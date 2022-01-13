“Growing Up Hip Hop” Exclusive: Sakoya Receives A Lukewarm Welcome At Twist’s Kickback [VIDEO]

Learn all about Howard Stern’s wife of 13 years, Beth Stern, as well as his ex-wife and the mother of his three children, Alison Berns.

Howard Stern has got it all. Of course, the 67-year-old “King Of All Media” has his widely successful radio show, The Howard Stern Show, where he interviews actors, politicians, and more. He’s also published several best-selling books and was previously a judge on America’s Got Talent. But outside of his massive career, Howard has a gorgeous wife named Beth Stern, who is an author, actress, model, and animal-rights activist. Howard and Beth, 49, have been happily married for over a decade now, and she’s been so supportive of all his media endeavors. Before Beth, Howard was married to Alison Berns, 67, who is the mother of his three children.

Although Howard’s relationship with Alison didn’t work out, it appears that he and Beth are in it for the long haul together. Here’s everything to know about the women that have been married to Howard Stern.

Beth Ostrosky Stern

Beth Stern (nee Ostrosky) is successful in her own right. She grew up in Pennsylvania and studied at the University of Pittsburg, before she moved to New York City to pursue modeling. She landed many calendar magazine covers and was even landed on For Him Magazine‘s Top 100 Sexiest Women of the Year lists in 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2007. Beth is also an actress. She made her acting debut in Ben Stiller‘s 1996 film Flirting With Disaster. She later appeared in the movie Whipped and on the shows Filter and Casino Cinema. She’s also hosted Kitten Bowl, which airs annually on the Hallmark Channel as a counter programming to the Super Bowl. As an avid animal activist, Beth is a spokesperson for North Shore Animal League of America. It is the world’s largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption center.

Howard started dating Beth in 2000. He had already been separated from his first wife, Alison, but they didn’t finalize their divorce until 2001. Howard reportedly met Beth at a mutual friend’s party, and they started dating shortly after. He announced their engagement on his radio show on February 14, 2007, and they married the following year at Le Cirque restaurant in New York City on October 3, 2008. They’ve been happily married ever since.

Howard has such a sweet romance with Beth. In fact, the radio show host re-proposed to his wife on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October 2019. He explained the romantic gesture when he appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few days later. “I go on Jimmy’s show and I thought it would be funny if I showed him how she will turn me down,” Howard said. “And I got one one knee and I said, ‘Darling I love you.’ It was going to be great. It was going to get big laughs when she turned me down. And she said, ‘Yes.’ I don’t know why.” Ellen then surprised Howard and Beth, who was in the audience during the interview, by enlisting The Bachelor star Colton Underwood to re-marry the couple on the spot.

Alison Berns

Alison, a former actress and radio hostess, was Howard’s first wife. The exes met while studying at Boston University in the early ’70s. She appeared in his documentary about Transcendental Meditation, and they started dating shortly after. “Within a week after our relationship began, I knew I was going to marry her,” Howard wrote in his 1993 book Private Parts, which was adapted into a film four years later. After they both graduated college, they got married at Temple Ohabei Shalom in Brookline, Massachusetts on June 4, 1978. They were both 24 years old at the time of their wedding.

Howard and Alison had three daughters together: Emily Beth Stern, now 38, Deborah Jennifer Stern, now 35, and Ashley Jade Stern, now 28. Ashley and Deborah have low-key lives, unlike Emily, who has worked as an actress and singer in the entertainment industry. She’s appeared in films like The Elevator Game and Remembered Mein and the Netflix show The Kominsky Method. Her debut album, Birth Day, came out in 2012.

Howard’s marriage to Alison came to an end in 1999, when they decided to separate. They finalized their divorce in 2001 with an amicable divorce settlement. He told Rolling Stone in 2011, “My marriage ending blew my mind. I was upset that I failed, let down my family, my kids, my ex-wife; it all was very painful.“ He added, “I felt like such a failure. It’s so complicated, and it’s hard for me to even figure out at this point what went wrong and how things that were so good could go so bad. It’s tough. I think I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to analyze that.”