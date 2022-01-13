News
How to avoid I-70 ski traffic over the Martin Luther King Day weekend
Now that the mountains are finally getting good snow, the Martin Luther King holiday weekend — which runs Friday through Monday — is bound to create heavy ski traffic. We’ve got a few tips to ease your highway headaches.
The MLK weekend is generally the fifth- or sixth-busiest three-day period of the year for mountain traffic, as measured by vehicles passing through the Eisenhower and Johnson tunnels on Interstate 70. Independence Day always tops the annual list, followed by the three-day Presidents Day weekend (Feb. 19-21 this year), Labor Day weekend and Memorial Day weekend. Occasionally the Thanksgiving weekend edges the MLK weekend.
Despite paltry mountain snowfall until well into December, traffic measured at the tunnels has been running ahead of last ski season. According to traffic counters there, 1,054,040 vehicles passed through the tunnels in December, an increase of nearly 6% compared to December 2020. For Christmas week (Dec. 22-28), 254,146 motorists passed through the tunnels, an increase of 2.4% over 2020.
For the Martin Luther King holiday weekend last year, the tunnels saw 169,031 vehicles last year.
Let’s face it, you’re not going to have smooth sailing getting up to ski country unless you head up well before sunrise, but you can avoid the worst of it. CDOT has added Monday Snowstang service on MLK Day to Copper Mountain, Loveland and Arapahoe Basin to complement its usual Saturday and Sunday runs priced at $25 round trip. If you drive, here are some tips from CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson:
Best times to head to the hills: Friday before noon is usually best, since people often work a half-day and then head out. Traffic is bound to be heavy Friday afternoon through early evening. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, westbound traffic picks up after 7 a.m.
Returning the Front Range: Earlier is always better, generally before 11 a.m. any day of the long weekend.
News
Horse photographed during Marshall fire is safe after rescue
Pinned down by fast-approaching flames and overcome with smoke near homes on a small road with no outlet Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Travis Hood and his partner Trooper Shane Johnson began to wonder about their safety. They had arrived at the scene of the Marshall fire and heard crackling over the radios that homes on Dyer Road had yet to be alerted of the rapidly moving fire.
“There was no access to the neighborhood by car,” Hood said. “So we parked along Highway 36, jumped fences and ran from door to door yelling for people to evacuate.” But with 100+ mph winds the two were quickly overcome with smoke. They lost sight of their cruisers and were forced to seek shelter in the corner of nearby houses. The troopers had to wait almost thirty minutes before the smoke cleared enough for them to return to their vehicles. “Our safety became quickly compromised because of smoke, wind, dust and fire in just a matter of seconds,” he said.
Shaken by how quickly the fire had overtaken them, the two troopers who’d come from Adams County, decided to head south onto McCaslin Boulevard off of Highway 36.
With fire on both sides of them, they drove slowly down the smoke-covered road while hearing the thunderous explosions of homes and businesses burning on either side of them. They passed the large Town of Superior sign and then to their surprise saw a horse in the middle of a circular roundabout in what is normally a busy intersection. “Houses to the west were fully engulfed, trees were on fire, embers were flying everywhere and stuff was exploding all around us,” remembers Hood. “Then I see a horse in the middle of all of this. It took a while for my brain to process all what was going on around us.”
Hood got out of his car to see what he could do to capture the horse. At first, it moved away but as he turned back to his car, the horse followed him. “He came up to me quietly as if looking to be rescued.”
A fire truck stopped long enough to throw a utility rope out of the window. “I don’t even know what department it was but the rope was just long enough to put around the neck of the horse,” he said.
“I later learned the horse was known to be head shy, but because I think he was scared and had problems seeing I was able to carefully walk right up and put the lead on him no problem.”
Willie is the name of the horse. A retired working horse about 12 to 14 years old, he was popular in old town Superior living in a pasture where passersby and neighbors visited him daily. Owned by Cody and Robin Russell, he was let out of his pasture the day of the fire by Cody’s brother Casey Russell in an attempt to save his life. Casey, with his cousin Steven Bednar, were able to get to the house but had no time to save any of the family’s belongings. They got to their homes just in time to open the pasture gate, let the horse go and to get Cody’s dog LuLu out of his house before the fire overtook them. The horse ran.
Hood and Johnson decided to stay with Willie until help arrived.
That help came in the form of Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue Team members Jana Ward and Brooke Sprague. The pair fought flames, wind, and road closures to get to Willie almost four hours later. “It was chaotic, crazy and scary,” Ward said. “We saw all these businesses in flames: a hotel, the Tesla dealership. As we pull into the circle there is a state trooper holding a horse.”
Through Cody Russel’s girlfriend Kaylee Kocher-Royer, who was able to track the horse down, Willie has been reunited with his family and is safely recovering on a ranch in Boulder. The only injuries he had were to his eyes that were red and sore from the smoke and ash. “When I found him at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, he was in good shape considering what he’d been through.”
Though it took days for Hood’s eyes to recover from the ash and soot in the air when he was on scene he said, “I am really proud of what we did. Everything was moving so fast. It was so chaotic and crazy. We were definitely in the right place at the right time and did the right thing when we needed to.”
Click here to donate to Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue.
News
Colorado had hottest six months in history, new data shows
The average temperature for the last six months is the hottest recorded in Colorado and the country as a whole, according to data released this week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The next-highest six-month average temperature peak in Colorado came during the 1930s Dust Bowl era, the data shows.
Colorado, and the rest of the country is unlikely to see an exact repeat of the Dust Bowl because we’re able to manage the land better than during the 1930s, Climatologist Becky Bolinger of Colorado State University said. But there are some similarities in the extreme temperatures, abnormally dry climate and the dust storm that swept from Colorado to the Midwest last month.
“We are currently experiencing climate change,” Bolinger said. “It’s not something that happens in the future. We have it happening now.”
The federal data shows that the average temperature in Colorado between July and December of 2021 reached 53.4 degrees, more than a degree and a half warmer than the same six-month span in 2020.
The next highest six-month average in Colorado came in 1933 at 52.1 degrees, the only other time in the state’s record when that average exceeded 52 degrees, the data shows.
Nationally, the six-month average hit 59.77 degrees last year, more than a full degree higher than during the same period in 2020, the data shows. The next closest peak nationally came in 2015, when the six-month average reached 59.32 degrees. The national July-December average has only exceeded 59 degrees in 1998, 2015, 2016 and last year.
Relatively speaking the average temperature increase, in Colorado and across the country, might appear slight but it makes a large difference, Bolinger said. Higher temperatures lead to more moisture and water lost into dry soils or to evaporation.
Those dry conditions elongate the state’s wildfire season (which many experts now describe as year-round) and increase the amount of fuel that can exacerbate the fires once they start.
As an example, Bolinger nodded to the Marshall fire, which sparked late last month in Boulder County.
Following that fire and considering the increased risk due to climate change, experts told The Denver Post that High Plains suburbs need more work to prevent or mitigate fires in the future. In addition, temperatures in parts of western Colorado have been rising at nearly double the rate as average global temperatures, scientists say.
Because the hotter, drier climate worsens water supply issues, particularly in the Colorado River basin on the Western Slope, climatologists have been keeping a sharp eye on snowpack levels and drought conditions across the state.
Currently, most of the Western Slope has now recorded above normal snowpack for this time of year, Bolinger said. But that trend needs to continue into the spring in order to recharge parched soils and refill water reservoirs.
Recent snowfall to the east as well likely means drought conditions, analyzed by the National Drought Mitigation Center, might improve in the coming weeks, Bolinger added. Even so, less than 5% of the state’s landmass is considered “abnormally dry” while the rest is considered to be in either “moderate,” “severe” or “extreme” drought.
News
Charging infrastructure for electrical vehicles in Colorado to get a jolt from feds as EV sales continue to grow
BOULDER — With electric vehicle registrations in November eclipsing 10% of all new Colorado vehicle registrations for the first time and $57 million in federal aid coming to help build out charging networks and capacity over the next five years, the state is now in a “brave new world” for how people power themselves from one place to another.
That was how Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse summed things up on an afternoon last month at the North Boulder Recreation Center as he checked out a pair of charging stations the city is using in a pilot program to assess how Boulder can maximize electric power generation across its grid.
The congressman also took the opportunity to tout President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better bill, which would fund major climate change initiatives and provide tax credits to incentivize Americans to buy electric vehicles. Neguse said the bill would do more to boost EV adoption than the recently enacted infrastructure bill.
“The more muscular investments are in the Build Back Better bill,” Neguse said. “It’s a once in a generation moment and I’m certainly going to be all hands on deck for it.”
But the legislation, a hallmark of Biden’s progressive ambitions, is barely clinging to life following statements in late December from Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin that he couldn’t support it as written.
Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor said the market isn’t waiting for federal action, as battery technology continues to improve and talk of threats from climate change swells.
“Over the last few months, we’ve just seen sales (of electric vehicles) skyrocketing in Colorado,” Toor said. “We’re coming into a world where sales are four times where they were four years ago.”
In Colorado, EVs accounted for 2.6% of all newly registered vehicles in the state as recently as 2018. The share claimed by EVs climbed from 7.5% in September to 9.6% in October to 10.8% in November, according to the Colorado Energy Office.
Colorado Nov 2021 numbers are up to 10.8 percent
— Will Toor (@WillToor) December 9, 2021
As of Dec. 1, just over 47,000 electric vehicles were registered in the state (about 42% of those were Teslas), according to Colorado Energy Office data. State planners project nearly a million EVs on Colorado roads before 2030, relying on a 2025 tipping point when battery improvements are expected to bring price parity with gasoline-combustion cars.
That means Colorado has a long way to go to bulk up its share of EVs criss-crossing the state’s highways, but Toor said one potential game-changer is the 2022 introduction of an increasing number of electric trucks, SUVs and crossover vehicles — the sweet spot for the automotive industry.
New electric SUVs and trucks from Ford, Nissan, Kia, Rivian and BMW are expected on showroom floors this year.
“EVs are going to get cheaper as manufacturing ramps up,” said Travis Madsen, transportation project director for the Boulder-based Southwest Energy Efficiency Project.
And because electric vehicles are so much cheaper to power and maintain over the long term, Madsen said savings across the country with a largely electrified vehicle fleet could amount to “tens of billions of dollars.”
The $57 million coming to Colorado from November’s infrastructure bill for charging systems and equipment should help reduce “range anxiety,” the phenomenon in which motorists fear running out of battery power before being able to find a charging station to juice up their EV.
In December, the White House announced an EV Charging Action Plan that will work toward establishing a network of 500,000 chargers across the country. Additionally, the infrastructure bill calls for the Department of Energy and the Department of Transportation to set up a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation focused on deploying EV infrastructure nationwide.
Madsen said recent local laws and policies boosting the EV industry will help position Colorado even more firmly in the sector.
A 2019 ruling from Colorado air commissioners to adopt a zero-emission standard requiring that at least 5% of automakers’ vehicles available for sale by 2023 be electric, coupled with a $5.4 billion law passed by state lawmakers this past summer that will put $734 million towards installing new charging stations and converting fleets to electric, will give an additional boost to EV acceptance in Colorado, Madsen said.
“There’s a lot of momentum behind EVs,” he said. “It puts Colorado in the top tier of states for EV adoption.”
