Father and 5-year-old child rescued Wednesday from Cherry Creek in Denver
A 5-year-old child and the child’s father were pulled from the frigid water of Cherry Creek in Denver on Wednesday and both have been taken to local hospitals.
A 911 call was made at about 4:15 p.m. and the Denver Fire Department responded to Hentzell Park, 2900 S. Chester Court, said Captain Greg Pixley, a department spokesman.
The pair were pulled from water just off of the High Line Canal Trail, Pixley said. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado and the father to Swedish Medical Center.
“Both were in the water” when emergency responders arrived and “both needed medical treatment,” Pixley said.
With dramatically fluctuating weather in the metro area, with below freezing temperatures at night and mild temperatures during the day, people should not venture onto ice, Pixley said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Kiszla: Would Broncos Country rather have Peyton Manning or John Elway on team of next ownership group?
Who’s going to be the next owner of the Broncos?
It’s a $4 billion crapshoot, with nothing less than the future success of the team riding on the outcome.
While we can pray Broncos general manager George Paton will pry quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle after hiring Dan Quinn to coach up the defense, the truth of the matter is it won’t mean diddly if the next owner is as big a knucklehead as Daniel Snyder, who isn’t even smart enough to pick a name for his football team in Washington.
Seismic changes are coming to Broncos headquarters, and it’s not a stretch to suggest 2022 might be the most crucial year in franchise history. Are this team’s glory days gone forever? Or is a renaissance around the corner for this dusty old cowtown’s most-beloved civic treasure?
While it’s more fun to fantasize about the merits of Aaron Rodgers against Wilson as the quarterback or debate Quinn’s graybeard experience versus the fresh enthusiasm of young assistant Nathaniel Hackett, the importance of the next coach ranks a distant second to the abilities of the quarterback who tries to make us forget Teddy Bridgewater. And both moves pale in comparison to the vision of the owner who takes over for the late, great Pat Bowlen.
And here’s the scary part: While Broncos Country craves an owner committed to ending the playoff drought and being No. 1 in everything, the bottom line is that when a team is put up for auction, the only thing that really matters is money.
So I might wish the new ownership group includes a prominent role for Peyton Manning, because he not only brings Hall of Fame credentials and a brilliant football mind to the table, but also universal respect in league circles. On the other hand, maybe you hope there’s a future in ownership for John Elway, the most iconic figure in team history,
But with self-deprecating humor back in the fall, Manning addressed the real-nitty gritty of his future involvement as a savior for the Broncos. With inquiring minds asking if he might buy the team, Manning replied: “I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s hidden in the couch somewhere.”
Manning, who was linked to billionaire Ben Navarro’s failed bid to buy the Carolina Panthers in 2018, is crazy rich by the standards of a retired NFL star. But Manning can’t play in the same league or shop in the same aisle as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is estimated in excess of $185 billion. The same goes for Elway, who made the monumental blunder of turning down Bowlen’s offer of a potential 20% ownership stake in the team for approximately $36 million way back in 1998.
So while it might be juicy to speculate about the potential involvement of Manning or Elway in the next ownership group of the team, the real game here for either legendary quarterback will be to find a sugar daddy (or mama) who can bankroll a deal to purchase the Broncos.
Broncos team president Joe Ellis is spearheading the sale of the team. He respects the competitive fire and football backgrounds of both Manning and Elway. Furthermore, as a business executive who has spent the vast majority of his professional career since 1983 in employment with the local NFL team, Ellis wants to do right by the loyal fans of Broncos Country in the sale of the team.
But first and foremost, Ellis and the trust overseeing this multibillion-dollar transaction has a fiscal responsibility to Bowlen’s heirs. So there can be no hometown discount to a group that hopes to burnish its bid by including Manning or Elway in an ownership role.
Yes, the NFL will vet the finances and character of anyone who wants to buy the Broncos, and the sale must be approved by 75% of league owners. The main requirement for acceptance into their exclusive club, however, is writing a check that doesn’t bounce.
We might like to believe the Broncos are in the business of winning football games.
But the sale of the Broncos is a money game. After vetting, the team will go to the highest bidder. Public sentiment or football acumen will have little or nothing to do with this deal.
The next coach and next quarterback of the Broncos can only hope the new owner wants to bring championships to Denver as much as Mr. B did.
St. Louis Rhodes scholar has honor revoked after investigation reveals past
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – College applications can be tedious and stressful. The pressure placed on students to get accepted can be enormous. One former St. Louis student is accused of stretching the truth. Her story ended up getting her one of the world’s most prized scholarships. The problem is that a year of her life spent in foster care did not match the sad story she was telling colleges and committees.
Mackenzie Fierceton was named Penn’s 2021 Rhodes Scholar. She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Penn and was working on a master’s in social work. The 23-year-old planned to use the scholarship to go to Oxford to pursue a Ph.D. in social policy.
Fierceton beat out more than 2,300 applicants from across the country to win the prestigious award. It allows recipients to study for free at Oxford University in England.
She won the scholarship, in part, because of her story. Mackenzie said that she grew up in the child foster care system, bouncing from home to home, and staying on friend’s couches because some of the living conditions were so bad.
Telling the Philadelphia Inquirer that she poured herself into her studies, “School was always an outlet because I never felt like I had any control over my home life or any other part of my life.”
“As a first-generation low-income student and a former foster youth, Mackenzie is passionate about championing young people in those communities through her academic, professional, and personal endeavors, dedicating herself to a life of public service,” wrote University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann during the announcement of the award.
An investigation into her past revealed by the Chronicle of Higher Education shows that her story did not match reality. They say that a tipster contacted the Rhodes committee and Penn, calling Fierceton’s story dishonest. She actually grew up with her mother in a home on a tree-lined street in an upper-middle-class neighborhood. Her mother has a very nice job at a St. Louis area hospital and Mackenzie enjoyed hobbies like horseback riding.
There were some other red flags. A 2020 profile in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shows that she is a 2016 graduate from Whitfield School in Creve Coeur. The tuition for that institution is around $30,000 a year before financial aid. She told the newspaper that her foster homes were in Manchester, Clayton, and Creve Coeur.
Fierceton did spend a year in foster care. That was after an incident with her mother. But the people investigating the case say that her childhood was not as harsh as she claimed.
The Rhodes committee recommended that Fierceton’s scholarship be revoked. In response, she withdrew herself from the honor. Penn is also withholding Fierceton’s master’s degree because of their concerns about the truth. Fierceton says that administrators are involved in a conspiracy against her.
Are you still wondering about her unique last name? Fierceton changed it while in college.
St. Louis area hospitals break records for COVID patients, again
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – After consecutive days of area hospitals admitting less than 200 patients each day, the region blew through previous admissions records today. There were a numbing 244 new patients seeking COVID care overnight in St Louis region hospitals.
The previous high mark in admissions during the pandemic was 227 patients just six days ago. Today, the St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force announced the 244 new admissions to hospitals comprised of the SSM, BJC, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital health systems.
The record comes just one day after Task Force leaders warned the worst was yet to come as hospital workers buckle under the increased burden of so many new patients. The Task Force report released early this afternoon announced that 1,369 COVID-positive patients now occupy area hospital beds and another 52 patients are presumed to have the illness. In all, that sets a new one-day mark for area hospitalizations as 1,421 people are currently receiving COVID treatment.
This is the first time the region has reported hospitalizations over 1,400 patients. The rolling 7-day average of hospitalizations now stands at 1,276 patients today. Just two months ago, on November 12, that average was reported at 234 patients.
In its briefing Tuesday, the Task Force warned that too many in the community might underestimate the danger of the Omicron variant, which has spurred this latest surge of COVID cases. Those warnings were followed today by reports of an additional 23 deaths since yesterday in area Task Force hospitals.
That is the most deaths reported in a single day in more than one year. It also means the St. Louis region has recorded 174 deaths in area hospitals so far this year, now average of 18-deaths per day in the first 12 days of the new year.
