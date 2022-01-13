News
How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history
FOXBORO — The Patriots held their most important practice of the season Wednesday inside a frigid Gillette Stadium.
Temperatures hovered in the 30s. Winds snaked through the lower bowl. Players and coaches donned hats, masks, gloves and sweats during warmups, bouncing around while Meek Mill blared overhead.
It was the closest environment the team could create to simulate Saturday night’s forecast in Buffalo. That forecast?
Likely the coldest game in franchise history.
Temperatures in Buffalo are expected to remain in the single digits for Wild Card Saturday and drop to zero degrees flat at night. The forecasted wind chill is minus-8, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.
The Pats’ coldest game to date was a 2004 divisional-round home game against Tennessee, which opened at four degrees with a minus-10 wind chill. They closed out a hard-fought 17-14 win that night, a distant memory frozen in NFL history.
As for Saturday, the Patriots intend to keep themselves warm by ignoring the weather all together.
“I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “I think the Bills are what we have to focus on, and that’s who we have to beat. The weather is the weather.”
Pats safety Devin McCourty believes he doesn’t need to address the biting temperature with his teammates. He trusts they know how to handle themselves by now, especially having practiced in frosty conditions for a month-plus.
“I think guys have figured that out, whether it’s been here or in college. A lot of these guys have played in cold games,” McCourty said. “And if you haven’t, you ask somebody else, but I would say at this point in the season, most of the guys know what they want to wear.”
Hours before kickoff, McCourty said he plans to walk the field in a sweatshirt to determine how many layers he’ll need to add underneath his pads. A few Patriots tend to go without sleeves in the cold, including several offensive linemen. Right tackle Trent Brown was among the sleeveless for the Pats’ regular-season games against Buffalo, both played in close to freezing temperatures.
Asked about the cold Wednesday, Brown echoed comments Patriots assistants made earlier in the week saying it will be less of a physical challenge than a test of toughness.
“It’s mental. Just like it is mental to work out in the heat in the offseason,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s football.”
As for any physical emphases, the Patriots sound as if they’ve somehow been prioritizing ball security even more. Turnovers, of course, are critical to any football game, but below-zero temps are more likely to cause a slip in focus or numb the hands, which could lead to fumbles.
“It requires a hell of a lot more concentration in those situations,” said Pats running backs coach Ivan Fears. “Sometimes you might have to do a lot of pulling and tugging and just trying to be safe with the ball (in practice). You don’t want to turn the ball over. You know that’s a big issue. The weather will factor in over there.”
Jakobi Meyers, the team’s leading receiver, added: “The main thing is just keeping your hands warm and your toes warm.”
Can the Patriots finally crack the Bills pass defense in the Wild Card round?
In Buffalo, the Bills revealed a relative lack of concern Wednesday by practicing indoors. Six weeks ago, concern abounded in Orchard Park, after they famously lost a chilly Monday night game to the Patriots. The temperature hit 36 degrees then, with a wind chill of 24 thanks to gusts that swirled up to 50 MPH
But roughly the same weather conditions resurfaced for their rematch three weeks later in Foxboro, where the Bills won 33-21. Without periodic gusts interfering with his passing game, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen tore the Pats defense apart over the best quarterbacking performance they faced all season, trumping efforts from Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.
Offensively, the Pats recognize they must start faster to keep pace with Allen and Co., and allow themselves to play their run-first brand of football. They’ve trailed at halftime in three of their last four games, all losses where their pass-driven, second-half comeback bids fell short.
“Our running game, I think for the most part, has been fairly effective,” said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “And we know at this time of year — it doesn’t matter what the weather is, doesn’t matter who the opponent — being able to run the football and being able to stop the run and being able to cover cover kicks … are an important part of winning.”
All in all, the Patriots have opted to treat cold as a down-to-down distraction this week. Something to block out, like a trade rumor or media storyline or opponent’s trash talk. It’s something that will only zap their attention and energy from winning if they let it.
After all, what will the stadium thermometer matter next to the scoreboard?
On Saturday night, one might make history, but the other could end their season.
“It’s a lot better to go out there in the cold and win than to lose,” McCourty said. “So let’s just try to go play good football and get a win.”
News
Lori Trahan, Bernie Sanders file legislation to give N95 masks to every American
A Bay State rep is helping push a bill that would give all Americans access to high-quality masks free of charge.
“Masks save lives. As we face highly contagious coronavirus variants, it’s absolutely critical that every American has access to high-quality, protective N95 and KN95 masks to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, who re-introduced a bill to supply the masks for free.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who co-sponsored the bill, along with two other representatives, added, “We should remember that not all face masks are created equal.”
Sanders continued, “It is an absolute scandal that in the richest country in the history of the world, high-quality masks are not more readily available to frontline workers, health care workers and all Americans. We are proposing that we do what our public health experts and scientists say we must do: provide all of our people with high-quality, N95 masks without cost, which could prevent death and suffering and save huge amounts of health care dollars.”
N95 masks, the tight-fitting respirators typically worn by doctors and nurses, keep out up to 95% of air droplets and particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They’re the recommended masks against the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus. KN95s are also effective at fighting COVID, but the CDC has said that about 60% of those masks sold in the U.S. are counterfeit and aren’t as effective at filtering COVID particles. KF94s and surgical masks are also effective against the virus, but single-layer cloth masks are now discouraged.
The bill, co-sponsored by 30 House members and 15 Senate members, would require the federal government to use $5 billion and “all available authorities,” including the Defense Production Act, to distribute three free N95s to each person in the U.S., including the unhoused and those in group settings such as prisons and assisted living facilities. It would also end reliance on foreign countries for the production of these masks.
The bill proposes using the United States Postal Service to distribute the masks, and allow for pick-up sites at places like post offices, pharmacies, public transportation stations and COVID testing sites.
It would also dictate masks to be delivered in a variety of sizes, including children’s sizes, and would ensure that they include information about the importance of wearing and proper usage of masks. The bill would also require weekly progress reports to Congress on the use of funds and actions taken to eliminate the nationwide mask shortage.
News
Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
The Vikings have requested to interview for their open general manager job Catherine Raiche, ESPN reported on Thursday morning.
According to ESPN, Raiche, who is Philadelphia’s vice president of football operations, is believed to hold the most senior-ranking team personnel position for a woman in NFL history. Susan Tose Spencer was the first female general manager in NFL history, serving with the Eagles from 1982-85.
Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf on Monday fired general manager Rick Spielman as well as head coach Mike Zimmer.
The Vikings have requested so far to talk to at least seven candidates for the job. A source said they also have asked for permission to speak with Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek. According to reports, they also have requested to speak with Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New England player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Kansas City director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
HINTON GETS FUTURE DEAL
The Vikings on Wednesday signed guard Kyle Hinton to a futures contract. After eight were signed on Monday, Minnesota has locked up nine players this week to futures deals.
After being a seventh-round pick in 2020, Hinton has spent his first two seasons on the practice squad. He has yet to get into a regular-season game.
News
Woman carjacked, her SUV stolen in Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, police say
Woodbury police say they are looking for two suspects after a woman was carjacked late Wednesday afternoon in the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center.
Police said the incident happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 9100 block of Hudson Road when a woman got out of her SUV and was accosted by two male suspects who had pulled up in another SUV.
The passenger suspect demanded the woman’s keys and purse. He kept his right hand in his pocket and implied that he was armed. The victim ran into a nearby store and the suspects left in both SUVs.
Police believe the suspects arrived in a silver Nissan Rogue (Minnesota license 0054CD) that had been stolen in a St. Louis Park carjacking.
The first suspect was described by police as age 18-22, Black, 5-foot-10 and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket. The second suspect was described as age18-22, Black and wearing dark-colored clothing.
The victim’s SUV was a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee (Minnesota license NKU-703).
If you spot either vehicle, call 911.
The carjacking follows a sharp spike in such vehicle thefts around the Twin Cities.
Woodbury police also warned against leaving running vehicles unattended following a number of thefts of such vehicles. An unoccupied running vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway on Tuesday. It was later recovered but had been damaged.
Over the weekend, Woodbury police also investigated a similar car theft perpetrated by a teenage boy. A resident in the Seasons neighborhood was unloading a Kia after a shopping trip Saturday afternoon. As the owner was coming out of the house, the suspect got in the vehicle, which had its proximity fob inside, and drove off. The owner tried without success to stop the vehicle, which was later recovered unoccupied in St. Paul after being tracked with its GPS system.
And on Sunday, Woodbury officers working an auto theft detail arrested two 13-year-old boys in a White Bear Township car theft after the vehicle was spotted speeding on Interstate 94 near Interstate 494.
The Cadillac SRX suffered a “catastrophic failure” and the three occupants fled the SUV on foot. The two 13-year-olds were caught. One had been previously arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, police said. Inside the Cadillac, officers found a key fob for the stolen Kia and a garage door opener taken the day before.
In other advice to vehicle owners, Woodbury police say:
- Keep keys out of unattended vehicles and, unless a vehicle is equipped with remote start, don’t leave vehicles running unattended.
- Vehicles with proximity fobs (push to start) can still be stolen if the vehicle is running regardless of where the fob is.
- Be aware of your surroundings when entering/exiting a vehicle or just sitting in a parking lot. Keep your eyes up and doors locked.
- Report suspicious behavior to 911.
How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history
Lori Trahan, Bernie Sanders file legislation to give N95 masks to every American
GamingShiba Price Surges 56% in Last 24 Hours, Next Big Crypto Sensation?
Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
SocialGood – Shopping That’s Good for Your Wallet
Woman carjacked, her SUV stolen in Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, police say
Novak Djokovic admits travel declaration had incorrect information
The return of Klondike Kate
LBank Exchange Will List Woonkly Power (WOOP) on January 17, 2022
Orlando Bloom’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones, Flynn & Daisy
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Steph & Ayesha Curry Have an Open Marriage?
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
News4 weeks ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
News1 week ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News2 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1