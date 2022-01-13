Goldberg: Just meeting with Putin is a concession

The Bruins’ ancient rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens will be rekindled one day, no doubt. It has flared up in just about every decade the two teams have been playing hockey over the past century.

But on Wednesday at the Garden, some of the age-old animosities may have sparked up but the suddenly rebuilding Habs are simply in no position to make the B’s lives too miserable these days.

Thanks to a Brad Marchand hat trick — his 17th, 18th and 19th goals of the year, which gave him seven in the last three games — the B’s raced out to a 4-0 lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory. The B’s matched their season-long win streak with their third straight victory, and it was their sixth win in seven games since returning from the Christmas/COVID break.

The B’s have been a new team since coach Bruce Cassidy changed his lines coming out of the break. They have scored 33 goals in the seven games, with 16 different goal-scorers. There is no doubt some of the puck luck that eluded them earlier in the season has found their back pocket, but this sample size is getting big enough to suggest that the B’s can be a more explosive team than they showed in their first 26 games.

“It’s tough to score five goals every night in this league, nobody does. But we shouldn’t be around two, either,” said Cassidy. “Some nights you’re going to run into a hot goaltender. Nights at the start of the year, there were a lot of games where we’d walk out of here or a game on the road and their goalie would be first star. That hasn’t happened as much lately.”

Cassidy believes his team’s pace of play has gotten up to speed. And since this bonanza started, the B’s have been going to where the goals are scored, the difficult area in and around the crease. That trait is epitomized by the battle-scarred Marchand.

“As a group, we’ve focused on it more recently. It’s something we’ve had to add to our game,” said Marchand, nose broken and eye blackened by a high-stick in Washington. “The majority of the goals in this league are scored from there. We had to get some more guys in front, get rebounds, get in front of the net, focus a little more on being around there. Our group’s been doing that since the break and it’s really paying off for us right now.”

The Canadiens, playing their first game since Jan. 1 because of four postponements, are in contention to be the worst team in the league and it didn’t take long to see how they earned their spot at the bottom of the standings. In little more than a blink of an eye — 15 seconds to be exact — the player who was front and center in big road wins in Tampa and Washington got the B’s in the right frame of mind late in the period.

Marchand changed onto the ice for Anton Blidh and went straight to the net. From the top of the crease he was able to redirect home a great feed from Tomas Nosek, playing in his first game back from COVID protocol.

The B’s completed their line change for the ensuing faceoff and, 15 seconds later, they had a two-goal lead. Craig Smith fired a shot from the slot that produced a high rebound. Marchand zeroed in on the puck and was able to bat it past Jake Allen at 14:58. It marked Marchand’s third consecutive two-goal game.

An injured Allen was pulled from the game in favor of Sam Montembeault. Before the period was out, Montembeault would give one up, too.

Jake DeBrusk, also playing his first game back from protocol, fired a shot from the right half board at the net and Curtis Lazar, battling for net-front position with Christian Dvorak, had it bounce off his skate with 50 seconds left in the period. He’d add another one before the night was out for a 2-2-4 night.

Marchand completed the hat trick at 7:10 of the second with a shorthanded goal. He started and finished the play, winning the puck deep in his own end and zipping it up to Patrice Bergeron for a breakout. John Moore (who’d later leave the game with a possible head injury) jumped up into the play and took the initial shot that Montembeault stopped, but Marchand followed up the rebound to make it 4-0, igniting a shower of chapeaus. Marchand’s pick was a stylish purple straw cowboy hat.

At that point, the Habs figured it was a good time to show up. Ben Chiarot drilled Oskar Steen with a hard hit for which he was whistled for roughing. Then fourth-line scrapper Michael Pezzetta got them on the board at 10:46 with a turnaround shot from the slot that beat Linus Ullmark.

Shortly after that, Pezzetta drew the B’s ire with a big hit on Matt Grzelcyk, inducing Bergeron to slam him to the ice, earning two minutes. Pezzetta also delivered the hit that knocked Moore from the game. Cassidy had no problem with his captain taking the penalty.

“Trust me, when these hits happen, if Bergy’s not on the ice, he points it out on the bench right away, ‘We finish every check,’ ” said Cassidy. “We got to let them know we’re not going to take that, whether it’s in our building or your building. We’re missing a bit of size with (Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno) going out on the last trip, but other guys have to step up and know when it’s your turn, be physical.”

Things continued to get messy in the third. Marchand drilled Nick Suzuki on a hit that landed him in the box for two minutes. Then in a third-period scrum, Chris Wideman threw a sideways head butt at Erik Haula, infuriating the Bruin forward and quite possibly earning him a call from the league.

But too-little-too-late aggression was about all the Habs had to offer in way of pushback.

Before too long, the Garden fans serenaded the Habs with the “Ole’! Ole’! Ole’!’ song so often sung by the fans in the Bell Centre in better times. There was another punch-up between Haula and Laurent Dauphin.

Yes, the hate may still be there. Hopefully the competitiveness will return soon.