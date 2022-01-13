News
Illinois judge under fire after throwing out rape conviction
QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge in western Illinois who found an 18-year-old man guilty of sexual assaulting a 16-year-old girl has come under fire after he threw out the conviction this month and said the months he spent in jail was punishment enough.
Adams County Judge Robert Adrian announced at a hearing earlier this month that the mandatory four-year prison sentence was not warranted and that the 148 days that Drew Clinton spent in jail was an appropriate sentence.
The prosecutor says she has never seen such a ruling and a group that helps sexual assault victims says the judge’s ruling sends a “chilling message” to other rape victims.
Dolphins look to interview with Bills’ defensive coordinator for head coaching job
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly requested to interview Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, bringing their total to six, as of Wednesday evening.
Frazier also serves as assistant head coach with Buffalo, where he has been since 2017. He was head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013, compiling a record of 21-33-1, including playoffs. He was interim head coach for Minnesota to finish the 2010 season.
News of the Dolphins’ interest was first reported by MMQB on Wednesday night and then by ESPN and NFL Network.
Frazier, 62, has also been coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014-15), Vikings (2007-10) and Cincinnati Bengals (2003-04). He was defensive backs coach and assistant head coach to Tony Dungy on the 2006 Super Bowl-winning Indianapolis Colts.
As a player, he also won a Super Bowl with the 1985 Bears. The defensive back had 20 interceptions in his five-year playing career from 1981-85.
Of the other five others the Dolphins have requested to interview, there are three offensive coordinators and two defensive coordinators. The two defensive coaches also have previous head coaching experience.
Those names: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Daboll and Joseph both have a season of coordinator experience with the Dolphins, Daboll running the offense in 2011, coach Tony Sparano’s last season in Miami, and Joseph running the defense in 2016, the first year under Adam Gase and last time the Dolphins made the playoffs.
Between Frazier and Joseph, the Dolphins would fulfill the requirement of interviewing at least two external minority candidates under the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Named after Dan Rooney, the former owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rule is designed to enhance diversity and inclusion in the hiring practice.
The Dolphins have an opening after parting ways with former coach Brian Flores on Monday morning, despite his completion of back-to-back winning seasons, the latest a 9-8 2021 campaign after starting the year 1-7. Flores went 24-25 in three seasons at the helm with the Dolphins, although that counts an 0-7 start in 2019 where he was working with a roster depleted of talent and ended up winning five of his last nine that year.
There are six other NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason with the Dolphins joined by the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders.
This story will be updated.
Father and 5-year-old child rescued Wednesday from Cherry Creek in Denver
A 5-year-old child and the child’s father were pulled from the frigid water of Cherry Creek in Denver on Wednesday and both have been taken to local hospitals.
A 911 call was made at about 4:15 p.m. and the Denver Fire Department responded to Hentzell Park, 2900 S. Chester Court, said Captain Greg Pixley, a department spokesman.
The pair were pulled from water just off of the High Line Canal Trail, Pixley said. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado and the father to Swedish Medical Center.
“Both were in the water” when emergency responders arrived and “both needed medical treatment,” Pixley said.
With dramatically fluctuating weather in the metro area, with below freezing temperatures at night and mild temperatures during the day, people should not venture onto ice, Pixley said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Kiszla: Would Broncos Country rather have Peyton Manning or John Elway on team of next ownership group?
Who’s going to be the next owner of the Broncos?
It’s a $4 billion crapshoot, with nothing less than the future success of the team riding on the outcome.
While we can pray Broncos general manager George Paton will pry quarterback Russell Wilson from Seattle after hiring Dan Quinn to coach up the defense, the truth of the matter is it won’t mean diddly if the next owner is as big a knucklehead as Daniel Snyder, who isn’t even smart enough to pick a name for his football team in Washington.
Seismic changes are coming to Broncos headquarters, and it’s not a stretch to suggest 2022 might be the most crucial year in franchise history. Are this team’s glory days gone forever? Or is a renaissance around the corner for this dusty old cowtown’s most-beloved civic treasure?
While it’s more fun to fantasize about the merits of Aaron Rodgers against Wilson as the quarterback or debate Quinn’s graybeard experience versus the fresh enthusiasm of young assistant Nathaniel Hackett, the importance of the next coach ranks a distant second to the abilities of the quarterback who tries to make us forget Teddy Bridgewater. And both moves pale in comparison to the vision of the owner who takes over for the late, great Pat Bowlen.
And here’s the scary part: While Broncos Country craves an owner committed to ending the playoff drought and being No. 1 in everything, the bottom line is that when a team is put up for auction, the only thing that really matters is money.
So I might wish the new ownership group includes a prominent role for Peyton Manning, because he not only brings Hall of Fame credentials and a brilliant football mind to the table, but also universal respect in league circles. On the other hand, maybe you hope there’s a future in ownership for John Elway, the most iconic figure in team history,
But with self-deprecating humor back in the fall, Manning addressed the real-nitty gritty of his future involvement as a savior for the Broncos. With inquiring minds asking if he might buy the team, Manning replied: “I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket. I can’t find it. I think it’s hidden in the couch somewhere.”
Manning, who was linked to billionaire Ben Navarro’s failed bid to buy the Carolina Panthers in 2018, is crazy rich by the standards of a retired NFL star. But Manning can’t play in the same league or shop in the same aisle as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is estimated in excess of $185 billion. The same goes for Elway, who made the monumental blunder of turning down Bowlen’s offer of a potential 20% ownership stake in the team for approximately $36 million way back in 1998.
So while it might be juicy to speculate about the potential involvement of Manning or Elway in the next ownership group of the team, the real game here for either legendary quarterback will be to find a sugar daddy (or mama) who can bankroll a deal to purchase the Broncos.
Broncos team president Joe Ellis is spearheading the sale of the team. He respects the competitive fire and football backgrounds of both Manning and Elway. Furthermore, as a business executive who has spent the vast majority of his professional career since 1983 in employment with the local NFL team, Ellis wants to do right by the loyal fans of Broncos Country in the sale of the team.
But first and foremost, Ellis and the trust overseeing this multibillion-dollar transaction has a fiscal responsibility to Bowlen’s heirs. So there can be no hometown discount to a group that hopes to burnish its bid by including Manning or Elway in an ownership role.
Yes, the NFL will vet the finances and character of anyone who wants to buy the Broncos, and the sale must be approved by 75% of league owners. The main requirement for acceptance into their exclusive club, however, is writing a check that doesn’t bounce.
We might like to believe the Broncos are in the business of winning football games.
But the sale of the Broncos is a money game. After vetting, the team will go to the highest bidder. Public sentiment or football acumen will have little or nothing to do with this deal.
The next coach and next quarterback of the Broncos can only hope the new owner wants to bring championships to Denver as much as Mr. B did.
