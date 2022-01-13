News
Gallery: Bruins destroy Canadiens 5-1
Bruins thump hapless Habs, 5-1
The Bruins’ ancient rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens will be rekindled one day, no doubt. It has flared up in just about every decade the two teams have been playing hockey over the past century.
But on Wednesday at the Garden, some of the age-old animosities may have sparked up but the suddenly rebuilding Habs are simply in no position to make the B’s lives too miserable these days.
Thanks to a Brad Marchand hat trick — his 17th, 18th and 19th goals of the year, which gave him seven in the last three games — the B’s raced out to a 4-0 lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory. The B’s matched their season-long win streak with their third straight victory, and it was their sixth win in seven games since returning from the Christmas/COVID break.
The B’s have been a new team since coach Bruce Cassidy changed his lines coming out of the break. They have scored 33 goals in the seven games, with 16 different goal-scorers. There is no doubt some of the puck luck that eluded them earlier in the season has found their back pocket, but this sample size is getting big enough to suggest that the B’s can be a more explosive team than they showed in their first 26 games.
“It’s tough to score five goals every night in this league, nobody does. But we shouldn’t be around two, either,” said Cassidy. “Some nights you’re going to run into a hot goaltender. Nights at the start of the year, there were a lot of games where we’d walk out of here or a game on the road and their goalie would be first star. That hasn’t happened as much lately.”
Cassidy believes his team’s pace of play has gotten up to speed. And since this bonanza started, the B’s have been going to where the goals are scored, the difficult area in and around the crease. That trait is epitomized by the battle-scarred Marchand.
“As a group, we’ve focused on it more recently. It’s something we’ve had to add to our game,” said Marchand, nose broken and eye blackened by a high-stick in Washington. “The majority of the goals in this league are scored from there. We had to get some more guys in front, get rebounds, get in front of the net, focus a little more on being around there. Our group’s been doing that since the break and it’s really paying off for us right now.”
The Canadiens, playing their first game since Jan. 1 because of four postponements, are in contention to be the worst team in the league and it didn’t take long to see how they earned their spot at the bottom of the standings. In little more than a blink of an eye — 15 seconds to be exact — the player who was front and center in big road wins in Tampa and Washington got the B’s in the right frame of mind late in the period.
Marchand changed onto the ice for Anton Blidh and went straight to the net. From the top of the crease he was able to redirect home a great feed from Tomas Nosek, playing in his first game back from COVID protocol.
The B’s completed their line change for the ensuing faceoff and, 15 seconds later, they had a two-goal lead. Craig Smith fired a shot from the slot that produced a high rebound. Marchand zeroed in on the puck and was able to bat it past Jake Allen at 14:58. It marked Marchand’s third consecutive two-goal game.
An injured Allen was pulled from the game in favor of Sam Montembeault. Before the period was out, Montembeault would give one up, too.
Jake DeBrusk, also playing his first game back from protocol, fired a shot from the right half board at the net and Curtis Lazar, battling for net-front position with Christian Dvorak, had it bounce off his skate with 50 seconds left in the period. He’d add another one before the night was out for a 2-2-4 night.
Marchand completed the hat trick at 7:10 of the second with a shorthanded goal. He started and finished the play, winning the puck deep in his own end and zipping it up to Patrice Bergeron for a breakout. John Moore (who’d later leave the game with a possible head injury) jumped up into the play and took the initial shot that Montembeault stopped, but Marchand followed up the rebound to make it 4-0, igniting a shower of chapeaus. Marchand’s pick was a stylish purple straw cowboy hat.
At that point, the Habs figured it was a good time to show up. Ben Chiarot drilled Oskar Steen with a hard hit for which he was whistled for roughing. Then fourth-line scrapper Michael Pezzetta got them on the board at 10:46 with a turnaround shot from the slot that beat Linus Ullmark.
Shortly after that, Pezzetta drew the B’s ire with a big hit on Matt Grzelcyk, inducing Bergeron to slam him to the ice, earning two minutes. Pezzetta also delivered the hit that knocked Moore from the game. Cassidy had no problem with his captain taking the penalty.
“Trust me, when these hits happen, if Bergy’s not on the ice, he points it out on the bench right away, ‘We finish every check,’ ” said Cassidy. “We got to let them know we’re not going to take that, whether it’s in our building or your building. We’re missing a bit of size with (Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno) going out on the last trip, but other guys have to step up and know when it’s your turn, be physical.”
Things continued to get messy in the third. Marchand drilled Nick Suzuki on a hit that landed him in the box for two minutes. Then in a third-period scrum, Chris Wideman threw a sideways head butt at Erik Haula, infuriating the Bruin forward and quite possibly earning him a call from the league.
But too-little-too-late aggression was about all the Habs had to offer in way of pushback.
Before too long, the Garden fans serenaded the Habs with the “Ole’! Ole’! Ole’!’ song so often sung by the fans in the Bell Centre in better times. There was another punch-up between Haula and Laurent Dauphin.
Yes, the hate may still be there. Hopefully the competitiveness will return soon.
Celtics roll over Pacers, 119-100
This — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown playing off of each other, forcing the opponent to make an impossible defensive choice — is the ideal.
It’s also an ongoing part of the learning curve, according to the two young Celtics stars, who scored a respective 34 and 33 points in the Celtics’ 119-100 win over Indiana Wednesday night.
The Celtics thus won their first road game since Dec. 4 in Portland — the road losing streak was snapped at six games in Indianapolis — thanks to the determination of Tatum and Brown to take charge.
“Try not to look at it as taking turns,” Tatum said of how he and Brown are trying to attack together. “More so just making the right play and reading the game, because you don’t want to get caught up in taking turns and kind of get stagnant as far as just getting stops, running in transition, reading the defense, just making the right play. And the rest can figure itself out.
“I mean, it hasn’t happened as much this year as we’d like, but it’s not like new to us, we’ve done it before in the past. I think more often than not, we’ve played well together. But hopefully we can keep it up.”
It marked the second time this season that both players have scored 30 or more in the same game.
“It’s great. I mean, it’s dope,” Brown said of the experience. “So, we need to score, we need to keep playing defense. Obviously I want Jayson to reach his potential and get everything out of his game that he wants to get out of it, so to see him going is great. It inspires me, so we just got to keep getting better, keep improving, keep playing off each other, and making the best of what we have.”
The Celtics, playing the Pacers for the second time in three days — this time in Indianapolis — pulled off as solid a finish as they have had all season as the result of Tatum and Brown both successfully attacking in the second half. Tatum scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, and overall the Celtics showed life in a way they rarely have this season — by protecting a lead that hit a peak of 22 points.
Brown, as always in his best games, hit from everywhere, but nowhere more notable than from downtown, where he was 7-for-11. Dennis Schroder, who started in place of the injured Marcus Smart (thigh bruise), filled it up with a 23-point performance.
But now that Brown and Tatum are once again on the floor together — not to mention the rest of the main rotation minus Smart’s absence — the Celtics get to demonstrate what the big deal between their two young stars is supposed to be all about.
“We’ve added to the package utilizing those two, similar actions,” said Ime Udoka. “Indiana may guard two or three guys one way, but when we put them in the action it caused some hesitation and confusion at times.
“But what I really loved was defensively we got stops and ran, and took advantage of the cross-matchups in transition — got to the basket or hit pull-up 3s, and that was the message, limit them to one shot, get out and play with some pace, and if we don’t have it we know what we are going for,” he said. “We played excellent as far as that — got the ball and got out and ran. It was pretty evident from the start. Loved the ball movement, loved the body movement. A mix of isolation, pick-and-roll and on-ball actions, and that’s where we’re going to be at our best offensively.”
Best of all, perhaps, was how the Celtics responded when hit by a run — in this case an 8-0 Indiana run near the end of the second quarter which fed off a four-turnover collapse by the C’s. But with Al Horford opening the third quarter scoring with a pair of buckets, and capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Schroder, the Celtics hit back with a 14-4 run.
“I loved it. Obviously came out in the third quarter really focused. We were up five at halftime and felt like we gave away a double-digit lead,” said Udoka. “And really, when they ramped up their defensive pressure when we missed a few shots, we started to go iso heavy and we wanted to get back to what we did. Showed them clips, obviously, and saw what we did in the first quarter and most of the second. And to our credit, we got stops and got out and ran. A few quick baskets, called a timeout, and it felt like the momentum was back in our hands.”
The result was a rarity — a protected double-digit lead.
“I think that’s just maintaining control of the game,” said Tatum. “Obviously, we gave up some leads this year by not taking control and responding to leads. Tonight we did. That showed some growth in our team.”
Letters: Don’t blame the Capitol Police for what happened Jan. 6
Don’t blame the Capitol Police
The front page article on Jan. 5 titled “U.S. Capitol Police force saw a reckoning after Jan. 6 riot” says loads about a reckoning this country needs to be making.
When the front page of the paper should be highlighting the silence of many Republicans a year after what was an insurrection and coup attempt (not just a riot), the former president’s refusal to activate the National Guard as he watched on TV his supporters vandalizing, attacking and injuring, and the direction from Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller for the Guard to stand down and not use force on the mob. We instead see blame being heaped on the Capitol Police.
By not bringing the hard facts about this shameful incident to the forefront, we can’t be truthful to ourselves and we put our democracy in peril.
Jim DeLuca, St. Paul
Voting is a citizens-rights issue, not a partisan one
In his Jan. 9 commentary David Brooks misstates the current voting rights and integrity debate by making it a Democrats vs. Republicans issue. In fact, no state or national legislator of either party should vote to enlarge or narrow voting rights expecting to win proportionally more votes or anticipating opponents getting fewer.
For example, in the 12 gubernatorial elections since Minnesota’s most recent important increase of voting rights — the 1974 adoption of same-day voter registration — DFLers have won six times, the GOP five and an Independent has won once. Academic studies, in state after state, show the same results with the exceptions being restrictions based on race.
Indeed, voting is a citizen rights issue, not a partisan one. Individuals in every state should be able to exercise his or her most fundamental right without being hampered by unnecessary bureaucratic roadblocks. Giving as many Americans as possible a voice in our governance, regardless of partisan outcomes, connects us as a people and distinguishes us from dictatorships.
Ken Peterson, St. Paul
A distraction at best
There is talk about changing the filibuster. Since the Supreme Court is filled with judges who like to think what the framers of the Constitution would do, I would go to the court and ask if the filibuster is even legal and ask for it to be thrown out.
With the end of slavery, the compromise that set up the Electoral College is archaic and should be thrown in history’s trash heap, and we should elect presidents by popular vote. Sen. McConnell’s “let’s fix the Electoral College” is a distraction at best and is just another effort to run out the clock.
Michael J Kramer, Forest Lake
What’s dividing the country
Unfortunately, many people like the writer of “This is seeking unity?” (letter to the editor, Jan. 9) are a little mixed up about the events of January 6, 2021. The riot at the nation’s Capitol wasn’t caused by voter fraud, it was caused by lies about voting integrity. Every court case and every investigation has shown the 2020 election to be the most secure election in history. Thus, passing voter ID laws won’t restore faith in elections.
President Biden isn’t dividing the country, the perpetuation of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen is dividing the country. Contrary to the letter writer’s claim, polls show that the majority of people agree with President Biden and hold the former president responsible for the riot. Until senior Republican officials finally get backbones and repudiate the Big Lie, and those who propagate it, this country will remain divided. I’m not holding my breath for that to happen.
Ken Thielman, Woodbury
