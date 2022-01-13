News
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is refusing a request by the House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection to submit to an interview and turn over records pertaining to the deadly riot.
The panel is seeking first-hand details from members of Congress on then-President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
McCarthy, R-Calif., issued a statement Wednesday refusing to cooperate with the House committee. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”
He told Fox News Channel on Thursday that he had nothing to add beyond his media interviews after the riot. He claimed some committee members want “to deny me ever the chance to be speaker,” if Republicans retake the House in the 2022 midterm elections.
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy provide information to the nine-member panel about his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot. The request also seeks information about McCarthy’s communications with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack.
In his letter, Thompson said the panel “must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election. For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”
It remains unclear whether the panel will be able to gain testimony from McCarthy or any other congressional allies of Trump. While the committee has considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, that would be an extraordinary move and could run up against legal and political challenges.
The panel is seeking a window into Trump’s state of mind from an ally who has acknowledged repeated interactions with the then-president. The committee also wants to question McCarthy about communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.
The committee acknowledged the sensitive and unusual nature of its request as it proposed a meeting with McCarthy on either Feb. 3 or 4. “The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members,” Thompson wrote. “At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate fully the facts and circumstances of these events.”
Democrats have been seeking more information about McCarthy’s communications with Trump since the former president’s second impeachment trial last year. At one point in the trial, Democrats said they would try and call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., as a witness because she had described a potentially pivotal call between the two men after hearing an account from McCarthy.
Herrera Beutler’s statement said McCarthy told her he had asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and had said the violent mob was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members, as Trump initially claimed.
She said in the statement, “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
In the end, Democrats read a statement from Herrera Beutler into the record. Trump, who had just left office, was acquitted by the Senate.
McCarthy had initially criticized Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, saying he “bears responsibility” for the deadly Jan. 6 attack, which remains the most serious domestic assault on the building in its history.
“The saddest day I have ever had” in Congress, McCarthy said the night of the attack, even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject election results.
The latest request from the panel also puts McCarthy face-to-face with its vice-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, whom he dumped from the No. 3 House leadership position last summer as her very public criticism of Trump’s lies about his 2020 election loss reverberated through the Republican Party.
The GOP leader had counseled Cheney to stay on message, but as she continued to warn the party off Trump’s falsehoods, McCarthy groomed a newly transformed Trump acolyte, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as her replacement.
McCarthy is the third member of Congress the committee has reached out to for voluntary information. In the past few weeks, GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry were also contacted by the panel but have denied the requests to sit down with lawmakers or provide documents.
The panel, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed almost 350 people and issued public subpoenas to around 50 people and organizations as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.
On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to the panel virtually, according to a person familiar with the interview who requested anonymity to discuss it. The committee subpoenaed McEnany in November.
The committee says the extraordinary trove of material it has collected — 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump — is fleshing out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which played out on live television.
Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview last month that about 90% of the witnesses subpoenaed by the committee have cooperated despite the defiance of high-profile Trump allies like Meadows and Steve Bannon. Lawmakers said they have been effective at gathering information from other sources in part because they share a unity of purpose rarely seen in a congressional investigation.
U.S. jobless claims rise by 23,000 to 230,000
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level since mid-November, but still low by historic standards.
U.S. jobless claims climbed by 23,000 last week to 230,000, the Department of Labor said Thursday. The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week blips, rose nearly 6,300 to almost 211,000.
The weekly applications, a proxy for layoffs, have risen in four of the last five weeks, a period that runs in tandem with the spread of the omicron variant. Yet the jobs market has bounced back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims had fallen mostly steadily for about a year and they dipped below the pre-pandemic average of around 220,000 a week.
“The rise in claims likely reflects an increase in layoffs due to the surge in COVID cases,” said economists Nancy Vanden Houten and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics. “Claims may remain elevated in the near term, but we expect initial claims will gravitate back to the 200k level once the omicron wave passes. Encouragingly, there are indications that cases from the omicron variant are peaking.”
Altogether, 1.6 million people were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Jan. 1.
Companies are holding onto workers at a time when it’s difficult to find replacements. Employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, the fifth-highest monthly total in records going back to 2000. A record 4.5 million workers quit their jobs in November — a sign that they are confident enough to look something better.
The job market has bounced back from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession. When COVID-19 hit, governments ordered lockdowns, consumers hunkered down at home and many businesses closed or cut back hours. Employers slashed millions of jobs in March and April 2020, and the unemployment rate rocketed to 14.7%.
But massive government spending — and eventually the rollout of vaccines — brought the economy back. Last year, employers added a record 6.4 million jobs — but that still was not enough to make up for the unprecedented 9.4 million jobs lost in 2020. And hiring slowed in November and December last year as employers struggled to fill job openings.
Still, the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low 3.9%.
Editorial: ‘It’s (still) the economy, stupid’
1982 was not a banner year. The prime interest rate hit 21.5%. The U.S. was crawling out of a recession and Republicans lost 27 House seats to the delight of the Democrats.
It’s deja vu all over again. We all woke up Wednesday to the news that inflation jumped in December at its fastest year-over-year pace since, you guessed it, 1982.
It’s no surprise. We’re paying more for just about everything. Cars, furniture, appliances, gas and food all bring sticker shock. The supply chain is gummed up worse than your engine during our deep freeze and good luck finding a plow driver. The consumer-price index rose 7% in December, according to the Labor Department, making this not a very happy new year.
This one’s on President Biden and his party. It’s no wonder he’s talking voting rights and insurrections. Who wants to tackle grocery bills when you can talk politics? The midterms loom and voters have an amazing knack for understanding what really matters. “It’s the economy, stupid.”
That quote, coined by straight-talking Democratic political consultant James Carville, helped Bill Clinton defeat incumbent first-term President George H.W. Bush in 1992. Will that same crafty insight apply this year? Maybe, or maybe not, Carville told the Herald.
“By November, I hope it’s the economy, stupid,” he said, quoting his own quote. “The economy will be good. Jamie Dimon is predicting it will be. But if not, it will be a bad year.” For the Democrats, that is.
Carville, who gave a shout-out to Boston, said Biden needs the economy to bounce back well before the fall so voters have some confidence in the administration and Democratic party. “This has to be sustained,” he added of the hoped-for rebound.
Dimon, the longtime CEO and chairman of JPMorgan Chase, told CNBC this week he’s bullish on 2022. But there are a lot of ifs.
What if the virus doesn’t ease up?
What if companies and stores can’t attract enough talented workers?
What if Biden and Congress fail to pump up the economy for a change?
The warning signs are so evident you’d think the administration is just rolling the dice hoping for any good news instead of working the margins. Even the usually left-leaning Associated Press is giving the moribund economy some coverage.
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research states Americans are more worried about the economy than the coronavirus. The economy outpaced the pandemic as a top concern, with 68% of respondents mentioning it in some way as a top 2022 speed bump, the pollsters report. A similar percentage said the same last year, but mentions of inflation are much higher now: 14% this year, compared with less than 1% last year.
That poll was taken in mid-December. We wonder what those surveyed are thinking today?
Just 37% of Americans name the virus as one of their top five priorities for the government to work on in 2022, the poll adds. “Pandemic fatigue is real, and all of us feel it at some point,” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in an interview for the survey.
Even as we all try to remain healthy, life must go on. Heating bills must be paid. Food needs to be put on the table. We all, or at least Herald readers, strive to better our lives daily.
Being held back by overregulation and poor management won’t go unnoticed. Mark the calendar, the primary is Sept. 20 and the general election is Nov. 8.
Denver weather: Warmest day of the week before a cool down
Denver is likely to see a few flakes come Friday but first, a very warm winter day on Thursday.
Mostly sunny and slightly warmer today. Increasing clouds by evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IPHoQnTAMy
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 13, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will near a record high on Thursday as forecasters predict the high will rise to 62 degrees. Denver’s daily record for the day is 69 degrees. Thursday should be mostly clear, with a low of 30 degrees.
Friday brings a 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. with increasing clouds. The high should reach 41 degrees, but stiff winds, gusting as high as 21 mph, should make it feel even cooler. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, but overnight temperature will drop into the teens.
The upcoming days look clear, with weekend highs in the 40s and 50s returning early next week.
