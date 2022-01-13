Connect with us

How the Patriots are preparing for potentially the coldest game in franchise history

Published

36 seconds ago

on

Guregian: The Colts’ defense should be careful what it wishes for
FOXBORO — The Patriots held their most important practice of the season Wednesday inside a frigid Gillette Stadium.

Temperatures hovered in the 30s. Winds snaked through the lower bowl. Players and coaches donned hats, masks, gloves and sweats during warmups, bouncing around while Meek Mill blared overhead.

It was the closest environment the team could create to simulate Saturday night’s forecast in Buffalo. That forecast?

Likely the coldest game in franchise history.

Temperatures in Buffalo are expected to remain in the single digits for Wild Card Saturday and drop to zero degrees flat at night. The forecasted wind chill is minus-8, and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.

The Pats’ coldest game to date was a 2004 divisional-round home game against Tennessee, which opened at four degrees with a minus-10 wind chill. They closed out a hard-fought 17-14 win that night, a distant memory frozen in NFL history.

As for Saturday, the Patriots intend to keep themselves warm by ignoring the weather all together.

“I’m more worried about the Bills than the weather,” Pats coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “I think the Bills are what we have to focus on, and that’s who we have to beat. The weather is the weather.”

Pats safety Devin McCourty believes he doesn’t need to address the biting temperature with his teammates. He trusts they know how to handle themselves by now, especially having practiced in frosty conditions for a month-plus.

Lori Trahan, Bernie Sanders file legislation to give N95 masks to every American

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

A Bay State rep is helping push a bill that would give all Americans access to high-quality masks free of charge.

“Masks save lives. As we face highly contagious coronavirus variants, it’s absolutely critical that every American has access to high-quality, protective N95 and KN95 masks to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, who re-introduced a bill to supply the masks for free.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who co-sponsored the bill, along with two other representatives, added, “We should remember that not all face masks are created equal.”

Sanders continued, “It is an absolute scandal that in the richest country in the history of the world, high-quality masks are not more readily available to frontline workers, health care workers and all Americans. We are proposing that we do what our public health experts and scientists say we must do: provide all of our people with high-quality, N95 masks without cost, which could prevent death and suffering and save huge amounts of health care dollars.”

N95 masks, the tight-fitting respirators typically worn by doctors and nurses, keep out up to 95% of air droplets and particles, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They’re the recommended masks against the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus. KN95s are also effective at fighting COVID, but the CDC has said that about 60% of those masks sold in the U.S. are counterfeit and aren’t as effective at filtering COVID particles. KF94s and surgical masks are also effective against the virus, but single-layer cloth masks are now discouraged.

The bill, co-sponsored by 30 House members and 15 Senate members, would require the federal government to use $5 billion and “all available authorities,” including the Defense Production Act, to distribute three free N95s to each person in the U.S., including the unhoused and those in group settings such as prisons and assisted living facilities. It would also end reliance on foreign countries for the production of these masks.

The bill proposes using the United States Postal Service to distribute the masks, and allow for pick-up sites at places like post offices, pharmacies, public transportation stations and COVID testing sites.

It would also dictate masks to be delivered in a variety of sizes, including children’s sizes, and would ensure that they include information about the importance of wearing and proper usage of masks. The bill would also require weekly progress reports to Congress on the use of funds and actions taken to eliminate the nationwide mask shortage.

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

The Vikings have requested to interview for their open general manager job Catherine Raiche, ESPN reported on Thursday morning.

According to ESPN, Raiche, who is Philadelphia’s vice president of football operations, is believed to hold the most senior-ranking team personnel position for a woman in NFL history. Susan Tose Spencer was the first female general manager in NFL history, serving with the Eagles from 1982-85.

Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf on Monday fired general manager Rick Spielman as well as head coach Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings have requested so far to talk to at least seven candidates for the job. A source said they also have asked for permission to speak with Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek. According to reports, they also have requested to speak with Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New England player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf, Philadelphia director of player personnel Brandon Brown and Kansas City director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

HINTON GETS FUTURE DEAL

The Vikings on Wednesday signed guard Kyle Hinton to a futures contract. After eight were signed on Monday, Minnesota has locked up nine players this week to futures deals.

After being a seventh-round pick in 2020, Hinton has spent his first two seasons on the practice squad. He has yet to get into a regular-season game.

Woman carjacked, her SUV stolen in Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center, police say

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 13, 2022

By

Woodbury police say they are looking for two suspects after  a woman was carjacked late Wednesday afternoon in the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center.

Police said the incident happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 9100 block of Hudson Road when a woman got out of her SUV and was accosted by two male suspects who had pulled up in another SUV.

The passenger suspect demanded the woman’s keys and purse. He kept his right hand in his pocket and implied that he was armed. The victim ran into a nearby store and the suspects left in both SUVs.

Police believe the suspects arrived in a silver Nissan Rogue (Minnesota license 0054CD) that had been stolen in a St. Louis Park carjacking.

The first suspect was described by police as age 18-22, Black, 5-foot-10 and 150-160 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket. The second suspect was described as age18-22, Black and wearing dark-colored clothing.

The victim’s SUV was a 2014 white Jeep Cherokee (Minnesota license NKU-703).

If you spot either vehicle, call 911.

The carjacking follows a sharp spike in such vehicle thefts around the Twin Cities.

Woodbury police also warned against leaving running vehicles unattended following a number of thefts of such vehicles. An unoccupied running vehicle was stolen from a residential driveway on Tuesday. It was later recovered but had been damaged.

Over the weekend, Woodbury police also investigated a similar car theft perpetrated by a teenage boy. A resident in the Seasons neighborhood was unloading a Kia after a shopping trip Saturday afternoon. As the owner was coming out of the house, the suspect got in the vehicle, which had its proximity fob inside, and drove off. The owner tried without success to stop the vehicle, which was later recovered unoccupied in St. Paul after being tracked with its GPS system.

And on Sunday, Woodbury officers working an auto theft detail arrested two 13-year-old boys in a White Bear Township car theft after the vehicle was spotted speeding on Interstate 94 near Interstate 494.

The Cadillac SRX suffered a “catastrophic failure” and the three occupants fled the SUV on foot. The two 13-year-olds were caught. One had been previously arrested for possession of stolen vehicles, police said. Inside the Cadillac, officers found a key fob for the stolen Kia and a garage door opener taken the day before.

In other advice to vehicle owners, Woodbury police say:

  • Keep keys out of unattended vehicles and, unless a vehicle is equipped with remote start, don’t leave vehicles running unattended.
  • Vehicles with proximity fobs (push to start) can still be stolen if the vehicle is running regardless of where the fob is.
  • Be aware of your surroundings when entering/exiting a vehicle or just sitting in a parking lot. Keep your eyes up and doors locked.
  • Report suspicious behavior to 911.
