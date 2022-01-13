News
Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy.
Prices rose sharply in 2021 for cars, gas, food and furniture as part of a rapid recovery from the pandemic recession. Vast infusions of government aid and ultra-low interest rates helped spur demand for goods, while vaccinations gave people confidence to dine out and travel.
As Americans ramped up spending, supply chains remained squeezed by shortages of workers and raw materials and this magnified price pressures.
The Labor Department reported Wednesday that a measure of inflation that excludes volatile food and gas prices jumped 5.5% in December, also the highest in decades. Overall inflation rose 0.5% from November, down from 0.8% the previous month.
Price gains could slow further as snags in supply chains ease, but most economists say inflation won’t fall back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.
“U.S. inflation pressures show no sign of easing,’ said James Knightley, chief international economist at the financial services company ING. “It hasn’t been this high since the days of Thatcher and Reagan. We could be close to the peak, but the risk is that inflation stays higher for longer.’
High inflation isn’t only a problem for the U.S. In the 19 European countries that use the euro currency, inflation rose 5% in December compared with a year earlier, the biggest increase on record.
Companies large and small are adapting as best they can.
Nicole Pomije, a bakery owner in the Minneapolis area, said she plans to raise prices for cookies because of surging ingredient costs.
Her basic cookies were priced at 99 cents each, while premium versions were selling for $1.50 each. But Pomije said she will have to jack up the prices of her basic cookies to the premium price.
“We have to make money,” she said. “We don’t want to lose our customers. But I think we might.”
Businesses struggling to hire have hiked pay, but rising prices for goods and services have eroded those income gains for many Americans. Lower-income families have felt it the most, and polls show that inflation has started displacing even the coronavirus as a public concern.
High inflation has put President Biden on the defensive. His administration, echoing officials at the Fed, initially suggested that price increases would be temporary. Now that inflation has persisted, Biden and some congressional Democrats have begun to blame large corporations. They say meat producers and other industries are taking advantage of pandemic-induced shortages to drive up prices and profits. But even some left-of-center economists disagree with that diagnosis.
On Wednesday, the president issued a statement arguing that the drop in gas prices in December and a smaller increase in food costs showed progress.
One trend experts fear is a wage-price spiral. That happens when workers seek more pay to offset higher costs, and then companies raise costs further to cover that higher pay. On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate panel that he has yet to see evidence that wages are broadly driving up prices across the economy.
The biggest driver of inflation, according to economists, are mismatches between supply and demand. Used car prices have soared more than 37% over the past year because a shortage of semiconductors has prevented auto companies from making enough new cars. Supply-chain constraints have driven furniture prices nearly 14% higher over the past year.
Shoppers are feeling the pinch all around them, from the gas station to the grocery store.
Vicki Bernardo Hill, 65, an occupational therapist in Gaithersburg, Maryland, says she no longer throws extra canned food, boxes of cereal or bakery items into her shopping cart at the Giant Food store.
“I am trying to stick to my list and buying things that are on sale, ” said Hill.
Because she couldn’t find a good deal on a used car, Hill recently bought a new Mazda, spending $5,000 more than she had planned.
Inflation could ease as the omicron wave fades and as Americans shift more of their spending to services such as travel, eating out and movie-going. That would reduce the demand for goods and help clear supply chains.
But some higher prices, such as rents, could prove to be stickier. Rental costs, which have accelerated since summer, rose 0.4% in December, the third consecutive monthly increase. That’s significant because housing costs make up one-third of the government’s consumer price index.
Powell told Congress that if it becomes necessary to fight high inflation more aggressively, the Federal Reserve is prepared to accelerate the interest rate hikes it plans to begin this year. The Fed’s benchmark short-term rate, now pegged near zero, is expected to be bumped up at least three times this year.
Rate increases would make borrowing for a home or car more expensive, and therefore help to cool off the economy.
Some economists and members of Congress fear the Fed has acted too slowly to head off inflation and that this could eventually force even sharper rate increases that could damage the economy.
Republicans in Congress and even some liberal economists say Biden deserves at least some of the blame for high inflation, arguing that the financial rescue package he pushed through Congress last March added significant stimulus to an already strengthening economy.
______
AP Writers Paul Wiseman and Josh Boak in Washington, Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit and Anne D’Innocenzio in New York contributed to this report.
St. Louis Cardinals lose potential pitching depth with Jon Lester’s retirement
ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals headed into the lockout with a starting rotation for 2022 which appears largely set, at least on paper. Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Steven Matz are all signed for this coming season. But if 2021 taught people anything, it’s that you can never have enough depth on a pitching staff.
Jon Lester, who went 4-1 for the Cardinals after he was acquired by St. Louis at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, told ESPN that he’s retiring.
Lester pitched in 12 games for the Cardinals and along with JA Happ, another veteran lefty acquired at the deadline helped eat innings for a rotation that had lost several players to injury, which in turn also helped a bullpen that had spent much of the summer overworked.
There had been speculation during the season that the team could look to either of them for a return engagement in 2022.
Instead, at least with Lester, a career which included key wins against the Cardinals, first in the 2013 World Series for the Red Sox, and later, as part of the team that ended the championship drought for the rival Chicago Cubs, ends with his final MLB win coming while wearing the ‘Birds on the Bat.’
Man dead after suffering medical emergency while driving near Queeny Park
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A Missouri Powerball player is a lot richer after taking advantage of a new feature added in August. She didn’t win anything during the first drawing and used “Double Play” to use her numbers for a second drawing. Her numbers matched the four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn on January first. Now, she has $50,000 to start off the new year.
The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip on McClay Road in St. Peters. She did not check her numbers until the day after the drawing. She and her husband were shocked to see the win. The odds of winning $50,000 playing the PowerBall are around one in 913,129.
Here’s the ex-Broncos, plus former local players and coaches, set to compete in the NFL playoffs
With the NFL playoffs starting Saturday, here’s a look at the players and coaches with Colorado ties in the bracket.
AFC
Titans
Punter Brett Kern (Broncos 2008-09); center Daniel Munyer (CU 2011-14); nose tackle Kyle Peko (Broncos 2016-17, 2019); special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman (Broncos defensive assistant, 2010); tight end Austin Fort (Broncos 2019-20) on practice squad; quarterback Kevin Hogan (Broncos 2018-19) on practice squad.
Chiefs
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (CU 1987-90, ex-varsity assistant at Thomas Jefferson, former CU running backs coach and offensive coordinator); offensive quality control coach Connor Embree (Superior native and ex-receivers coach at Fairview).
Bills
Wideout Emmanuel Sanders (Broncos 2014-19); receiver Isaiah McKenzie (Broncos 2017-18); assistant receivers coach Marc Lubick (Fort Collins, son of longtime CSU coach Sonny, CSU assistant 2000-09, Broncos assistant receivers coach 2015-16); wideout Tanner Gentry (Grandview) on practice squad.
Bengals
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (CU 2013-16); defensive tackle Josh Tupou (CU 2012-16); quarterback Brandon Allen (Broncos 2019); offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Broncos coaching assistant 2010, assistant coach 2011-15).
Raiders
Kicker Daniel Carlson (The Classical Academy); long snapper Trent Sieg (Eaton and CSU, 2014-17); offensive line coach Tom Cable (CU offensive line coach 1998, offensive coordinator 1999).
Patriots
Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels (Broncos head coach 2009-10); tackle Will Sherman (CU 2017-19) on practice squad; tight end Matt LaCosse (Broncos 2017-18) on practice squad; tight end Dalton Keene (Chatfield) on injured reserve.
Steelers
Running back Kalen Ballage (Falcon); outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka (Broncos 2020-21); cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (CU 2014-16).
NFC
Packers
Left tackle David Bakhtiari (CU 2010-12); kicker Mason Crosby (CU 2003-06); wideout Juwann Winfree (CU 2016-18, Broncos 2019-20); cornerback Isaac Yiadom (Broncos 2018-19); cornerback Kabion Ento (CU 2016-18) on practice squad; wideout David Moore (Broncos 2021) on practice squad.
Buccaneers
Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (CSU 2010-13 and Broncos 2014-18); center Ryan Jensen (Fort Morgan and CSU-Pueblo, 2009-11).
Cowboys
Wideout Michael Gallup (CSU 2016-17).
Rams
Outside linebacker Von Miller (Broncos 2011-21); outside linebacker Justin Hollins (Broncos 2019); wideout Warren Jackson (CSU 2017-19, Broncos 2021) on practice squad; special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis (Arvada, Broncos special teams coordinator 2015-16); assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson (Chatfield).
Cardinals
Kicker Matt Prater (Broncos 2007-13); defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (CU 1990-94, Broncos head coach 2017-18); offensive line coach Sean Kugler (Broncos offensive line coach 2018); defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson (Broncos defensive backs coach 2017-18); cornerbacks coach Greg Williams (Broncos defensive backs coach 2018).
49ers
General manager John Lynch (Broncos 2004-07); head coach Kyle Shanahan (son of former Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan, Cherry Creek); offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel (Smoky Hill, Broncos intern 2005); tight ends/assistant head coach Jon Embree (Cherry Creek, CU 1983-86, CU assistant coach 1993-2002, CU head coach 2011-12); running backs coach Bobby Turner (Broncos running backs coach 1995-2009); wideout coach Wes Welker (Broncos 2013-14); quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello (Broncos offensive coordinator 2019); wideout Austin Mack (Broncos practice squad 2021) and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson (Broncos 2021) on practice squad.
Eagles
Tight end Jack Stoll (Regis Jesuit); cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. (Broncos 2021); linebacker Christian Elliss (Valor Christian) and cornerback Mac McCain III (Broncos 2021) on practice squad; outside linebacker Davion Taylor (CU 2018-19) on injured reserve.
