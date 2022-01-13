Here’s the ex-Broncos, plus former local players and coaches, set to compete in the NFL playoffs

Suggest a Correction
With the NFL playoffs starting Saturday, here’s a look at the players and coaches with Colorado ties in the bracket.
Punter Brett Kern (Broncos 2008-09); center Daniel Munyer (CU 2011-14); nose tackle Kyle Peko (Broncos 2016-17, 2019); special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman (Broncos defensive assistant, 2010); tight end Austin Fort (Broncos 2019-20) on practice squad; quarterback Kevin Hogan (Broncos 2018-19) on practice squad.
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (CU 1987-90, ex-varsity assistant at Thomas Jefferson, former CU running backs coach and offensive coordinator); offensive quality control coach Connor Embree (Superior native and ex-receivers coach at Fairview).
Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (Broncos 2014-19); receiver Isaiah McKenzie (Broncos 2017-18); assistant receivers coach Marc Lubick (Fort Collins, son of longtime CSU coach Sonny, CSU assistant 2000-09, Broncos assistant receivers coach 2015-16); wideout Tanner Gentry (Grandview) on practice squad.
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (CU 2013-16); defensive tackle Josh Tupou (CU 2012-16); quarterback Brandon Allen (Broncos 2019); offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Broncos coaching assistant 2010, assistant coach 2011-15).
Kicker Daniel Carlson (The Classical Academy); long snapper Trent Sieg (Eaton and CSU, 2014-17); offensive line coach Tom Cable (CU offensive line coach 1998, offensive coordinator 1999).
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels (Broncos head coach 2009-10); tackle Will Sherman (CU 2017-19) on practice squad; tight end Matt LaCosse (Broncos 2017-18) on practice squad; tight end Dalton Keene (Chatfield) on injured reserve.
Running back Kalen Ballage (Falcon); outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka (Broncos 2020-21); cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (CU 2014-16).
Left tackle David Bakhtiari (CU 2010-12); kicker Mason Crosby (CU 2003-06); wideout Juwann Winfree (CU 2016-18, Broncos 2019-20); cornerback Isaac Yiadom (Broncos 2018-19); cornerback Kabion Ento (CU 2016-18) on practice squad; wideout David Moore (Broncos 2021) on practice squad.
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (CSU 2010-13 and Broncos 2014-18); center Ryan Jensen (Fort Morgan and CSU-Pueblo, 2009-11).
Wideout Michael Gallup (CSU 2016-17).
Outside linebacker Von Miller (Broncos 2011-21); outside linebacker Justin Hollins (Broncos 2019); wideout Warren Jackson (CSU 2017-19, Broncos 2021) on practice squad; special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis (Arvada, Broncos special teams coordinator 2015-16); assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson (Chatfield).
Kicker Matt Prater (Broncos 2007-13); defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (CU 1990-94, Broncos head coach 2017-18); offensive line coach Sean Kugler (Broncos offensive line coach 2018); defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson (Broncos defensive backs coach 2017-18); cornerbacks coach Greg Williams (Broncos defensive backs coach 2018).
General manager John Lynch (Broncos 2004-07); head coach Kyle Shanahan (son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, Cherry Creek); offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (Smoky Hill, Broncos intern 2005); tight ends/assistant head coach Jon Embree (Cherry Creek, CU 1983-86, CU assistant coach 1993-2002, CU head coach 2011-12); running backs coach Bobby Turner (Broncos running backs coach 1995-2009); wideout coach Wes Welker (Broncos 2013-14); quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello (Broncos offensive coordinator 2019); wideout Austin Mack (Broncos practice squad 2021) and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson (Broncos 2021) on practice squad.
Tight end Jack Stoll (Regis Jesuit); cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (Broncos 2021); linebacker Christian Elliss (Valor Christian) and cornerback Mac McCain III (Broncos 2021) on practice squad; outside linebacker Davion Taylor (CU 2018-19) on injured reserve.
Colorado’s 2022 legislative session started Wednesday under the shadow of a still critical pandemic, and with party leaders primed to spend months debating how to apportion a historically flush state budget, and make the state safer and more affordable.
The parties identify many of the same pressing problems, but present largely opposing ideas to address them. For the fourth straight year, however, Democrats control both the state House and Senate, plus the governor’s office, so they can always claim final say if they want it.
It’s evident once again that the COVID-19 pandemic is one subject area with little common ground. The politicization of this pandemic was evident as Democrats in both chambers donned masks and all but a couple Republicans did not. Health care workers administered rapid virus tests outside the Capitol, and guests — unlike lawmakers — were required to mask up indoors. However, partitions between lawmakers’ desks that were taken down at the end of last year’s session did not go back up.
“Health care and public health will continue to guide many of the decisions we make in this building,” House Speaker Alex Garnett of Denver said. “Despite our exhausting and fatigue, COVID has not relented yet.”
This is the final year for many term-limited staples of Colorado state politics, including Garnett, Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo, Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert of Douglas County and House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar of Pueblo.
In their opening-day speeches, both Holbert and House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland argued that Colorado has become less affordable and safe, with students falling behind in their education.
Holbert promised that his caucus would bring forth bills to allow “struggling Coloradans” to deduct rent from their income taxes, and to exempt food from state sales taxes. He said the caucus would bring a bill to hire more police officers and to fully pay off longstanding state debt to the public K-12 system.
McKean pledged to fight for Coloradans’ costs of living to go down by “eliminating excessive taxes and fees” and a return to “the broken window theory of policing that puts an emphasis on all our laws,” focused on increased training and reporting for police.
Garcia, in his speech, was more sweeping and included fewer policy specifics than Holbert. He did allude to the fact that this legislature’s work will be largely defined by the historic influx of about $4 billion in federal stimulus money, which gives lawmakers about 10 times the discretionary spending power this year than in previous years.
“It has become somewhat of a tradition for the Senate president to declare on opening day that this upcoming session will be the most consequential in history,” Garcia said. “That declaration has never felt more appropriate, … with a once-in-a-lifetime gift that that puts the wind at our backs as we choose how to shape Colorado’s future.”
Garnett applauded policies passed last year to make health care more affordable for Coloradans and said lawmakers would continue that work this year. He added that lawmakers would work on passing bills to make historic investments in education, affordable housing and mental and behavioral health, and that they would introduce bills to address “pandemic-induced crime” through policies to prevent crime and reduce recidivism.
“If we do our jobs as well as I know we can, then we will be treating the underlying causes of the afflictions that face our state, not just managing the symptoms,” he said.
He also focused a significant portion of his speech on addressing “the creeping menace of climate change,” calling for holding polluters accountable, improving permitting and monitoring systems and reducing emissions.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chiefs say some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused confusion and raised a number of questions that hinder law enforcement’s ability to defend and protect Missouri citizens.”
The chiefs belong to either the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association or the Missouri Police Chiefs Association.
The update follows multiple failed attempts by police, prosecutors, and federal law enforcement officials to get the Missouri Legislature to make changes to the law.
The favorite to become the Broncos’ next head coach is an offensive-minded individual, according to one oddsmaker.
Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has +300 odds — meaning a $100 bet would win $300 — to lead Denver, according to MaximBet. The 42-year-old helped Green Bay to a 26.5-points-per-game average this season, fourth-most in the NFC. The Broncos, in contrast, put up just 19.7 points per game.
According to sports gambling site Covers.com, “After moving on from a grizzled, veteran defensive coach in (Vic) Fangio, it’s not a surprise to see mostly offensive coaches listed here, with (Dan) Quinn and Leslie Frazier two prominent exceptions.”
Tied for second on the list are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, both at +400. They’re followed by Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo (+500), Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (+600), Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (+800) and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (+1,000).
There are some familiar names further down the list of 14 candidates. San Francisco head coach and Cherry Creek High School graduate Kyle Shanahan is 10th at +1,500. His father, former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, is 13th at +3,000. And Super Bowl 50-winning quarterback Peyton Manning is last on the list at +5,000.
Update from MaximBet as of Jan. 12, 2022
