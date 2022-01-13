News
Grand jury to investigate election tampering allegations in Mesa County, Colorado
State and local officials are launching a grand jury investigation into allegations of election equipment tampering and official misconduct in Mesa County.
Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement about convening the grand jury in a news release early Thursday morning, saying in the joint statement that the grand jury accepted the case on Wednesday.
Although Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, a Republican, was not named in the announcement, local, state and federal authorities have been investigating for months a possible security breach in the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office after Peters and others allegedly allowed an unauthorized person access to elections equipment during a Dominion Voting Systems Software update in May, and passwords were later posted online in August. It’s unclear how many people are under the grand jury investigation.
A judge barred Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley from overseeing the 2021 election. Peters has continued to spread baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
In November, the AG and DA’s offices confirmed that they, along with the FBI, conducted a search in Peters’ home related to the alleged selection system breach and disputed claims by Peters that her home and those of her friends were raided.
The secretary of state’s office asked Peters to sign a document that placed limits on what Peters can do for the 2022 elections if she wanted to return as the designated election official, including repudiating a statement she made about Dominion Voting Systems machines, but Peters rejected the offer, her legal defense fund said on Wednesday.
A grand jury in Colorado is often made up of a panel of about 12 people, nine of whom must find probable cause before they can indict someone — a standard that’s lower than what’s used for a conviction in criminal trials. Prosecutors present evidence and witnesses to the grand jury, but the proceedings are all kept secret. Even those under investigation are “dealt with privately to ensure fairness,” according to Attorney General Phil Weiser.
“The investigation will be thorough and guided by the facts and the law,” the joint statement read. “More information will be made available when the prosecutors are ethically and legally permitted to provide additional details. To maintain the impartiality of the investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”
An FBI spokesperson did not immediately return requests for comment about the status of the federal investigation, and Peter’s legal defense fund also did not respond to a request for comment early Thursday.
News
Nuggets’ Bol Bol trade with Detroit is off due to physical, source says
Three days after the Nuggets agreed to trade Bol Bol to Detroit, the deal is off, a league source told The Denver Post.
The Pistons had an issue with Bol’s physical and reneged on the trade, which would’ve sent Rodney McGruder and a late second-round pick to Denver.
The Nuggets announced the trade in a release on Monday.
Bol had foot surgery during his lone season at Oregon, but has largely been injury-free since joining the Nuggets in 2019. The Nuggets were taken aback by the news, a source said.
The deal, which would’ve added a veteran wing to the Nuggets’ rotation in McGruder, instead sends Bol back to Denver, where he’d struggled to find any consistent playing time.
In Detroit, Bol would’ve had a larger role, with more opportunity to develop alongside the rebuilding Pistons.
McGruder joined the Nuggets this week and even participated in shootaround ahead of Tuesday’s loss to the Clippers. He never got in the game.
News
Free MLK Day fun, a documentary about pets and more things to do in Denver
Editor’s note: Due to possible status changes related to COVID-19 and the delta and omicron variants, please check with the organizer before attending to ensure the event hasn’t been canceled or postponed. See further state of Colorado guidance at covid19.colorado.gov.
Jason Moran at MCA’s Holiday Theater
Friday. Downtown’s Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is straying into the Highland neighborhood with its 2022 debut shows at the Holiday Theater — a 1914 movie house that MCA purchased last year.
On Friday, Jan. 14, acclaimed jazz musician and MCA Denver exhibiting artist Jason Moran will perform with his band, Bandwagon, with a YouTube chat between Moran and MCA senior curator Miranda Lash coming next week. Tickets are on sale now for $35. Starts at 7 p.m. at 2945 Julian St. store.mcadenver.org/collections/events
Four-legged comfort, and loss, on film
Thursday-Jan. 28. On top of everything else lately, some pet owners have lost their four-legged friends — friends who have carried them through the pandemic — while others have relied on overworked vets to keep their companions healthy. “The Hardest Day,” a Colorado-rooted film streaming free online, may well provide them some catharsis and insight.
Created by Ross Taylor, a photojournalist and assistant professor at the University of Colorado, and producer/filmmaker Luke Rafferty, the movie traces the unique bonds between humans and animals, focusing on the difficult end-of-life decisions, and the “veterinarians and support staff who help along the way.”
It’s based on a popular, 2018 photo essay that ran in publications around the world, and the free online screenings, Friday, Jan. 20-Jan. 28, already have about 800 registrants. Sign up and learn more at watch.showandtell.film/watch/thehardestday.
Boulder’s free MLK Day art, music
Opens Sunday. In advance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, and February’s Black History Month, the Boulder NAACP is presenting the free “Walk With Me” program, a cultural exploration of Blackness in America.
While “Walk With Me” includes keynote speakers, dance performances and more, the centerpiece is the 100-plus-photo exhibition at the Dairy Center for the Arts from photojournalist Ernest Withers, who documented African-American life in the South during the 1950s and ’60s. His daughter Rosalind will be there to open it on Sunday, Jan. 16, and it runs through Feb. 26. 2-6 p.m. daily at 2590 Walnut St. in Boulder.
“Walk With Me” also wraps up that next day, Feb. 27, with a show from the Grammy-winning Fisk Jubilee Singers, who sing in the tradition of Negro spirituals, and are making their Colorado debut. All events are free, all-ages and open to the public at the Dairy Center and Silver Creek High School, 3901 Nelson Road in Longmont. More at naacpbouldercounty.org/walk-with-me.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
6 mocktails your guests will actually enjoy
For some, a wedding reception is all about the bar and signature cocktails. Colleen Shea and Christopher Smith, who live in Orlando, Florida, said that a highlight of their celebration on Aug. 17, 2019, was the menu of drinks. But the couple, who met in 2015 at a 12-step program in Washington, D.C., didn’t offer your typical assortment of cocktails.
“We had a coffee bar with coffee, cappuccinos, lattes, and syrups to satisfy everyone’s caffeine fix,” said Shea, 33, a communications manager in the transportation industry.
Smith, 32, and Shea’s wedding at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., was alcohol-free and kicked off at 10 a.m. “Because we don’t drink and a lot of our guests don’t drink, it didn’t make sense to serve alcohol,” she said.
Couples who want to keep the booze flowing during their reception can expect to spend around $2,300 for an open bar, according to a 2020 report from The Knot. But dry weddings, where no alcohol is served, often cost much less.
Eight percent of couples who married in 2018 and 2019 did not serve alcohol at their reception, according to The Knot. And Americans’ alcohol consumption is down overall: a 2021 Gallup poll found that 40% of U.S. adults report they don’t drink alcoholic beverages such as liquor, wine or beer, up from 35% in 2019.
If you’re planning to have a dry bar at your wedding, experts say there are a few things you can do to make it even more appealing to your guests.
Start by informing them in advance that alcohol won’t be served. “Mention it on your invitation or wedding website so that there won’t be any surprises,” said Lauren Megerdichian, the weddings editor at Style Me Pretty, a wedding blog.
Having a daytime reception, such as a brunch, can create a natural setting for a booze-free affair, said Katy Beverly, a wedding and event planner in Greenville, South Carolina. In addition, a photo booth, games, and other activities at a reception can help guests mix and mingle without alcohol, Beverly said.
And signature mocktails, of course, can excite guests in the way that their alcoholic cousins do, said Megerdichian. “Having a dry wedding does not have to cramp your style,” she said.
Anastasia Stevenson, a destination-wedding planner in Savannah, Georgia, knows what makes for a great nonalcoholic bar. Stevenson planned a dry wedding in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, on May 18, 2019, where mocktails garnished with fresh herbs like rosemary, mint and thyme were served on trolleys that she had set up throughout the venue’s garden.
“Style is important when serving a mocktail,” said Stevenson. “Make it all about the experience and you can’t go wrong.”
With the help of a few inventive mixologists, we’ve put together the following list of six creative mocktails. Whether you’re planning a dry wedding or just looking to add a few nonalcoholic options to the menu for an upcoming celebration, consider serving one (or several) of these zero-proof beverages.
Raspberry-Jalapeño Fizz
This mocktail from John deBary, a mixologist in New York City and the author of “Drink What You Want,” “is all about the interplay of jalapeño, banana and raspberry, which is an unexpected but excellent combination,” deBary said.
Time: 12 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 lime wedge
- 1 thin slice of jalapeño, seeded
- 1 slice of ripe banana, 1-inch-thick
- 1 1/2 ounces chilled verjus (such as Wölffer Estate)
- 1/2 ounce raspberry preserves
- 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1 1/2 ounces sparkling water
- Kosher salt
Preparation
1. Use the lime wedge to moisten the rim of a chilled coupe, and dip one side of the rim into salt to coat it.
2. Place the glass in a freezer to chill for 10 minutes.
3. Combine the jalapeño and banana in a cocktail shaker and muddle together until the jalapeño is crushed.
4. Add the verjus, raspberry preserves and lime juice.
5. Add ice and shake for 15 seconds.
6. Fine strain into the prepared glass and top with the sparkling water.
Berry Smash
This mixed berry mocktail recipe, garnished with a mint sprig and powdered sugar, comes from Lauren Paylor, a bartender in Washington, D.C.
Time: 4 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 strawberries
- 2 raspberries
- 1 blackberry
- 3 mint leaves
- 3/4 ounce simple syrup
- 1 ounce Seedlip Grove
- 1 ounce Seedlip Garden
- 1 ounce hibiscus tea
- 3/4 ounce lemon juice
- 1 1/2 ounces ginger beer
- 1 mint sprig
- Powdered sugar
Preparation
1. Muddle fruit and mint with simple syrup in a cocktail shaker.
2. Add remaining ingredients except for the ginger beer.
3. Shake and strain into a highball glass
4. Top off with ginger beer.
5. Garnish with a mint sprig and powdered sugar.
Mellow Margarita
Love a good margarita? This nonalcoholic variation features Aplós, a hemp-infused, nonalcoholic spirit that “calms and uplifts, without the negative effects of alcohol,” said Lynnette Marrero, a mixologist in New York City and MasterClass teacher who engineered the recipe.
Time: 3 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 lime wedge
- Salt
- 2 ounces Aplós
- 1 tablespoon agave nectar syrup
- 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
- 2 dashes of orange flower water
- 1 orange twist
- 1 lime wheel
Preparation
1. Run a lime wedge around the outside of the rim of a tumbler glass, then roll the rim in salt.
2. Add Aplós, nectar syrup, lime juice and orange flower water to a cocktail shaker.
3. Shake and strain over fresh cubes of ice into the tumbler glass.
4. With a peeler, cut an orange twist and express the oils into the cocktail.
5. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Red Hot
Cinnamon lovers will enjoy this riff on a paloma from Lynnette Marrero.
Time: 3 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 ounces chilled hibiscus tea, steeped
- 1 ounce pink grapefruit juice
- 3/4 ounce chili-cinnamon honey syrup (to make the syrup, mix half a cup of water with one cup of honey and 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper; stir together until evenly distributed)
- Grapefruit soda water
- 1 grapefruit slice
- Salt
- Cinnamon
Preparation
1. Use the grapefruit slice to moisten the rim of a rocks glass, then roll the rim into a mix of cinnamon and salt.
2. Place the pink grapefruit juice, tea and chili-honey syrup in a cocktail shaker with two ice cubes.
3. Shake and strain into the rocks glass filled with fresh ice.
4. Top with grapefruit soda water and mix with a spoon to ensure the soda is evenly distributed.
5. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.
Tender Heart Bear
This nonalcoholic version of the Jungle Bird, a classic tiki cocktail, comes from Sam Treadway, the owner of Backbar, a cocktail lounge in Somerville, Massachusetts.
Time: 1 minute
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 ounces fresh pineapple juice
- 1 ounce fresh lime juice
- 1 ounce Giffard aperitif syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon demerara syrup
- Angostura bitters
- Fee Brothers molasses bitters
- 1 dehydrated lime wheel
- Pineapple fronds
- 1 mint leaf
Preparation
1. Mix Giffard aperitif syrup with fresh squeezed lime juice in a cocktail shaker.
2. Add fresh pineapple juice.
3. Add a dash of the molasses bitters and a dash of the Angostura bitters.
4. Add demerara syrup.
5. Shake all with ice and strain over crushed ice in a tiki mug.
6. Top with a dash of each bitters.
7. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel, pineapple fronds and mint.
Placebo Medicine
For ginger fans, this mocktail has a balance of smoke, spice, sweet and sour. Its recipe comes from Nick Lappen, a bartender at Backbar.
Time: 1 minute
Ingredients
- 2 ounces black tea
- 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 ounce honey syrup (To make honey syrup, mix one cup of honey and one cup of hot water until dissolved. Then set aside to cool.)
- 1/4 ounce spicy ginger syrup
- 1/4 teaspoon gentian root tea
- 1/2 ounce Lapsang Souchong tea
- 1 slice of candied ginger
Preparation
1. Mix black tea, lemon juice, honey syrup, spicy ginger syrup and gentian root tea in a cocktail shaker with ice.
2. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.
3. Top with Lapsang souchong tea.
4. Garnish with a slice of candied ginger.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
Grand jury to investigate election tampering allegations in Mesa County, Colorado
Former Tonga MP Hints at Adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as Legal Tender By November
Lamar Odom Trashes Tristan As ‘Corny’ For Cheating On Khloe & Fathering A Child — Watch
Nuggets’ Bol Bol trade with Detroit is off due to physical, source says
WELP: Nicki Minaj’s Lawyer Slams Jennifer Hough’s ‘Bottom-Feeding’ Attorney For TRYING IT — Vows To Recoup $300K In Legal Fees
Free MLK Day fun, a documentary about pets and more things to do in Denver
Bitcoin Is Massively Overvalued, Billionaire ’Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach
Julian King Turns ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Heartbreak Into Healing With ‘Can We Go Back’
6 mocktails your guests will actually enjoy
China Plans to Create Separate Blockchain Infrastructure to Legalize Only NFT
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1