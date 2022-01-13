Bitcoin
GamingShiba Price Surges 56% in Last 24 Hours, Next Big Crypto Sensation?
- The rapidly expanding ‘GAMINGSHIBA ARMY’ has over 26,000 holders.
- Certik Audit is underway, and a streaming platform will soon be available.
As the crypto market expands, it’s presenting more and more chances for the average investor to see their money rise exponentially. Cryptocurrency projects SAFEMOON, SHIBA, and SAITAMA, are among the most well-known.
Read More: Shiba Inu Price Prediction
GamingShiba, the latest in a long line of crypto-revolutions, is poised to take off in 2022. Gamers may now buy and sell NFTs, convert their best performances into NFTs, and launch them on the main NFT marketplaces thanks to GamingShiba, the first digital token to implement the idea of a multi-functional streaming platform. It is GamingShiba that connects players.
Gamingshiba wants to lead the way in the Metaverse and NFTs. GamingShiba’s objective is to provide the most innovative gaming and broadcasting platform through professional developers, IT experts, and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Close collaborations with NFT fans aid in the accomplishment of this objective.
New Army on the Rise
The GamingShiba community has grown significantly in the first month after its introduction. Considering the rapidly expanding ‘GAMINGSHIBA ARMY’ has over 26,000 holders, Certik Audit is underway, and a streaming platform will soon be available.
Based on concepts and beliefs that highlight that a group of like-minded people and their unrivalled talent and cooperation can only be achieved by a magical coalition, Gamingshiba was founded and is expected to erupt in 2022. Gamers, streaming platforms, NFTs, and the Metaverse will all be connected via GamingShiba.
According to CoinMarketCap, the GamingShiba price today is $1.72e-10 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,404,792 USD. It has been up 56.96% in the last 24 hours.
SocialGood – Shopping That’s Good for Your Wallet
SocialGood has a smartphone app worldwide, called the SocialGood App, which allows users to get SocialGood (SG) crypto assets for free by shopping at over 1,800 online retailers. Shopping with the app through a process called Shopping Mining™, users can shop and receive SG as a form of “cryptoback”.
How is SocialGood beneficial for your wallet?
In this day and age, it is common practice for retailers to offer cashback as a marketing strategy to attract online shoppers.
Working with merchants and implementing a variety of techniques, cashback firms give competitive rewards for retail transactions to incentivize spending, and more spending.
The SocialGood App is user-friendly and super easy for anyone to use, it introduces the cryptoverse to the average person who may not be familiar with crypto assets, cryptocurrencies and the like, in a very straightforward manner.
Invite your friends and receive your US$200 worth of bonus practically free by downloading the SocialGood App on your Android or iOS device.
The team at SocialGood are pleased to announce that they now offer US$200 worth of SG for each new referral made by sharing their invitation code via the SocialGood App through 31 January 2022. New invitees who sign up for the App will also receive US$200 worth of SG.
There are currently more than 600,000 users worldwide and up to 15% staking rewards. The more you shop using the SocialGood App and hold, the more staking bonus you will be able to get.
In addition to offering cryptoback rewards, the SG project distributes tokens through retail partners in exchange for affiliate marketing and commission deals with retailer partners. Overall, SG is an innovative project that could be hugely beneficial to commerce shopping. It’s the first of its kind to offer shoppers up to 100% cryptoback on purchases and could usher in major changes in the e-commerce space. By offering shoppers significant economic incentives with its own native token, SocialGood leverages the benefits of cryptocurrency technology. As the space enters the mainstream, SocialGood is well-positioned to hit wider adoptions in the coming years.
As an inviter, the advantage is that you get US$200 worth of SG for each new user invited. The referral bonus will show up in your “Referral History” of the app instantly. This can be withdrawn once the user they have invited has made approved purchases totaling US$30 or more.
As an invitee (New User) the advantage is that after making purchases totaling US$30 or more and waiting for it to become approved, they will receive their US$200 worth of SG.
How to Share Your Invitation Code
- In the SocialGood App, you can access your personal invitation code by pressing the “Referrals” button on the top right corner of the home screen.
- Copy your code and share that code via Social Media or any other platform.
- Invited users then input the invitation code when they sign up for the SocialGood App in order for each referral to be counted.
*In order to prevent fraud, an approval process will be required for referrers to withdraw newly acquired SG. Status for these referrals will be “approved” once the invitee does Shopping Mining™ and makes US$30 worth of purchases within 30 days after registering and has their purchases approved.
SocialGood holds several patents regarding how cryptocurrency is used to provide consumers with cryptoback, rewards, and point redemptions. They have provided cryptoback to all users who have made purchases on the app, when they’ve met the cryptoback terms and conditions.
By putting partner companies on the App, the operating company is able to receive advertising revenue from their business. As the partner companies are happy to have a new way of increasing their customer base, they are able to partner with more companies daily.
As an added bonus, your invitation code can be used an unlimited amount of times.
LBank Exchange Will List Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan. 12, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WOOP/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 17, 2022.
NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market has become one of the most successful markets in the crypto space as its value and popularity have been growing exponentially in recent years. As a decentralized social network, Woonkly is here to decentralize social posts by restoring power to the user while allowing them to monetize in a new way through NFTs and through gamification. Its native token Woonkly Power (WOOP) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 17, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Woonkly Metasocial Network is a Decentralized Social Network where all posts are converted into NFTs directly, where users have full control of their data and where the content is not uploaded to a server but to users’ computers through IPFS (interplanetary file system) allowing the creation of a decentralized global directory of creators, influencers, talents, users and metaverses, interacting with each other and creating new ways to monetize content. Creators can upload their audiovisual works and establish royalties for them. Almost any type of media file is eligible to be converted to an NFT. From songs to video clips, from podcasts to books, from selfies to metaverse lands.
The mission of Woonkly is to allow creators, influencers, talents, gamers, metaverses, users, and games to have a point of reference to monetize and socialize in a decentralized way. Its vision is to become the world directory between reality and the metaverse, connecting creators, influencers, and brands internationally with metaverses, play-to-earn games, and users.
Currently, Woonkly works on 2 Blockchains, the BSC network, and the Ethereum network. It will soon be included in the Avalanche and Solana networks and in the future, it will migrate to its own public blockchain.
About WOOP Token
As the utility token of Woonkly created on BSC, Woonkly Power (WOOP) reduces by 50% the commissions in the purchase and sale of NFTs in the social network, the income from advertising, or any other services provided by the platform. It’s also the only token that can buy or sell Woonkly.com Super Powers and the only token for programs such as Woonkly Gallery House and Woonkly Creators House.
The total supply of WOOP is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000), 41.5% of it is currently owned by the Community, 40% is allocated to the team and advisors, 15% is reserved for award ecosystem, marketing, and operation, 1% is provided for liquidity which is locked for 12 months, and the rest 2.5% is provided for liquidity in Exchanges. The 1 billion of WOOPs are pre-mined and no more can be created, which means that the number of WOOPs in circulation is finite and non-inflationary.
The WOOP token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on January 17, 2022, investors who are interested in Woonkly investment can easily buy and sell WOOP on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of WOOP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Selfies Aren’t Trendy Anymore — Will NFT Novatar Trend in 2022?
Today, almost everyone has heard of the terms “metaverse” or “avatar”. It’s not only a trendy word that’s becoming very common but those are concepts revolutionizing how we position ourselves in digital life.
The metaverse is considered a world where virtual objects merge with completely physical things and events within a single platform or an ecosystem.
A simple example is a digital twin-avatar, that transports users into many different realities, and depending on the scenario of use, consists of various services – from educational to entertainment. With “metaverse” users describe the virtual world where the avatars of real people live.
As digital identity protection, today is vital than ever, technocrats see the potential of NFTs to solve the problems of security and management of users’ digital selves.
Amid the advent of avatars and the launch of various metaverses, the NFT Novatar project will launch soon. Seems like it has all the potential to become one of the most influential NFT avatar projects, taking into account the upcoming usage of such assets.
Novatar offers the first-ever aging NFTs to become the digital identities of their holders in virtual worlds. 25K baby avatars with unique and one-of-a-kind characteristics perfectly suit the mission to represent anyone in virtual reality and Metas as well as on the social networks.
Each Novatar is primarily a unique digital art, with very detailed facial expressions, one-of-a-kind futuristic clothing, and style. However, they are not limited to fancy appearances only. NFT Novatars have a large number of genes to determine their identity and the first-ever aging technology fully runs on the blockchain.
From the very beginning, Novatars will appear as NFT babies. However, after the minting, NFT holders will decide whether they want to age their baby Novatar or not. The process of aging is irreversible, so think twice when deciding to get an adult NFT.
While the baby Novatar has 9 basic genes, adult NFTs have 14 genes with 10 basic and 4 optional genes. Moreover, the optional genes like a profession or gender orientation might or might not appear thus bringing the concept of rarity: the probability of getting one of 5 professions is 12%. For example, if one gets an astronaut Novatar it will be rare and a more valuable NFT. All Novatars have emotions: sad, happy, frustrated, shy, self-confident, etc, expressing real emotion.
In addition, all the NFT images are stored in IPFS and all the commercial rights are given to their owners. Moreover, having a Novatar gives access to real-life events organized for the Novatar community members. With the upcoming development and upgrades within the platform The Novatar will reach new heights soon in 2022.
