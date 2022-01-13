Celebrities
Heather Rae Young Reveals Being A Stepmom To Tarek’s Kids Inspired Her To Want Children Of Her Own
Heather Rae Young reveals how her ‘love’ for being a stepmother to Tarek El Moussa’s children has possibly led to having kids of her own.
Heather Rae Young “loves being a stepmom.” So much so, that the Selling Sunset star and her husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, have discussed having children of their own together. The 34-year-old reality star spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and explained how being a stepparent to Tarek’s kids — a daughter, Taylor, 11, and a son, Brayden, 6 — led to her possibly wanting kids of her own.
“We don’t know how life’s going to shift and what the future holds,” the former Playboy Playmate of the Month said. “When we first met, we both had said ‘no’ to having children. And, you know, obviously as my love grew for the children and I fell into this amazing position as a step mom — I just I love being a stepmom, I love being a mom, I love raising children.”
“And so more recently I have started thinking about having one of my own,” Heather confessed. “I brought it up to Tarek and at first we talked about it and so we’re on the same page. We are planning on possibly having a baby in the future but right now I am going through egg freezing. I’m doing the second round of egg freezing.”
The blonde beauty continued, “We have talked about freezing embryos, putting embryos aside and then we would like to try natural this year. I think I’m pushing it a little bit more than Tarek but, you know, we don’t know what the future is going to hold but yes, sometime in the future we would like our own.”
Tarek and Heather tied the knot on Oct. 23, 2021 at a Santa Barbara hotel after two years of dating. The newlyweds recently returned home from their three-week honeymoon to the Maldives (with three days in Dubai). When asked how they’re settling into married life, Heather said, “We were actually looking back the other night because time flies by so we actually went back in our phones and looked at all the photos from the wedding. Up until the New Year, we did have such a whirlwind life after the wedding. I finally feel like we are settling back in. Like, this is our first week.”
Since saying their ‘I dos’ Tarek said being married to Heather has been “absolutely incredible.” He said, “The wedding was just magical. The honeymoon was the most romantic place you could ever think of and honestly since saying ‘I do’, like we’ve just become closer as a family. We’re working as a unit. We’re setting big goals. And we’re really working on setting us up in our family for the rest of our lives together. We are enjoying every single moment of it and we couldn’t be more excited.”
Apple TV + Offers First Look At Their New Series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey,” Based on Walter Mosley’s Novel
Apple TV + released the first set of images from their upcoming new series “The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey” this Wednesday, January 12.
We’re expecting huge things from this limited series, which was executive produced by and stars Oscar nominated Samuel L. Jackson, and is based on the acclaimed novel by best-selling author Walter Mosley, who adapted the story for the screen and also serves as executive producer. The six-episode gripping series about family, memory and legacy will debut globally Friday, March 11 on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Jackson’s not the only critically acclaimed THESPIAN associated with the project either. One of our new faves, Dominique Fishback, stars as well.
Here’s what we know so far:
“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (“Coyote,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood”), Damon Gupton (“Black Lightning,” “Bates Motel”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“I Am Your Woman,” “When They See Us”), Walton Goggins (“Justified,” “The Unicorn”), and Omar Miller (“The Unicorn,” “Ballers”).
Alongside Mosley and Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is executive produced by Mosley’s producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.
March can’t come soon enough!
Sarah Michelle Gellar Tries To Bring The 80s Back With New Hair Makeover – Before & After Photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar is throwing it all the way back to 1983 with her new look as she rocked bright eyeshadow and neon earrings.
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, is a walking blast from the past in her latest Instagram post. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress is channeling the ’80s with her new hairstyle and look. In the boomerang video, she showed off her freshly-chopped wispy curtain bangs with the rest of her hair pulled back in a bun. While the hairstyle has had a resurgence in 2021, it originated back in the days of Farrah Fawcett. Check out her new look below!
“As I’ve been fairly unimpressed by 2022 so far, I’m think of just bringing 1983 back,” she said in the caption of the inspiration behind her new look. She showed off extra ’80s spirit with bright purple eyeshadow and a pink shiny lip. No ’80s look can be complete without neon and the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress delivered with a pair of lightning bolt earrings with one bolt being pink and the other yellow.
Prior to rocking a trendy bang, the Cruel Intentions actress often slicked her hair back or wore it down in ways that made her forehead more prominent. Curtain bangs are excellent for framing the face and slimming it down. Curtain bangs or not, Sarah Michelle Gellar always looks beautiful. Here’s a look at the starlet before her new haircut.
Even though SMG isn’t a back fan of 2022 so far, she did enjoy an awesome Hawaii vacation with her family at the top of the year. The actress had some fun in the sun with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two kids Charlotte Grace Prinze, 12, and Rocky James Prinze, 9. She shared some adorable snaps of the family posing on the beach together and even treated fans to a swimsuit pic where she rocked a navy blue one-piece with ruffled sleeves.
The Masters Of The Universe voice actress has recently spoken out about raising two tweens during the trying times of the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that she was nervous about sending her kids back to school but ultimately knew it was “the best thing for them.” “It was mixed emotions!”She told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was definitely happy for them. I was excited for them. I was nervous. I know that our school has taken every precaution, but, you know, it’s still obviously trying times. And I also missed them!”
Adele ‘skedaddled’ when ‘huge python’ appeared on set of Oh My God music video
Adele “skedaddled” off the set of her new music video for ‘Oh My God’ when a “huge python” appeared.
The ‘Easy On Me’ hitmaker has just shared the promo for her latest single from her LP ’30’ – which saw her reunite with the director behind her mega-selling hit ‘Rolling In The Deep’, Sam Brown – and she has laughed off the terrifying moment the reptile frightened her.
Alongside clips from the video, Adele shared on Instagram: “I got to work with Sam Brown again for ‘Oh My God’ who directed the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ video! So to collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least. We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious – thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.
“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there! Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus – Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my “I’m a hot mess” song in! (sic)”
The 33-year-old singer is due to kick off her Las Vegas residency on January 21, with two shows each weekend at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel.
The ‘Weekends with Adele’ concerts proved so popular, some fans were placed on a waitlist for tickets due to “extremely high demand”.
An email sent to those who tried to bag themselves a seat at one of the hottest tickets in town began: “Due to extremely high demand for the Adele presale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you are currently on the waitlist.
“Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message.
“Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale.”
