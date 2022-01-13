News
Father apprehends suspected carjacker to protect his children
ST. LOUIS – A father was spending time with his two children Wednesday and were traveling through downtown St. Louis when the day of fun turned into a nightmare.
Around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell gas station downtown off North Tucker Boulevard. Witnesses say two people approached a woman with a gun and demanded she hand over her car keys.
Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was told that the intended victim pulled out her gun and fired multiple shots. The suspects then fled in their stolen car.
The father of two, Michael Fields, said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle at the corner of North Tucker and Convention Plaza, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip over.
“The guy stole a car and ran through a light, smashed onto me, and landed on the sidewalk,” he said.
One of the suspects was trying to run from the scene of the crash when Fields said he confronted him. The suspect then pulled out a gun.
“One of the guys was trying to get away and get his stuff out of the car. I apprehended him until the police came,” Fields said. “By the grace of God, he was protecting me. I’m one of God’s children and my car completely totaled out.”
The suspect was taken into police custody. No officers were injured.
Residents want the violence to end.
“I have been living here for 63 years. This is an area (that) has become a hot spot where the action is happening,” Richard Taylor said.
Suggest a Correction
News
Colorado State basketball delivers bounce-back performance in win over Utah State
FORT COLLINS — No need to hit the panic button on Colorado State men’s basketball.
These Rams are alright.
CSU earned a resilient 77-72 victory over Utah State on Wednesday night at Moby Arena in a bounce-back performance after suffering its first loss of the season. The Rams (12-1, 2-1 MWC) now hit the road on Saturday against San Jose State.
On Thursday, the CSU star combination of point guard Isaiah Stevens and forward David Roddy combined for 46 points and six assists. The Rams went up by 10 in the second half.
But Utah State nearly completed a comeback when it pulled ahead, 62-60, on a forward Justin Bean fadeaway with 4:37 left in regulation. Roddy responded on the next possession with a triple to regain the CSU lead. The final 35 seconds got tense when the Aggies pulled back within 1-point. Then clutch free throws from guard Chandler Jacobs and Stevens iced the CSU victory.
The Rams were rusty to begin the night with an almost six-minute scoring drought and four early turnovers. CSU lacked cohesion. It’s no surprise when you consider their recent schedule.
The Rams had four of their previous six games either postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Getting back to a playing rhythm, especially in a 30-point drubbing over the weekend at San Diego State, has been challenging. The loss knocked CSU out of the Top-25 rankings.
But the Rams’ fortunes changed in a hurry Wednesday night in front of a rowdy home crowd.
CSU lit the match with 10:58 left in the first half when freshman guard Jalen Lake buried a 3-pointer. Stevens dazzled with several tough finishes in the paint and a buzzer-beating triple. The Rams went on a 14-1 run for an eventual 9-point lead at halftime.
This story will be updated.
News
Illinois judge under fire after throwing out rape conviction
QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge in western Illinois who found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl has come under fire after he threw out the conviction this month and said the months he spent in jail was punishment enough.
Adams County Judge Robert Adrian announced at a hearing earlier this month that the mandatory four-year prison sentence was not warranted and that the 148 days that Drew Clinton spent in jail was an appropriate sentence.
The prosecutor says she has never seen such a ruling and a group that helps sexual assault victims says the judge’s ruling sends a “chilling message” to other rape victims.
News
Dolphins look to interview with Bills’ defensive coordinator for head coaching job
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly requested to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, bringing their total to six, as of Wednesday evening.
Frazier also serves as assistant head coach with Buffalo, where he has been since 2017. He was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013, compiling a record of 21-33-1, including playoffs. He was interim head coach for Minnesota to finish the 2010 season.
News of the Dolphins’ interest was first reported by MMQB on Wednesday night and then by ESPN and NFL Network.
Frazier, 62, has also been coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), Vikings (2007-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04). He was defensive backs coach and assistant head coach to Tony Dungy on the 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts.
As a player, he also won a Super Bowl with the 1985 Bears. The defensive back had 20 interceptions in his five-year playing career from 1981-85.
Of the other five others the Dolphins have requested to interview, there are three offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators. The two defensive coaches also have previous head coaching experience.
Those names: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Daboll and Joseph both have a season of coordinator experience with the Dolphins, Daboll running the offense in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s last season in Miami, and Joseph running the defense in 2016, the first year under Adam Gase and last time the Dolphins made the playoffs.
Between Frazier and Joseph, the Dolphins would fulfill the requirement of interviewing at least two external minority candidates under the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Named after Dan Rooney, the former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rule is designed to enhance diversity and inclusion in the hiring practice.
The Dolphins have an opening after parting ways with former coach Brian Flores on Monday morning, despite his completion of back-to-back winning seasons, the latest a 9-8 2021 campaign after starting the year 1-7. Flores went 24-25 in three seasons at the helm with the Dolphins, although that counts an 0-7 start in 2019 where he was working with a roster depleted of talent and ended up winning five of his last nine that year.
There are six other NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason with the Dolphins joined by the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.
This story will be updated.
Father apprehends suspected carjacker to protect his children
Bribe Looks to Usher In DAO 2.0 With Voter Extractable Value
Colorado State basketball delivers bounce-back performance in win over Utah State
TA: Bitcoin Price Rally Pauses But Upsides Could Restart
Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Video Of Herself Singing With Late Husband Kobe — Watch
Illinois judge under fire after throwing out rape conviction
Metaxy Stirs Up Crypto Community with Its IDO on Top 4 Launchpads
Dolphins look to interview with Bills’ defensive coordinator for head coaching job
Father and 5-year-old child rescued Wednesday from Cherry Creek in Denver
Kiszla: Would Broncos Country rather have Peyton Manning or John Elway on team of next ownership group?
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1