes together.
This Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Alternative Is Just As Good & A Quarter Of The Price
This Dyson hair dryer alternative will elevate your locks without draining your bank account & you don’t want to miss out on this affordable opportunity to safely treat your hair.
This Dyson hairdryer alternative is a must-have beauty appliance! Meet the Sutra Beauty Accelerator 3500 Blow-Dryer! — It’s a quarter of the price at $149.99, and it does everything that its high-end competitor does. It’s a steal considering a Dyson blowdryer will cost you around $400 – so, what’re you waiting for?
Find the Sutra Beauty Accelerator 3500 Blow-Dryer for $149.99.
While stars like Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner get their luscious locks styled with the priciest tools — you can get the same VIP treatment with Sutra’s hair tools. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer retails for $400. You can buy THREE of these Sutra Beauty Accelerator 3500 blow dryers for the same price and still have a few bucks leftover. With such a price difference, you’d think that the Sutra blow dryer couldn’t possibly do as much as the Dyson product, right? Well, think again.
Make drying your hair quick, easy, and safe with this five-star rated Sutra blow dryer. It has top-of-the-line ionic technology that helps maintain the integrity and quality of your hair while protecting it from heat. The ionic technology emits millions of negative ions that break down positive-charged molecules in water, allowing water to evaporate faster from the hair when wet. This process helps with static and to seal the cuticles, which results in shiny, healthy hair. Its iconic technology also helps eliminate frizz and flyaways and dries hair fast and efficiently without the damage caused by heat tools. — And, by fast, we mean, you can cut your dry time by 45 percent with the blow dryer’s powerful 1600-watt motor.
Additionally, this Sutra blow dryer is lightweight and small, which makes it easy to pack and travel with. Its sleek silver and purple design is easy to use: Choose among four heat settings and three speeds; Use the diffuser attachment to help enhance natural curls and waves; Use the concentrators to target heat without blowing out the cuticle; Since the air intake grill is removable, Sutra recommends cleaning it to prevent burnout.
What makes Sutra so special is the brand’s attention to detail when it comes to advertising their hair products. The Sutra Instagram page (@sutrabeauty) is filled with hair tips, tricks, and tutorials from real customers and professional hairstylists who use their products. Choose from a number of hair highlights or videos for a first-hand look at how to style your hair using the Accelerator 3500 blow dryer! Sutra’s videos feature women of different backgrounds to show how the blow dryer caters to all hair types and textures. And, if you’re not an Instagram fanatic, head over to TikTok, YouTube, or Facebook, where Sutra has active accounts with each respective platform.
Sutra products are available on the brand’s website, as well as at Macy’s and Walmart, and on Amazon. Additionally, various salons carry products and use tools by the California-based brand. Sutra’s Accelerator 3500 blow dryer is one of the brand’s best-selling products — alongside other top hair tools including, its professional blowout brush, rejuvenating hair serum, styling wand, and ceramic flat iron. Any (or all) of these products are the perfect addition to the Sutra accelerator blow dryer. Additionally, many of Sutra’s products come in a variety of sizes and colors including black, marble and metallic pink, lavender, baby blue, blue, rose gold, red, purple, and Tiffany. Sutra also has a unique rose and gold flower design.
When it comes to this piece of modern technology, the Sutra Accelerator 3500 blow dryer has glowing customer reviews. One consumer even said that the Sutra Accelerator 3500 blow dryer is the “perfect” tool that’s made her look forward to drying her hair. — Look forward to your post-shower routine with this incredibly affordable blow dryer by Sutra!
Kendall Jenner Slays Leather Mini Skirt For Night Out With Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner showed off her incredibly long, toned legs when she rocked a tiny black leather mini skirt with knee-high boots.
Kendall Jenner, 26, is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she headed to a party in LA on Jan. 11, rocking a super short leather mini skirt. The supermodel put her pins on display in the high-waisted black skirt that was so short, it ended at the top of her thighs.
Kendall styled her mini with a long-sleeve black turtleneck top and a cropped tan knit vest with chunky black buttons down the front. She styled the outfit with a pair of knee-high black leather pointed-toe boots and a black leather bag.
Kendall was joined by her model BFF, Hailey Baldwin, who also rocked black leather.
Hailey threw on a pair of high-waisted baggy leather straight-leg pants which she styled with a skintight strapless black bustier. On top of her look, she rocked a floor-length black leather Magda Butrym Winter 2021 Coat and topped her look off with black heels.
Kendall has been on a roll lately when it comes to showing skin in sexy outfits and just the other day she posted a mirror selfie to her story rocking a dark brown two-piece SKIMS set featuring a bra and matching underwear.
In the photo, Kendall’s rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display as she wore a tight one-shoulder spaghetti strap Skims Fits Everybody One Shoulder Bralette in Cocoa with a pair of matching, high-rise thin strap Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky String Bikini in Cocoa that came all the way up to her waist. She showed off a ton of skin in the photo and captioned it, “I live in @skims.”
