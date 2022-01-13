News
Illinois Blue Ribbon elementary school could close
BOUND COUNTY, Ill. – The Bond County Community Unit #2 District’s Board of Education is weighing closing one of its elementary schools.
District Superintendent, Wes Olson, proposed closing the school, and many parents have spoken out in opposition.
The district held a public hearing on the matter Wednesday night. The superintendent gave a 45-minute presentation on the reasons for the proposal.
“Here’s the facts, we have a declining enrollment in our district. We still have a class size equity issue,” Olson said during his presentation Wednesday night.
The superintendent detailed the following reasons for a closure:
- DECLINING ENROLLMENT AND CLASS SIZE EQUITY
- GREATER STUDENT NEEDS DUE TO THE PANDEMIC
- ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY AND INFLATION
- LABOR SHORTAGES
Sorento is a Blue-Ribbon Elementary school with 107 students enrolled in its K-8 classrooms and approximately a 9:1 student to teacher ratio.
According to the superintendent’s presentation, closing Sorento would save approximately $125,000 annually.
“I think these numbers are conservative,” Olson said. “It’s about student need, however, to say it’s not about finances, or that Dr. Olson said it wasn’t about finances, isn’t accurate, because there is a financial component here.”
According to data from the district, it spends the most amount of money per student for those who attend Sorento Elementary School.
After his presentation, the board members asked questions and then held public comments for an hour. The board did not make a decision on the future of Sorento Elementary School Wednesday night but could vote to close it at its next board meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 19.
If approved, the plan calls for the school to close at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
“We really don’t want the school to close because it is the heart of our community,” said Melissa Goymerec, a parent of three students who attend Sorento.
She recently moved from Ballwin, Missouri, to Sorento, Illinois, for the school.
“Here I am in this beautiful place, this Blue-Ribbon school with one class per grade. The school is within walking distance from our house, I have three kids in this school, kindergarten, fifth and seventh grade,” Goymerec said.
“It’s really the center of our community. It’s the main employer in our town. To lose that community, to lose that smaller environment with one class per grade is just devastating for our town.”
Another community member said, “A good board doesn’t make decisions for the community, but with the community.” The comment was which was greeted with applause from some of the audience members.
Some parents and at least one board member said they would like an outside expert to look into the numbers and determine if this is the smartest move for the district.
If the board votes to close the school, the superintendent’s presentation showed that most staff would be reassigned to other schools in the district.
The estimate showed about five staff members losing their jobs. Students would be sent to the other schools in the district. It is still up in the air on how students would be redistributed; whether it would be open-enrollment or boundaries.
During Olson’s presentation, he said he understands this is difficult for the community.
“Certainly, it has an impact on the community and the surrounding areas, it’s been heard and acknowledged and it is real,” he said.
The board had asked for other options, and Olson presented the board the following Wednesday night:
News
Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian Open draw was delayed indefinitely on Thursday amid uncertainty over top-ranked Novak Djokovic’s visa status.
The draw, to determine men’s and women’s singles brackets at the year’s first tennis major, was scheduled to be held at 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne, but a tournament official told waiting media that the ceremony had been postponed until further notice and declined further comment.
The Australian Open begins Monday.
The Australian immigration minister was still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, on public interest grounds.
Djokovic remained in limbo.
The 34-year-old Serb had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was questioned, but he won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has been considering the question since a judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa on Monday.
News
Investigation continues after man found dead in apartment basement
ST. LOUIS – An investigation continues after a man was found dead in the basement of an apartment building near The Hill neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Just before 6 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Reber Place. Officers rushed to an apartment complex in the Southwest Gardens neighborhood where they found a man who had been shot twice in the head.
Police found the man in the apartment building’s common room in the basement. Two apartment buildings are located above the connecting basement floor.
It’s unknown whether the man lived in the building or knew the residents.
“There have been multiple people that have asked if I was OK, like being so close,” neighbor Jen Nadler said, “and I know a lot of people involved that lived in that area, make sure they’re ok, I got eyes on them.”
Many of the neighbors worry about the building, saying they’ve spotted drug use.
“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood and usually the only little bit of something that is suspicious happens on the corner,” resident Christopher said.
This latest incident has pushed some to spend hundreds to amp up security.
“Somebody knows something,” neighbor James Stewart said. “I got the doorbell cameras because I worry about it myself, and I want to make sure there’s some kind of documentation if somebody was to come in.”
Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.
Nadler said she hopes there is justice found.
There are no suspects yet, but many questions remain.
“Hey whoever can do this stuff and get away scot-free without nobody seeing license plates or whose coming or going, people better be afraid,” Stewart said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call the police.
News
What to know about Glenn Cook, the Cleveland Browns VP of player personnel, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears GM job
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 10 general manager candidates and nine coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Next up is Glenn Cook, who interviewed for the general manager position Wednesday, the Bears announced.
Name: Glenn Cook
Age: 37
Title: Cleveland Browns vice president of player personnel
Experience: Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, starting as the assistant director of pro scouting before he was promoted in 2020 under general manager Andrew Berry. He previously served as a pro scout with the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15 and as a scouting assistant with the Indianapolis Colts in 2011-12.
You should know: Cook was a linebacker at the University of Miami from 2004-08, totaling 185 tackles, 23½ tackles for a loss, 16 quarterback pressures and two fumble-recovery touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater to be a graduate assistant.
Chicago connection: After Cook finished his football playing career, the Chicago Cubs drafted him in the 46th round in 2009. The former pitcher and center fielder played on the Cubs rookie league team that season.
What’s been said: “He is a guy who has done pro, he has done college, has a really good understanding of research, his learning contracts — I just think he has a broad skill set,” Berry said in a 2020 release when he promoted Cook. “He is a talented evaluator and he has got really great people skills. I think he will work well, not only managing our scouts, but also our scouting research function, which is really a hybrid area between traditional evaluation and research and strategy, and I think that is really important for the person that is going to run day-to-day personnel within the organization.”
